How Stockpress Scales Growth and Partnerships with Slack Connect

Not being able to find a file when you know it exists is bad enough. When you’re a small business strapped for time and resources, it’s even more frustrating.

Stockpress co-founders Jessica Storry and Ian Parkes knew this pain all too well. They ran a web design and software development agency with their other co-founding partners Bart Romanowski and Kamila Romanowska, and they’d use a combination of Dropbox and email to coordinate assets and deliverables. “But anytime anyone would request something, it was hard to find,” said Storry. “We just didn’t have any way to centralize everything.” So they built a self-service tool that allows small- and mid-market customers to successfully manage their own digital assets — and Stockpress was born.

With eight full-time and four part-time employees, Stockpress started using Slack after a customer added them to their workplace. “I have no idea how we got anything done before,” said Storry, who is also Stockpress’s CEO. “It wasn’t nearly as efficient or as fast as we do things with Slack.”

Stockpress is headquartered in Boston, MA, but it’s remote-first, encouraging the team to work in Slack from wherever they are. They forgo the formality and inconvenience of email in favor of Slack Connect, which brings communications out of siloed inboxes and into Slack channels. It allows them to collaborate securely with not just with external clients, but partners and freelancers.

“The speed of getting things done is remarkable,” said Parkes, who is the chief revenue officer at Stockpress. The transparency it provides their small team saves time and increases productivity every day. “We get full visibility into what’s going on without needing to call a meeting or get an explanation from someone,” said Storry. “That wouldn’t happen in email.”

Slack is integral to how we collaborate with clients, partners, and freelancers. Without it, I have no idea how we would run our business. Stockpress Co-founder and CEO Jessica Storry

Coordinating fast-moving partnerships with ease

Stockpress uses Slack Connect with all its larger clients. “When they need me, I can respond so much faster than if I missed an email,” said Storry. In addition to clients, Stockpress leverages this feature to also work with external development partners and freelancers. “Everybody’s in Slack with us: It’s our primary source of communication.”

In fact, a new Stockpress partnership with Webflow was almost entirely orchestrated in Slack Connect. “From the initial project and product development to the launch, 99% of our communication was in Slack,” said Parkes. “Slack Connect brought partnerships, commercial, dev, sales, and marketing teams together from both sides to accelerate the launch. We would never have been able to work so quickly otherwise. It was instantaneous.”

For example, at one point, Webflow requested to create a promo, and within seconds, the marketing team was in the Slack channel connecting with sales to make it happen. “It was just so much easier to coordinate all the moving parts and people in Slack,” said Storry. The context that Slack provides also makes it seamless for anyone new to join and hit the ground running. “I love the ability to reference Slack along the way, get things done quicker, and have it as an index.”

Adding different file types into a central location

One of the reasons we upgraded to a paid plan was because we wanted to be able to reference our old messages, which is so worth it because of all the rich history. Stockpress Co-founder and CEO Jessica Storry

A better way to work from anywhere

To optimize operations and remain competitive with limited resources, Stockpress taps into Slack’s many integrations, like Intercom, which sends alerts right in Slack whenever anyone needs help, and Asana, which organizes tasks and keeps everyone aligned toward project goals. Of course, the company is also creating its own app in Slack, which makes it easy to stay updated on new files, comments, annotations, and more.

“I also love using the Google Calendar integration because if I don’t respond, teammates, clients, and partners know I’m in a meeting,” said Storry. (The Google Calendar app will automatically set your Slack status to In a meeting or Out of office according to your calendar, helping colleagues know when they can expect a reply from you.)

Largely remote internally, with clients, freelancers, and partners spread across the world, Stockpress leans on Slack to not only collaborate but build camaraderie and transparency across time zones. “Huddles are one of my favorite features,” said Storry. “I love that other teammates can see when we’re in one, so if we don’t write back, they know why.” Similar to the Google Calendar app, huddles automatically update your Slack status to keep everyone in the loop.

Navigating the non-stop nature of small businesses can be a challenge, but Stockpress leverages Slack to scale its growth from anywhere. The team can speed up communications, manage workflows, and nurture client relationships, all while embracing the flexibility and freedom of owning their businesses.