Sales Elevate: Launch communications

A strong communications plan is at the heart of all successful software implementations and change management. Communicate with your sales team early and often to share your vision and expectations and to ensure a fast start to Sales Elevate. If you’re launching Slack for the first time, check out our communications guide here.

Now’s the time to connect with your sales executive sponsor and align on these questions:

Why Slack Sales Elevate

What the benefits are for sales reps and what your organization hopes to achieve with Sales Elevate

How your sales team can get started (we can help with this!)

We’ve provided the templates below to help you get started. The more you can customize these to your organization, the better they’ll resonate.

Tip: Your sales team is sure to have questions along the way. Set up a dedicated support channel in Slack with a workflow to manage these incoming requests. Bookmark important information like training resources and frequently asked questions.

Wave 1: Initial communication from sales executive sponsor

Hi team, exciting news! We will be centralizing all of our sales processes and collaboration onto Slack Sales Elevate. What is Sales Elevate? Sales Elevate combines the power of Sales Cloud and Slack’s productivity platform to enable persona-based automations and drive ROI through time savings, healthier pipeline and aligned team-selling processes. Why Slack Sales Elevate? Sales Elevate will help us achieve our team wide goals of [shorter deal cycles] and [a boost in team productivity] . Sales Elevate will allow us to leverage data and automation to help each of you, our sales reps, spend more time focused on your deals and less time being bogged down by administrative tasks. We’ll be sharing more detail on timing, expectations and enablement in the coming weeks. Questions or feedback? We’ve set up a dedicated channel for any questions or feedback you might have: navigate to #help-slack-sales and select the support workflow bookmarked to the channel. Check out the resources bookmarked in the channel for questions on setting up and navigating Sales Elevate.

Wave 2: Follow-up communication from sales leaders/managers

Hi folks, a s the message from [VP/executive sponsor] indicated, our entire sales org will now have access to Slack Sales Elevate, allowing us to leverage the power of Sales Cloud in Slack. This is an amazing opportunity for us as a team, setting us up to not only achieve, but succeed in our goals for this year. This change doesn’t happen without you and we must walk before we can run. We need each and every one of you to get up to speed on Sales Elevate through the training resources below, so that you can start leveraging time-saving automations available to you. As part of your Sales Elevate onboarding, review these resources: Get started with Sales Elevate (video)

Use Sales Elevate (guide)

Slack for sales (guide) We’ve added you to the key channels linked below and encourage reps to set up public channels for top accounts and with your customers through Slack Connect: #team-enterprise

#help-sales-compete

#sales-wins

#accounts-[customername]: internal-only channel for deal/customer collaboration with your broader account team

internal-only channel for deal/customer collaboration with your broader account team #customer-[customername]: external Slack Connect channel to connect with your customer

Wave 3: Launch day from executive sponsor or sales leaders