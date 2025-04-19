The basic video call meeting where two participants stare blankly at each other through a fuzzy screen is a thing of the past. With the rise of hybrid and remote work, virtual meeting platforms have evolved to help drive real-life collaboration. In fact, many virtual meeting platforms now offer features that go beyond in-person team meetings, including screen sharing, AI note-taking, transcription services, breakout rooms, emoji reactions, and more.

In this guide, we’ll show you what to consider when evaluating a virtual meeting platform and the best ones for different use cases and company sizes.

How to choose the best online meeting software for your team

The best online meeting software addresses your team’s specific needs. Consider these key factors:

Features and capabilities . Look out for video and audio quality, screen sharing, recording, collaboration tools like document sharing and chat, and security features like meeting access controls.

. Look out for video and audio quality, screen sharing, recording, collaboration tools like document sharing and chat, and security features like meeting access controls. Accessibility. Ensure that the system can be used by different types of users, including those with disabilities.

Ensure that the system can be used by different types of users, including those with disabilities. User delight. Minimize learning curves for users. Prioritize an intuitive user interface with features that allow users to express themselves.

Minimize learning curves for users. Prioritize an intuitive user interface with features that allow users to express themselves. Integration with other tools. Make sure it works well with the tools you already use, such as project management apps and calendars.

Make sure it works well with the tools you already use, such as project management apps and calendars. Capacity and scalability. Choose a platform that is built to be scalable and can accommodate large team meetings or webinars to ensure seamless work communications.

Choose a platform that is built to be scalable and can accommodate large team meetings or webinars to ensure seamless work communications. Reliability . Disruptions cost money, time, and focus. Find a virtual meeting platform with an excellent uptime history.

. Disruptions cost money, time, and focus. Find a virtual meeting platform with an excellent uptime history. Support. Customer support must be responsive and available whenever you need help.

The following list is curated from G2, which scores software based on user feedback, features available, and overall satisfaction. G2 uses a five-star system focused on usability, customer satisfaction, and market presence. Each of the tools listed here has a minimum rating of four stars, ensuring they are top virtual meeting platforms that will help your teams collaborate better.

Not all virtual meeting platforms can accommodate large groups. If you need to host meetings for 100 to 1,000 people, here are some options:

1. Slack

Best for: Teams seeking a versatile communication platform with extensive integration capabilities to streamline collaboration.

Slack is a leading collaboration hub that centralizes team communication, allowing for real-time messaging, file sharing, and integration with numerous applications. Its channel-based structure ensures organized discussions, making it easier for teams to stay aligned and productive.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars (Based on 34,154 G2 reviews)

Pros:

Ease of use: Users give praise for Slack’s intuitive interface, facilitating quick adoption and efficient communication.

Users give praise for Slack’s intuitive interface, facilitating quick adoption and efficient communication. Robust integrations: With over 2,400 apps available through its marketplace, Slack seamlessly integrates with tools like Google Drive, Trello, and Zoom, enhancing workflow efficiency.

With over 2,400 apps available through its marketplace, Slack seamlessly integrates with tools like Google Drive, Trello, and Zoom, enhancing workflow efficiency. Enhanced collaboration: Users commend Slack for its features such as Slack huddles for audio- or video-based conversations within a channel, shared canvas, documents and messages to promote better teamwork, and information sharing.

Cons:

Notification overload: Some users report feeling overwhelmed by the frequency of notifications, especially when involved in multiple channels. Slack lets you customize notifications, even down to setting a ‘VIP list’ of people you want notifications for.

Some users report feeling overwhelmed by the frequency of notifications, especially when involved in multiple channels. Slack lets you customize notifications, even down to setting a ‘VIP list’ of people you want notifications for. Limited features in free plan: Users expressed that the free version restricts access to certain functionalities, which may limit its utility for larger teams.

Users expressed that the free version restricts access to certain functionalities, which may limit its utility for larger teams. Takes time to learn: With a wide range of features designed to support different workflows, Slack can take some getting used to—especially for new users or teams transitioning from simpler tools. But once familiar, teams often find that the platform’s depth enables more streamlined and efficient collaboration.

Slack’s extensive integrations lessens the load for businesses who are looking to create a unified workspace with connection to various tools and services.

2. Zoom

Best for: Large organizations needing high-definition video, long-duration meetings, and advanced conferencing features.

The Zoom Rooms feature stands out for its seamless video conferencing experience, offering HD video, one-touch meeting starts, and wireless content sharing. With robust security features and deep integrations, it’s a top choice for enterprise meetings.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars (Based on 355 G2 reviews)

Pros:

High-quality video and audio: Users appreciate the crisp video resolution and clear audio.

Users appreciate the crisp video resolution and clear audio. Easy setup: One-touch meeting starts make joining meetings effortless.

One-touch meeting starts make joining meetings effortless. Wireless content sharing: Users find it convenient for real-time collaboration.

Cons:

Hardware costs: Some users report that setting up Zoom Rooms can be expensive.

Some users report that setting up Zoom Rooms can be expensive. Connectivity issues: A few reviews mention occasional technical glitches.

A few reviews mention occasional technical glitches. Integration challenges: Users note that incorporating Zoom Rooms with existing tools can require extra configuration.

With Zoom’s integration with Slack, teams can start Zoom meetings directly from Slack, making it easy to transition from chat to video conferencing in seconds.

3. Google Meet

Best for: Google Workspace users looking for a streamlined video conferencing tool with native cloud collaboration.

Google Meet offers a simple, intuitive interface and deep integration with Google Workspace apps like Gmail, Calendar, and Drive. It provides high-quality video meetings with built-in security features and accessibility options.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars (Based on 2,801 G2 reviews)

Pros:

Seamless Google integration: Users highlight its ease of use with Google Workspace.

Users highlight its ease of use with Google Workspace. User-friendly experience: The interface is intuitive, even for non-tech-savvy users.

The interface is intuitive, even for non-tech-savvy users. Reliable performance: Reviewers report minimal technical disruptions.

Cons:

Limited advanced features: Some users feel it lacks customization compared to competitors.

Some users feel it lacks customization compared to competitors. Basic moderation controls: Reviewers express the need for stronger admin tools.

Reviewers express the need for stronger admin tools. Mobile app limitations: A few users note missing desktop features in the mobile version.

With Google Meet’s Slack integration, teams can quickly launch and join video calls directly from Slack channels, keeping collaboration fluid and efficient.

4. GoTo Meeting

Best for: Businesses seeking a reliable and secure video conferencing platform with strong screen-sharing capabilities.

GoTo Meeting is recognized for its reliability, offering clear audio and video along with strong security features. It supports businesses of all sizes with customizable plans and unlimited meeting times.

Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars (Based on 13,367 G2 reviews)

Pros:

Consistent performance: Users appreciate its stable and reliable connectivity.

Users appreciate its stable and reliable connectivity. Clear screen sharing: Reviewers highlight its high-quality screen-sharing capabilities.

Reviewers highlight its high-quality screen-sharing capabilities. User-friendly interface: Many find it easy to set up and navigate.

Cons:

Inconsistent audio quality: Some users report occasional sound issues.

Some users report occasional sound issues. Limited mobile features: Some users claim that the mobile app could be more feature-rich.

Some users claim that the mobile app could be more feature-rich. Meeting access issues: Some users reported difficulties in joining meetings.

GoTo Meeting’s integration with Slack allows teams to launch and manage meetings without leaving Slack, helping streamline communication workflows.

5. Webex Events and Webinars

Best for: Enterprises hosting large-scale virtual events with extensive engagement and security features.

Webex Events and Webinars supports up to 100,000 attendees, making it a go-to choice for companies needing large-scale virtual event hosting. It includes interactive features like Q&A, polling, and live captions.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars (Based on 1,016 G2 reviews)

Pros:

Ideal for large events: Users highlight its ability to handle thousands of attendees.

Users highlight its ability to handle thousands of attendees. Engagement tools: Users praise the Q&A and polling enhance participant interaction.

Users praise the Q&A and polling enhance participant interaction. Strong security: Reviewers commend its encryption and access control options.

Cons:

Complex setup: Some users find the onboarding process time-consuming.

Some users find the onboarding process time-consuming. Dated interface: Reviewers suggest that the UI could be more modern.

Reviewers suggest that the UI could be more modern. Occasional glitches: A few users report technical issues during live events.

For seamless event coordination, you can consider the Webex for Slack integration to effortlessly schedule, start, and join meetings from one workspace.

6. Microsoft Teams

Best for: Microsoft 365 users needing deep integration with collaboration tools like SharePoint and OneDrive.

Microsoft Teams Room enhances collaboration by integrating directly with Microsoft 365, offering document co-editing, meeting scheduling, and video conferencing within a single ecosystem.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars (Based on 92 G2 reviews)

Pros:

Microsoft 365 integration: Users find it easy to collaborate on shared files.

Users find it easy to collaborate on shared files. Robust collaboration tools: Features like live captions and chat boost productivity.

Features like live captions and chat boost productivity. Clear audio and video: Users highlight its high-quality call performance.

Cons:

Complex setup: Some users report challenges in initial configuration.

Some users report challenges in initial configuration. Confusing licensing: Reviewers find the pricing structure difficult to navigate.

Reviewers find the pricing structure difficult to navigate. Heavy resource use: A few users note that it can be demanding on system resources.

With Microsoft Teams’ Slack integration, organizations can bridge the gap between Slack and Teams users, enabling smooth cross-platform collaboration.

7. Loom

Best for: Teams and individuals looking for an easy way to create, share, and watch short video messages for asynchronous communication.

Loom allows users to record their screens and webcams effortlessly, making it ideal for sharing quick video messages, tutorials, or updates without needing live meetings.

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars (Based on 2,092 G2 reviews)

Pros:

Quick video creation: Users highlight how fast and easy it is to record and share.

Users highlight how fast and easy it is to record and share. Intuitive interface: Reviewers appreciate its user-friendly design.

Reviewers appreciate its user-friendly design. Productivity-enhancing integrations: Works seamlessly with various collaboration tools.

Cons:

Limited video editing: Some users wish for more built-in editing features.

Some users wish for more built-in editing features. Performance issues with long videos: Reviewers note occasional lag with extended recordings.

Reviewers note occasional lag with extended recordings. Customization constraints: A few users would like more branding and customization options.

With Loom’s Slack integration, teams can instantly record, share, and view videos within Slack, making asynchronous communication more effective.

8. Zoho Meeting

Best for: Organizations seeking a secure and straightforward online meeting solution with seamless Slack integration.

Zoho Meeting is a robust web conferencing tool designed for online meetings and webinars. It offers features like screen sharing, meeting recording, and RSVP scheduling, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars (Based on 1,125 G2 reviews)

Pros:

User-friendly interface: Users appreciate its intuitive design, facilitating easy meeting setup, and participation.

Users appreciate its intuitive design, facilitating easy meeting setup, and participation. Secure connections: Offers encrypted meetings, ensuring data privacy and security.

Offers encrypted meetings, ensuring data privacy and security. Affordable pricing: Provides competitive pricing plans suitable for small to medium-sized businesses.

Cons:

Limited integrations: Some users desire more integrations with third-party applications beyond Slack.

Some users desire more integrations with third-party applications beyond Slack. Mobile experience: A few reviews mention that the mobile app could be more feature-rich.

A few reviews mention that the mobile app could be more feature-rich. Recording limitations: Users note restrictions on recording storage in lower-tier plans.

With Zoho Meeting’s integration with Slack, teams can instantly join or host meetings, including audio and video conferences, directly within their Slack chat rooms, streamlining the collaboration process.

Improve engagement and productivity with the right virtual meeting platform

Virtual meetings have reshaped how we work. The platforms for them are no longer mere conveniences but indispensable tools for fostering effective collaboration across diverse and dispersed teams. Choose the right virtual meeting platform to support the collective brainpower of your team.

This article is for informational purposes only. This article features products from Slack, which we own. We have a financial interest in their success, but all recommendations are based on our genuine belief in their value.