Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities

Statement of Commitment

Slack Canada Ltd. (“Slack”) is committed to meeting the objectives and requirements of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2005 and its Regulation (the “AODA”). Slack is committed to meeting the accessibility needs of persons with disabilities in a timely manner.

Slack strives to meet the needs of its employees and customers with disabilities and is working hard to remove and prevent barriers to accessibility. As part of Slack’s commitment to meeting its obligations under the AODA, Slack has developed this Multi-Year Accessibility Plan which outlines its strategy to prevent and remove barriers for persons with disabilities who are accessing Slack’s services.

Slack will provide the opportunity for all individuals with disabilities to identify needs related to their disabilities and ensure that such needs are accommodated in a manner that supports the dignity of the individual. This commitment is reflected through Slack’s implementation of training and specific policies and procedures that incorporate measures to identify and remove barriers for people with disabilities.

Completed Steps:

Accessibility Policy

Slack has developed an Accessibility Policy governing how Slack will achieve accessibility. This Policy will be reviewed as required by the AODA.

Information and Communications Standards

Slack is committed to meeting the communication needs of people with disabilities and has developed policies in this regard. Slack’s Accessibility Policy contains a process for receiving and responding to feedback in an accessible manner. Slack’s Accessibility Policy also provides for the provision of accessible formats and communication supports for persons with disabilities.

Customer Service Standard

Slack is committed to providing its services to persons with disabilities in a manner that respects the dignity and independence of persons with disabilities and has already developed policies in this regard (contained in its Accessibility Policy), which include:

The use of guide dogs and service animals;

The use of assistive devices;

The use of support persons; and

How customer feedback can be submitted.

Employment Standards

Slack will identify, prevent and remove barriers at all stages of the relationship for persons with disabilities and has developed policies in this regard, which address such issues as:

Availability of accommodation during the recruitment process; and

Taking into account the accessibility needs of employees with disabilities in all stages of the employment relationship, including recruitment, hiring, performance management, career development and advancement and deployment.

Slack will specify on all future job postings that accommodations are available for persons with disabilities. Slack will inform applicants selected to interview for a position that reasonable accommodations are available during the recruitment process upon request. Slack will notify the selected applicant when making an offer of employment that accommodations are available during the course of employment for people with disabilities.

Slack will communicate to all current employees and all new hires as soon as practicable of the policies supporting employees with disabilities, and keep them up to date on any changes to the accessibility policies and procedures. When requested by an employee, Slack will consult with the employee and provide suitable accessible format and communication supports needed to perform the employee’s role.

Slack has created a written process for the development of individual accommodation plans and has developed and documented a return to work process for employees who have been absent due to a disability.

Training and Records

Slack provides training as required by the AODA to all its employees, all persons who participate in developing Slack’s policies, and to all other persons who provide goods, services or facilities on behalf of Slack. The training includes an overview of the AODA, the Ontario Human Rights Code, the requirements of the various accessibility standards, and Slack’s Accessibility Policy.

Slack has incorporated this training requirement into hiring practices to ensure that new employees (and other new individuals who participate in developing Slack’s policies or who provide goods, services or facilities on behalf of Slack) complete the required training as soon as practicable. Training will also be required where there are changes to Slack’s accessibility policies and procedures.

Slack will maintain a record of the training provided. The records will include the dates that training is provided, and the names of the individuals who received and completed the training.

In Progress:

Accessible Website

Slack will take action to ensure that its internet websites and web content conform to WCAG 2.0 Level AA, (except where this is impracticable or not required by the AODA), as required by the AODA. The requirements of WCAG 2.0 Level AA will be met by Slack by the compliance date of January 1, 2021.

Design of Public Spaces

Slack will identify, prevent and remove barriers in buildings and public spaces for persons with disabilities.

Slack will make all new or redeveloped public spaces accessible as required by the AODA. This includes, but is not limited to:

Outdoor public use eating areas;

Public outdoor paths of travel;

Parking lots; and

Waiting areas with fixed seating

When constructing or replacing any service counters, we will ensure that they comply with the requirements of the AODA.

We will endeavor to prevent service disruptions to the accessible parts of our public spaces, as required by the AODA. We will periodically inspect the accessible portions of our public spaces. When any deficiencies are noted that might impact on accessibility, we will take steps to correct the deficiency within a reasonable time frame. We will ensure emergency maintenance takes place when required.

In the event of a service disruption, we will notify the public of the service disruption and alternatives available.

For more information, questions or concerns regarding accessibility at Slack or to request communication in an accessible format, please contact Slack’s Accessibility Officer via: