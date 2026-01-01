Managing a successful project is no easy feat. Deciding how to divide tasks, establish processes, and manage the project life cycle can impact how a team collaborates and, ultimately, the project’s success. But with the help of tried and tested project management techniques, you can plan, organize, and execute projects of all shapes and sizes with ease.

What are project management techniques?

Project management techniques are basically the methods and processes that guide a project from start to finish. There are plenty of different techniques out there, each designed to help ensure projects run smoothly and successfully across various industries. Choosing the right one really depends on a few key factors: the size of your project, what you’re trying to achieve, and how complex the project is.

What are project management tools?

Project management tools are software solutions that make it easier to handle different parts of a project. Whether it’s managing tasks, keeping up communication, or fostering teamwork, these tools help keep everything on track. They’re designed to boost team efficiency, improve organization, and make collaboration smoother.

The 7 best project management tools and techniques

With so many project management techniques and tools out there, it’s easy to get bogged down in choices. These seven tools and techniques should be a part of every project manager’s lineup.

1. Work breakdown structure (WBS)

Work breakdown structure, or WBS, is a project management approach that breaks a project into smaller, manageable tasks and deliverables. Imagine it as a hierarchy: You have the main project goals at the top, then layers of tasks and subtasks below that outline all the steps needed to get there.

WBS is especially useful for defining the project scope, estimating timelines, and tracking progress. It’s a great fit for large, complex projects where different tasks can be worked on at the same time.

2. Critical path method (CPM)

CPM is a project management technique focused on identifying the longest chain of tasks needed to complete a project on time. These key tasks are known as “critical tasks,” and they’re the highest priority in the project schedule. Since each critical task is sequential, any delay in one will directly impact the overall project timeline.

This method is valuable for pinpointing the most crucial tasks, highlighting dependencies that could affect timing, and calculating how long each task will take. It’s especially effective for projects where staying on schedule is a top priority.

3. Gantt charts

Gantt charts are a versatile project management tool that can be used alongside various techniques. Presented as a bar chart that helps visualize project tasks and the timeline associated with each task, Gantt charts include three components:

The tasks of the project

The start date of each task

The end date of each task

Tasks are organized sequentially along the X axis, with a box representing the start and end dates along the Y axis. Gantt charts give the project team a clear understanding of who is working on specific tasks, how long each task should take, and task dependencies and milestones, ensuring projects stay within budget and meet deadlines.

4. Waterfall method

The Waterfall method is a more straightforward, linear approach to project management that’s especially common in software development. It breaks the project down into five main stages:

Requirements: Gather all the project details and create a solid plan Design: Map out the design requirements Implementation: This is where the actual technical work happens Verification: Testing takes place to ensure quality and a good user experience Deployment: Launch the product and move into maintenance mode

The Waterfall method helps keep the project on track by following a clear plan, making it easy to see if tasks are progressing as expected. Since it’s a bit on the rigid side, it’s best for projects that are unlikely to change once they’re underway.

5. Agile project management

Agile project management is a flexible, step-by-step approach where work is broken down into short “sprints” to tackle tasks in manageable bursts. Using tools like task trackers and Kanban boards, teams plan each sprint, working closely together to develop, test, and review their progress. This allows them to quickly adapt based on continuous feedback.

Agile emphasizes teamwork and flexibility, helping teams reduce risks in complex projects and stay aligned with project goals and stakeholders. One popular Agile framework is Scrum, where sprints usually last one to two weeks and include quick daily check-ins, or stand-up meetings, to keep everyone in sync. At the start of each sprint, the team sets specific goals, and at the end, they review what was accomplished and adjust plans for the next sprint. These shorter feedback loops make it more likely that the final product will hit the mark.

6. Kanban

Kanban is a project management methodology that helps visualize and manage workflows. It breaks a project’s workflow into smaller tasks, and then organizes and displays these tasks so everyone can easily track progress.

In Kanban software, tasks are displayed in columns, usually labeled “To-Do,” “Doing,” and “Done.” Some teams also add a “Stuck” column for tasks that are in progress but facing obstacles. This setup lets everyone see the project’s status at a glance, work together to manage tasks, and quickly spot any bottlenecks that might slow things down.

7. Program evaluation and review technique (PERT)

The PERT method is a way to estimate how long a project will take. It starts by identifying all the tasks involved, then gives three time estimates for each one: the fastest possible time (optimistic), the longest time it might take (pessimistic), and the most likely time.

Using these estimates, a weighted average is calculated for each task, which then helps to map out a critical path based on these times. Unlike some methods, PERT creates a visual map that shows how tasks are connected rather than just listing them in order. While PERT can be more accurate than other approaches, it’s a bit complex and works best for projects with a lot of unknowns or doubts.

Streamline project management with the best techniques and tools

With the right techniques and tools, companies can cultivate collaboration, increase efficiency, and drive more successful projects. Project checklists can simplify work, boost teamwork, and keep tasks on track.

