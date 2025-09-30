Say hello to the updated Slack Community Forum companion app

Community has been a centerpiece of Slack for a long time. With so many ways to bring the digital HQ to life, it makes sense that Slack customers feel an inherent need to learn from one another and discover simpler, more productive ways of working using Slack.

Enabling users to share their Slack story has always been a priority for the Slack community. After the launch of the Slack Community Forum last year, we realized how important it is to make sure these stories are not only being told but also seen. Today we’re delivering the next iteration of the Forum companion app, making it easier than ever to share your Slack story, ask questions and connect with a global community of users directly within Slack. That’s right—all the goodness of the Forum brought right into your workspace.

With the app, you can ask a question, reply to another member’s post, browse content and stay up to date on how many badges you’ve collected, all without ever leaving Slack. Not to worry, though, the online Forum isn’t going anywhere. You may still access the web browser version at any time.

Start by connecting the app to your workspace

So how do you get started? First, you’ll want to be sure the app is authorized and approved for use in your workspace. Keep in mind the workspace may have certain permissions set up for apps, so if that’s the case, please check in with your Workspace Owner. If, ultimately, you’re unable to proceed, please join us in the Slack Community workspace where the companion app has been authorized for use.

Next, make sure both your Forum account and your Slack workspace are properly connected.

Connect the app to your Slack workspace To activate the companion app, you’ll first need to log in to your Slack Community Forum account. Next, take the following steps to ensure the app gets connected to your Slack workspace of choice: Click on your profile picture in the upper right of the screen and select My Settings .

. Scroll down until you see Salesforce to Slack connection .

. Click the Connect button. The magic of technology will pair the app with your workspace.

If you’re currently not connected to the app, you’re limited to a simple search of the Forum without the added benefit of connecting with users, asking questions and searching topics. Pairing the app to your workspace will unlock even more of the Forum’s features, allowing you to engage at a deeper level with a global community of users. We’ve brought the systems together to enable you to seamlessly tell your story.

Settle in and get comfortable within the app

You made it! It’s time to bring the Forum to life in your workspace. Once you select the app in your sidebar, navigate to the three headers at the top of the screen to understand where information lives and how it arrives to your workspace.

Home: Consider this the spot where you take action. This space is a private browsing experience specific to you: ask a question, search content and follow topics. Remember, this app is linked to the Slack Community Forum; therefore, the content you see and actions you take are as if you’re participating on the Forum directly.

Messages: This is where all of your notifications will populate, including the ability to “quick reply” to a question. Depending on how you’ve set up your Forum notification preferences, some of what you’ll see here includes direct mentions, replies to your post, a weekly digest and badges you’ve earned. That’s right—notifications from the Forum arrive directly to you in Slack; it’s a beautiful thing!

About: Here you’ll find more information about the app, along with a button to access the app’s homepage.

Now that you’re familiar with the app, you’re ready to start asking questions and sharing your expertise. Whether you have a question about a particular feature, you’re curious how other users design their digital HQ or you’re a developer building an app and you need a second opinion—the Forum is the spot to learn from one another.

If you’re looking for additional support on how to use the Forum app, check out this brief demo.

Explore the Slack Community Forum

The Slack Community Forum is a central place for users to connect with others and with Slack more directly to research, gather information and solve problems together. It was designed to help you get answers to questions no matter where you are on your journey, whether it’s your first day using Slack or you’re a seasoned developer.

Everyone is welcome. Visit when you have a question, want to browse through existing tips and tricks, or would like to join a trusted community centered around getting more out of Slack.