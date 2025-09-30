협업

Stay productive from anywhere with Slack

Learn how to keep your team together and moving forward, even while working remotely

Slack 팀이 작성2025년 9월 30일

1분 분량

Remote work poses new challenges, at least for those fortunate enough to continue working from the relative safety of their homes.

Now that the boundaries between work life and home life are effectively blurred, here’s a look at how Slack can help make this transition simpler and more pleasant, so teams can stay connected and productive.

The place for remote work

When all your communication happens in a central place, you can drive results from anywhere. Here’s a peek at how you can use Slack channels to review documents, source feedback and hit deadlines—no meetings required (unless you’ve been craving some virtual human interaction, in which case, by all means.)

Even when working remotely, teams may still need to coordinate with partners, vendors or external agencies to execute on work. Fortunately, outside teams can easily be brought into your remote workplace in Slack so you can efficiently manage your projects while reducing communication lags.

Looking for advice about remote work? Grab a cuppa and read on about how to combat video-conference fatigue, how to use Slack to host meetings, conferences and events remotely and, for the managers among you, check out our manager’s manual for remote work.

 

 

이 포스트가 유용했나요?

0/600

훌륭해요!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

알겠습니다!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

계속 읽기

새 소식

New Slack product innovations unveiled at Dreamforce

Building a digital headquarters that enables more flexible, inclusive and productive ways of working

생산성

필수적인 최상의 고객 지원 서비스를 위한 Slack의 3가지 새로운 기능

서비스 팀은 허들, 분할 보기, 아틀라스를 사용하여 고객을 더 빠르고 원활하게 지원할 수 있습니다.

생산성

관리자 매뉴얼: 유연한 일정 지원 지원하기

글로벌 위기는 아침 9시부터 오후 5시까지의 일정이 더 이상 직원들에게 맞지 않을 수도 있음을 의미합니다. Slack 관리자들이 팀을 지원하는 방법에 대한 팁을 제공합니다.

생산성

수사관부터 순회 외판원까지, 업무를 진행하는 페르소나와의 만남

전 세계 15,000명의 사무직 직원을 대상으로 고유한 페르소나와 선호하는 커뮤니케이션 방식, 그리고 첨단 기술을 바라보는 관점을 파악하기 위한 설문 조사를 실시했습니다.