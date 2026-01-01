Securely direct message trusted partners with Slack Connect DMs

Why try Slack Connect direct messages (DMs)?

Ad hoc collaboration is often challenging when working with people outside your company. For example, collaborating on a sales contract or reviewing the latest designs from a prospective creative agency requires real-time communication that isn’t possible over email.

Now you can quickly and securely work with your trusted colleagues by sending them an invite to a direct message in Slack. Reduce context switching between different tools by moving these conversations to the place you’re already working: Slack.

Work only with those you want to

You always remain in control over who can message you in Slack.

Only begin messaging in Slack after you accept your partner’s invite

If you receive an invitation from someone you don’t want to message, you can choose to stop getting future invitations from that person

Speed up communication

Cut down on response times compared with email, share updates, and triage issues.

Product managers can share a quick prototype with a customer following a feedback call

Marketers can quickly exchange ideas with their creative agency contact

When it’s time to loop in additional internal or external colleagues, create a Slack Connect channel to keep the project moving along

Easily get started

For the most part, direct messages with trusted partners will look and feel just like the Slack you’re already used to.

To get started, compose a new message and type your partner’s email address to send them an invite. Once your partner has accepted the invite, you can begin direct messaging in Slack.

As with anything, the more you learn, the more questions you may have. When in need, check out slack.com/connect or our handy getting started guide to keep learning about new ways companies are using Slack Connect to grow relationships and achieve goals, together.