Workplace culture can have a significant impact on your mental, physical, and emotional well-being. It can also significantly impact a company’s bottom line, leading to low productivity and high turnover.

A positive work environment is one where people feel respected, supported, empowered, and generally happy to be at work. When leaders build transparency, open communication, and collaboration into the culture, it can help employees feel valued.

To ensure success for your company and your people, prioritize these tools and strategies to support and empower teams to do their best work.

1. Prioritize open communication

Clear, consistent communication is the foundation of a positive workplace. When people feel heard, informed, and included, they’re more likely to be engaged, confident, and motivated to do their jobs.

You can create an open flow of conversation with asynchronous tools—like shared docs, Slack channels, or project dashboards—that allow people to contribute and stay informed without having to be in the same room at the same time. Pin team priorities or project management guidelines in visible places like digital whiteboards or shared knowledge hubs, practice transparent communication, and make it easy for anyone to ask questions or offer suggestions, such as in team channels.

Encourage feedback loops by checking in with team members regularly and asking for their input. If you do ask someone for their opinion, following up to show you’ve considered it can go a long way in building trust. It’s important to create a collaborative space where everyone feels supported, valued, and in the loop.

2. Share ownership of tools and goals

People are likely to feel they’re part of the team if they’re encouraged to contribute rather than sit on the sidelines.

Dashboards, task lists, collaborative tools, and other shared spaces make progress visible and participation easy. Give team members the ability to check off completed tasks, update statuses, flag issues, and celebrate wins. Ownership shouldn’t sit with just one person; the more everyone feels invested in shared success, the more unified your team becomes.

Inclusive collaboration also means inviting multiple voices into planning, decision-making, and problem-solving. Make it a habit to loop in the right people at the right time, whether that’s through shared docs, project channels, huddles, or other informal check-ins. When people see their input shaping outcomes, they’re more likely to be invested in organizational goals and motivated to contribute in the future.

Slack’s Huddles feature makes it easy for your team to collaborate in real time and will even take meeting notes for you.

3. Supercharge your recognition and reward systems

Recognition is a powerful tool for creating and reinforcing a positive work environment. It doesn’t have to come from the top down. In fact, peer-to-peer appreciation can be even more meaningful when it’s genuine, timely, and tied to shared goals.

Make space for shout-outs in team meetings, shared channels, or other platforms where teammates recognize each other’s contributions. Some organizations use tools that prompt users to tie kudos back to company values like teamwork, creativity, or integrity. That can help individuals focus their praise while reinforcing valued behaviors.

The best recognition systems are simple, consistent, and woven into daily workflows. Whether it’s a public thank-you, a small reward, or a spotlight in the team newsletter, appreciation should be a habit and an expectation, not a one-time event.

4. Encourage work-life balance and mean it

Balance is a crucial part of creating a healthy, productive work environment. When companies encourage boundaries and respect personal time, employees are more likely to remain energized, focused, and loyal.

Start with clear, practical policies that protect time and mental space such as:

No-contact hours. Set expectations around communication and availability. For example, “ Do Not Disturb ” mode in Slack can help prevent burnout by pausing notifications outside of core work hours.

Calendar boundaries. Block off time on your calendar for lunch breaks, focus hours, or personal time, so everyone knows when you’re available and when you’re off the clock.

Meeting-free days. These can be helpful for teams that need uninterrupted time to reset, reprioritize, or dive into deep work.

Flexible schedules. If it makes sense for your company, consider offering flexible schedules, such as remote and hybrid options, that prioritize outcomes over hours.

Policies are important, but it’s how you model and enforce them that matters. Leaders who take time off—and encourage others to do that same—send a powerful message that it’s not only okay to unplug, it’s expected.

5. Support professional development for everyone

Performance thrives when companies support a culture of continual, long-term growth and development for all employees. Encourage learning by providing clear opportunities. That might be structured training, coursework, or informal knowledge sharing across your organization. Some examples include:

Lunch and learns. These can be hosted by team members, leadership, or guest speakers.

Mentorship programs. Pair junior employees with experienced leaders to promote knowledge sharing from day one.

Dedicated learning budgets. Offer relevant online courses, certifications, or workshops to employees.

Internal wikis or knowledge hubs. Make resources collaborative and accessible and reduce friction for new hires.

6. Design a safe and comfortable physical workspace

Regardless of where your employees are based, their physical work environment can directly affect everything from focus and fatigue to overall well-being.

Prioritizing ergonomics can help. Offer adjustable chairs, standing desks, keyboard trays, and monitor placement that reduces physical strain. Providing a home office stipend or an ergonomic checklist for remote teams to guide safe and comfortable setups can go a long way to support comfort and enable productivity. Be aware of workplace temperature, lighting, and noise levels, and allow employees to personalize their space when possible. Even small adjustments can make a big difference in day-to-day energy and engagement.

Mental health support is equally important. Build policies and programs that reduce burnout and isolation, such as:

Access to Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs)

Quiet rooms or decompression spaces in-office

A designated point of contact for well-being concerns

Established break times , such as a 15-minute break at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., in addition to a 30-minute lunch break

Encouragement to take breaks, use PTO, and set work boundaries

7. Promote diversity, equity, and inclusion practices

A recent survey revealed that 75% of employees feel excluded at work. Creating a positive work environment means actively building a culture where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to succeed. Companies that don’t make intentional DEI efforts may make their employees feel disempowered, unimportant, or isolated.

Prioritize inclusive language across internal communications, job postings, and policies, and encourage people to speak up when something feels off. Build regular feedback loops—such as anonymous surveys or listening sessions—to understand how employees experience inclusion at work. Support connection and representation by encouraging Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) that make space for shared experiences and underrepresented voices.

DEI should be a leadership priority. Set clear goals, track progress, and empower managers to model inclusive behaviors. A diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace takes intentional effort, consistent action, and accountability at every level.

8. Offer flexible working arrangements

Offering flexibility can be an effective way to build a culture of trust that supports employee well-being. When people are given autonomy to work in ways that suit their lives, preferences, and strengths, they are typically more productive, creative, and engaged.

You might offer flexible work start and end times, a results-focused approach instead of just hours logged, or allow teams the autonomy to shape their workflows around what helps them perform best. Not everyone thrives under the same schedule, and a one-size-fits-all approach can stifle talent. Empower your team by setting clear goals and expectations while allowing them the freedom to make decisions about how they work best.

9. Practice transparency in decision-making

Transparency helps build trust among teams. When employees understand why decisions are being made, they’re more likely to be invested. Make transparency a habit throughout your organization. Host regular ask-me-anything sessions (AMA) where leadership can address questions in an open forum. Share company updates, milestones, and challenges using public channels or recurring briefings. Even when the news isn’t ideal, clear and timely communication can help prevent confusion and rumors from filling in the gaps. Transparency isn’t about having all the answers; it’s about creating a culture of honesty, clarity, and shared purpose.

10. Always be clear about goals and expectations

Clarity is one of the most underrated drivers of employee success. Begin by developing a thoughtful onboarding experience that introduces team members to your culture, values, and daily workflow. Pair new hires with mentors or someone to shadow, and set aside time to walk through expectations. Don’t wait for the first performance review to talk about what matters.

Slack offers a wide range of functionality to help onboard employees faster and more efficiently.

Reinforce clarity with tools such as OKRs (Objectives and Key Results), shared performance metrics, and team dashboards. Regularly check to make sure employees understand and are aligned with goals. When everyone knows their role—and how their work connects to the organization’s mission—they are better equipped and motivated to contribute with confidence.

Benefits of a positive work environment

The average American will spend roughly 90,000 hours—or one-third of their life—at work. This makes workplace culture more than just a perk. It’s a critical part of our well-being.

Other long-term benefits include:

Employee satisfaction and loyalty. Employees surveyed in a 2023 SHRM Research State of Global Workplace Culture study who rated their workplace culture as “good” or “excellent” were 790% more likely to feel satisfied at work and 83% less likely to be actively job hunting.

Reduced turnover and costs. Companies with positive work environments will typically attract and keep talented employees. And with self-reported employee turnover risk at its highest point in over a decade, job satisfaction has never been more critical. In fact, 51% of employees said they’re considering or actively seeking a new job.

Increased revenue. Organizations that prioritize workplace culture experience a 33% increase in revenue growth , according to Gallup. Research also shows that investing in a positive work environment enhances employee well-being and drives business success.

Build a high-performing, people-first culture

Building a high-performing team starts with the culture you create and the care you show for the people behind the work. Employees don’t just want a job—they want to feel connected, supported, and valued.

If you want to retain top talent, it’s not enough to assign tasks and track outputs. You need to create an environment where people find purpose, clarity, belonging, and satisfaction. Keep these tools and strategies in mind to create lasting success for your people and your business.