The State of Work 2023: Marketing trends

These days, marketing leaders everywhere are being asked to deliver more with less. Coupled with a challenging economic landscape, the future of marketing work can seem pretty fraught.

Fortunately, there are simple things leaders can do to unlock more productivity from their teams. From automating repetitive tasks to evolving when and how we work, marketing leaders can drive substantial productivity gains that translate into tangible business outcomes.

In this special edition of the State of Work report for marketing leaders, we examine how marketing teams can improve productivity in today’s turbulent environment. In it, you’ll learn: