협업

Helpful how-tos for the transition to remote work

Our best tips and tricks to make remote working soon feel routine

Slack 팀이 작성2020년 3월 11일

5분 분량

Click here for quick resources on working remotely with Slack.

Making a planned transition to remote work isn’t exactly easy. Making one on the fly, as factors beyond our control reshape how teams are working across the globe? That’s a dramatically different challenge—but also a rare opportunity: a time to improve how we work together while ensuring the safety and health of our teams.

Whether telecommuting is something you’re quite familiar with or a completely new setup, we’ve rounded up our most popular resources and tips for this different way of working. Consider them your how-to guides to making the transition as smooth as possible.

shared channels customer support hero two people communicatingLean on Slack when offices need to close

We’re often asked how we use Slack the tool to keep Slack the company up and running. With our recent office closure, a bundle of Slack practices and shortcuts—most of them small and simple to adopt—are making teamwork work for our newly remote teammates.

The manager’s manual for remote work

Working remotely comes with a learning curve, particularly for managers. Since several of Slack’s own managers have years of remote experience, we’ve rounded up their most helpful tips for inspiring trust, clarity and performance outside the traditional workplace.

Make your remote meetings more effective

How do you choose the right meeting tool for your team, and what is standard etiquette for a remote meeting? Including advice on working across conflicting schedules and holding online meeting follow-ups, this guide can help your team make the most of every remote meeting.

Create an inclusive remote environment

Engaging distributed employees takes extra effort and ingenuity. Try these tips on building a strong, supportive remote team culture (hint: it all starts with open communication).

Keep everyone connected with remote team-building activities

Our friends at Okta share some advice for bonding and collaborating with dispersed colleagues. Looking for a ready win? Have team members take turns hosting remote lunch-and-learns.

Boost collaboration from anywhere

Pamela Hinds, the director of Stanford University’s Center on Work, Technology and Organization, has made a career of studying collaboration. She sheds light on the benefits of remote and distributed teams and how to improve interpersonal connections when teams are apart.

Lessons from a decades-long remote worker

Adjusting to telecommuting isn’t always easy, but for Slack senior writer Matt Haughey, working this way is one of his favorite parts of the job. He breaks down how to set up your space, new gadgets to try, and more.

Keep distributed teams in sync

When it comes to running distributed teams, our customers know a thing or two. Whether it’s tracking wildlife sightings in real time or triaging equipment malfunctions, read on for best practices on collaborating with team members near and far.

Get more from Slack on mobile

Now that you’re no longer commuting, you can skim new messages in the morning or update your status while walking your dog. Here are shortcuts and tips to make the most of Slack on your phone.

We’re here to help

To further help you navigate the transition to remote work, we’re hosting a series of dedicated webinars this week. These will be live sessions with Q&A opportunities. You can get more information and sign up to attend here.

If you’d like some personalized help with using Slack with your newly remote team, we’re happy to get on a call with you. Click here to schedule a time.

이 포스트가 유용했나요?

0/600

훌륭해요!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

알겠습니다!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

계속 읽기

새 소식

New Slack product innovations unveiled at Dreamforce

Building a digital headquarters that enables more flexible, inclusive and productive ways of working

생산성

필수적인 최상의 고객 지원 서비스를 위한 Slack의 3가지 새로운 기능

서비스 팀은 허들, 분할 보기, 아틀라스를 사용하여 고객을 더 빠르고 원활하게 지원할 수 있습니다.

생산성

관리자 매뉴얼: 유연한 일정 지원 지원하기

글로벌 위기는 아침 9시부터 오후 5시까지의 일정이 더 이상 직원들에게 맞지 않을 수도 있음을 의미합니다. Slack 관리자들이 팀을 지원하는 방법에 대한 팁을 제공합니다.

생산성

수사관부터 순회 외판원까지, 업무를 진행하는 페르소나와의 만남

전 세계 15,000명의 사무직 직원을 대상으로 고유한 페르소나와 선호하는 커뮤니케이션 방식, 그리고 첨단 기술을 바라보는 관점을 파악하기 위한 설문 조사를 실시했습니다.