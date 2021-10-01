본 번역 텍스트는 정보 제공 목적으로만 사용되며, 영어 버전과 일치하지 않는 부분이 있는 경우 영어 버전이 적용됩니다.

Effective: October 1, 2021

These Beta Service Terms (“Terms”) describe your rights and responsibilities when accessing the Platform beta feature of the Slack Services (“Platform Beta Feature”). By indicating your acceptance to these Terms, or enabling or using the Platform Beta Feature, you:

agree to the following terms on behalf of the Slack customer with which you are employed, affiliated or associated (“ Customer ”),

”), represent that you have the authority to bind Customer to these Terms, and

represent that you are an Authorized User under the Customer Terms of Service or other written agreement between Slack and Customer governing provision and use of the Services (the “Agreement”).

If you do not have such authority or do not agree to these Terms, you may not use the Platform Beta Feature. These Terms are governed by the Agreement. Capitalized terms used but not defined in these Terms have the meanings given to them in the Agreement.