Simplify and automate your workflows with Atlassian and Slack

No one will contest that a more productive workplace is a better workplace. But what actually makes someone more productive at work?

Our research shows that access to better tools can make a real difference, and the same is true for the ease with which information flows in the workplace. It’s for these reasons that we’re working closely with Atlassian, which shares our goals to improve collaboration, transparency, and productivity at work.

Together we’re developing a product roadmap chock-full of powerful integrations between Slack and the Atlassian family of products. That’s a deep roster of tools, and one that’s growing regularly. So to help you keep up, here’s a look at the newest capabilities available at your fingertips via the Slack App Directory, including Jira Software Cloud, Service Desk and Ops, and a fresh integration with Confluence.

Track your projects to a tee with Jira Software Cloud

For more than 16 years, Jira Software has been the standard-bearer for issue tracking and project management. While this will always be a core need for product and engineering teams, the world of work has changed drastically in the past decade—and Atlassian has reimagined Jira to give users greater flexibility and agility.

Central to this update is Jira’s increasingly robust integration with Slack. Here’s how it works:

@jirabot sends customizable notifications from Jira Cloud to you and your Slack channels. These can include when a new task is assigned to a teammate or a preview of the latest issue that’s been logged.

Once you’ve connected a project to your channel, @jirabot will automatically preview Jira issues when they’re mentioned in conversation.



You can also attach messages to Jira Cloud issues, connecting conversations, and view them directly within Jira Cloud.



Give your employees better support with Jira Service Desk

Interactions with Jira Service Desk, an internal support tool for IT teams, start with a simple feature—a ticket. But so often, when a laptop requires maintenance or video conference setup is in need of troubleshooting, significantly more context is required to truly resolve the issue. What’s the model number and OS version on the laptop? Has this machine experienced issues in the past?

Thanks to a new integration between Slack, Jira Service Desk, and the asset management platform Oomnitza, IT teams can communicate with any employee and chase down all the follow-up information they need, all in Slack. Because the Oomnitza Bot helps your employees verify details through self-service instructions, IT teams can now respond to requests even faster.

Streamline incident management with Jira Ops

Jira Ops aims to put an end to patchwork incident management. When an outage occurs, this new solution brings all of your key stakeholders and status updates into one central hub. That includes all pertinent conversation from the incident’s dedicated Slack channel, plus the most recent alerts and Statuspage updates. This way, everyone has the latest intel on the outage, and key stakeholders can follow along through resolution in real time.

Keep an eye on project updates with Confluence

Confluence Cloud, put simply, is a home for teams to create, share, and collaborate on projects. With the new Confluence Cloud integration, you can now keep tabs on everything happening in Confluence right inside your Slack channels. That includes customizable notifications that allow you to track even the smallest details, like edits to a post or comments on a page. You can also link to content previews, “like” pages, and reply to comments, straight from your Slack workspace.

Want to learn more about how to get the most from Slack and Atlassian products? Sign up for our upcoming webinars on shared offerings and migrating from HipChat or Stride to Slack.