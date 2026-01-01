PagerDuty and Slack: your dream team for incident response

In the wake of Covid-19, websites and apps have become the new storefront. From online shopping and telehealth appointments to working remotely full-time, more and more people depend on digital services to run smoothly.

But as every company with a digital footprint knows, incidents with online platforms and websites are inevitable. That’s where PagerDuty, the platform for real-time digital operations and solving digital incidents, steps up to the plate.

“The PagerDuty platform was designed to optimize customer resolution times during normal steady-state operations or large-scale issues like this pandemic,” says Mya King, a product manager at PagerDuty. “It connects people and teams wherever they are, in real time.”

PagerDuty serves more than 12,000 global companies in various industries, from fashion to finance. And with the PagerDuty Slack integration, companies can seamlessly manage and track situations before they can escalate, while using Slack to make sure all the right stakeholders are connected.

“With proactive notifications and status dashboards, PagerDuty helps bridge communication gaps often found among dispersed teams,” says King.

“You can manage incidents from your desktop, mobile or Slack UI and quickly take action during critical moments.” PagerDuty Product manager Mya King

Stopping incidents in their tracks with PagerDuty and Slack

The PagerDuty Slack integration makes it easy for teammates to collaborate with one another to view, acknowledge and resolve incidents without ever leaving the Slack workspace. Setup and authentication are easy, allowing users to quickly integrate PagerDuty and Slack in their incident resolution workflows.

“You can create conference bridges, run response plays, reassign or escalate an incident, all from Slack,” says Andrew Marshall, director of product marketing at PagerDuty. “Ultimately, you can proactively prevent issues and be precise with your responses, keeping customer-facing systems operating at peak performance.”

“When you pair PagerDuty with Slack, teams are prepared with the right information and critical context necessary for incident response management.” PagerDuty Director of product marketing Andrew Marshall

PagerDuty and Slack users can also take advantage of automating routine workflows and processes via Workflow Builder, no coding required. Workflow Builder offers steps from Slack apps such as PagerDuty, so anyone can build custom workflows that include actions from their external tools.

