An operating system for the future of public sector work

The public sector faces unique challenges in delivering efficient and innovative services. This eBook explores how modern technology, collaboration, and security can transform government operations, ensuring that public sector workers can focus on mission-critical tasks.
In this eBook, you’ll learn how Slack is a modern operating system for public sector agencies and partners, and explore features such as:
- Ease of Use and Integration: Seamlessly integrate Slack into existing workflows for faster user adoption and value.
- Collaboration and Knowledge Sharing: Break down silos of institutional knowledge with a secure and trusted environment.
- Built-in AI and Agents: Deploy autonomous AI agents for onboarding, incident response, and case management. Use channel and thread summaries, natural language search, and conversational data capabilities to enhance productivity.
- Security and Compliance: securely collaborate across organizations with the FedRAMP High-authorized GovSlack, designed to support key government regulations for processing and storing sensitive data.
- Automation and Workflow Builder: Automate complex business processes, reducing time on rote tasks and focusing on mission-critical work.
助かります！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
了解です！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。