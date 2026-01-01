How Wrangle Turns Slack Into a Ticketing System That Doesn’t Feel Like One

About Wrangle

An AI-powered help desk for requests, approvals, and recurring workflows

Adam Smith and Adam Long founded Wrangle to give IT, operations, and customer experience including Vivid Seats, MrBeast, and StubHub use Wrangle to turn messages into trackable tickets and keep approvals and recurring workflows moving.

“Slack is the one frictionless place where everybody comes to get work done in the enterprise.” Adam Smith Co-Founder, Wrangle

The challenge

Traditional help desks send people elsewhere and leave context behind

Asking for help should be as easy as sending a message. Traditional ticketing sends employees to an email alias or portal, where requests can disappear from view. If someone misses an automated follow-up asking for more details, the ticket may close before the problem is resolved, forcing them to start again.

In larger organizations, IT, HR, customer support, and operations may each run a different platform while employees continue asking for help in disparate channels. Those conversations contain the background and decisions behind each request, but traditional systems leave teams to collect and reconnect that context by hand.

“The reason everybody hates ticketing is that you have to go somewhere else. You’re not where you normally work,” said Smith.

How Wrangle works better in Slack

AI and workflows turn Slack messages into trackable requests

Wrangle’s team built with Slack’s Bolt framework and a wide range of Slack APIs to deliver a native experience. “We built our entire company on Slack because we wanted to meet our customers where they were,” said Smith. Employees and customers can open and follow requests without learning or checking another portal.

Any message in a channel, thread, or direct message can become a trackable ticket. Wrangle’s AI checks the request against the company’s knowledge base and answers directly in the thread. If it can’t find a reliable answer, Wrangle assigns the ticket to a person and keeps the work organized with custom forms, tags, SLAs, and statuses, then follows it through to resolution.

Sensitive requests follow the same process in private channels, preserving confidentiality.

Wrangle puts its “Process Is Good, Actually” value into practice through its integration with Slack’s Workflow Builder. Wrangle forms and buttons bring access requests, employee onboarding, deal approvals, and other recurring processes into a channel, while conditional logic routes each request based on who submitted it and what they need.

“Slack has the best APIs in the business.” Adam Smith Co-Founder, Wrangle

Delivering results

Faster resolutions and a growing record of how work gets done

Wrangle’s “Today, Not Tomorrow” value shows up in customer results. Joint Wrangle and Slack customers have reported 60% faster ticket response times and a 50%+ increase in customer satisfaction. Wrangle’s AI also answers more than 70% of common questions before a human agent is needed.

Slack has been foundational to Wrangle’s business from day one. Because Wrangle is built on Slack, every Wrangle customer is a Slack customer. Since Wrangle lives where people already work, there is very little friction and adoption feels natural. Nearly 4,000 workspaces have installed Wrangle, and nearly half of its users are active every week.

When a team member resolves a ticket, Wrangle notifies the requester and adds a visible checkmark in the channel. As more requests move through Slack, they create a rich record of how work gets done: a shared history of decisions, approvals, and lessons the company can draw on.

Install Wrangle in Slack to handle urgent requests seamlessly inside your team’s existing workspace.