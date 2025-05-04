Desk workers spend a staggering 41% of their time on tasks that are “low value, repetitive, or lack meaningful contribution to their core job functions,” according to research from Slack’s Workforce Lab. Meanwhile, two in five desk workers regularly work after hours, juggling competing priorities they can’t fit into their workday. With better project tracking, teams can eliminate wasted time and energy while shifting their focus toward work that drives results.

Whether you’re a new project manager looking for the right project tracking software or you want to refresh your team’s processes, the right strategies and tools can help your projects stay on schedule, within budget, and aligned with business goals.

What is project tracking, and why is it important?

Project tracking is the process of monitoring a project’s progress against its original plan and scope. Most teams use project tracking software to facilitate the process, create visibility and alignment among stakeholders, and hold everyone accountable for deadlines and deliverables.

Tracking projects is important for many reasons. Most importantly, it helps businesses make sure projects stay on schedule, within budget, and deliver the expected results. When done effectively, it can improve communication and collaboration and enhance accountability among team members. By monitoring progress and identifying potential issues early, project tracking also helps teams minimize risks and optimize resource allocation.

Key benefits of effective project tracking

The right project tracking and project management techniques can empower your team to:

Stay on schedule. Tracking project progress lets you know whether you’re meeting milestones. If you foresee a possible delay in delivery, you can consider bringing in additional team members or specialized contractors, reducing the project’s scope, or using automation tools like Slack’s Workflow Builder to eliminate time-consuming manual tasks.

Stay on budget. Going over budget is one of the biggest reasons projects fail. McKinsey and Company research found that only one in every 14 IT projects is delivered on time and on budget. Failed projects overshoot budgets, run nearly 50% longer than planned, and deliver only about 60% of the expected benefits. Not every project will run smoothly, but using a connected work operating system with real-time expense tracking tools can help you take control of project spending and stay within budget limits.

Maximize resources. Knowing who’s doing what and which tasks are falling behind can help you make necessary resource adjustments fast. Maybe your content strategist is overwhelmed, but your social media specialist has the bandwidth to help. Project management tools provide visibility into your team’s workload, ensuring tasks are evenly distributed.

Slack’s AI Workflow Builder helps project managers automate time-consuming tasks so they can focus on high-priority issues

Strategies for efficient project tracking

Successful project tracking begins with well-defined objectives and strategic milestones that create a roadmap for your team. Here are two frameworks to consider.

Set clear objectives and milestones

Replace a broad objective, like “make more sales this year,” with SMART goals (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-Bound) to establish clear targets that everyone understands and can use to measure progress.

You can also try the V2MOM framework, a strategic goal-setting system developed by Salesforce. It stands for Vision, Values, Methods, Obstacles, and Measures:

Vision. What do you want to achieve with your goal?

Values. Why is this goal important?

Methods. How will you achieve this goal?

Obstacles. What is preventing you from success?

Measures. How will you know when you’ve achieved success?

Both frameworks break larger objectives into manageable milestones with specific deadlines and dependencies. These checkpoints help your team:

Identify potential bottlenecks early

Recognize and celebrate the little wins along the way

Provide regular project status reports that give stakeholders concrete progress updates

Spot when projects veer off track and course-correct

Develop a comprehensive project plan

Before you can begin project tracking, you need a detailed plan. A comprehensive project plan doesn’t just outline what needs to be done—it anticipates potential roadblocks and builds in flexibility to navigate them.

Start by breaking down your project into clearly defined phases. For each phase, document:

Required people and resources

Detailed task lists with dependencies

Realistic timelines with wiggle room for unexpected challenges

Stakeholders and clear ownership for deliverables

Quality standards

Communication protocols for different stakeholder groups

Your project tracking strategy should include regular team meetings and check-ins at various stages, including:

Project kickoffs to align on goals, roles, and responsibilities

Daily team stand-ups for quick tactical updates

Weekly cross-functional reviews to address dependencies

Monthly executive updates to maintain team alignment

A project plan is a living document. Build in formal review cycles to assess the plan’s relevance and make adjustments as the project evolves. Slack’s project starter kit is an all-in-one solution for managing projects within Slack. Boost your team’s productivity with streamlined processes that minimize the need for switching between multiple tools. Consolidation not only saves time, it also reduces the likelihood of information slipping through the cracks.

Essential tools and techniques for project tracking

The right project and productivity tracking tools give teams a central hub for monitoring progress, collaborating, and maintaining accountability. Let’s look at some solutions and strategies that can guide your team through planning and execution to project completion.

Project management software

As an intelligent work OS, Slack integrates with leading project management software to build a complete ecosystem for project success. Connect Slack with task management platforms like:

Asana . Turn Slack conversations and ideas into actionable tasks and projects to drive work forward across your organization.

Wrike . Convert informal chats into structured work and collaborate more easily on Wrike projects.

Flow . Monitor activity updates for task completion/creation, due date changes, task assignments, task notes, and more.

TrackingTime . Monitor resource allocation and identify potential bottlenecks.

Zoom . Make it simple for anyone on your team to start or join meetings directly from Slack.

Google Drive. Access project status reports and critical files or collaborate on documents in real time.

Slack is also a robust project tracking solution with built-in features like channels for organized team discussions, private messaging for one-on-ones, huddles for quick check-ins, and intelligent agents that can tackle administrative tasks.

The role of Gantt charts and Kanban boards

Different projects need different tracking approaches. Knowing when to use Gantt charts versus Kanban boards can help your team stay on track and work more efficiently. Many teams use both Gantt charts for planning timelines and Kanban boards for managing daily tasks.

Gantt charts work best when project sequencing matters. These visual timelines are particularly helpful for complex projects that have clear start and end dates with tasks that build upon each other and involve multiple stakeholders.

Use Gantt charts when:

You need to see overlapping activities and critical paths.

Your project has firm deadlines.

Tasks depend on each other and could create bottlenecks.

You’re coordinating resources across multiple work streams.

Kanban boards emphasize limiting work in progress to prevent bottlenecks and maintain steady project flow. Teams use visual boards to track tasks, progressing through stages like “To Do,” “In Progress,” and “Done.” That allows for real-time adjustments based on capacity and demand.

Use Kanban boards when:

Your project involves ongoing deliverables.

Managing team capacity is crucial.

Priorities change often.

You want quick visual updates on work status.

Metrics and KPIs: measuring project success

To measure project progress and ultimate success, it’s important to track specific key performance indicators (KPIs). Let’s take a closer look at crucial metrics to track.

Identify relevant metrics for different project types

KPIs measure how effectively a project achieves its objectives. To choose the right KPIs based on your project management approach, let’s look at three different types:

Waterfall project management focuses on meticulous planning, breaking down steps, and scheduling an entire project from start to finish in sequential order. KPIs includes:

Milestones: Events marking significant progress points (phase completion, client approvals, work delivered)

Percent complete : Overall progress

Earned value (EV) : Work completed versus planned (EV = % complete × budget)

Agile management is an iterative approach that encourages quick responses to project feedback. It prioritizes adaptability, collaboration, and incremental delivery. KPIs include:

Sprint burndown : Tracking remaining work within a sprint

Velocity : Story points completed per sprint

Cycle duration : Time from initiation to completion

Value management measures project performance by comparing planned work against actual work completed and associated costs. KPIs include:

Cost Variance (CV): EV – AC (Actual Cost) Negative = over budget Positive = under budget



Cost Performance Index (CPI): EV/AC CPI of 0.89 = 11% over budget



Schedule Variance (SV): EV – PV (Planned Value) Negative = behind schedule Positive = ahead of schedule



Schedule Performance Index (SPI): EV/PV SPI of 0.8 = 20% behind schedule



For a holistic view of project success, balance quantitative metrics with qualitative measures, such as client satisfaction scores, team feedback surveys, and firsthand observations on collaboration effectiveness.

Overcoming challenges in project tracking

Even the best project tracking systems will occasionally run into roadblocks. Here are some common challenges and strategies for navigating them.

Scope creep. When a project grows beyond its original scope (“We need just one more feature. . .”). Document initial requirements thoroughly and require formal approval for changes. Create dashboards to highlight when requests exceed the original scope.

Poor visibility. When team members can’t see what others are doing. Create Slack lists or canvases to collect and manage project information, so everyone can see updates in real time.

Inconsistent communication. When important information gets lost in email threads or buried in chats. Hold regular check-ins in project-specific channels to maintain alignment throughout a project.

Inaccurate time estimation. Track actual versus estimated time, using historical data to improve future projections.

Resource conflicts. When people are assigned too many projects at once. Keep an eye on who’s doing what to prevent burnout and delays.

Tips for maintaining team engagement and productivity

Keep your project tracking efforts energized with these engagement strategies:

Mix up your meetings: Replace long status updates with quick scrum-style stand-ups where team members share what they’ve done, what’s next, and any blockers. These 15-minute check-ins boost accountability without gobbling up valuable work time.

Make one-on-ones count: Use these conversations to uncover hidden obstacles, align individual goals with project objectives, and provide personalized coaching—not just status checks.

Automate task management: Use project tracking tools that automatically notify team members of approaching deadlines and deliverables, freeing them to focus on meaningful work instead of administrative updates.

Celebrate progress: Acknowledge milestones in public channels, creating momentum and reinforcing the connection between daily tasks and project success.

Successful project tracking in action

One global technology company’s senior software engineer transformed its software development process by integrating Slack throughout its delivery pipeline. Before adopting Slack, developers manually checked for code reviews each morning, wasting valuable time “remaking the process.”

Now, code submissions trigger automatic notifications in project-specific Slack channels, eliminating extra steps and creating a seamless workflow. When system alerts indicate problems, teams create incident-specific channels that serve as valuable audit trails for postmortems. This new process has helped the team save time and maintain momentum across its development, testing, and deployment phases.

Effective project tracking aligns teams and streamlines success

Effective project tracking isn’t just about avoiding failures—it’s about empowering your team. When visibility replaces uncertainty, teams spend less time searching for information and more time delivering results. A clear project tracking strategy transforms scattered processes into seamless collaboration.

Using Slack’s work OS for project management provides everything your team needs—from dedicated channels to automated workflows that connect your favorite tools. Start building your project tracking system today, and watch your teams stay aligned, informed, and focused on what truly matters.

FAQs

What are some common misconceptions about project tracking?

It’s only for large teams. Teams of any size can benefit from clear project organization and visibility.

It takes too much time. Good tools can actually save time on admin work and streamlining workflows.

It’s micromanagement. The focus of project tracking should be to gauge progress and mitigate obstacles, not to micromanage.

It’s too rigid. Modern tools and strategies can be applied to fit many different teams and work styles.

How can project tracking improve team collaboration?

When everyone has access to the same information, teams are typically more productive. Project tracking helps everyone on a team understand their roles and tasks, promotes accountability, and provides clear communication channels where everyone can stay updated. Promote more cohesive and collaborative efforts among team members using effective team dynamics.

Are there tools that automate project tracking?

Slack works with popular project tracking tools like Jira, Monday.com, and ClickUp to automatically update your team when tasks change. You can also set up Workflow Builder to send deadline reminders and notify everyone when project milestones are reached.