The Best AI Business Tools In 2025

How much time do you get to spend on the interesting parts of your job? Research from Slack reveals that desk workers spend 41% of their time on low-value and repetitive tasks. Certain routine tasks are part of any job, but with the right AI business tools, you can increase efficiency and productivity in those areas and get more time back for the meaningful work that motivates you.

Let’s look at some of the top AI business tools for companies in 2025—and how they integrate with Slack so you can stay productive in one place.

Top AI business tools of 2025 for enhanced productivity and efficiency

However you use AI—for content creation, knowledge management, or team collaboration—there are tools to support your needs. AI-powered business tools, including Slack AI and others available in the Slack App Directory, can improve your team’s workdays by streamlining communication, automating processes, and making it simpler to share information. Here are our top picks of AI business tools to enhance productivity and efficiency in 2025.

1. AI enhancements for Slack

Strong teams waste less time and create more opportunities for collaboration, transparency, and knowledge sharing when they use a centralized work OS like Slack. Slack’s AI tools enhance day-to-day operations even further, helping automate meeting notes, summarize conversations, and more.

Huddle notes . Automate huddle note-taking so you can focus on the conversation. When you turn on AI notes, Slack AI will use your real-time conversation and messages shared in the huddle thread to capture key takeaways, generate action items, and more. When your huddle ends, notes will be organized into a canvas and shared to the huddle thread.

AI summarization . If you need to free up time at work, let Slack AI summarize your channels and threads to catch you up instantly any time of the day. This is great software for a start up business or enterprise organizations to help their teams remain productive.

Enterprise search. This AI-powered search tool lets Slack AI users search all their conversations, collective knowledge, connected apps, and customer data. Ask a question and surface information from anywhere—no context switching required.

2. AI analytics platforms

Data analysis is an area perfect for AI assistance. Here are some of our top picks for AI analytics platforms of 2025:

Google Analytics . Integrate Google Analytics, Google Search Console, Google Ads, Shopify, Facebook Ads, and more into a single, Slack-integrated dashboard. This tool generates reports and alerts based on the metrics you want to monitor. And its hourly monitoring learns from data patterns to flag significant events.

Coefficient . Get Google Sheet alerts as Slack notifications when data is changed or added. Use AI in Google Sheets to create any functionality, and get automatic alerts in Slack.

Tableau . Integrate AI agents with Tableau to generate descriptions for data sources, entire visualizations, and calculations based on natural language inputs. Search large datasets using conversational AI, get notifications, important data snapshots, and perform Tableau searches without ever leaving Slack.

3. AI-integrated CRM systems

AI business tools for sales teams help with everything from prospecting and automating data entry to generating quick pitches and scheduling meetings.

Salesforce for Slack . Salesforce is a leading CRM with tons of AI features. Its autonomous AI agent integration, Agentforce , can help draft messages, transcribe sales conversations, monitor calls for tone and coaching opportunities, automatically log sales activity, research prospect insights, and more. Get key notifications and updates directly in Slack channels.

Zoho CRM . This tool helps streamline your organization-wide sales, marketing, customer support, and inventory management functions in a single system. Zia, Zoho’s conversational sales AI assistant, can surface the insights you need for faster, more accurate sales forecasts and other sales activities to help you determine where it pays to spend your time.

Dealbot by Pipedrive . Get instant sales deal updates to your team. Whether you need to coordinate with multiple people to close a deal or update the whole company on deal progress, Pipedrive Dealbot can automatically handle it directly in Slack. Keep your teams informed without having to schedule extra meetings or write lengthy emails.

4. Automated AI customer support solutions

The needs and expectations for fast 24/7 customer service continue to grow. And traditional AI tools like chatbots are not capable of the personalization modern customers expect. Learn more about chatbots vs. AI assistants, and check out these tools to help you provide exceptional customer experiences:

Agentforce . Build native AI agents to perform all kinds of actions directly in your work operating system. Assign them tasks like creating channels, editing canvases , sending DMs, and more. Create agents that can help customer service reps quickly surface policies and draft helpful replies for everything from general complaints to IT issues.

Felix . Use Felix for help drafting customer service messages of all types. This AI editing tool can run spelling and grammar checks on your Slack messages, revise them for tone, or translate them into different languages.

Otter.ai . Otter helps keep everyone in the loop by delivering automatic, real-time updates to users before, during, and after meetings. It can take notes and capture slides during meetings. This app also notifies users in Slack when they’re mentioned or assigned an action item in an Otter conversation.

5. AI project management tools

Support project managers with everything from task assignments and data input to manual meeting scheduling. Check out these AI tools for productivity and efficiency in project management operations:

Airtable . If your company already uses Airtable to manage projects and workflows, you can also use its Slack app to automate certain tasks right in Slack. For example, Airtable can automatically send a message whenever someone makes a content change in your database, including a link to the updated content for review.

Asana . Asana’s work management software integrates with Slack so users can convert Slack messages into Asana tasks and receive notifications for tasks they’re following or assigned to. Slack Workflow Builder automates common processes and workflows, and you can layer Asana with Workflow Builder for increased productivity in Slack.

Box . Secure and collaborative document sharing is essential to project management. With Box’s Slack integration, you can automate uploads and access Box content directly in Slack, so you don’t have to waste time searching through multiple apps.

6. AI marketing automation services

Marketing is a key part of generating sales and revenue. Teams need to research the market for strategic advantages, create engaging content, and nurture customers to build trust. Here are some top AI tools to support your marketing efforts:

ChatScope AI . ChatScope AI uses platforms like ChatGPT and Dall-E to generate whatever content you need, right in Slack. This tool can help you create illustrations, briefs, and other creative assets so you can get more time back in your workday. It’s great for kicking off brainstorms and saving time generating ideas and visualizing concepts.

Marketing Cloud . Generate content for social posts, SMS campaigns, ads, emails, and more directly in Marketing Cloud for Slack. Segment your customers into unique target audiences using AI analysis, and determine respondent sentiment quickly to improve personalization through text-based prompts.

7. AI financial management and forecasting tools

From building out your budget to forecasting future revenues and automating expenses, financial management is a great place to save time with AI. Consider these helpful tools:

Sales Cloud . Sales Cloud helps sales and finance teams with forecasting using “Revenue Intelligence” technology to automatically pull insights from historical data and build projections. It can help sales reps pull the relevant data they need to track their goals and meet quota.

ExpenseTron . Make expense management and purchase orders easy with this user-friendly Slack integration. It syncs with all major accounting tools and uses AI-powered scanning to pull details from physical receipts users upload for fast filing. It also lets you generate reports quickly via Slack.

8. AI recruitment and HR management applications

Hiring the best candidate for the job can take time, even with the right tools. Once they’re hired, there’s even more to do—from onboarding to training to performance reviews. AI can help HR teams screen candidates, share onboarding resources, and integrate with the team more easily.

Slack Atlas . Customize deeper employee profiles right in Slack that showcase individual strengths and work style, where they fit in your org chart, and other details. Because Atlas is built into Slack, you can use AI-powered search to surface and find the right contacts within your organization for onboarding, cross-department collaboration, and more.

Celebrations . Employee birthdays and work anniversaries happen every year, and this tool can help you keep track through automated notifications. You can even deliver celebratory cards through the app to recognize employees on their special day.

Effy AI . AI tools like Effy can help streamline the performance review process for HR and team leaders. Effy lets you conduct reviews and gather employee feedback directly in Slack.

Harriet. Transparency is key to a strong company culture, and Harriet’s AI assistant empowers company leaders to deliver on this promise. Employees can ask Harriet about company policies, HR procedures, and even personal goal-setting.

The benefits of using AI business tools

AI can help spark inspiration, streamline processes, and even generate content. Here are some of the bigger-picture benefits of adopting AI business tools across your organization.

Better decision-making with data-driven insights

Many high-level business decisions are made by senior leaders who may be operating within tight time constraints or competing priorities. Additionally, managers and teams need to generate insights quickly to make key decisions daily—whether preparing a client report or creating a project budget. AI tools can reveal predictive insights for faster trend analysis, reporting, and forecasting, so your entire organization can make informed decisions based on real-time data.

Increased operational efficiency through automation

Most business leaders integrate AI into their companies for one key reason: efficiency. Any worthwhile AI tool should make your job easier by automating repetitive tasks or streamlining tedious workflows. As a result, teams and leaders have more time and energy at their disposal to work toward more important (and interesting) goals that drive the business forward.

Improved customer engagement and personalization

Salesforce research shows that 65% of customers expect companies to adapt to their changing needs and preferences, but 61% believe most companies treat them as a number. Personalization that caters to thousands or millions of individual customers on their preferred channels can be a difficult task, but AI makes it a lot more manageable. AI agents can help with segmenting marketing campaigns and customizing messages based on customer actions and histories, contributing to better customer experiences.

Streamlined project management and team collaboration

Project and task management can be time-consuming when done manually—even with a tool that centralizes your information. But AI can help teams surface insights and analyze data faster, while making it easier to share information and collaborate in real time. AI that integrates with the collaboration tools and project management apps you already use can help your team further speed up its processes and get more done. For instance, Slack users can flag project bottlenecks in team channels or jump in a huddle with relevant team members to walk through an issue or get instant status updates.

Slack is AI-powered for efficiency

If your company already uses Slack as its work OS, you’re one step ahead. Slack’s native AI capabilities enable teams to streamline time-consuming processes, personalize customer experiences, analyze vast amounts of data, and so much more. With the ability to automate conversation summaries and meeting notes, surface key information quickly using enterprise search, build autonomous AI agents with Agentforce, and integrate other AI app features into their workflows, teams can focus more of their time on the work that truly matters.

Learn how to get started with Slack AI.