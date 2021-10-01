本書は、お客様のご参考のために作成された英語版の参考訳であり、可能な限り正確であるように努めていますが、誤りを含む可能性があることをご了承ください。英語版と齟齬がある場合、英語版の定めが優先し適用されるものとします。

Effective: October 1, 2021

These Beta Service Terms (“Terms”) describe your rights and responsibilities when accessing the Platform beta feature of the Slack Services (“Platform Beta Feature”). By indicating your acceptance to these Terms, or enabling or using the Platform Beta Feature, you:

agree to the following terms on behalf of the Slack customer with which you are employed, affiliated or associated (“ Customer ”),

”), represent that you have the authority to bind Customer to these Terms, and

represent that you are an Authorized User under the Customer Terms of Service or other written agreement between Slack and Customer governing provision and use of the Services (the “Agreement”).

If you do not have such authority or do not agree to these Terms, you may not use the Platform Beta Feature. These Terms are governed by the Agreement. Capitalized terms used but not defined in these Terms have the meanings given to them in the Agreement.