How PostHog Makes Products Self-Driving With Slack

About PostHog

Where product engineers understand usage, test ideas, and improve what they build

PostHog thinks products should play a bigger role in improving themselves. Its suite of developer tools brings together product analytics, session replay, feature flags, experiments, error tracking, AI observability, and more. With that context in one place, people and agents can spot problems, uncover opportunities, and ship improvements faster.

Driven by a team of about 200, PostHog is on pace to reach $100 million in annual recurring revenue in 2026. That momentum reflects a culture built around autonomy, transparency, and moving quickly.

“Slack is what makes our highly autonomous, remote culture work. We value transparency and have very few meetings, so everything happens in the open. Other than in the codebase, it's where work happens at PostHog.” PostHog Product Marketing Manager Cleo Lant

The challenge

The team needed a faster way to turn growing context into timely customer answers

PostHog’s open way of working gives employees broad access to product decisions, pull requests, changelog updates, support conversations, and customer feedback in Slack. As the company grew, employees needed a faster way to find the most relevant details and bring them together without spending hours compiling information by hand.

Managed customers expect direct, timely answers. Technical Account Managers (TAMs) often need to connect a customer’s questions with engineering work, recent product changes, and upcoming plans. Slack already gave PostHog an open, searchable history of those relationships. PostHog set out to make that knowledge easier to retrieve, organize, and apply.

“Slack makes it easy to access the data I need and work openly. Trying to do the same in Microsoft Teams is night and day.” PostHog Technical Account Manager Will Wearing

How PostHog works better with Slack

Syncing people, customer conversations, product data, code, and repeatable workflows

PostHog uses public Slack channels to document decisions and keep work visible. Direct messages are strongly discouraged, and the company tracks internal transparency scores to reinforce the practice.

“Slack is what makes our highly autonomous, remote culture work,” said Product Marketing Manager Cleo Lant. “We value transparency and have very few meetings, so everything happens in the open.”

To extend that way of working to managed customers, PostHog relies on Slack Connect. Every managed account gets a shared channel with its PostHog contact. Engineers, product managers, and marketers can join the conversation to answer questions, gather feedback, or share changes inspired by an earlier request.

“I have two or three accounts that still use Microsoft Teams, and I always ask, ‘Why are we on Teams? Let’s get you on Slack,’” said TAM Will Wearing. “I’ll even create a Slack channel using your personal email and invite you.”

Technical Account Managers turn customer context into action

Slack Connect gives PostHog’s TAMs a running history of each customer’s questions, feedback, and priorities. TAM Tyler Crandall uses that history to prepare customer-specific roadmap reviews with Claude and the Slack MCP Server. The workflow gathers relevant information from customer conversations, internal engineering channels, PostHog’s changelog, and GitHub. Crandall reviews the result for accuracy before sharing it.

“What used to require hours of collecting and organizing information now takes about 15 minutes using Claude with the Slack MCP,” said Crandall. “It saves time, creates a consistent format, and makes the process repeatable.”

Wearing uses Slackbot to find customer context even when he can’t remember the precise wording or location of a conversation. He also built a personalized daily review that organizes customer conversations, direct messages, executive updates, and pull requests around his priorities. “The ‘wow’ is being able to ask a question in natural language and get an organized answer I can use right away,” he said. “It takes messy human output and turns it into something meaningful and easy to act on.”

With real-time customer conversations, company knowledge, and connected tools all accessible through Slack, Wearing can move from finding context to acting on it. He can then bring that context into Codex to investigate customer requests. For example, when a customer asked for labels on chart axes, Wearing made the one-line fix and shared the resulting pull request with them, giving the customer a clear view of their feedback becoming a product improvement.

“Slack MCP turns hours of research into a consistent customer update in about 15 minutes.” PostHog Technical Account Manager Tyler Crandall

The practice of using Slack data to move work forward extends across the company. PostHog’s sales team maintains a shared library of workflows to prepare roadmap reviews, assess account health and engagement, and invite more customer users into Slack Connect channels.

Slack at the center of work PostHog’s Slack footprint shows how deeply the platform connects its employees, customers, and partners: 692 active Slack Connect channels , up 29%

, up 29% More than 1,200 external partners collaborating with PostHog in Slack Connect

collaborating with PostHog in Slack Connect 70% of monthly active users using Slack AI

using Slack AI 2,300 Slack AI actions in one month , up 152% over six months

, up 152% over six months 99th percentile for depth of Slack use

More than a year without a customer-facing email for TAM Tyler Crandall—all his customer conversations happen in Slack

PostHog brings analytics and code into Slack

PostHog is both a highly engaged Slack customer and a builder on the Slack platform. Teammates and customers can mention the PostHog app in a thread to explore analytics, retrieve a chart or table, set up an experiment, or update a feature flag, all without leaving the conversation. With a single instruction in Slack, Lant renamed “PostHog Code” to “PostHog Desktop” across its documentation, handbook, and landing pages, generating pull requests for the team to review.

PostHog also routes product activity into Slack. Scheduled agents called scouts review data from sources like error tracking, support, session replays, and analytics, then investigate problems and propose fixes.

Those workflows can turn product issues surfaced into working code, and deliver reports and pull requests into Slack.

“I was reading a support ticket about something that was broken. Ten minutes later, I received a notification that a pull request was already generated and ready to review. All I had to do was merge it. That's our self-driving product pipeline working in real-time.” PostHog Product Engineer Vojta Bartos

Next steps

Bring richer app experiences, product signals, and customer context into Slack

PostHog is building on the Slack workflows its teams and customers already use. The next version of its Slack app added improved streaming responses, user-level model selection, and DMs with the agent. To give employees and specialized agents across engineering, support, and analytics a shared place to coordinate, they’re planning to route more signals from its self-driving product workflows into Slack.

“Whether that’s PostHog Web, PostHog Desktop, Slack, Claude, Codex, or Cursor, we can meet customers where they are and give them the tools to build great products in the interface they choose,” said Lant.