How SoFi transformed its cross-functional collaboration

Maybe you’ve heard of SoFi. It’s a mobile-first, nationwide personal finance company that’s transforming lending, investing and spending money. What started as four (college) students’ dream in 2011 morphed into more than 1,500 employees, 11 offices and over 900,000 customers.

That kind of growth doesn’t happen without alignment between teams and tools. That’s why the SoFi team started using Slack for workplace communication, installing dozens of Slack apps and integrations.

Each day, workers at SoFi send more than 23,000 messages, upload more than 400 files and depend on 143 Slack integrations. Of those 143 integrations, some of the most important to SoFi are from Atlassian, which makes Jira and Confluence.

“It’s not just the IT team that’s using [these integrations], it’s everyone,” says Jared Bertrand, a manager with the Identity and Access Management team at SoFi.

Here are three ways Atlassian integrations with Slack are improving teamwork and collaboration at SoFi.

Up-to-date policy updates

Policies and procedures are always evolving when you work in finance, making it difficult for employees to stay informed about important updates. To remedy this, SoFi has a robust Confluence hub filled with how-to’s and the latest policies and procedures. Still, finding the exact information you’re looking for—especially when that information is liable to change—was like finding a grain of sugar in a blizzard.

The solution? The team at SoFi paired the Confluence Cloud app with a Slack channel so the entire team could be notified when there were new changes to policies and procedures. Every update to documentation made in Confluence Cloud is piped directly to the channel with a brief description. Below each update a button says “View changes” and takes employees directly to the updates on that page.

“With the Confluence subscription inside of Slack, our IT team can more quickly and easily stay up to date on all changes as they happen in real time,” Bertrand says.

Insightful link previews

It’s a tale as old as time: A colleague wants to know the status of a ticket, but doesn’t provide the necessary context. So an employee, often not even the right employee, has to stop work and search Jira just to track down the right person, then loop said person into the conversation. Sound familiar?



Rather than having to switch to Jira from Slack, Jira’s Slack integration automatically populates rich link previews in Slack channels that provide a summary of the ticket including whom it’s assigned to, how urgent the issue is and more. Employees can respond directly in a thread in Slack, loop in relevant people and internal experts and voila! The ticket is addressed with clearer prioritization and far less application switching.

Targeted notifications for teams

Let’s say someone at SoFi needed a new computer. The procurement request would go into Jira, but teams struggled to triage them. The wrong team would be notified, and occasionally the request would be missed altogether. So SoFi turned to the Automation for Jira Slack integration.

Now each time a purchase request comes in, it’s automatically put into the correct channel, where it tags the correct team. That leads to more effective purchase request triaging and much faster fulfillment of new hire requests.

Altogether, SoFi’s Atlassian integrations add up to massive organizational improvements. Employees at SoFi now achieve faster resolution times and enjoy much less context switching.

“I think that’s the benefit of all these integrations we have,” Bertrand says. “You just get all the information you need, right there, where you already are.”

