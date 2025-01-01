Reimagine your service operations with Slack Connect

Delight your customers with unrivaled support

Provide more attentive, personalized service at scale. By working in Slack Connect channels with customers and partners, you can extend all the same benefits of Slack’s enterprise-level security, integrations and workflows to people outside your organization.

15.7% Improvement in Customer Effort Score*

3x Faster ticket resolution*

64% Decrease in backlog of support tickets*

A channel that’s shared with a customer looks and feels like a channel you use with your internal team. People from up to 20 different companies can join, so everyone can stay aligned and drive results in one shared space.

With Slack Connect, you can turn support experiences into lasting relationships by creating a service partner ecosystem and delivering premium support to key customers.

1. Create a service partner ecosystem:

Connect agents with service providers and partners in a central place to view, discuss and take action on urgent issues impacting customers and clients.

“If we’re organising a particularly large and complex order, our restaurant partners and our shared service providers can all be in the same Slack channel. Then if there’s an incident, we can immediately communicate with them as if they were physically in the same office as us.” Deliveroo CIO Will Sprunt Read the story

2. Deliver premium support to key customers:

Build customer loyalty by connecting with key customers in a dedicated Slack Connect channel, creating an extension of your own team to offer a differentiated, premium service.

“We hear back from our customers that we’re like an extension of their team, and part of that feeling definitely comes from the fact that we use Slack.” Fastly Director of Customer Experience Kami Richey Read the story

