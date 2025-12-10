11 Best AI Workflow Automation Tools for 2026

Key takeaways AI workflow automation tools offer unique features that are ideal for different teams and use cases.

The right AI workflow automation tool for your business will address a specific need and be easy to incorporate into your existing workflows.

AI workflow automation tools meet multiple business needs, from task management to agentic support and more.

Between meetings, deadlines, reports, and your actual work, it can seem like there’s never enough time in a workday.

The transformative power of automation and AI tools can help. These innovative tools can rapidly perform tasks that otherwise take several minutes or even hours, freeing you up for more creative, high-value work.

We’ve put together a list of top AI workflow automation tools — each with its own key features, capabilities, and benefits — to help you find the one that fits your team’s goals. The list is curated from reviews on G2 and Capterra, and all tools have a minimum rating of 4 out of 5 stars to ensure you’re getting a high-quality solution.

1. Agentforce in Slack

Slack organizes and unifies data in a single work operating system, connecting teams with the people and tools they use every day. Agentforce is Salesforce’s agentic AI platform, designed to empower organizations to build, customize, and deploy AI agents. When deployed in Slack, users can engage with employee-facing agents directly in their flow of work.

For example, teams can communicate with agents and assign them tasks directly in Slack, just as they would a human co-worker, making the agents collaborative virtual teammates that help increase productivity.

Best for: Teams looking to enhance how they work and collaborate in a centralized work OS.

2. Trello

Trello is a project management software tool that allows users to create a visual set of lists, or boards, to organize project tasks. Trello features AI tools, including an analyst agent that examines existing Trello boards for trends and insights that can help teams with workflow management.

With the report generator, users can type in a prompt and get a report based on the board they’re viewing. This helps teams get the information they need for efficient decision-making. The premium version also offers an AI writing assistant and other organizational tools.

Best for: Teams aiming to combine the visual aid of a Kanban board with AI-supported efficiencies.

3. Zapier

Zapier is a popular workflow automation tool that connects with more than 7,000 apps. Users say it’s easy to use and that they can automate workflows involving multiple software tools — including Salesforce, Slack, Mailchimp, HubSpot, and many more — in one place.

Zapier includes integrated AI tools to help users build new workflows, identify trends in data, and summarize meeting transcripts. It also connects to external AI apps, such as Jasper and ChatGPT, allowing teams to automate content creation like email campaigns and blog post drafts.

Best for: Lean organizations that need a quick, intuitive way to build workflows across multiple apps.

4. Asana

Asana is a project management platform that helps teams plan and organize complex projects and tasks, from marketing campaigns to product development. Asana has integrated AI tools, including one where users can use a no-code builder to design AI agents. This lets users share work with purpose-built agents. With Asana, you can also automate multiple workflow stages, from intake to reporting to drafting content, keeping projects moving forward.

Best for: Organizations seeking a flexible, broadly applicable project management tool capable of integrating AI workflows for all users.

5. HubSpot

HubSpot is a full CRM platform, serving sales, marketing, content management, customer service, and more. It includes several AI features to help users automate marketing tasks, such as creating social media posts, drafting prospect emails, and implementing customer agent chatbots. Users can also use AI tools to analyze sales and customer data, discern buyer intent, and build optimized forms.

Best for: Organizations looking to elevate their customer-facing teams with intelligent workflows.

6. Google Cloud AI

Google Cloud’s AI Hub gives users access to plug-and-play AI tools that they can use to build AI models, integrate with other software, and share what they’ve created. With generative AI capabilities, teams can create a range of agents and applications that are trained on their organization’s data. They can then interact with those agents to accomplish various tasks such as extracting insights from lengthy documents, building custom machine learning models, and conducting data analysis.

Best for: Google shops that prioritize versatility in their AI tools.

7. Intuit Mailchimp

The Mailchimp email marketing platform has been around for more than two decades and includes AI marketing tools to help users automate processes. An integrated app called Intuit Assist helps marketing teams draft emails, manage customer mailing lists, and target customers with personalized content. The platform also includes AI-powered predictions, helping users pinpoint the best times to send emails, and automated A/B testing with response monitoring to quickly analyze different versions of email content.

Best for: Marketing teams looking to speed up workflows and increase email conversions with AI.

8. Adobe Sensei

Adobe Sensei is an AI and machine learning platform designed to automate tasks and improve user experiences within the Adobe product suite. Its marketing tools include generative AI content creation and management, automated performance marketing analysis, an AI assistant that lets users analyze enterprise data for insights and guidance and generate reports.

Best for: Creative teams using the Adobe product suite who are looking to improve efficiency.

9. Zendesk

Ticketing tool Zendesk helps customer and IT service teams with resolving user issues. It uses AI agents to speed up workflows and provide accurate information quickly. The AI copilot can be trained on your entire organization’s knowledge base, giving the human reps complete context for issues and to suggest replies, next steps, and more.

Best for: Departments like IT and customer service that aim to resolve tickets and close issues quickly.

10. Notion

Notion lets users manage workflows through features such as shared documents and task management. It has fully embraced AI by embedding AI agents, task automation, and intelligent enterprise search into users’ everyday workflow. Users can interact with an AI assistant so they can have the most relevant information at their fingertips.

Best for: Organizations seeking a customizable and personalized AI workflow automation solution.

11. ClickUp

ClickUp offers a range of project management tools, from task tracking to workflow development and more. Its collection of AI agents and tools combines multiple large language models for increased flexibility. Features include custom AI agents that can answer questions and perform simple tasks, autonomous project and workflow management, intelligent task prioritization, and more.

Best for: Teams searching for an intuitive project management tool with a wide range of AI features.

How to choose an AI workflow automation tool for you

Even the best AI workflow automation tool won’t deliver the ROI you want if it’s not a good fit for your needs. Before making your selection, first review the following:

Identify your workflow pain points and bottlenecks

Audit how different departments in your organization work and ask employees at all levels about their biggest productivity blockers. Use this information to pinpoint bottlenecks and tasks that demand too much manual effort. While it’s tempting to apply AI everywhere, it’s most effective when used to address specific, targeted issues.

Match the solution to your team’s technical abilities

A truism of change management is that the more new skills people need to learn, the more resistant they’ll be to change. To maximize your AI adoption, look for tools that most of your team can learn in a day.

Evaluate multiple AI tools’ capabilities

Create a list of potential solutions by comparing the features of the best AI assistants and tools to your needs, being as specific as possible. After compiling a list of top contenders, request a demo from vendors before making a commitment.

Make sure the AI solution has the right integrations

To promote quick and widespread adoption, it’s best to choose a solution that integrates with all the tools you already use. This will make it easier to incorporate the AI into your existing workflows. Fortunately, most of the best AI workflow automation tools we’ve listed support integrations with many commonly used software solutions, including Slack.

Examples of AI workflow automation tools

AI automation tools can handle all manual tasks for employees, but each tool specializes in a different area. Here are a few examples of AI workflow automation tools you might come across during your search:

AI agents. An AI agent acts as your virtual teammate, capable of answering questions and handling simple tasks through natural-language messages. These agents are usually trained on your company’s data, enabling them to give detailed responses about workflows, policies, and other internal information. Some agents come pre-configured, while others, like Agentforce in Slack, let users create agents tailored to their needs.

Data collection and reporting. AI tools can collect and organize customer data automatically and generate reports based on that information. The ability to instantly access key data, such as a sudden increase in support requests after the release of a new product or service, can equip your organization to respond to situations more quickly.

Predictive analytics. AI tools can automate predictive analytics, helping teams identify trends, forecast future sales, and detect risks. Access to real-time analytics dashboards informs and prepares teams to make better decisions.

Project management. Within project management platforms and work operating systems like Slack, AI tools help teams streamline workflows, prioritize tasks, summarize meeting notes, data, and documents, and even provide action item recommendations and assistance drafting correspondence to improve productivity and keep projects moving forward.

Best practices for successful AI workflow automation

While workers across industries are excited at the prospect of outsourcing tedious work to AI, many also have lingering concerns about the technology. A Salesforce survey found that 67 percent of CIOs are taking a more cautious approach to AI compared to other technologies. Meanwhile, a Salesforce survey of IT security leaders found that 70 percent are concerned about the accuracy of AI outputs.

Navigating these challenges can be intimidating, but it starts with identifying the right tools and training your teams on how to use them. As you make your final decision on which AI automation tools to adopt, here are some best practices for successful implementation:

Pinpoint the tasks you want to automate. AI deployments are more effective for your employees when they target specific use cases. Identify what your solution will support, and clearly communicate it to employees so they understand how to incorporate AI into their daily work.

Consider integration. The more complex your integrations are, the more likely it is that something will not work properly. Ideally, you’ve already selected AI tools that seamlessly connect with your existing software. If so, your IT team can efficiently set up your solution and integrate it into your workflow.

Get team buy-in. To feel good about the product you choose, you and your team must understand AI best practices. This will help you ease employee and customer concerns about privacy and security , reliability, and compliance. Encourage experimentation and knowledge sharing with the tools you adopt. Consider setting up AI adoption groups that include workers from different departments who can regularly share knowledge and insights in company-wide channels .

Set up clear guidelines for AI use. Establishing guardrails for AI use can give teams the confidence they need to try new tools. According to recent Slack research, desk workers at companies that issue guidelines for AI use are nearly six times more likely to experiment with AI tools than those at companies that offer no guidance. Be sure to set up your teams for success before widespread AI implementation.

Bringing AI automation tools to your work OS

As AI use in the workplace continues to grow, AI-powered automation tools can support your teams, giving them more time to focus on complex tasks, like relationship-building or problem-solving, and helping alleviate burnout. Slack AI brings AI automation directly into your workspace, helping your employees organize and surface data, accelerate processes, make smarter and faster decisions, and increase customer satisfaction — all from one place.

Slack also functions as a central hub for many other AI solutions that accelerate or automate work by:

Connecting multiple AI tools in one central hub

Consolidating notifications from multiple AI workflows

Keeping everyone aligned for easier collaboration

Giving employees a familiar, intuitive platform for exploring AI to make them more comfortable with adoption

With Slack and Slack AI, you’ll have the tools necessary to launch an AI strategy that makes a real difference in how you work.

