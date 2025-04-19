Key takeaways The best virtual conference platforms vary based on event size, collaboration style, and integration needs.

Teams should evaluate virtual conference platforms based on meeting features, networking, accessibility, scalability, and workflow integrations.

Slack works with many of the best platforms for virtual conference workflows and helps keep communication organized before, during, and after meetings.

The basic video call meeting where two participants stare blankly at each other through a fuzzy screen is a thing of the past. With the rise of hybrid and remote work, virtual meeting platforms have evolved to help drive real-life collaboration. In fact, many virtual meeting platforms now offer features that go beyond in-person team meetings, including screen sharing, AI note-taking, transcription services, breakout rooms, emoji reactions, and more.

Here, you’ll learn how to assess modern meeting tools and which platforms stand out for specific needs and use cases.

What makes the best virtual conference platform?

The best online meeting software addresses your team’s specific needs. That’s always been the case (and always will be). What has changed are team expectations. Users want the full range of tools — a strong virtual conference solution capable of helping them prepare, participate, and follow through on a single platform.

Core features every virtual conference platform should include:

HD video and audio quality. If participants cannot hear clearly or see what is being shared, the rest of the feature list loses a lot of value.

Screen sharing and presentation controls. Teams need a reliable way to present slides, demo products, walk through documents, or troubleshoot in real time, along with controls that help hosts manage the flow of the meeting.

Recording, AI-generated transcripts, and AI note-taking. Recordings and AI capabilities make it easier to revisit key details, summarize conversations, generate action items, and cut down on manual note-taking for recurring meetings and fast-moving projects.

Breakout rooms and polling. These features are especially useful for workshops, trainings, webinars, and larger sessions where participation needs more flexibility than a single main-room conversation can offer.

Chat, reactions, and collaboration tools. Features such as live chat, emoji reactions, and collaboration tools like document sharing and chat help people participate without interrupting the speaker and keep useful context attached to the meeting.

How event size changes your platform needs

Small team meetings (2 to 25 participants). These meetings call for reliable audio and video and simple collaboration features like screen sharing, chat, and shared notes.

Department or company meetings (25 to 250 participants). Larger internal meetings often need stronger host controls and better recording options.

Large webinars and virtual conferences (250 to 100,000 or more participants). At this scale, registration, attendee management, polling, Q&A, and tighter audience controls become much more important.

Hybrid events (in-person and virtual attendees together). Hybrid meetings raise the bar for audio quality, room support, captions, recording, and content sharing because the platform has to create a smooth experience for people in the room along with people joining remotely.

Additional factors to take into account

Accessibility and inclusivity. Look for features that support attendees who may have disabilities. This should include captions, transcripts, keyboard navigation, and other tools that make meetings easier to join and follow.

Security and privacy controls. Meeting access settings, waiting rooms, moderation features, and encryption options all become essential when meetings involve sensitive information.

Ease of use and onboarding. A platform should be intuitive enough for people to adopt without a long learning period. This is especially true when your team includes frequent guests or less technical users.

Reliability and uptime. Even a short disruption can derail a meeting; dependable performance should carry real weight when comparing tools.

Integrations with project management, calendars, and team chat. The strongest platforms fit into the tools your team already uses, including project management apps , calendars, and collaboration tools like document sharing and chat, so work can continue smoothly before and after the meeting.

How to choose the right virtual conference platform for your use case

Choosing the right platform starts with a clear view of what your organization needs now, and what it may need next. Decision-makers should consider the kinds of meetings they run most often, how well a platform fits into their existing tech stack, and whether it will work smoothly for the people expected to use it every day.

Best for daily internal collaboration

Teams need a platform that offers the ability to jump on a quick call (like Slack’s huddles), set up recurring meetings, and log asynchronous updates.

Best for customer-facing webinars and events

Customer webinars and polished virtual events usually require more structure than internal meetings. Registration, branding, moderated Q&A, audience controls, analytics, and engagement features all become more important when the goal is to deliver a smoother event experience at scale.

Best for enterprise organizations

Enterprise organizations often have a broader set of requirements, including governance, security, admin controls, large-scale deployment, and integration with existing systems.

Best for budget-conscious teams

Budget-conscious teams may need a platform that is easy to set up, simple to manage, and reasonably priced. Free plans and lower-tier pricing tend to make the biggest difference.

Eight virtual meeting platforms worth comparing

The following list is curated from G2, which scores software based on user feedback, features available, and overall satisfaction. G2 uses a five-star system focused on usability, customer satisfaction, and market presence. Each of the tools listed here has a minimum rating of four stars, ensuring they are top virtual meeting platforms that will help your teams collaborate better.

Not all virtual meeting platforms can accommodate large groups. If you need to host meetings for 100 to 1,000 people, here are some options:

1. Slack

Best for: Teams seeking a versatile communication platform with extensive integration capabilities to streamline collaboration.

Slack is a leading collaboration hub that centralizes team communication, allowing for real-time messaging, file sharing, and integration with numerous applications. Its channel-based structure ensures organized discussions, making it easier for teams to stay aligned and productive.

Slack supports huddles for audio and video conversations (including AI-generated notes), canvases for shared documentation, and a marketplace with more than 2,600 apps. Slack’s AI notes in huddles can capture key takeaways and action items in a canvas, which makes sure work doesn’t slip through the cracks.

See Slack’s G2 rating.

Pros:

Ease of use: Users give praise for Slack’s intuitive interface, facilitating quick adoption and efficient communication.

Users give praise for Slack’s intuitive interface, facilitating quick adoption and efficient communication. Robust integrations: With over 2,400 apps available through its marketplace, Slack seamlessly integrates with tools like Google Drive, Trello, and Zoom, enhancing workflow efficiency.

With over 2,400 apps available through its marketplace, Slack seamlessly integrates with tools like Google Drive, Trello, and Zoom, enhancing workflow efficiency. Enhanced collaboration: Users commend Slack for its features such as Slack huddles for audio- or video-based conversations within a channel, shared canvas, documents and messages to promote better teamwork, and information sharing.

Cons:

Notification overload: Some users report feeling overwhelmed by the frequency of notifications, especially when involved in multiple channels. Slack lets you customize notifications, even down to setting a ‘VIP list’ of people you want notifications for.

Some users report feeling overwhelmed by the frequency of notifications, especially when involved in multiple channels. Slack lets you customize notifications, even down to setting a ‘VIP list’ of people you want notifications for. Limited features in free plan: Users expressed that the free version restricts access to certain functionalities, which may limit its utility for larger teams.

Users expressed that the free version restricts access to certain functionalities, which may limit its utility for larger teams. Takes time to learn: With a wide range of features designed to support different workflows, Slack can take some getting used to—especially for new users or teams transitioning from simpler tools. But once familiar, teams often find that the platform’s depth enables more streamlined and efficient collaboration.

Slack’s extensive integrations lessens the load for businesses who are looking to create a unified workspace with connection to various tools and services.

2. Zoom

Best for: Large organizations needing high-definition video, long-duration meetings, and advanced conferencing features.

The Zoom Rooms feature stands out for its seamless video conferencing experience, offering HD video, one-touch meeting starts, and wireless content sharing. With robust security features and deep integrations, it’s a top choice for enterprise meetings.

See Zoom’s G2 rating.

Pros:

High-quality video and audio: Users appreciate the crisp video resolution and clear audio.

Users appreciate the crisp video resolution and clear audio. Easy setup: One-touch meeting starts make joining meetings effortless.

One-touch meeting starts make joining meetings effortless. Wireless content sharing: Users find it convenient for real-time collaboration.

Cons:

Hardware costs: Some users report that setting up Zoom Rooms can be expensive.

Some users report that setting up Zoom Rooms can be expensive. Connectivity issues: A few reviews mention occasional technical glitches.

A few reviews mention occasional technical glitches. Integration challenges: Users note that incorporating Zoom Rooms with existing tools can require extra configuration.

With Zoom’s integration with Slack, teams can start Zoom meetings directly from Slack, making it easy to transition from chat to video conferencing in seconds.

3. Google Meet

Best for: Google Workspace users looking for a streamlined video conferencing tool with native cloud collaboration.

Google Meet offers a simple, intuitive interface and deep integration with Google Workspace apps like Gmail, Calendar, and Drive. It provides high-quality video meetings with built-in security features and accessibility options.

See Google Meet’s G2 rating.

Pros:

Seamless Google integration: Users highlight its ease of use with Google Workspace.

Users highlight its ease of use with Google Workspace. User-friendly experience: The interface is intuitive, even for non-tech-savvy users.

The interface is intuitive, even for non-tech-savvy users. Reliable performance: Reviewers report minimal technical disruptions.

Cons:

Limited advanced features: Some users feel it lacks customization compared to competitors.

Some users feel it lacks customization compared to competitors. Basic moderation controls: Reviewers express the need for stronger admin tools.

Reviewers express the need for stronger admin tools. Mobile app limitations: A few users note missing desktop features in the mobile version.

With Google Meet’s Slack integration, teams can quickly launch and join video calls directly from Slack channels, keeping collaboration fluid and efficient.

4. GoTo Meeting

Best for: Businesses seeking a reliable and secure video conferencing platform with strong screen-sharing capabilities.

GoTo Meeting is recognized for its reliability, offering clear audio and video along with strong security features. It supports businesses of all sizes with customizable plans and unlimited meeting times.

See GoTo Meeting’s G2 rating.

Pros:

Consistent performance: Users appreciate its stable and reliable connectivity.

Users appreciate its stable and reliable connectivity. Clear screen sharing: Reviewers highlight its high-quality screen-sharing capabilities.

Reviewers highlight its high-quality screen-sharing capabilities. User-friendly interface: Many find it easy to set up and navigate.

Cons:

Inconsistent audio quality: Some users report occasional sound issues.

Some users report occasional sound issues. Limited mobile features: Some users claim that the mobile app could be more feature-rich.

Some users claim that the mobile app could be more feature-rich. Meeting access issues: Some users reported difficulties in joining meetings.

GoTo Meeting’s integration with Slack allows teams to launch and manage meetings without leaving Slack, helping streamline communication workflows.

5. Webex Events and Webinars

Best for: Enterprises hosting large-scale virtual events with extensive engagement and security features.

Webex Events and Webinars supports up to 100,000 attendees, making it a go-to choice for companies needing large-scale virtual event hosting. It includes interactive features like Q&A, polling, and live captions.

See Webex Events and Webinars’ G2 rating.

Pros:

Ideal for large events: Users highlight its ability to handle thousands of attendees.

Users highlight its ability to handle thousands of attendees. Engagement tools: Users praise the Q&A and polling enhance participant interaction.

Users praise the Q&A and polling enhance participant interaction. Strong security: Reviewers commend its encryption and access control options.

Cons:

Complex setup: Some users find the onboarding process time-consuming.

Some users find the onboarding process time-consuming. Dated interface: Reviewers suggest that the UI could be more modern.

Reviewers suggest that the UI could be more modern. Occasional glitches: A few users report technical issues during live events.

For seamless event coordination, you can consider the Webex for Slack integration to effortlessly schedule, start, and join meetings from one workspace.

6. Microsoft Teams

Best for: Microsoft 365 users needing deep integration with collaboration tools like SharePoint and OneDrive.

Microsoft Teams Room enhances collaboration by integrating directly with Microsoft 365, offering document co-editing, meeting scheduling, and video conferencing within a single ecosystem.

See Microsoft Teams’ G2 rating.

Pros:

Microsoft 365 integration: Users find it easy to collaborate on shared files.

Users find it easy to collaborate on shared files. Robust collaboration tools: Features like live captions and chat boost productivity.

Features like live captions and chat boost productivity. Clear audio and video: Users highlight its high-quality call performance.

Cons:

Complex setup: Some users report challenges in initial configuration.

Some users report challenges in initial configuration. Confusing licensing: Reviewers find the pricing structure difficult to navigate.

Reviewers find the pricing structure difficult to navigate. Heavy resource use: A few users note that it can be demanding on system resources.

With Microsoft Teams’ Slack integration, organizations can bridge the gap between Slack and Teams users, enabling smooth cross-platform collaboration.

7. Loom

Best for: Teams and individuals looking for an easy way to create, share, and watch short video messages for asynchronous communication.

Loom allows users to record their screens and webcams effortlessly, making it ideal for sharing quick video messages, tutorials, or updates without needing live meetings.

See Loom’s G2 rating.

Pros:

Quick video creation: Users highlight how fast and easy it is to record and share.

Users highlight how fast and easy it is to record and share. Intuitive interface: Reviewers appreciate its user-friendly design.

Reviewers appreciate its user-friendly design. Productivity-enhancing integrations: Works seamlessly with various collaboration tools.

Cons:

Limited video editing: Some users wish for more built-in editing features.

Some users wish for more built-in editing features. Performance issues with long videos: Reviewers note occasional lag with extended recordings.

Reviewers note occasional lag with extended recordings. Customization constraints: A few users would like more branding and customization options.

With Loom’s Slack integration, teams can instantly record, share, and view videos within Slack, making asynchronous communication more effective.

8. Zoho Meeting

Best for: Organizations seeking a secure and straightforward online meeting solution with seamless Slack integration.

Zoho Meeting is a robust web conferencing tool designed for online meetings and webinars. It offers features like screen sharing, meeting recording, and RSVP scheduling, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes.

See Zoho Meeting’s G2 rating.

Pros:

User-friendly interface: Users appreciate its intuitive design, facilitating easy meeting setup, and participation.

Users appreciate its intuitive design, facilitating easy meeting setup, and participation. Secure connections: Offers encrypted meetings, ensuring data privacy and security.

Offers encrypted meetings, ensuring data privacy and security. Affordable pricing: Provides competitive pricing plans suitable for small to medium-sized businesses.

Cons:

Limited integrations: Some users desire more integrations with third-party applications beyond Slack.

Some users desire more integrations with third-party applications beyond Slack. Mobile experience: A few reviews mention that the mobile app could be more feature-rich.

A few reviews mention that the mobile app could be more feature-rich. Recording limitations: Users note restrictions on recording storage in lower-tier plans.

With Zoho Meeting’s integration with Slack, teams can instantly join or host meetings, including audio and video conferences, directly within their Slack chat rooms, streamlining the collaboration process.

Which virtual conference platform fits which use cases?

Use case Best-fit platforms What to look for Team collaboration Slack, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet Strong day-to-day communication, recurring meetings, shared notes, file collaboration, and easy follow-up after meetings Large virtual conferences and events Webex Events and Webinars, Zoom Large attendee capacity, webinar tools, registration, audience controls, moderated Q&A, and event-focused workflows Asynchronous communication Slack, Loom Recorded updates, quick video sharing, fewer unnecessary live meetings, and easy ways to keep context attached to conversations Budget-conscious teams Zoho Meeting, Google Meet Simple setup, lower-cost plans, useful free or entry-level tiers, and manageable admin overhead Enterprise organizations Slack, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Webex Events and Webinars Governance, security, admin controls, large-scale deployment, and integration with existing systems

How to make any virtual conference more engaging

The platform is only part of the equation. A polished meeting or event still needs a little intentional design if you want people to stay involved.

Use interactive features

Polls, breakout rooms, live chat, reactions, and moderated Q&A all help a session feel alive. These features make meetings more productive because participants are doing more than sitting silently in gallery view.

Improve networking and community building

Channels, discussion groups, and follow-up spaces can make a virtual event more connected. Sharing agendas ahead of time, giving attendees a place to introduce themselves, and posting resources after the event extend the experience beyond the live session itself.

Reduce meeting fatigue

Long meetings wear people down quickly, especially when every topic gets treated like it needs a live call. Shorter sessions, recordings, and AI-generated notes can help teams stay informed without requiring every person to attend every conversation in full. In fact, this is one of the clearest ways these platforms can support better collaboration and healthier work communications.

Improve collaboration with the right virtual conference platform

Virtual meetings have reshaped how we work. The platforms for them are no longer mere conveniences but indispensable tools for fostering effective productivity and collaboration across diverse and dispersed teams. Choose the right virtual meeting platform to support the collective brainpower of your team. Talk to the Slack sales team to get started.

This article is for informational purposes only. This article features products from Slack, which we own. We have a financial interest in their success, but all recommendations are based on our genuine belief in their value.

Best virtual conference platforms FAQs