In a digital world rife with internet cookies and data breaches, security is everything. Your team’s file-sharing solution should empower you to share and collaborate on important documents with ease and peace of mind.

With 94 percent of organizations reporting security incidents involving email, it’s time to look beyond your company’s email platform for business document sharing. Modern remote work solutions rely on collaborative technology tools that help teams safely share files from anywhere. You need a cloud-based service that offers secure file-sharing for businesses, complete with collaboration features and integration capabilities.

You have plenty of options, so let’s narrow it down. Here’s how to choose the best collaborative document sharing software for your business, plus some of our top picks.

Key features to look for in a file-sharing service

Finding a file-sharing service begins by knowing what matters to your organization. The right combination of features allows your team to share and collaborate confidently without compromising efficiency or security.

These are some of the most common features of file-sharing solutions. Consider which are necessary for your business and which you could do without.

Collaboration options. Will your teammates need to leave comments on shared files or solicit and review feedback from recipients? If so, you’ll need a platform with collaboration features such as commenting, suggesting changes, and accepting feedback.

Security. If your company manages sensitive data, your file-sharing software should have end-to-end encryption, two-factor authentication, and access management options.

Ease of use. Do you expect to share files with recipients who aren’t particularly tech-savvy? If the answer is yes, your file-sharing service should be simple and user-friendly.

Integration capabilities. If your remote or hybrid team already uses team collaboration tools they know and love, your file-sharing software should be compatible with that platform. Slack integrates with popular file-sharing providers like Google Drive and Dropbox .

External file-sharing security. When sharing files with clients or partners outside your organization, choose tools that offer password protection, file expiration dates, and role-based permissions. These features keep sensitive documents protected and give you control over who can view or edit them.

Cloud accessibility for business. Cloud-based platforms let you securely access and share documents anytime, anywhere. Look for a service that integrates with your team’s existing tools — like Slack’s OneDrive and SharePoint apps — for collaborative file management in real time.

Top secure business file-sharing solutions

Let’s dive deeper into the top business file-sharing services:

Slack

Slack is more than just messaging. As a work operating system, it also serves as a simple, secure file-sharing solution. You can upload and share documents right in your channels and direct messages, so collaboration stays in one place. Slack also integrates with tools like Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, and OneDrive, so your team can access and share files without switching apps. With threaded discussions, drag-and-drop uploads, link previews, and a full suite of Slack features designed for productivity and security, it makes sharing files seamless while supporting Slack’s remote work security. Learn more about how to share files in Slack.

Google Drive

Drive offers comprehensive security, storage, and collaboration features. It uses industry-standard encryption to protect data whether you’re storing or sending it. Drive is a particularly efficient choice if your team already uses Google’s suite of cloud-based file management tools, as it integrates smoothly with Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Forms. Teams using Drive and Slack together can share and discuss files without breaking their workflow.

Box

Box is a good fit for organizations prioritizing security and collaboration in their file-sharing software. Like Drive, Box offers end-to-end encryption, data loss prevention, and compliance with security regulations. Granular access controls let you set permissions for both individuals and groups, while its intuitive interface makes it easy to manage sensitive files across connected tools like Slack.

Dropbox

Dropbox supports multiple file formats and offers share links and team folders. Users can also work on Dropbox projects offline, making this file-sharing service travel-friendly for digital nomads and frequent flyers. Dropbox works smoothly alongside Slack, letting teams share and collaborate on files wherever they’re working.

OneDrive and SharePoint

OneDrive and SharePoint are Microsoft’s bespoke file storage and sharing solutions. If you’re already using Microsoft 365 products, you’ll feel right at home with these apps’ interfaces and layouts. They connect easily to your team’s communication tools, keeping file-sharing and collaboration simple and consistent.

File-sharing for enterprises vs. small businesses

Every organization needs a reliable and secure way to store and share files. However, the right solution looks different depending on your size and structure. Enterprise companies typically seek enterprise collaboration tools that offer advanced security and strict access controls to meet compliance standards. Small and midsize businesses usually need flexibility and affordability to keep teams nimble and efficient.

Enterprise and corporate file-sharing

If you’re part of a large-scale enterprise or corporate business, you’ll need high-volume file storage and customizable user access to ensure the right people have access to the correct documents.

Depending on your needs, you may need to account for industry-specific regulations when choosing a file-sharing program. For example, healthcare companies in the U.S. must comply with HIPAA regulations.

Box is a smart document sharing choice for companies operating in highly regulated industries. It integrates with DICOM files for medical images and offers data encryption, audit trails, and HIPAA compliance certifications. Plus, Box is Slack compatible.

Small-business file-sharing

Small and midsize businesses must be nimble and flexible, since they often work with smaller teams and more modest budgets.

You’ll probably want your document sharing program to offer on-the-go capabilities like mobile app support. Your small business should prioritize collaboration features and look for services offering free or low-cost file management. For example, Google Drive offers 15 gigabytes of free storage.

Wrap it up, and send it

The best secure business file-sharing platform depends on your organization’s workflows, structure, and compliance needs. The right choice helps your team collaborate in real time, maintain data security, and simplify document management — whether you’re part of a global enterprise or a growing business.

As a leading cloud collaboration platform, Slack brings your favorite file-sharing tools — Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, OneDrive, and more — into one secure, searchable workspace. Share files, exchange feedback, and keep every project moving without ever leaving Slack. See how real teams use Slack to streamline file-sharing in these customer success stories.

