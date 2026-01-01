How Gocertify Turns Signals From 59 Apps Into Action With Slack

About Gocertify

Helping 500+ of the world’s largest retailers verify, reward, and convert their most valuable shopper groups

Gocertify helps retailers own and run targeted, verified offers for groups like students, key workers, military personnel, and more than 20 other groups. Its white-label solution sits inside a retailer’s online store, verifying eligible shoppers in seconds so they can claim and use their offer without ever leaving the site.

Brands can reach every eligible shopper, convert more of them by keeping them on-site, and capture first-party data with every verification, turning one-off discount shoppers into long-term customers. Samsung, H&M Group, Farfetch, HP, and CO are among the over 500 brands that have driven over £400M in sales with Gocertify.

The challenge

Running a 30-person remote business across finance, legal, compliance, support, and marketing

Gocertify has been fully remote from day one. Its team works across operations, marketing, the revenue function, people ops, product, and legal while supporting some of the world’s largest retailers. With employees spread around the UK, keeping every function aligned takes careful coordination. ISO 27001 certification also requires Gocertify to handle and record information securely.

Without a shared office, important updates could easily become scattered across inboxes, spreadsheets, and specialised tools. As Gocertify scaled and added systems for finance, data protection, information security, product, hiring, and vendor relationships, the team needed every signal to reach the right person at the right time, prompt action, and remain easy to find later.

“We’re a remote team and Slack is the equivalent of our office. It’s where we chat to everyone: where 90% of conversations happen. And because all our tools integrate into it, it’s also where we get our work done.” Gocertify Marketing Lead Elliott Begley

How Gocertify works better with Slack

A two-way information engine connects 59 tools and every department across the company

Gocertify connects almost every tool in its stack to Slack. Information flows in from systems like HubSpot, Airtable, Linear, and Metabase, while emoji reactions and buttons let the team act in Slack and write updates back to the source. Operations and marketing put those two-way connections to different uses, but both can move from signal to action without leaving Slack.

Operations: alerts, monitoring, and the two-way sync

Leading operations at Gocertify across finance, legal, data protection, information security, support, and people ops, Stefan Manku built the team’s most powerful integrations using Make. He connects Airtable, Metabase, Slack, and Linear into a live system where Slack is the interface and Airtable is the record.

Client monitoring shows the system in action. Metabase queries flag possible account drop-offs or data anomalies. The workflow records each alert in Airtable and sends it to Slack, where a client success manager can close it with a tick emoji. Airtable updates automatically, unresolved issues escalate and a monthly Slack report summarises what was raised, resolved and remains open.

“Slack is the interface for these alerts,” Manku said. “People can comment in the thread, and their responses are logged in Airtable without anyone leaving Slack.”

The two-way flow extends to Linear: Updates post to dedicated Slack channels, where teammates can react or comment and have their responses synced back to Linear. “Even if you’re not directly involved, you can see an update and congratulate someone on the progress without leaving Slack,” said Manku.

Gocertify uses a similar approach for hiring. When several roles are open, a Make automation prompts each hiring manager for a weekly update in Slack. An LLM combines the responses into a single summary for a broader operations channel, keeping everyone informed while saving the people operations team from chasing individual updates. External recruiters join the relevant hiring channels, where conversation history gives them full context.

“Automating those updates probably saves our people ops lead at least an hour a week,” Manku said.

“Without proactive alerts in Slack, the team would spend several hours a week looking through accounts, checking data, and ensuring nothing was missed. Now it’s minutes.” Gocertify Head of Operations Stefan Manku

Marketing: signals, content, and vendor decisions

For Marketing Lead Elliott Begley, Slack turns commercial signals into next steps. When a new client goes live in HubSpot, a Make automation posts the brand details to the marketing channel with one question: “Add to content calendar?” One click creates a content calendar entry and triggers a design brief in Notion for the team’s designer.

“All I need to do is read the message in Slack and click a button,” said Begley. “Everything else just happens.”

HubSpot also sends deal-stage updates and opportunities to relevant channels, giving marketing a view of commercial progress without opening the CRM. When an update calls for action, Notion and Todoist shortcuts let Begley create a brief or log a task from the same channel.

Custom workflows: Goshoutout, support shifts, and vendor requests

Gocertify uses Slack’s Workflow Builder to run three internal processes for employee recognition, support coverage, and supplier approval. Each replaces a workflow that once depended on memory, manual messages, or tools few people checked.

“Goshoutout” brings employee recognition into the general channel. Teammates complete a short form naming the recipient and their impact. The shoutout posts publicly and is logged in a Google Sheet. At every fortnightly all-hands, one recipient spins a wheel for a prize, while the full record feeds into year-end awards.

“The HR platform has a similar feature,” said Manku, “but it’s buried and creates extra work. Having it in Slack where everybody can react just makes sense.”

Another workflow guides the weekly support rotation, sending the assigned teammate instructions before their shift and a feedback form afterwards.

A third standardises supplier requests. Teammates submit proposed tools through a dedicated Slack channel, where the operations manager reviews them. Approved subscriptions are logged in Notion with their cost and status, creating one clear record of which tools have been evaluated and approved.

“As a small business, we need to try new tools quickly. Slack workflows standardise approvals, so everyone knows what’s safe and ready to use.” Gocertify Marketing Lead Elliott Begley

Slack Connect keeps partners close and deals moving

Gocertify uses Slack Connect with recruiters, freelancers, developers, and suppliers. In one current negotiation, a prospective SMS provider works with Gocertify in Slack, making the exchange far faster than the email-based process used by its incumbent supplier. A contract change that might have taken months is now on track to close in weeks.

“Emails get buried in my inbox,” said Manku. “Slack has that instantaneous response time. If I can see a DM or a message waiting, I deal with it.”

During a recent website redesign, Gocertify brought its founder, designer, lead developer, agency, and reviewers in a shared channel. Threads kept feedback traceable, and screenshots made it easier to gather input and reach decisions in hours not days. “With Slack Connect, it feels like they’re part of our team, and we’re part of theirs,” said Begley.

Compliance joins the product conversation early

Gocertify’s ISO 27001 certification reflects the requirements of its enterprise retail clients and the sensitivity of the shopper data they process. Its data protection officer and external compliance consultants work with the team through Slack Connect.

That puts compliance expertise inside product development. When the product and engineering team discusses a new feature in Slack, consultants can flag risks and recommend changes before the build moves forward. “They can see a product and engineering discussion and say: ‘We need to build this slightly differently,’” said Manku.

Slack also gives Gocertify’s operations team centralised control over message retention, access permissions, and content visibility, while preserving audit-friendly record of decisions.

“Slack is a secure place where we can discuss things as a team. Data can be shared, it’s safe, pre-approved, and there’s no ambiguity.” Gocertify Head of Operations Stefan Manku

What’s next

Deeper AI integration and a tighter feedback loop between Slack and every tool

Gocertify is already using Claude with Slack, Make, and Airtable to build and refine automations. Manku created his client monitoring workflow entirely through Claude; the AI can now review recent Slack alerts and thread comments, then adjust the automation if something isn’t triggering correctly. “It can self-correct by looking at the conversation and addressing the comments,” he said.

The team recognizes Slack will become even more central as AI tools mature. “I see Slack as the front end,” said Begley. “Even when information comes from seven or eight sources, it gives us one central place to find the most up-to-date information.”

For Gocertify, that future builds on a role Slack already plays today: the operating layer for its remote business. “I can’t imagine the business running without it,” said Manku. “As a remote team, I don’t know how we would stay connected or understand what’s going on across the business without Slack.”