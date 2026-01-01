Scaling Smarter: Anthropic Saves Millions and Moves Faster with Slack

Anthropic is on a mission to build safe, steerable AI — and fast. As the company scaled and Claude leveled up, staying aligned without slowing down became non-negotiable. When the go-to-market team grew from 3 to hundreds in under two years, the stakes got higher: how do you keep everyone moving in sync while building some of the most advanced AI on the planet?

Slack has been central to the company’s operations, serving as a collaboration hub that enables real-time conversations and shared insights to help teams coordinate complex and often cross-functional workflows. “It’s hard to quantify something so central to our success as Slack,” said Kate Jensen, Head of Americas.

Today, Slack is an operational pillar that helps Anthropic’s sales, engineering, research, product, and customer success teams, among others, manage many tasks — from streamlining deal approvals to solving technical problems. The platform keeps the fast-moving and fast-growing company coordinated around its core work and ideas. “Slack helps us collaborate so we can build technology that will change people’s lives,” said Jensen. “It’s not just where we work online, it’s how we move forward, together.”

Saving $4.5M and cutting 3 days from complex deals

When Adam Wall joined Anthropic as the first RevOps hire, the go-to-market team had just seven people. A year later, it had grown substantially. Managing that kind of rapid scaling meant getting the right tools in place fast.

Anthropic implemented Sales Cloud for centralized lead management and Revenue Cloud to streamline the quote-to-cash process. Slack became a digital hub for the company’s sales workflow, enabling teams to use Salesforce channels to bring customer insights and updates into deal and account collaboration, boosting negotiation leverage by up to 20%.

“Our mission is to ensure AI benefits the long-term wellbeing of humanity — and Slack is how we collaborate across time zones and teams to do just that,” said Wall.

Slack’s and Sales Elevate’s capabilities reduce manual work and enable reps to access CRM data, log calls, and update opportunities. With Salesforce channels providing a single, shared view of CRM data and conversations — whether people are working in Salesforce or in Slack — go-to-market teams can make faster decisions and keep strategic deals moving. “Slack speeds up our deal cycles by 60%,” said Wall.

That kind of speed adds up. Anthropic saves approximately $4.5 million annually based on Slack’s internal value methodology, which accounts for time saved across file sharing, Slack Connect, huddles, clips, and task coordination.

1 AI, 100s of conversations: How Claude and culture grew in Slack

At Anthropic, Claude isn’t just their product, it’s their daily work companion and virtual collaborator. The team uses Claude directly within Slack through a bot integration, bringing their AI assistant into everyday conversations and workflows.

The #anthropic-times channel shows this in action. Instead of manually tracking discussions across dozens of channels, Claude automatically summarizes key conversations into a daily briefing. Teams regularly @mention Claude in Slack channels to get help with their work, recapping long threads, brainstorming solutions, or answering questions without leaving their conversations.

“Being able to collaborate transparently in Slack made it easier for us to pinpoint what works,” said Robin Larson, Anthropic’s first IT hire. As Claude evolved, trust remained critical. “When we integrated Claude into Slack, we had to think deeply about compartmentalization, admin controls, and eDiscovery,” said Larson. Today, Slack’s enterprise-grade features continue to meet and grow with the company’s security needs.

Anthropic also leans on Slack to help shape its culture. The #appreciation-log channel gives teams a space to recognize wins, and channels like #surfing helps teammates show up as themselves. “It’s important to feel connected and have fun, even when the pace is relentless,” said Jensen. “That happens in Slack.”

10x more task output and hundreds of new global hires working in sync

As Anthropic continues to scale, it will use Agentforce to transform how the company operates. The AI layer within Slack helps automate routine tasks like customer support, allowing teams to focus on higher-priority work. “Agentforce is helping us do 10 times more than we could before,” said Jensen.

“That’s critical as we aim to become the most secure and trusted AI lab in the world,” said Wall. This efficiency is especially vital as Anthropic expands globally, aiming to hire hundreds of employees globally.

By combining Agentforce with Slack, Anthropic is streamlining operations, reducing manual work, and keeping global teams in sync. “Soon, we’ll be able to ask an AI agent for a quote in plain English, and it will build it in Salesforce — start to finish — all within Slack,” said Wall. “That could save hours of manual work per rep, every week.”

From streamlining complex deals to fostering company culture, Slack is integral to how Anthropic operates at scale. It empowers brilliant teams to collaborate efficiently as they build technology with the potential to benefit all of humanity. As Anthropic continues growing, that combination of great people, great tools, and great mission remains their true competitive advantage.