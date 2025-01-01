While email has dominated the world of workplace communication for years, it’s simply no longer the most efficient way to connect.

Work chat, however, is an instant collaboration tool that offers both real-time and asynchronous messaging options to make business communication more convenient and productive. On a work chat platform, users can send text messages, images, files, and videos. They can even livestream video and audio for on-the-spot conversations. Plus, work chat is quicker and more secure than email.

There are a ton of different types of work chat options, from the most basic to an entire work operating system, like Slack, that integrates with your tech stack and channels. We’ll explore how work chat can benefit your business — from organizational transparency to employee engagement to productivity — all in one protected place.

What is work chat?

Businesses use work chat platforms for secure real-time and asynchronous communication among remote and hybrid team members. Many work chat apps support various methods of communication, such as direct messaging, whiteboard, and video conferencing. Some platforms, like Slack, allow users to organize their messages through channels and threads.

Key work chat features

A work chat app should simplify your team’s existing workflow, not complicate it with added steps and tech tools. Look for features that maximize efficiency and encourage easy collaboration, such as:

Third-party integrations : Reduce context switching and break down data silos by integrating your existing tech stack into your work chat platform.

Automated workflows : Save time and optimize your workday by leveraging no-code AI features to automate routine actions and communications.

Intuitive interface : Your business’s work chat platform should be easy to learn and simple to use.

6 benefits of using work chat

Communication accounts for 88% of the workweek, according to Grammarly’s 2024 State of Business Communication report. From improved employee morale and engagement to streamlined project management, a high-quality work chat app can have a big impact.

1. Improved communication

When email is your primary mode of workplace communication, a bursting inbox can stall productivity. Many workers expect their colleagues to answer emails as quickly as possible — but immediate email responses aren’t always realistic.

On the other hand, work chat is often faster than email. In many cases, you can have an entire conversation through a work chat app in less time than it would take to compose an email and wait for a response. The right work chat app brings your conversations into one unified, easily searchable platform for faster, simpler communication.

2. Better-connected distributed teams

With the rise of remote work, workforces have become more and more distributed. And with remote and hybrid teams spread out across time zones, asynchronous communication is becoming the norm in many industries.

Unlike email, work chat is designed to be a mobile-first collaboration method. So wherever they are, team members have access to their work chat histories and can connect and collaborate with their online colleagues. Some business messaging solutions, like Slack, even implement employee profiles, company org charts, and app integrations — all available on the go.

3. Streamlined productivity

Work chat apps optimize employees’ communication by centralizing day-to-day conversations. This way, users don’t have to chase down files and stakeholders through disparate tabs and communication systems.

Some work chat apps feature built-in collaboration features, such as document sharing, allowing team members to provide visibility, encourage feedback, and add context to discussions, which all contributes to productivity and efficiency. In fact, according to a Slack survey, teams that use Slack are 47% more productive.

4. Employee engagement

Using a work chat app doesn’t just improve productivity — it improves morale, too. According to the survey, 91% of Slack users say it helps them stay more connected as a team. Work chat can be used to build company culture by adding channels for affinity groups, book clubs, or even silly pet pictures.

5. Simplify project management

Context switching — toggling between tabs, apps, or platforms — can be a distracting, inefficient way to work. Instead of individually onboarding stakeholders to a project, bring everyone up to speed simultaneously in a work chat channel.

Don’t worry about joining a project halfway through or missing a meeting: Find all the context you need in the chat history. With Slack AI, you can instantly summarize conversations and channels. Pin important documents and memos at the top of the channel so everyone can find what they need, when they need it.

Work chats also provide a public, transparent forum for stakeholders to confront roadblocks or celebrate successes. And some solutions, like Slack, integrate with popular project management tools, so you can maintain your normal workflow while enhancing communication.

6. Increase transparency at work

Work chat brings conversations out of siloed email threads and closed-door meetings and into open conversations that can be organized into topics and searchable channels. This makes it simple to scroll through a discussion’s history to find information, refresh your memory, or catch up on something you missed. By giving employees of all levels visibility into work discussions and decisions, you improve transparency and trust.

Secure and safe digital communication

Given the sensitive nature of work conversations, a work chat tool should meet the highest security standards. By default, all communications and data in Slack are encrypted at rest and in transit. Our Enterprise Key Management empowers customers to control their encryption keys, giving our most security-conscious customers the autonomy to revoke access whenever you choose. Our governance and risk-management capabilities address any need, from global retention policies to legal holds and support for e-discovery.

We also protect your data with audit logs and native data loss prevention (DLP), as well as support for third-party DLP providers. And you don’t just have to take our word for it: Our compliance meets recognized standards such as HIPAA, FINRA, FedRAMP, and SOC 2, all of which have been audited by third-party industry experts.

Identity and device management

Only approved people and devices should be allowed to access your company’s work chat. Key device management features to look for include:

Single sign-on

Domain claiming

Enterprise mobility management

Data protection

Keep your data safe at every stage with end-to-end data encryption. Some apps offer additional protection with audit logs, built-in and third-party data loss prevention, and encryption key management.

Information and governance

No matter your industry, Slack’s governance and risk-management capabilities flex to meet every organization’s individual needs.

This includes:

Adherence to global data retention policies

Placement of legal holds

Support for e-discovery

Work chat integrations and tools

Beyond chat, the best workplace collaboration tools offer comprehensive solutions to make work easier all around. You might use a work chat app for video conferencing, file sharing, and tech stack integration to reduce context switching.

For example, Slack is true work operating system that offers the following features:

Channels : Create a virtual office with channels. Organize communication by teams, projects, and committees.

Direct messages : Take your conversations out of the main channel and into secure group and individual chats.

Group messaging : Communicate with your teams in real time.

Video conferencing : Connect with your preferred video conferencing app or hop into a huddle for on-the-spot video collaboration.

App integrations : Easily integrate with your business’s current tech stack.

Asynchronous messaging : Record and share audio or video updates with teammates for review on their own time, regardless of their time zone.

File sharing : Upload or link important documents to provide context without interrupting the flow of conversation.

Workflows : Save your team’s time and sanity by automating routine actions and communications.

AI : Work faster and smarter with powerfully simple AI, right in the context of where you’re already collaborating.

Customer stories

Slack transforms work across industries, from tech and media to nonprofits and the public sector, by encouraging employee engagement and efficiency.

Canva uses Slack to enable growth, productivity, and culture

Canva, a Sydney-based graphic design platform, has grown from 400 employees to 4,000 in less than a decade. Naturally, this came with growing pains. So when the company needed a communication system that could scale alongside it, leadership turned to Slack.

“With Slack replacing email chains and lengthy calls with real-time feedback, we were able to build and test a bespoke internal communications resource in just four days,” said Edwina Munns, Canva’s former Head of Internal Communication.

Canva also uses Slack to preserve company culture — or, as they put it, the “Canva vibe.” There are 400 social clubs at Canva, and each group has a Slack channel of its own.

“Slack plays a big role in both information sharing and helping onboard new hires,” said Lachlan Andrews, Head of Corporate and Internal Communications. “It has become a virtual manifestation of our culture.”

Canva’s favorite Slack features include channels, huddles, and Canva’s Slack integration.

Simployer uses Slack to unite its distributed workforce

Simployer, a Scandinavian HR tech company, has a distributed workforce that spans 10 offices across four countries — and, at one time, multiple virtual messaging apps. The result of context-switching among several work chat platforms? Backlogs of unanswered questions and siloed workflows across departments.

Eventually, Cornelia Bjørke-Hill, Simplower’s former Head of Group Communications and PR, decided to bring the whole organization into Slack. “Slack channels streamline communication to make things easier and less time-consuming,” she said.

Simployer’s favorite Slack features include search, emoji and GIFs, and channels.

Tips and tricks for efficient communication using Slack

Now that you know the basics, here are some pro tips and tricks for efficient communication in Slack.

Use keyboard shortcuts . Slack includes many built-in keyboard shortcuts designed for accessibility. For example, pressing the F1 button when using Slack opens the help center.

Ask questions . Slack’s enhanced search function puts answers at your fingertips. Ask Slack AI a question, and it will scan the archive for the information you need.

Launch polls . Not sure what to order for the team for lunch? Just set up a poll in the right Slack channel and let them choose for themselves.

Customize your notifications . Manage notifications in the Activity tab. Respond to your unread threads, tags, and DMs, all in one place.

React to messages with custom emoji . Emoji aren’t just fun — they also aid in workplace communication and foster a unique culture. Users can upload custom emoji directly into Slack for organization-wide use.

Schedule messages to send later . Type out a message as the idea comes to you, but instead of hitting the “send” button, click the adjacent down arrow to deliver it right when you want.

Collaborate at the speed of work

Slack is your comprehensive work operating system, unifying your people, processes, data, knowledge, culture, apps, and agents to drive business forward. To learn more about what it can do for your organization, contact our sales team.