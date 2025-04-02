The best video conferencing platforms of 2026

Key Takeaways Video conferencing platforms are essential tools for remote and hybrid teams to communicate, collaborate, and make decisions quickly.

Popular video conferencing platforms include Slack, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Cisco Webex.

Security, scalability, integrations, and AI-powered features are key factors when choosing video conferencing software.

Nothing sabotages remote team collaboration faster than a video call with choppy audio, frozen screens, or unintended dropped participants. While a bad internet connection can sometimes be the culprit, other times, the blame falls on video conferencing platforms that don’t integrate with your work operating system.

If you rely on video conferencing to stay connected, you need those tools to deliver a consistent experience. We’ll look at some of the top video conferencing platforms of 2026 and how they integrate with Slack to enhance team collaboration.

What are video conferencing platforms?

Video conferencing platforms are software tools that allow people to meet face-to-face through live video, regardless of location. They usually include features like screen sharing, audio controls, and chat so teams can communicate and collaborate during a call.

In practice, these collaboration tools for modern teams become a core part of how teams work day to day. Meetings, quick check-ins, and even customer conversations now happen through video, often alongside messaging and shared files, so discussions can continue after the call ends without losing context.

Why businesses rely on video conferencing platforms

As teams spread across locations and roles, video helps keep conversations moving.

Supporting remote and hybrid work

Video meetings give teams a shared space to connect, regardless of where people are working. Instead of piecing together updates across channels or emails, teams can talk through work and stay aligned in the moment.

Faster decision-making

A deal review or a project handoff can stall quickly in messages. Video calls give teams a way to pull the right people in, walk through the details live, and leave with a clear next step instead of a long thread that still needs interpretation.

Improved collaboration

It’s easier to react to something when everyone can see it. Teams share screens to review proposals, walk through dashboards, or troubleshoot issues together. That immediacy changes the quality of the conversation, especially when paired with guidance on how to run effective team meetings so discussions stay focused.

Reduced travel costs

Teams still need face-to-face conversations, but not every conversation requires a flight. Video handles status updates, internal alignment, and many customer check-ins without pulling people away from their day. Learning how to find the right meeting platform for your team often starts with deciding which one is going to save you time and money, including cutting down on travel.

Key features to look for in video conferencing software

Most video conferencing platforms cover the basics, so it can be the little things that sway you to one platform. The right setup depends on how your team runs meetings, handles sensitive conversations, and connects video with the rest of your tools.

Meeting capacity and scalability

Not every meeting looks the same. A quick team sync has very different needs than a company-wide update or a customer webinar. Some platforms start to break down as more participants join, whether that’s lag, limited visibility, or reduced control over the meeting.

It helps to look at how a platform handles larger groups in practice. Can hosts manage participants easily? Are there tools like breakout rooms or presenter controls when conversations need to split out? As teams grow, these details start to matter more, especially if meetings become a regular part of how work gets done.

Security and compliance

Many businesses need software that ensures meeting privacy and security. This is especially important for companies with NDAs or firms that must remain HIPPA-compliant, for example. To prevent unauthorized access, choose a platform that offers end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, and host controls like password protection and waiting rooms. Following established secure video conferencing practices can also help reduce risk as usage grows.

In Slack huddles, your meetings are always protected. But for organizations with strict compliance requirements, tools that support GDPR, HIPAA, and SOC 2 compliance with additional admin controls and automatic meeting locks can provide additional safeguards.

Integrations with workplace tools

Look for a video conferencing platform that connects with the tools your team already uses. To keep everything connected, consider integrations with calendars, messaging and file-sharing apps, and project management software. Direct integrations with platforms like Google Calendar, Outlook, and Slack are a must.

For teams using Slack, keep in mind that its interface supports integrations with major video conferencing tools, so users can start and join meetings directly within their workspace.

AI-powered meeting tools

AI features are starting to take some of the manual work out of meetings. Instead of asking someone to capture notes or track follow-ups, platforms can summarize conversations, highlight key decisions, and surface next steps automatically.

These features are most useful when they connect back to where work is already happening. In setups that include AI-powered collaboration tools in Slack, summaries and action items can live alongside conversations, making it easier to reference what was discussed and keep work moving without extra coordination.

The best video conferencing platforms of 2026

Here’s a look at the top five video conferencing apps to help you find the right meeting platform for your business.

The following list is curated from G2, which scores software based on user feedback, features available, and overall satisfaction. G2 uses a five-star system focused on usability, customer satisfaction, and market presence. Each of the tools listed here has a minimum rating of four stars, ensuring they are top contenders for streamlining video conferencing, improving collaboration, and helping your team work smarter.

Slack

Slack huddles enable video and audio conferencing for quick, informal conversations within Slack. Huddles help teams connect instantly on urgent issues or get answers to one-off questions that don’t apply to everyone. You can improve how teams solve problems aloud with Slack Huddles and encourage better conversations, for problems big and small. Whether you need someone’s input to make an immediate decision, or you want to hold a team brainstorming session, huddles makes it easy to connect without leaving Slack.

Key features:

Instant voice and video calls. Start a huddle from any Slack channel or direct message for quick discussions.

Screen sharing. Walk through documents, presentations, or ideas in real time.

Message thread integration. Save key takeaways, links, and files in a dedicated thread for easy follow-up.

Reactions and emoji. Add quick reactions to keep conversations interactive without interrupting.

File sharing. Share documents directly in a huddle from Google Drive, Dropbox, or OneDrive integrations.

Slack AI. Enable AI-powered tools to record, transcribe, and summarize meetings and share action items to channels.

Third-party meeting integrations. Easily switch to Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet.

Check out Slack reviews on G2 to see what users have to say about the interface and their overall experience.

Zoom

Zoom video conferencing has become an industry standard since exploding in popularity in 2020. Zoom offers end-to-end encryption, tiered subscriptions to support businesses of all sizes‌, and mobile and desktop support. Zoom is widely used, making it a good choice for enterprises that regularly meet with external clients and partners.

Key features:

HD video and audio. Host high-quality meetings with up to 1,000 participants.

Screen sharing. Share your screen for presentations, demos, or collaboration.

Breakout rooms. Split meetings into smaller groups for focused discussions.

Webinar hosting. Run large-scale virtual events with interactive features.

Slack integration. Start or join Zoom from Slack using simple commands.

Zoom workplace reviews have even more insight for you.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is a core communication tool for businesses that use Office 365. Teams offers video conferencing, chat, and document collaboration in one platform. It’s designed for organizations that already use Microsoft apps like Outlook, Word, and Excel for their other work, allowing for seamless integration.

Key features:

Large-scale video conferencing. Host large meetings with high-quality video and audio.

Office 365 integration. Connects with Outlook, Word, Excel, and other Microsoft apps.

File sharing and collaboration. Teams can co-edit documents in real time within the platform.

Breakout rooms. Allows for smaller group discussions within larger meetings.

Slack integration. Start or join MS Teams from Slack using simple commands.

Check out more Microsoft Teams reviews on G2.

Google Meet

Google Meet is a video conferencing tool built into the Google Workspace, making it a natural choice for teams that rely on Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Drive. It provides a simple, browser-based experience with no need for additional software.

Key features:

Browser-based meetings. No downloads required — join directly from a web browser.

Google Workspace integration. Works seamlessly with Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Drive.

Live captions. Enable real-time captioning powered by Google AI.

Up to 500 participants. Host large-scale meetings with high-quality video and audio.

Slack integration. Start or join a Google Meet from Slack using simple commands.

Learn more about Google Meet from these Google Meet reviews on G2.

Cisco Webex

Cisco Webex is a video conferencing platform designed for enterprises that prioritize security, compliance, and advanced collaboration features. It supports everything from small team meetings to large-scale virtual events and integrates well with enterprise IT systems.

Key features:

Enterprise-grade security. Get end-to-end encryption and advanced compliance controls.

High-quality video conferencing. Provide HD video and audio for large meetings.

AI-powered meeting tools. Enable noise cancellation, real-time transcription, and automatic highlights.

Webinar and event hosting. Scales for large virtual events and training sessions.

Slack integration: Start or join Webex meetings from Slack using simple commands.

These Webex video conferencing reviews on G2 can tell you even more about the user experience.

How Slack enhances video collaboration

Video meetings work best when the conversation around them stays close by. In Slack, teams can start a call, share updates, save follow-ups, and keep decisions connected.

Start meetings directly from conversations

When a discussion needs a quick voice or video chat, teams can start a huddle right from a channel or direct message. The right people can join quickly and talk through the issue, and then return to the same conversation later if they need to.

For teams that rely on other tools, Slack also supports voice and video integrations in the Slack Marketplace, so meetings can still be started from the same workflow.

Keep meeting context in one place

After a meeting ends, the work doesn’t. Notes, decisions, and follow-ups often get lost if they live in a separate tool. In Slack, conversations, files, and updates stay in the same channel, so anyone can go back and understand what was discussed and what needs to happen next without tracking down extra information.

Video conferencing trends shaping 2026

Here are some of the latest advancements in video conferencing that are shaping remote collaboration:

AI-powered meeting assistants

AI assistants are starting to take on the administrative side of meetings. Let AI agents handle everything from scheduling or canceling meetings to note-taking, transcribing, and summarizing meetings and capturing action items. Transcripts, summaries, and action items are generated automatically, so the focus stays on the conversation itself.

In setups that include Slack AI agents for productivity, these outputs can connect directly to ongoing work, helping teams revisit decisions and keep projects moving without needing to dig through recordings or separate notes.

Unified collaboration platforms

Meetings, messaging, and workflows are increasingly part of the same environment, which changes how teams move between conversations and execution.

Instead of switching between apps to prepare for a meeting, join a call, and follow up afterward, teams can handle all of it in one place. This reduces friction around handoffs and makes it easier to keep discussions tied to actual work.

Hybrid workplace communication

Many teams now mix in-person and remote work. A single meeting might include people in a conference room and others dialing in, which requires tools that support both experiences without creating gaps in participation.

Video conferencing platforms are adapting by improving audio, layout, and screen-sharing capabilities so everyone can follow the conversation, regardless of location. The goal is to make participation consistent, not dependent on where someone is working from that day.

More secure meeting environments

As more sensitive conversations move to video, security expectations have increased. Organizations are paying closer attention to how meetings are protected, who can access them, and how data is handled.

Features like encryption, participant controls, and admin-level settings are becoming standard. For teams using Slack, built-in protections like security for Slack Huddles help maintain control over who can join and how meetings are managed, especially as usage expands across the organization.

Choosing the best video conferencing platform

Let’s look at the best platform options for you based on your actual business needs:

Team size and meeting scale. Smaller teams may only need quick, informal calls, while larger organizations often run all-hands meetings, training sessions, or customer webinars. A platform should handle both without performance issues or added complexity as participation grows.

Integration needs. Meetings don’t start and end in a vacuum. They’re tied to calendars, documents, and ongoing conversations. Platforms that connect with the tools your team already uses make it easier to schedule, join, and follow up without switching between systems.

Security requirements. For teams handling sensitive information, security features aren’t optional. Look for controls around access, encryption, and compliance standards that match how your organization operates.

AI and productivity features: Some platforms now reduce the manual work around meetings by generating summaries, capturing action items, and organizing follow-ups. For example, RingCentral provides AI-powered video conferencing, cloud calling, meeting transcription, and enterprise communications for hybrid teams.

Pricing and free plans. Costs can vary widely depending on meeting size, feature access, and usage limits. It’s worth understanding what’s included at each tier and how pricing scales as your team grows.

A platform that fits cleanly into your existing workflow is usually easier to adopt and more likely to support consistent usage over time.

Improve team collaboration with Slack

A great video conferencing platform supports seamless collaboration for remote and hybrid teams, while also helping streamline administrative tasks like sending meeting invites and taking meeting minutes for increased time savings.

Slack huddles make it simple to spontaneously connect with your team. Even if you prefer other video conferencing platforms, you can still use them in Slack so that you don’t have to switch between apps to get to your meetings. Ultimately, Slack integrates messaging, AI, and video meetings into a single workspace.

Want to simplify while getting more powerful, integrated tools? Get more done by consolidating your tech stack and centralizing your apps in Slack. Contact the Slack sales team to learn more.

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