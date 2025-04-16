Let’s be honest: old-school tools just don’t cut it anymore. Long email threads, missed calls and scattered files slow everything down. With remote teams working across time zones and kitchen counters, you need internal communication tools that move as fast as your people do. Slack’s 2023 State of Work report found that most leaders are feeling the heat to boost productivity—while teams want tools that help them actually get work done, not just look busy. That’s where smart, flexible employee communication tools come in.

Clock into the future of work with these communication tools

It’s easier than you might think to make the shift to more advanced communication methods in the workplace. Even though their offerings are more complex, the tools themselves have become more user-friendly by design. Just look at all the technology from this 1991 RadioShack ad that’s been replaced by the following five workplace communication tools.

For real-time conversations

1. Zoom: Better than a phone call

Even if you still have a phone on your desk at work, you’re probably a little surprised every time it rings—and unlikely to pick it up when you need to get in touch with a colleague. Who memorizes phone numbers anymore?

Why it’s great:

Start meetings straight from Slack with /zoom

Share your screen, record the call, and even auto-transcribe it

Works on desktop, mobile, tablet

Need to connect with colleagues, whether they’re in the office or working remotely? The Slack integration for Zoom makes it effortless. Simply type /zoom in any channel, private group, or direct message to start a Zoom Meeting or make a Zoom Phone call. Before joining, you can see meeting details and who’s already on the call, all from within Slack.

You can use Zoom on your laptop, desktop, tablet, or mobile device. It lets remote workers feel seen and is a simpler, yet more robust, way of connecting with coworkers when you can’t meet in person.

설치 Install Zoom on Slack Start a video meeting with /zoom command

Get the meeting summary and recording

Experience screen sharing and full suite of collaboration features 참고: 일부 통합 항목은 영어로만 제공됩니다.

For sharing stuff and staying organized

2. Dropbox: Better than scattered cloud storage

Today’s workplaces generate more digital files than ever—often stored across a mix of platforms, drives, and devices. Dropbox helps teams centralize that information, keeping it organized, accessible, and secure.

Why it’s great:

Pull Dropbox files into Slack

Keep everything synced automatically

Share and search files right in your channels

Dropbox acts as a unified file hub, enabling your team to find, use, and share documents efficiently. With the Slack integration for Dropbox, collaboration gets even smoother: share Dropbox files in channels or direct messages, see previews inline, and keep everyone aligned without switching between apps.

If you’re using Dropbox Paper, Slack shortcuts like /paper and /paper new make it easy to search or create docs without leaving your workspace. It’s an easy way to spark ideas, delegate action items, and maintain momentum—all in one place.

설치 Install Dropbox on Slack Import Dropbox files into Slack so you can share your work and collaborate with your team

Imported files are automatically updated when the corresponding Dropbox file is updated

Imported files are searchable, shareable, and stored in your Dropbox account 참고: 일부 통합 항목은 영어로만 제공됩니다.

3. Scannable: Better than a printer

An all-in-one printer-copier-scanner-fax-machine can come with quite a price tag—and then there’s the challenge of where to put it in your office.

Scannable by Evernote allows you to use your smartphone or tablet as a scanner to capture documents, receipts, and business cards. The images are impeccable, and it’s as easy as snapping a photo.

Why it’s great:

Snap high-quality scans from your phone

Share via Slack, email, or cloud

Everything syncs with your Evernote

Integrating Evernote to Slack enhances your workflow by allowing you to take notes directly within Slack, clip Slack conversations into Evernote, and find and share your notes in Slack channels. This integration ensures that your important information is organized and accessible across both platforms.

설치 Install Evernote on Slack Take notes on the fly in Slack that automatically sync in Evernote

Add comments to notes and clip your Slack conversations into Evernote

Find and share your notes from Evernote in Slack channels 참고: 일부 통합 항목은 영어로만 제공됩니다.

For managing projects and people

4. Airtable: Better than static spreadsheets

Sometimes collaborating on a project and managing its deadlines can be more work than the project itself—not to mention keeping the entire team aligned. Traditional tools like spreadsheets or static planning docs quickly fall short when things start moving fast. Airtable helps you stay on track without getting buried in clunky files or manual updates.

Why it’s great:

Track updates in Slack as changes happen

Assign tasks and manage timelines easily

Use templates or build your own workflow

Airtable is a versatile platform that combines the simplicity of a spreadsheet with the complexity of a database, allowing you to organize anything from project tasks to customer data. By integrating Airtable with Slack, your team can stay updated in real-time. Whenever changes are made to your Airtable bases, automatic notifications are sent to designated Slack channels, complete with links to the updated records. This seamless connection ensures that everyone remains informed without constantly switching between applications, enhancing both collaboration and efficiency.

설치 Install Airtable on Slack Use Airtable to share survey forms, track ideas, and manage contacts

Airtable seamlessly integrates with Slack to automatically post a message when anyone makes changes to your database

Get started with a variety of templates or easily piece together your own layout from scratch 참고: 일부 통합 항목은 영어로만 제공됩니다.

5. OfficeVibe: Better than a suggestion box

Nobody wants to drop feedback into a black hole. OfficeVibe lets your team share how they’re really doing, anonymously if they want—and helps you actually do something about it.

Why it’s great:

Weekly check-ins without the awkward vibe

Feedback goes straight to managers privately

Recognize wins with built-in praise tools

Officevibe is a people-first employee experience platform designed to enhance engagement, recognition and alignment within teams. By integrating Officevibe with Slack, you can seamlessly gather and act on employee feedback without disrupting your team’s workflow. Here’s how the integration enhances your internal communication strategy:

Weekly pulse surveys: Team members receive short, anonymous surveys directly in Slack, encouraging candid feedback. Managers are notified when new insights are available, allowing them to address concerns promptly.

Team members receive short, anonymous surveys directly in Slack, encouraging candid feedback. Managers are notified when new insights are available, allowing them to address concerns promptly. Real-time feedback notifications: Managers get instant alerts about new feedback, enabling timely responses and fostering a culture of open communication.

Managers get instant alerts about new feedback, enabling timely responses and fostering a culture of open communication. 1-on-1 meeting coordination: Officevibe assists in scheduling and preparing for one-on-one meetings by suggesting agenda topics and providing summaries of previous discussions, all within Slack.

설치 Install Leo (Officevibe Bot) on Slack Measures team satisfaction in real-time through its weekly Pulse Surveys

Shares anonymous employee feedback with managers in a private channel

Alerts team members when they receive praise 참고: 일부 통합 항목은 영어로만 제공됩니다.

Bring it all together with Slack

Whether you’re focusing on external communication or internal, you don’t need 20 tabs open to make these tools work. Slack brings them all together so your team can chat, meet, plan, share and track—without switching apps every five minutes.

Modern team communication tools aren’t just nice to have anymore—they’re how smart teams get work done.