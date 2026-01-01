Webinar

How to build a connected enterprise with digital transformation

Hear from leaders at Slack and Asana on turning your tech stack into business ROI

45 分

    With only 11% of organizations believing their current business models will be economically viable through 2023 without change, adaptation is no longer optional—it’s essential.

    Organizations now require a connected enterprise to replace inefficient ways of working that harm employee productivity and business profits. When leaders adopt the right technologies, they can cultivate digital strategies that maximize ROI and unlock the potential of their people—and their tools.

    Take a (virtual) seat with agents of change from Slack and Asana as they discuss the power of digital transformation in this new era of work.

