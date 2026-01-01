Calculate the value of Slack for your sales team

Are you a sales leader looking to maximize the impact of your teams? Look no further than Slack, the operating system for work. Slack is designed to enhance overall productivity by seamlessly integrating with all your favorite applications and automating manual tasks.

With Slack, sales teams are improving customer relationships, closing deals faster, automating tedious tasks, and feeling more engaged at work.

To measure the value Slack has brought to its customers, we commissioned Forrester Consulting to evaluate the potential costs, benefits and ROI of Slack for sales teams across multiple industries. The findings can be found in the 2023 study, “The Total Economic Impact™ of Slack for Sales Teams.”

To calculate an estimate of the economic impact of Slack on your sales team, click below to access our free ROI calculator.