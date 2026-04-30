Key takeaways Collaboration tools are digital workspaces that bring conversations, files, and projects together so teams can collaborate in real time or asynchronously, from anywhere.

Today’s top tools — such as Slack, Asana, Miro, Trello, Notion, and Zoom — cover everything from messaging to meetings to project tracking and visual collaboration.

The right collaboration tools can help boost productivity, reduce app switching, and keep everyone aligned. Look for tools with strong integrations, enterprise-grade security, scalability, AI-powered insights, and an intuitive user experience.

The right team collaboration platform brings everyone together to work efficiently, no matter where team members are located — and flexible remote work platforms are essential for modern teams.

Web-based productivity tools allow employees to communicate instantly via message or face-to-face video conferencing. Real-time collaboration tools let you share project boards and manage tasks visually, while agile and asynchronous collaboration tools keep task management flexible. Cloud-based collaboration tools let distributed teams work together in real time or asynchronously using messages, conversation channels, video conferencing, secure file sharing, and project management.

Collaboration tools can also bring features like artificial intelligence (AI), workflow automations, and integrations to your tech stack.

Here’s a look at popular collaboration tools, strategies for selecting the right tool, benefits of digital collaboration, and trends for 2026.

What are collaboration tools?

A team collaboration tool is a service or software that allows people to work together digitally via messaging and group conversations, file sharing, project trackers, shared calendars, workflow automation, and voice and video calls.

Hybrid and remote teams are now the norm — and collaboration tools matter more than ever. The modern workplace extends beyond the four walls of an office building, with employees often spread out across time zones and even international borders. Keeping teams connected is not only essential for moving work forward, but it also impacts engagement, morale, and camaraderie among employees. Without the conversations that typically happen in a physical office setting, workers are more likely to experience isolation and miss out on informal mentorship opportunities. That’s why, in remote and asynchronous workspaces, modern digital communication is essential.

Eight best collaboration tools for 2026

The best team collaboration tools connect people, data, and technology. Apps in your tech stack should seamlessly work together using robust integration features. Also, look for cutting-edge technologies like generative AI and automation capabilities to supercharge your team’s creativity and productivity.

The following list is curated from G2, which scores software based on user feedback, features available, and overall satisfaction. Each of the tools listed here is a top contender for streamlining your knowledge management process, improving collaboration, and helping your team work smarter.

1. Slack: Best overall collaboration platform

With more than 38 million active users, Slack is the leading team collaboration tool on the market. It supports synchronous and asynchronous communications with features like chat, click-and-drag file sharing, audio and video calls, screen sharing, polls, status updates, and notifications.

You can create channels for specific teams, projects, or other themes. Conversations are organized into threads so users can follow discussions most relevant to them. Slack also integrates with more than 2,600 popular collaboration and productivity apps, allowing you to access your favorite tools without context switching.

Top features:

Messaging and channels facilitate both instant huddles and async exchanges.

Automation and AI capabilities make it easy for teammates to stay updated and connected.

Slackbot enables contextual information retrieval, conversation summaries, and content creation assistance.

Thousands of app integrations eliminate wasteful task switching and siloed information.

2. Asana: Best for project collaboration

Asana simplifies complex workflows. It’s a top choice for project management, especially for remote teams.

The cloud-based platform allows users to assign tasks, track their completion, and manage deadlines. Asana provides visibility into multistage projects by organizing them into separate boards along with visual prompts and status notifications.

Asana also promotes collaborative intelligence, with robust AI features. Plus, Asana helps team efficiency by integrating with many apps and operating systems, including Slack.

Top features:

Workflow operations cater to multiple team members doing asynchronous work together.

Visual aids like Gantt charts and Kanban boards help organize information.

Automation tools let teams set up custom rules for repetitive tasks like assigning next steps.

3. Miro: Best for visual collaboration

Miro is a project management app that allows stakeholders to collaborate in real time, making it an ideal option for remote or hybrid teams. With features like infinite canvas and project templates, Miro brings powerful visual tools to brainstorming and work sessions.

While it has limited file-sharing abilities, Miro integrates with apps you already use, like Slack, to facilitate communication and collaboration. Slack users can even check their Miro notifications directly in Slack, reducing context switching and streamlining productivity.

Top features:

Massive visual workspace supports several people working together at once.

Sticky notes, comments, mentions, and other feedback tools also support async work.

Thousands of ready-made templates are available for frameworks and presentations.

4. Trello: Best for lightweight project tracking

Based on Kanban boards, Trello offers a comprehensive view of the status of projects, sub-projects, and deliverables, allowing users to move around digital prompt cards to track progress and assign tasks.

The app allows you to create checklists and assign comments to cards to keep relevant information in one place. You can also automate tasks to make sure nothing falls through the cracks.

Anyone from your Slack workspace can join your Trello boards with one click and direct Trello tasks within Slack.

Top features:

Customizable board-list-card system offers straightforward task visibility.

View can switch to calendar, timeline, or dashboard for a different perspective.

Rules and commands can be set up to automate tasks like moving cards when information changes.

5. Notion: Best for knowledge collaboration

Notion is a secure online wiki that helps unite your workflows, standards, and brand guidelines in one place and makes them easy to update in real time.

You can use the versatile interface to create galleries, establish timelines, manage workflows, build searchable databases, and more. AI features allow you to search all your data and information to get answers and even autofill tables. Plus, Notion can send updates to Slack channels when pages or tasks are modified, keeping everyone in sync.

Top features:

The platform unites documents, databases, task boards, and calendars in one place.

Multiple users can edit pages simultaneously or leave comments, mentions, and threaded discussions.

Hundreds of templates are available for project trackers, onboarding guides, knowledge bases, and other workflows.

6. Zoom: Best for video collaboration

There’s a lot more to collaboration than verbal content. Facial expressions and body language are essential for conveying the nuances of a message. That’s why Zoom is the go-to cloud-based video-conferencing platform for one-on-one conversations, meetings, conferences, webinars, and town halls.

Use Zoom to chat with colleagues, share files, and record meetings. You can start Zoom meetings from any Slack channel, private group, or direct message. Plus, you can share a Zoom whiteboard with any Slack channel or by direct message.

Top features:

It’s known for high-quality video and audio with the ability to have breakout rooms and screen sharing.

Team chat, shared links, and file sharing are recorded with calls for easy reference.

AI can summarize meetings and generate action items, reducing manual note-taking.

7. Microsoft Teams: Best for enterprise collaboration

Microsoft Teams specializes in team communication. Office 365’s chat-based app promotes real-time and asynchronous teamwork through messaging, file sharing, and video conferencing. Conversations in Microsoft Teams are streamlined in a channel-based system organized by topic, department, and projects.

Microsoft Teams is best known for its document-sharing capabilities within the Office 365 Suite, which encourages collaboration while reducing context switching. Plus, Microsoft Teams Calls integrates easily with Slack, so you can seamlessly hold calls and share documents within your main work operating system.

Top features:

Files shared in Teams can be easily accessed and co-edited in real time in Microsoft apps.

Conversations can be organized for collaboration around projects, departments, or goals.

It incorporates Microsoft’s AI tools to produce meeting summaries and chat insights.

8. Google Workspace: Best for document collaboration

Google Workspace functions like a virtual office, offering individual and group chat, video conferencing, file sharing and hosting, and email solutions all in one place. With a minimalistic, user-friendly design, Google Workspace is an especially powerful option for digital-first teams.

Google Workspace includes AI, which can summarize documents, web pages, conversations, and more to streamline productivity. Google’s Slack integration brings email, chat, meetings, and file sharing into one place.

Top features:

Multiple people can make changes at once that are instantly visible on the document, spreadsheet, presentation slide, or calendar.

Google’s communication tools — email, chat, and meet — create a smooth, closed ecosystem.

Other Google tools like Tasks and Keep can be used to track to-dos and set reminders.

2026’s best collaboration tools compared

Tool Best For Key Features Integrations Pricing Supports Slack Real-time communication and collaboration across teams Synchronous and asynchronous communications, document sharing Trello, HubSpot, Google Drive, and thousands more Free and premium versions AI extraction, automated workflows Asana Visual project management and task tracking Visual aids, asynchronous workflow operations, automation tools Slack, Google Workspace, Zapier, and more Free personal plan for 2 users, premium tiers, and custom enterprise pricing AI extraction, customizable automation Miro Project management and real-time communications Visual workspace with sticky notes, templates, and feedback tools Jira, Confluence, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and more Free plan for individuals and small teams, premium tiers for business and enterprise AI-assisted diagram creation, content generation, and organization Trello Simplified visual project and task management Board-list-card system for task visibility, calendars, timelines, and task automation Slack, Microsoft Teams, Google Drive, Dropbox, and more Free for individuals, plus three premium tiers including enterprise Content generation and editing, quick capture and extraction Notion Blending wikis, docs, and tasks in a collaborative space Real-time editing and collaboration from multiple users, and many templates Slack, Mira, Canva, Loom, Google Drive, Jira, and more Free personal plan for two users, premium tiers, and custom enterprise pricing Document, wiki, task, and database creation Zoom Video conferencing and hybrid collaboration High-quality video and audio, team chat Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Miro, Salesforce, and more Free personal plan supports meetings up to 40 minutes, several business tiers AI-generated meeting summaries and action items Microsoft Teams Messaging-based collaboration and document sharing Real-time file sharing and editing, organizable conversations Trello, Miro, Jotform, Polly, and more Free individual plan, tiers of business plans including enterprise AI-generated meeting recaps, action item extraction, content creation assistance Google Workspace Digital-first teams, prompt communication Live collaborative document editing, a suite of communication and task management tools Slack, Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, Asana, and more Per-user, per-month tiered pricing for businesses AI-powered meeting notes, task extraction, and content creation assistance

More collaboration tools by category

Here’s a breakdown of other collaboration tools based on your organization’s specific needs and size.

Best collaboration tools for small businesses

When selecting a workplace communication tool, consider the size of your organization. The tool that works best for a large corporation may not meet the unique needs of a small business. Some of the best collaboration tools for small businesses include:

Discord. Known for online gaming, Discord is a reliable, feature-rich platform that hosts real-time voice and text chat.

Google Chat. Google Chat is a nimble communication tool for video and text chat for teams that already work in the Google ecosystem.

Microsoft Teams. This platform easily integrates with Microsoft Office and provides a comprehensive hub for teams to collaborate.

Best real-time collaboration tools

When it comes to real-time collaboration, it’s important to consider which tools have the best video meetings, live messaging, and document collaboration features. Some of our picks include:

Figma. Figma allows designers, writers, and project managers to simultaneously brainstorm, create, build, and ship products.

Dropbox. Teammates can engage in document sharing, real-time collaboration, and streamlined project management with premade templates — all in one platform with top-of-the-line security standards.

Webex Suite. This AI-powered solution hosts real-time messaging, video meetings, calls, webinars, events, polls, and whiteboards in one central location.

Best cloud collaboration solutions

Cloud-based collaboration tools are hosted on the internet, allowing distributed teams to work together. Some examples include:

Adobe Creative Cloud. This tool lets multiple users simultaneously access, edit, and save files across devices.

Atlassian Confluence. Create, format, organize, and securely share work with this cloud-based collaboration solution.

Smartsheet. This project management platform helps teams improve productivity and scale seamlessly with enterprise-level security features.

Best open-source collaboration tools

Open-source collaboration tools allow you to customize the platform to meet your needs. Here are a few:

Rocket.chat. Communicate in real time with internal and external stakeholders using a highly customizable platform built for your needs.

Mattermost. This secure, open-source platform offers real-time chat, workflow automation, voice calling, screen sharing, and AI integration.

Miro. This tool brings teams and AI together from discovery to deadline through automated workflows and AI assistants.

How to choose the right collaboration platform

When selecting a collaboration platform, consider your team’s needs, capacity, and comfort with technology. Opt for a tool that works for you — not one that requires a process overhaul.

Match features to workflow style and company size. The right collaboration platform won’t reinvent the wheel, but it will level up your operations.

Consider your security needs. Choose a collaboration platform that follows (or even exceeds) industry security norms. Ensure that the platform you choose matches the security standards of your organization.

Weigh your team’s agility needs. Pick a collaboration platform with a strong mobile app to help your organization maintain a fast pace of business. Also, ensure the platform supports and integrates with the other tools you use daily.

Choose a tool that will grow alongside your business. Evaluate the behind-the-scenes pieces that keep things working smoothly, such as support, onboarding, scalability, and usability, and keep your team’s unique needs in mind.

What are the features to look for in collaboration tools?

To support your teams across tasks and departments, look for collaboration tools that include essential features like these:

Real-time and asynchronous communication options. Being able to switch between real-time video chat and asynchronous communications like messaging threads and recorded audio can give teams flexibility to shift depending on context.

Look for a tool that offers both options.

Searchable record of work. Choose a tool that lets you search documents and communications to easily find what you need. AI-assisted search can be helpful here.

Integrations with the tools teams already use. Look for tools that integrate with the systems you already have in place, making it easier for teams to work uninterrupted — without having to switch context.

Customizable notifications. Find a tool that lets users customize notification preferences, helping employees keep their focus and only receive notifications when necessary.

Workflow automation and task management. Automated workflows and task management can be game-changers for team productivity. Look for collaboration tools with features like Slackbot that let users build automated workflows to save time and keep tasks moving.

What are the benefits of collaboration tools?

Collaboration tools bring distributed teams together to communicate, brainstorm, meet, and execute all in one place. Introducing digital communication software has a host of benefits, including increased engagement, productivity, operational efficiency, teamwork, and more.

Let’s dive deeper into some of the benefits of using collaboration tools:

Types of team collaboration tools

Your team collaboration platform should include a thoughtful selection of software that aligns with each team’s objectives, workflows, and communication preferences to help everyone perform their best. Here are the most common types:

Web-based productivity tools for remote teams

These cloud-based collaboration tools are the bread and butter of remote work, allowing employees to work together in real time from anywhere. Instant chat and messaging keep everyone in the loop — re-creating an environment where you shout over your shoulder and someone will answer your question.

Most tools offer video-conferencing capabilities to facilitate virtual face-to-face meetings, presentations, and discussions. Cloud-based file editing lets team members work on a document together while eliminating version control challenges. Meanwhile, centralized file storage and sharing with access control ensure data security and allow the right people to get the right information 24/7.

Visual, real-time collaboration tools

Imagine trying to describe a complex flow chart to someone over the phone; it just wouldn’t work. Cloud-based visual collaboration tools come to the rescue.

These tools aren’t just for designers. Project boards and cards help users visually manage tasks, assign team members, and track progress. Meanwhile, shared canvases support real-time visual collaboration, brainstorming, and diagramming by allowing multiple users to contribute and edit visual content simultaneously.

Agile collaboration tools

These tools support an Agile methodology and flexible workflows for managing tasks and sprints. Their customizable interfaces allow teams to respond quickly, prioritize tasks, and allocate resources effectively. They also provide collaborative documentation and knowledge-sharing capabilities, and they support version-tracking features essential for an iterative approach.

Asynchronous collaboration tools

It’s hard to get anything done if every app pings and dings all day, requiring your immediate response. Asynchronous team collaboration tools facilitate workflows and communication without real-time interactions, allowing employees to review and respond at their own pace. These tools are best for collaborative documentation (for example, wikis and knowledge bases), managing a shared to-do list, and providing regular project updates.

Building your dream collaboration stack is easy in 2026

A collaboration stack is any distributed team’s lifeline, connecting teammates across time zones and departments. That’s why it’s so important to choose the right tools to fit your communication needs, support your workflows, and match your teams’ working style and preferences.

A collaboration tool is the home base that keeps it all together. Slack acts as the hub that connects messaging, automated workflows, and the apps you use daily. Customize your workspace with the tools you use to build your team’s dream stack. Try Slack for free to see what’s possible.

This article is for informational purposes only and features products from Slack, which we own. We have a financial interest in their success, but all recommendations are based on our genuine belief in their value.

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