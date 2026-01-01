Three consecutively rising steps with a ball progressing up the steps against a green background

Work quickly with partners on joint initiatives

Grow your business and seize new opportunities by working together with your partners in a Slack channel

Strengthen connections with strategic partners

Accelerate your business by staying close to partners, to take advantage of new joint opportunities as they arise. When you connect with partners in a Slack channel, it’s easy for both sides to stay on top of updates and new developments. 

Business development teams use Slack Connect to: 

  • Keep a pulse on late-breaking updates, so you can pivot as needed
  • Loop in subject-matter experts from both sides, like marketing or legal, to help finalize a partnership agreement
  • Create personal and persistent connections to partners

  • 2x

    Faster to close a company acquisition deal

  • 50%

    Faster responses from partners for a joint campaign

A channel that’s shared with a partner looks and feels like a channel you use with your internal team. People from up to 20 different companies can join, so everyone can stay aligned and drive results in one shared space.

Having all of the information about a specific partner available at once is super important. We have a direct line of communication to our counterparts at the companies we work with most frequently.

Thousands of companies already use Slack Connect to work better together

How to get started with Slack Connect

1. Create the channel

Click the + button next to Channels in your sidebar. Name the channel, and click Create.

Animated gif showing a cursor mark creating a new channel in Slack

2. Send the invite

Follow the prompt to share the channel outside your workspace. Send your partner an email invite right from Slack, or copy the link provided and email the invite directly.

Animated gif showing a cursor mark copy an invitation link in Slack and pasting it in an email

3. Wait for your partner to accept

Pour yourself a cup of tea. Once your partner clicks the link, they’ll be taken back to Slack, where they can accept the invite and set up the channel on their end.

Animated gif showing a cursor mark click on an invitation link in an email, which takes it to Slack to accept the invitation

4. Let your admin approve

Depending on your settings, the invitation will be sent to an admin on both teams for approval. Admins can manage channel invitations by clicking on their workspace name > Administration > Manage shared channels.

Animated gif showing a cursor mark approve a pending request to share a channel in Slack

Get started

Join the network of global companies collaborating together in Slack Connect.

  • Learn more about the benefits of working with partners in channels.
  • To share a channel, you’ll need to be on a paid plan. For more info, check out our pricing and plans.

