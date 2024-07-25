No matter how good your company’s product is, it won’t sell itself. If your sales operations are coasting along without a strategically designed team, you could be missing out on growth opportunities.

A successful sales team does a lot more than just sell. It establishes and maintains loyal customer relationships. Sales experts can improve lead conversion rates, customer retention, and customer satisfaction. But when it comes to building a successful sales team, where do you start? Keep reading to learn how to onboard and retain talented sales employees, and more.

Essential roles in a sales team

Every sales team is unique, but the most successful teams tend to have these key players in common:

Business development representatives (BDRs)

Business development representatives (BDRs) kick off the sales process. Before an account executive (AE) swoops in to make a sale, a BDR must identify and reach out to prospects. These reps research leads and make initial contacts with prospects through cold calls and emails. A great entry-level sales role, a BDR’s must-have qualities include:

Research abilities

Networking skills

Communication skills

Sales development representatives (SDRs)

Like BDRs, sales development representatives (SDRs) focus on pre-sale tasks that take place early in the sales process. SDRs focus on clients who are already interested in the product — also called warm or inbound leads. Some companies use the terms BDR and SDR interchangeably, and both roles require many of the same skills.

Inside sales representatives (ISRs)

Inside sales representatives (ISRs) connect with prospects via email, phone calls, or video conferencing, which makes this sales role particularly remote-friendly. A good ISR should have the following:

Research skills

Product knowledge

Excellent listening skills

Communication abilities

Account executives (AEs)

These are the boots-on-the-ground sellers who convert leads into customers. AEs inform prospective customers about a product, make proposals, run negotiations, and close sales. Strengths to look for in an AE include:

Deep knowledge and understanding of the product

Robust negotiation skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Demonstrated sales experience

Customer success representatives

Also called customer success managers, these reps handle existing customers. They onboard customers and liaise with them to resolve problems, renew contracts, and cross-sell and upsell clients. Customer success representatives keep your customers happy and loyal. Hire customer success reps with:

Excellent communication skills

Deep knowledge and understanding of the product

Empathy

Sales engineers (SEs)

If your company sells a tech-related product or service, you’ll probably want a sales engineer (SE) on your team. SEs have both sales prowess and technical skills, positioning them to provide strong support to prospective and existing customers. These reps identify consumer needs and provide solutions. They also troubleshoot technical problems. Look for the following when hiring for an SE:

Technical knowledge

Business skills

Problem-solving skills

Communication abilities

Sales representatives

Also called account managers, sales reps focus on existing customers. They ensure your company’s internal departments are aligned with client needs. Sales reps also field customer complaints and identify solutions. When hiring sales reps, keep an eye out for these qualities:

Active listening skills

Excellent communication skills

Strategic thinking abilities

Sales director

Sales directors, also called heads of sales, are team leaders. They set budgets and determine key performance indicators. Sales directors are largely responsible for a company’s overarching sales strategy and often report to C-suite executives. Your sales director should have these qualities:

Demonstrated history of meeting sales targets

Negotiation skills

Extensive experience selling to customer needs

Relationship-building skills

Mentorship skills and experience

Sales managers

Sales managers work alongside sales directors as team leaders. They oversee budgets and sales operations and determine plans, goals, and performance targets for team members. These professionals manage hiring and training for sales reps. A good sales manager should meet the following qualifications:

Prior experience in sales management

Proven success across the sales process

Excellent leadership abilities

Mentorship skills

Hiring and onboarding Source from the right places. For entry-level sales roles, leverage college career fairs and other campus recruiting techniques to find interns and potential BDRs and SDRs. For more advanced roles, seek referrals from existing team members who might have high-performing salespeople in their networks. Keep recruiting efficient. When evaluating your candidate pool, use communication tools to stay connected with your recruiters and hiring managers every step of the way. Create a dedicated channel for each sales role you've listed and add internal stakeholders to keep everyone in the loop and discussions flowing. Make competitive offers. Don't skimp on compensation packages, including salaries, commissions, bonuses, and other rewards and benefits. Attract the best salespeople by offering them the best deals. Enable smooth onboarding. Use welcome messages, dedicated new-hire channels, automated onboarding tasks, and accessible employee profiles. Invest in employee learning and development. Offer professional training that accommodates different learning styles, and keep communication open for questions and concerns. For training, build your own standardized sales processes you can share with new hires and existing reps by using customizable templates.

Challenges of building a sales team

Building a sales team is not easy: Expect to sift through a high volume of candidates to find the cream of the crop. And once you hire the right people, training cycles can be long and complex, especially if you’re building a remote sales team.

Even after you conquer training, the challenges may continue. Sales teams often see high turnover rates, due in part to burnout and overwhelm with administrative tasks. The latest Salesforce State of Sales Report found that most reps spend less than 30% of their workweek selling, with mundane admin tasks eating up large chunks of their time.

But if you put in the effort to overcome these challenges, the results are worth it. By assembling a solid sales team, you’re investing not only in your product, but in your company’s future.

Setting your sales teams up for success

Once you’ve hired a team of sales rock stars, it’s important to give them the tools they need to streamline operations and lighten their administrative load.

Building a strong sales culture

Communication is the cornerstone of a positive sales culture. To start building trust, survey your team in Slack to gauge how they prefer to be managed. Establish clear goals and ensure that your reps understand their performance metrics. Implement incentives to spur motivation and create an atmosphere of encouragement.

To further facilitate an efficient and collaborative culture:

