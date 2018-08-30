새 소식

Make your team more productive with Smartsheet and Slack

Automate approvals, increase project visibility, and keep everyone aligned

Slack 팀이 작성2018년 8월 30일

1분 분량

In today’s business climate, the faster you can surface the information you need and streamline decisions, the more work gets done, the more features get shipped, the more deals get closed—you get the idea. Smartsheet, a work execution platform for planning, tracking, automation, and reporting, helps teams make better decisions faster. From business approvals to dashboards and data analysis, Smartsheet gives everyone the tools to accomplish more at work—and now you can do that straight from Slack.

 

Three ways to increase team productivity

Smartsheet’s new app for Slack automates a variety of tasks, but for anyone who’s new to using it, here are three simple ways you can benefit right away.

  1. Ensure your team is always in the know: Configure Smartsheet notifications to deliver updates to your team (in a public or private channel) when data changes are made and when your sheets, dashboards, and reports are shared with new people.Smartsheet Notification screensho
  2.  Loop in teammates: Have an approval that can be made with the simple push of a button? Smartsheet can send it straight to a colleague in Slack. You can also request updates, and coworkers can provide key information to help your team make important decisions, all within the context of Slack.
  3. Don’t let a single update slip past you: Receive your requests, notifications, and reminders in Slack to stay on top of your work.Smartsheet notification

All of these messages not only help speed up your work but also allow you to respond to direct requests and see updates in Smartsheet without leaving Slack. Your team can manage more complex workflows directly from Slack, stay up to date and in context, and get work done together, faster.

 

Do you use Smartsheet to help automate your business? Get the Smartsheet app today to keep the whole team in the loop, and never miss an approval, update, or deadline again.

