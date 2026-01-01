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Ship quality code faster with Slack

How to deliver higher quality products and services faster than your competition by working in Slack

3 min. di lettura

Between scheduling meetings, toggling between tools and tracking down the right teammate to review your pull request, there’s hardly enough time to get any real work done. That’s where Slack comes in.

Work in Slack happens in channels—organized spaces for everything related to a project, topic or team. From frictionless project planning to streamlined code reviews and deploys, Slack helps developers deliver higher quality products and services faster than the competition.

“We have what we like to call an ‘end-to-end delivery pipeline’ that starts with source code and goes all the way through to production deployment. Now we have Slack integrated into all the key milestones in that process.”

Start building quickly

Channels in Slack make it easy for product managers, designers and engineers to agree on what they’re building and why, so teams can go from kickoff to commit in less time and with fewer meetings. By bringing all the right stakeholders, decisions and specs into one place, channels remove friction from the planning process and provide the visibility and tight coordination needed for teams to stay aligned and move forward.

2179807518852start building quickly
Acme Corp
Canali
announcements
help-benefits
help-it
project-sphinx
web-marketing
Messaggi diretti
Alessia Rinaldi
Alessia Rinaldi
Fabio Russo
Fabio Russo
Lucrezia Romano
Lucrezia Romano
web-marketing
Add a topic
Alessia Rinaldi
Fabio Russo
Maurizio Lombardo
3
Stefano Monti10:55 AM

Helloooo! Hoping to get a :sparkles: new :sparkles: micro-site on the roadmap for next quarter. What's the best way to request engineering resources for this?

Silvia Sartori11:00 AM

Here's our project request template. That should get you started! After we scope the task we'll start a JIRA ticket and add you to it.

PDF
Web Project Request Template
114 kb PDF
Stefano Monti11:05 AM

Great, thanks much, will get this done ASAP.

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How to kick off projects in Slack

  1. Gather feature requirements and scope projects faster with cross-functional teams using channels
  2. Pin important messages and documents—like project milestones and functional requirements—to the project channel so they’re easy to find
  3. Use emoji reactions to indicate the status of a request (👀 often mean “in review”) or give a quick thanks or acknowledgment

Connect your development tools to Slack

Logo of Datadog (Legacy)
Datadog (Legacy)
Monitoring
Logo of Jenkins CI
Jenkins CI
Continuous integration
Logo of Jira Cloud
Jira Cloud
Project tracking
Logo of Trello
Trello
Collaboration
Mystery App
Project tracking

Simplify and speed up testing

Write better code and deliver safer code deployments by creating a central place for testing and code review. Slack channels and integrations make the entire QA process fit neatly into a developer’s workflow, so teams can quickly capture and assign issues, make pull requests, and provide real-time feedback that improves the quality of their code. By adding apps and integrations such as GitHub into Slack channels, devs have more visibility into which PRs need reviewing and which have been addressed, so they can spend less time waiting for reviews and avoid duplicating each other’s work.

2179553106420pull request
 
CheckpointAPP11:05 AM

:sparkles: Alessia Rinaldi has opened a pull request: PR #142930 in slack/webapp :sparkles:

PR-142930:heavy_plus_sign: : Video unfurling for Usertesting.com behind a FF
7 commits on branch usertesting_unfurls

Fabio Russo11:10 AM

Maurizio Lombardo follow up on sonic apps list PR https://checkpoint.tinyspeck.com/142937

PR-142937: sonic-apps-list-unified-2
Tests Running • 3 commits by Lisa Zhang • View PR in Github | Checkpoint

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green_check_mark1

How to manage code reviews in Slack

  1. Create a single Slack channel for the whole team’s code reviews
  2. The GitHub integration for Slack automatically posts PRs for review in channel
  3. A reviewer uses emoji to show they’re checking, and the emoji when complete

Increase visibility into deploys

Get code to customers faster by bringing transparency and speed to the deployment process. Developers can trigger a deploy right from Slack, and connecting tools like Jira allows teams to automate much of the CI/CD pipeline. Check on the status of code, view builds and deployments, and see what’s been pushed live—all directly in Slack.

23%

Faster time to market*

“Transparency and collaboration are crucial for us because that’s the focus we’re taking to build things for customers. If we can’t model that internally, it’s going to be really difficult to build software that way.”

Developers love Slack

Teams of every size, structure and kind are collaborating in Slack channels.

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