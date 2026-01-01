The State of Work in 2023

When we released our first State of Work report in 2019, the biggest issue facing organizations seemed relatively simple: aligning workers around a common set of goals. While the challenge of alignment persists, strong economic headwinds and advancements in workplace tools have leaders asking a far more pressing question: How can I make my organization more productive?

To answer that question, Slack commissioned a global survey that explores how companies are navigating productivity, automation and flexibility today. We partnered with Qualtrics to survey more than 18,000 desk workers in nine countries at every rung of the corporate ladder. We discovered antiquated ways of working, misaligned perceptions between employers and employees, unexpected barriers to productivity, and more.

Take a look at some of our findings below, and head over to State of Work to download the full report.

We need to redefine productivity

The word “productivity” sends mixed messages. For some executives, productivity implies a desire to maximize worker output to increase profit. But for the majority of desk workers, pressures around productivity bring to mind images of long nights and work-filled weekends, leaving many focused on showing the “effort” going into their work instead of the results coming out of it.

Desk workers are validated in their concerns. Our survey found that, in practice, productivity is more about generating high inputs (such as resources used, time spent at work and code written) to appear productive, versus outputs (including goals met and revenue generated).

27% of executives rely on visibility and activity metrics to measure productivity

53% of desk workers feel pressure to respond to messages quickly, even if sent after working hours

63% make an effort to keep their status active online, even if they’re not working at the moment

According to Prashanth Chandrasekar, the CEO of software developer platform Stack Overflow, smart leaders will develop productivity metrics that assess both inputs and outputs. “Anyone can game a single metric,” he says, “so you must consider a blend of leading and lagging indicators. The lagging indicator is what happened. It’s ‘reading the news,’ and if you look at it in isolation, it’s not very helpful—whereas leading indicators give you a proactive look at the speed and progress the company is making.”

Technology has advanced beyond the way we work today

AI and automation have long promised to help organizations operate more efficiently, and they have seized the spotlight thanks to major leaps in recent months. But few workers are actually using these innovations to drive productivity.

3.6 hours are saved each week by those using automations at work

77% say that being able to automate routine tasks would greatly improve their productivity

27% of desk workers say they use AI today, and they are...

90% ...more likely to report higher levels of productivity than those who have not adopted AI

Organizational adoption lags behind employee interest in using innovations such as AI and automation and could cost companies that don’t move fast enough to align.

We’ve already seen hints of the incredible productivity that generative AI (trained on public data) can unlock at work. The real power of this technology will be realized when companies’ AI tools can also analyze and act on the valuable knowledge they’ve curated internally about their own customers, people and projects. Slack CEO Lidiane Jones

Flexibility in when you work matters

In the age of hybrid work, flexibility consistently ranks first for what desk workers want. While conversations on workplace flexibility often center on work location, more than half (52%) of desk workers say that a flexible work schedule is one of the best ways employers can support their productivity. However, the issue is far more nuanced than giving free reign to people over their schedules and specific working locations. The key is to create workplace policies with intention. Is it useful to be in the office when no one else on your team is there? Are there certain tasks that benefit from an office setting?

45% of desk workers say brainstorming is more productive when done in the office

71% say working the same hours as their teammates improves their productivity

60% think being in the office at the same time as those outside their team improves their productivity

28% think “shallow work” such as answering emails, is better done in the office

As we evolve beyond the abrupt office policies that were a reaction to the pandemic, it is time to figure out the right way to commit to the future of work. At Salesforce and Slack, we practice Maker Weeks, asynchronous discussions whenever possible, and anchor days when employees come into the office on team-agreed days.

“Each organization needs its own “scientists” who are running experiments and studying the organization. This has to be done together, because everything is symbiotic. It’s not about changing the individual, it’s about changing the team,” says Leslie Perlow, the Konosuke Matsushita Professor of Leadership in the Organizational Behavior Unit at Harvard Business School.

Employee happiness pays off

Think employee happiness and productivity aren’t related? According to the survey, those who reported feeling more productive today than before the pandemic have a few things in common: they’re happy and engaged, and they understand how their roles fit into the company’s mission at large.

82% say that feeling happy and engaged at work is a key driver of their productivity

22% say that too much chaos at work is negatively impacting their ability to be productive

67% say having predictable blocks of time when everyone is disconnected (such as after 6 p.m. and on weekends) would improve their productivity

On the surface, these may seem like intangibles, but employee experience matters in myriad ways: talent retention, company culture and business unit performance among them. When rethinking this experience, make sure you have the right tools and thought-out perks that empower employees to reach their productive potential.

Where do we go from here?

Modern work has reached a new inflection point. While many of us face economic uncertainties and tighter operating constraints, we’re also seeing the acceleration of new technologies like generative AI; access to low-code and no-code automation; and the rise of productivity platforms.

To seize the potential of all these new technologies, leaders need to apply lessons from the grand work experiment of the past four years and adopt policies that embrace a new, more nuanced definition of productivity.

Ready to unlock more productivity within your organization? Download the full 2023 State of Work report for critical insights, data and best practices.