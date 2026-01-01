Work quickly with partners on joint initiatives

Strengthen connections with strategic partners

Accelerate your business by staying close to partners, to take advantage of new joint opportunities as they arise. When you connect with partners in a Slack channel, it’s easy for both sides to stay on top of updates and new developments.

Business development teams use Slack Connect to:

Keep a pulse on late-breaking updates, so you can pivot as needed

Loop in subject-matter experts from both sides, like marketing or legal, to help finalize a partnership agreement

Create personal and persistent connections to partners

2x Faster to close a company acquisition deal

50% Faster responses from partners for a joint campaign

A channel that’s shared with a partner looks and feels like a channel you use with your internal team. People from up to 20 different companies can join, so everyone can stay aligned and drive results in one shared space.

Having all of the information about a specific partner available at once is super important. We have a direct line of communication to our counterparts at the companies we work with most frequently. Zendesk Senior Manager of Technology Alliances Mike Yakovlev Read their story

How to get started with Slack Connect

1. Create the channel

2. Send the invite

Follow the prompt to share the channel outside your workspace. Send your partner an email invite right from Slack, or copy the link provided and email the invite directly.

3. Wait for your partner to accept

Pour yourself a cup of tea. Once your partner clicks the link, they’ll be taken back to Slack, where they can accept the invite and set up the channel on their end.

4. Let your admin approve

Depending on your settings, the invitation will be sent to an admin on both teams for approval. Admins can manage channel invitations by clicking on their workspace name > Administration > .

