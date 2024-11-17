Instant Messaging: Transforming How We Talk at Work

Remote work has made our jobs more flexible, accessible, and collaborative. But there’s nothing quite like a real-time conversation about your project right at a colleague’s desk, where you don’t have to wait for them to log in or check their notifications before responding.

Thanks to the rise of instant messaging (IM), you can combine the benefits of face-to-face conversation with the convenience of hybrid work. These tools have evolved immensely over the years, from simple chat apps to a complete, AI-powered work operating system like Slack, which brings all your people, projects, apps, data, and digital agents together in a conversational interface. Discover how to get the most out of your instant messaging platform — and leave those lengthy email chains behind.

What is instant messaging in the workplace?

With instant messaging, two or more people can message each other in a text-based interface and have a conversation in real time.

IM also facilitates asynchronous communication, consolidating all your conversations in a single location for easy reference. IM software is accessible via web browsers or apps, allowing users to stay connected on mobile devices or laptops.

In a world where work environments are increasingly digital, IM is a fast, friendly, and casual communication tool. Much like striking up a conversation at the watercooler or quickly asking a co-worker a question in passing, IM provides a way to connect that’s faster than email and less disruptive than stopping by their desk.

How instant messaging works

To send an instant message, you must sign in to your preferred platform and select a name from your contacts list to start a chat. Then type your message and click “send” or the equivalent to deliver it. The recipient will receive a notification, often with a sound and an icon badge. You can include multiple people in a group chat by adding their names to the message.

Unlike emails, which can easily get lost or buried, IMs immediately capture someone’s attention with a notification. And most IM platforms let users send more than text-based messages. For example, on Slack, users can send files and images, make voice and video calls, and react using emoji.

History of instant messaging platforms

The first instant message was sent in 1969, when a UCLA team tried to connect to a Stanford Research Institute computer over ARPANET, the military precursor to the internet. They attempted to send the word “login,” crashing the system after sending just the first two letters. It recovered, however, and successfully sent the message about an hour later.

Instant messaging as we know it today started in the public sector in the 1990s with Internet Relay Chat (IRC), AOL Instant Messenger (AIM), MSN Messenger, Yahoo, and others. Mobile messaging apps grew in popularity when smartphones became widely available in the 2010s.

Released in 2013, Slack quickly gained traction among tech companies as a convenient, less siloed alternative to email. It’s now used by more than 200,000 organizations worldwide and has evolved into a multifunctional, AI-powered work operating system.

The present and future of workplace IM

Today, instant messaging apps play a crucial role in business communication, powering productivity between team members on site and remotely. Slack has become a hub for many organizations, streamlining everything from workflows and meetings to knowledge sharing and collaboration. It consolidates all work-related communication in one secure and searchable location, eliminating the need to search through inboxes, email threads, or documents. With thousands of integrations available, Slack allows teams to access all necessary tools, AI agents, and assistants right in their flow of work.

Instant messaging in modern office communication

Businesses of all sizes use software like Slack, including nearly 80% of Fortune 100 firms. Daily active Slack users in more than 150 countries send over 4.7 billion messages weekly.

Large corporations aren’t the only ones benefiting from instant messaging platforms. Many small and midsize businesses also depend on them for timely decisions and solutions. Contractors and freelancers who manage multiple clients also use these platforms to organize their projects and have real-time conversations.

Benefits of instant messaging tools in the workplace

The best IM platforms make it easy to have quick interactions with teammates while reducing inbox clutter. Slack provides tools and integrations beyond IM to help streamline virtual collaboration. For example, instant messaging on Slack’s OS supports:

Enhanced team collaboration

Teams can organize their projects into dedicated chats known as channels, where local or remote team members can discuss ideas, review documents, and align on next steps. This helps avoid duplication, conflicting information, and data discrepancies, improving trust and transparency.

Slack Connect makes it easy for teams to work together with external vendors and clients. It helps teams respond faster and provide better support, which goes a long way in building stronger relationships. In fact, sales teams using Slack Connect have seen deal cycles move four times faster.

Real-time problem-solving and decision-making

Instant messaging helps team members get answers much faster than waiting around for email replies. Plus, it’s not just about messaging — teams can share documents, hop on huddles, collaborate in project channels, use interactive workspaces, and more. All of these tools make solving problems and making decisions quicker and more efficient.

Productivity booster

Salesforce’s FY24 Customer Success Metrics revealed that, on average, Slack increases employee productivity by 36%. By using a single dedicated workspace for all internal and external communication, teams can save a ton of time. Everything you need — like project details and conversations — is stored in searchable channels. You can also schedule meetings with external partners, sync work statuses with calendars, get event reminders, run polls for ideas, share screens, and even create and assign tasks, all in one place.

Best features of instant messaging platforms for businesses

Your instant messaging platform should simplify workplace communication, not complicate it. Look for accessible, user-friendly solutions with AI and other tools to boost productivity between internal and external partners. Your IM platform should assist in organizing projects, ensuring that everyone can find exactly what they need when they need it. It should also integrate with tools your team already uses and help automate your workflows.

Here’s how Slack helps teams chat, collaborate, and get more done:

Video and audio chat . Huddles let Slack users connect via video or audio directly within the platform, enabling instant collaboration. This enhanced instant messaging can help individuals get quick answers to questions or discuss complex matters without having to jump on the phone or open a video conferencing platform.

Scheduled messages . Need to reach someone outside business hours? You can schedule your message to be sent at a time that works best. It’s perfect for non-urgent messages that still need attention, making sure they’re delivered at the right moment instead of getting lost or overlooked.

Emoji . Emoji are a fun and easy way to quickly react to messages and build a little extra rapport with your teammates. Whether it’s a thumbs-up, a smiley face, or something more creative, they help add a personal touch to your communication and keep things light and engaging.

Workspaces and lists . A canvas is a built-in, collaborative workspace where teams can capture important project details, embed files, images, and videos, co-edit with stakeholders, and more. Use canvases to instantly share project briefs, research reports, or meeting notes. Use lists to align teams and track action items, resources, and project timelines. Not sure where to begin? Start with a pre-configured template .

File sharing . In Slack, you can bring files and conversations together in one space. Share documents , photos, and videos within a chat, channel, or canvas to keep everything organized and easy to find.

Automated workflows . Workflow Builder lets you easily refine and automate your team’s everyday processes — whether simple or complex — into automated workflows. Once a workflow is created, team members can share it through messages, channels, or canvases.

Rich user profiles . Slack Atlas is like a supercharged employee directory. It features an interactive organizational chart and detailed employee profiles, making it easy to get to know your coworkers. It also makes it easy to find someone with specific skills or relevant experience before starting a conversation.

Slack AI . This add-on offers AI-powered conversation summaries, improved channel search, automated notetaking in huddles, and much more. Slack AI saves teams time by updating users on crucial details, providing quick answers, and helping them resolve issues faster.

Considerations when choosing an instant messaging tool

The Grammarly 2024 State of Business Communication report found that people spend 88% of their workweek communicating. With communication happening faster and across more channels than ever, your instant messaging tool needs to keep up with your business needs while staying simple to use.

With so many options out there, figuring out where to start can feel overwhelming. The right IM platform should make communication efficient, secure, and organized, helping your team stay in the flow of work. It should integrate seamlessly with the tools you already use, make it easy to find and share information, and support automation and AI to boost productivity.

Here are some key factors to consider when choosing the best IM platform for your business:

Security

Security is critical when sharing documents and sensitive data with your team, partners, and vendors. Ensure that the IM platform you choose provides end-to-end encryption, two-factor authentication, and relevant compliance certifications that matter to your business, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) or General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

At Slack, we take our commitment to protecting customer data seriously. Learn how we built Slack to be secure and private .

Slack’s enterprise-grade data security offers data encryption at rest and in transit, external audits, penetration tests, and continuous monitoring to safeguard sensitive data. Slack also restricts access to your company’s information through features such as single sign-on, domain claiming, and support for enterprise mobility management.

Scalability

For small and midsize businesses, it’s important to think long-term when choosing tools that align with your goals. Your IM platform should be ready to grow with you. To ensure scalability, look for a solution with flexible pricing tiers, support for globally distributed teams, and no limits on the number of users. That way, your business can expand without outgrowing your tools.

Slack accommodates businesses of all sizes. Managed through a central dashboard, it lets administrators easily oversee organizations. Slack offers unlimited channels and workspaces, letting you map out how your company is structured. Each workspace is customizable, so policies can vary for teams with different compliance or regulatory needs.

Integration with other business tools

No single tool can do it all, and most businesses rely on additional tools for things like managing workflows, scheduling events, tracking tasks, and collaborating with partners. That’s why your IM platform should integrate seamlessly with the tools you already use, keeping everything consistent and efficient. With the Slack Marketplace, it’s easy to find and add the integrations that fit your needs.

Automation

Repetitive manual tasks can be draining and inefficient in terms of time, energy, and money. Choose a platform that supports productivity with features such as automated workflows and chatbots.

Slack’s built-in Workflow Builder empowers users to quickly transform everyday processes into automated workflows, no coding required. The easy-to-use Slackbot can answer basic questions, send reminders to users through channels or direct messages, and deliver custom messages on your behalf.

Enhance workplace communication with the right tools

As business and workplace needs evolve, so will the communication tools needed to ensure effective teamwork. Whether teams are in the office, at home, or hybrid, choosing the right instant messaging platform can help them stay connected and collaborate efficiently.

Your instant messaging solution should help you meet current communication demands and scale into the future. Beyond sending quick messages, it should support your organization’s overall productivity and coordination. Slack, the AI-powered work operating system, supports real-time chat, audio and video conferencing, message scheduling, document sharing, workflow automation, AI summaries, and more. To learn more, reach out to our sales team or start a trial today.