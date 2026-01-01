Workflow Automation Benefits and Best Practices for High-Performing Teams

What would you do with an additional 3.6 hours per week? Most likely, quite a lot.

According to the State of Work 2023 report — a study Slack commissioned in partnership with Qualtrics — 77 percent of desk workers think that automating routine tasks would improve their productivity. And they’d be right; the same report found that people using automation at work save 3.6 hours per week.

But what exactly is workflow automation? What are its benefits, and how can Slack users leverage Workflow Builder to automate routine tasks and processes? Let’s dive in.

Key Takeaways Workflow automation saves time, reduces errors, and improves team efficiency.

It strengthens collaboration and visibility while ensuring consistent results.

No-code tools like Slack Workflow Builder make automation simple, with best practices driving long-term success.

What is workflow automation?

Before we take a closer look at the ins and outs of workflow automation, let’s first discuss workflows.

A workflow is a series of interconnected tasks performed sequentially to achieve a specific outcome. Workflows can be simple or complex, depending on the nature of your business processes.

For example, the content approval workflow of a marketing team might go like this:

Step 1: Content creation . The content writer creates a draft.

. The content writer creates a draft. Step 2: Initial review . The editor or team lead reviews the draft to make sure it follows guidelines and quality requirements. If approved, move to Step 3. If not, go back to Step 1.

. The editor or team lead reviews the draft to make sure it follows guidelines and quality requirements. If approved, move to Step 3. If not, go back to Step 1. Step 3: Design and formatting . The graphic designer adds visual elements and ensures that the content is properly formatted.

. The graphic designer adds visual elements and ensures that the content is properly formatted. Step 4: Second review . The marketing manager reviews the content to check for alignment with the overall marketing strategy. If approved, go to Step 5. If not, go back to Step 3 or, in some cases, back to Step 1.

. The marketing manager reviews the content to check for alignment with the overall marketing strategy. If approved, go to Step 5. If not, go back to Step 3 or, in some cases, back to Step 1. Step 5: Legal compliance check. The legal team reviews the content for compliance, copyright issues, and other potential risks. If approved, move to Step 6. Otherwise, go back to Step 4.

The legal team reviews the content for compliance, copyright issues, and other potential risks. If approved, move to Step 6. Otherwise, go back to Step 4. Step 6: Final approval . The head of marketing gives the final approval for publication or dissemination. If approved, proceed to Step 7. If not, go back to Step 5.

. The head of marketing gives the final approval for publication or dissemination. If approved, proceed to Step 7. If not, go back to Step 5. Step 7: Publication. The content gets published on platforms such as the company website or social media channels.

More often than not, workflows involve several different components, including:

Tasks : Specific actions participants must perform

: Specific actions participants must perform Sequence : The order of tasks, indicating the flow of work

: The order of tasks, indicating the flow of work Participants : People responsible for performing tasks

: People responsible for performing tasks Decision points : Conditions that determine the next steps based on predetermined criteria

: Conditions that determine the next steps based on predetermined criteria Inputs and outputs : Inputs to begin a task, such as research documents and the output produced upon completion of the task, such as a white paper

: Inputs to begin a task, such as research documents and the output produced upon completion of the task, such as a white paper Tools : Physical or digital tools that help streamline and organize tasks; for example, document templates and email

: Physical or digital tools that help streamline and organize tasks; for example, document templates and email Processes : Multiple tasks working together

: Multiple tasks working together Deadlines: Timelines associated with tasks so work can be completed on time

Workflow automation happens when you add in technology — in particular, workflow automation software — to automate parts of or your entire workflow.

Workflow automation software uses rule-based logic to automate tasks, sequences approvals, etc. It relies on triggers (events like form submission, receiving an email or a particular calendar date) to initiate workflow processes.

For example, when a supplier submits an invoice via an online portal (trigger), the workflow automation system initiates a sequence of tasks that starts with the accounts payable team receiving an automated invoice notification. The team then reviews the invoice for accuracy. Once approved, the workflow moves on to the next task. If not, the workflow loops back to the supplier for corrections.

Seven benefits of workflow automation

From reducing manual effort to minimizing errors and enhancing overall efficiency, these workflow automation benefits are well worth the effort it takes to create them.



1. Improved efficiency

Automation takes repetitive, time-consuming work off your team’s plate. By replacing manual steps with automated ones, processes move faster and require less back-and-forth. For example, instead of emailing documents for approval, an automated workflow routes files directly to the right reviewer and notifies them instantly. This reduces delays, shortens project timelines, and allows employees to spend more time on strategic, creative, and high-value work.

2. Reduced errors and higher consistency

Manual processes often leave room for human error, like miskeyed data, forgotten steps, or missed deadlines. Workflow automation reduces this risk by enforcing standardized processes and predefined rules. For example, an automated invoice processing workflow ensures that all invoices are reviewed, approved, and recorded according to the same criteria every time. This consistency not only cuts down on costly mistakes but also builds trust across teams and with customers.

3. Enhanced collaboration across teams

Workflow automation tools often come with built-in collaboration features such as real-time notifications, mentions, and shared activity feeds. These features ensure that everyone knows where a task stands, who owns the next step, and when something has been completed. For distributed or hybrid teams, this visibility helps eliminate silos and keeps projects moving forward without endless status meetings or confusing email threads.

4. Greater visibility and monitoring

With workflow automation, managers and team leads gain real-time visibility into project status and team performance. Dashboards and analytics show where tasks are on track, where bottlenecks occur, and which resources are being stretched thin. This makes it easier to prioritize work, redistribute resources, and make informed decisions quickly. Over time, data from automated workflows also provides valuable insights that can be used to refine and improve processes.

5. More satisfied customers

Customer-facing workflows, like onboarding, order tracking, or support ticket routing, are often the first touchpoints where efficiency really matters. Automating these processes improves response times, provides customers with real-time updates, and ensures consistent quality of service. For instance, a customer onboarding workflow might automatically send welcome emails, assign setup tasks, and notify account managers of important milestones, all contributing to a smoother and more satisfying customer experience.

6. Financial and strategic impact

The benefits of workflow automation extend beyond efficiency into financial performance. By streamlining operations, organizations reduce the costs associated with manual labor, rework, and missed deadlines. At a strategic level, automation supports scalability, allowing companies to handle higher volumes of work without needing to grow headcount at the same pace. It also creates space for employees to focus on innovation and long-term goals rather than routine administration.

7. Data and security benefits

Automation strengthens compliance and data security by standardizing how information is collected, stored, and shared. For industries with strict regulations, such as healthcare, finance, or government, workflow automation helps ensure that critical steps like approvals, data entry, and audits happen consistently and are fully documented. Automated logs and digital trails also make it easier to track activity, demonstrate compliance, and quickly respond to security incidents.

Getting started with workflow automation

To help you further visualize the value of workflow automation, let’s talk about the different types and some best practices to keep in mind when automating your workflows.

Types of workflow automation

There are several different workflow automation types, and each come with unique advantages:

Rule-based workflow automation. Relies on predefined rules and conditions to trigger specific actions in a workflow. For example, an email filtering system that categorizes emails as important or spam based on predetermined conditions.

Relies on predefined rules and conditions to trigger specific actions in a workflow. For example, an email filtering system that categorizes emails as important or spam based on predetermined conditions. Script-based workflow automation. Uses automation scripts or code to perform tasks. For example, scripts for downloading and organizing files from a specific email attachment.

Uses automation scripts or code to perform tasks. For example, scripts for downloading and organizing files from a specific email attachment. AI-driven workflow automation. Uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to make decisions. For example, chatbots that use natural language processing to address customer issues.

Uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to make decisions. For example, chatbots that use natural language processing to address customer issues. Business process management (BPM). A systematic approach to managing and optimizing business processes. For example, using BPM software to simplify order processing in an e-commerce system.

A systematic approach to managing and optimizing business processes. For example, using BPM software to simplify order processing in an e-commerce system. Robotic process automation (RPA). Uses bots to execute repetitive, rule-based tasks. For example, an employee onboarding process that uses RPA to perform tasks, from applicant data extraction to new employee orientation.

Step-by-step guide: how to create and manage workflows

Effective workflow creation and management follows a system that includes the following steps and best practices:

Step 1. Identify the workflow: Define the specific process or series of tasks you want to automate.

Define the specific process or series of tasks you want to automate. Step 2. Map the workflow steps: Break down the workflow into individual steps and identify dependencies.

Break down the workflow into individual steps and identify dependencies. Step 3. Choose automation tools: Select the right automation platform. Different platforms cater to different requirements. For example, with Slack’s Workflow Builder, you can create simple to complex workflow automation with drag-and-drop ease.

Select the right automation platform. Different platforms cater to different requirements. For example, with Slack’s Workflow Builder, you can create simple to complex workflow automation with drag-and-drop ease. Step 4. Design workflow logic: Define the workflow’s rules, conditions, and decision points.

Define the workflow’s rules, conditions, and decision points. Step 5. Integrate systems: Connect relevant apps and systems so data flows seamlessly between them.

Connect relevant apps and systems so data flows seamlessly between them. Step 6. Implement automation: Configure automation workflows or scripts based on the designed logic.

Configure automation workflows or scripts based on the designed logic. Step 7. Test and debug: Test the workflow in a controlled setting and address any issues.

Test the workflow in a controlled setting and address any issues. Step 8. Deploy and monitor: Deploy the automated workflow and monitor its performance. Prepare to make changes or go back to the drawing board as necessary.

Leveraging Slack workflow automation to get more done

Slack recognizes the power of work automation. So much so, we created Slack Workflow Builder so you can supercharge team productivity by transforming everyday processes into automated workflows.

Workflow Builder is a no-code workflow automation tool—you don’t have to write a single line of code because it comes with a drag-and-drop interface that anyone, regardless of technical experience, can use. Even better, Workflow Builder lets you bring the tools you already use into Slack with Slack connectors.

Actionable workflow examples in Slack

To build a workflow, you can either use pre-built templates or start from scratch. Once you’re done setting up your workflow, click Publish so people can start using it.

Need ideas? Here are three Workflow Builder automation examples to draw inspiration from:

Running a live audience Q&A: Slack’s “I have a question” workflow allows employees to ask questions through a submission form. Submissions are posted into a private channel where they’re prioritized and assigned to a team member who asks them live on employees’ behalf. The result? An open forum that includes remote employees from Slack’s 12 remote offices from all over the world.

Slack’s “I have a question” workflow allows employees to ask questions through a submission form. Submissions are posted into a private channel where they’re prioritized and assigned to a team member who asks them live on employees’ behalf. The result? An open forum that includes remote employees from Slack’s 12 remote offices from all over the world. Streamlining legal reviews: Each piece of content Slack publishes goes through a legal review process, where it’s scrutinized for any potential issues. The workflow starts with a review request, with requesters supplying information using a standard request form. Members of the legal team then use emojis to let requesters know that a review is either in progress or has been completed. Necessary changes are communicated in threads.

Each piece of content Slack publishes goes through a legal review process, where it’s scrutinized for any potential issues. The workflow starts with a review request, with requesters supplying information using a standard request form. Members of the legal team then use emojis to let requesters know that a review is either in progress or has been completed. Necessary changes are communicated in threads. Routing support queries to subject matter experts: Slack’s customer experience (CE) team handles thousands of help requests every day. For complex issues that need expert input, CE implemented a series of workflows to redirect requests to dedicated channels, each managed by teams of subject matter experts. Depending on the nature of the issue, the CE agent chooses a workflow associated with the relevant specialist team and fills out a form to supply more details. Once an expert claims the request, the CE agent gets a direct message that tells them who’s looking into it.

Work smarter, not harder, with Slack workflow automation

Automation significantly boosts team efficiency and productivity. With Slack’s Workflow Builder, you can automate routine tasks, connect existing apps to streamline data flow, and save time and energy for more strategic and creative endeavors. No need to switch apps—just connect the tools you already use and add steps from third-party apps into your Slack workflows.

Ready to improve your business processes? Explore the different ways you can use Slack to help your team work better and smarter, every time.