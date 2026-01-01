Routine, time-consuming tasks can fill up your workday, leaving less time to spend on creative, meaningful, and complex work. Only 50% of employees feel like they do meaningful work, McKinsey reports. The need for greater employee satisfaction and productivity is why companies are adding AI workers to their teams.

An AI employee is software powered by artificial intelligence to complete digital tasks. As automation and AI tools advance, AI in the workplace can be used to handle routine work, analyze large quantities of data, and accelerate operations. AI employees support many teams across industries and areas of business, from sales and customer support to marketing and HR.

Let’s dive deeper into the technology behind AI employees, the benefits they provide, and why they’re the future of work.

The technology behind AI employees

AI employees may be called AI assistants or AI agents depending on the tasks they can perform. They’re more complex than just chatbots and smart automation tools. AI employees can autonomously carry out rote, time-consuming tasks, take in and process large amounts of data, and participate in basic conversations.

Agentic AI employees use generative AI, machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) to understand context, make decisions, and execute workflows within automation frameworks. AI employees use conversational AI and are trained on large language models (LLMs), which provide context and enable pattern recognition.

AI employees are designed with AI-powered tools and work operating systems in mind. For example, Agentforce in Slack allows you to either use out-of-the-box solutions or build custom AI agents based on your specific needs. With Agentforce, companies can deploy highly specialized, intelligent AI agents that can act like true digital teammates, completing tasks across all business areas and outputs.

Key benefits of integrating AI employees

AI employees work side by side with your team to better serve customers. Here are a few examples of how that’s accomplished:

Heightened efficiency and speed: AI agents are poised to revolutionize productivity. They can handle time-consuming, routine tasks without external prompting. This frees up human workers, allowing them to focus on work rooted in strategy, problem-solving, and creativity.

Consistency in response: AI agents execute highly specialized tasks. For example, AI assistants within Slack are trained to provide customer service using specific company data. This helps maintain a consistent standard of output

Reduced errors: AI employees synthesize large amounts of data quickly and accurately. While humans often make mistakes and report data erroneously, AI employees provide more accurate data at a faster rate.

Increased availability: AI employees are an extension of your team. With the ability to operate 24/7, AI intelligence agents support customers and business needs outside of regular business hours.

Scalability without burnout: As workload increases, AI employees scale alongside teams, minimizing pain points like fatigue and burnout" and the overhead costs of hiring and training additional staff.

Enhancing team collaboration with AI employees

As AI continues to evolve, the way workers feel about AI is changing, too. Research from Salesforce finds that 54% of global workers trust AI and humans to collaborate. Autonomous AI agents work side by side with your employees, including those who do remote work, expanding your workforce and providing support in areas that inhibit productivity. Here’s how:

Streamlined task management: AI employees can simplify and organize everyday administrative tasks. Slack’s in-app Workflow Builder allows teams to enable AI employees to create custom workflows for all areas of business, including scheduling meetings, delegating tasks, monitoring project progress, and sending follow-ups.

Workflow Builder Support without disruption: Acting as behind-the-scenes assistants, AI employees are experts at handling background tasks. AI assistants work proactively to provide data, updates, and answers to teammates without interrupting focused work.

Accurate insights sharing: AI employees, especially those built into platforms like Agentforce in Slack, can have a high-level view of your company's context. This allows agents to surface relevant insights automatically. Ultimately, this boosts organizational transparency and makes critical information more accessible across teams and departments.

Real-time collaboration: AI employees use NLP to generate content and complete other specialized tasks. With Agentforce in Slack, your team can message agents or add them to channels and threads.

Why AI employees are the future of work

Adding an AI employee to your team won’t diminish human value. Instead, AI takes mundane tasks off workers’ plates and allows them to pursue more meaningful tasks. AI employees can play a central role in enhancing performance, reducing overhead, and enabling better collaboration.

Ready to step into the future of work? Start by identifying time-consuming workflows and other bottlenecks that could be addressed by an AI employee. From there, evaluate existing AI platforms and select the best AI assistant for your team. Then, the opportunities are endless. Begin experimenting with how AI employees can complement your team’s strengths and watch as your team unlocks new levels of productivity, creativity, and efficiency.

Learn more about how Slack combined with Agentforce can empower your team to do their best work.