Healthy business collaboration happens when two or more companies pool resources, exchange ideas, and work efficiently toward a shared goal. These partnerships can spur innovation, solve complex problems, and drive growth for all organizations involved. Think: Starbucks and Spotify collaborating to bring Spotify playlists to Starbucks locations. Or Slack Sales Elevate, a deep integration between Salesforce’s CRM and Slack’s conversational interface.

But effective business collaboration requires a smart approach to collaboration and the best tools to support it. Read on to learn different collaboration strategies, tips, and the best online products to help teams collaborate effectively.

What is business collaboration?

Business collaboration involves multiple organizations, companies, or entities working together to generate new ideas, identify solutions, and accomplish common goals through internal and external business relationships.

Definition and examples of business collaboration

In business collaboration, participants often share resources, expertise, and responsibilities through joint ventures, strategic alliances, partnerships, and informal networks to build and leverage collective strength.

Examples of successful consumer business collaboration include:

Starbucks and Barnes & Noble forming a strategic alliance to open cafés inside bookstores

Uber and Spotify partnering to offer a personalized music experience for Uber riders

Nike and Apple collaborating on the Nike+ product line, integrating fitness-tracking technology with sportswear

Toyota working closely with its suppliers to improve manufacturing processes and product quality

The importance of collaboration in today’s business landscape

Collaboration is critical because it allows companies to pool resources, share expertise, cut costs, and ultimately increase productivity. Through business collaboration, organizations can share the risks associated with starting new ventures to reduce their financial and operational burdens.

Collaborating with other businesses

Collaboration among businesses boosts companies’ innovation capabilities and overall reach, helping them gain a competitive advantage, develop better products, and improve the customer experience. By promoting teamwork, business collaboration motivates and engages employees and gives them an opportunity to share knowledge and build new skills.

Benefits of business collaboration

Corporate leaders should pay attention to some of these top advantages of business collaboration.

Encourage innovation and creativity

Business collaboration fuels innovation and fosters creativity by bringing together diverse teams with different backgrounds, skills, experiences, and perspectives. This diversity encourages the cross-pollination of ideas to develop creative solutions, products, and services. Collaborative efforts help accelerate research and development, while resource-sharing allows companies to reduce time-to-market for new offerings.

Enhance problem-solving capabilities

Business collaboration enables companies to pool their intellectual resources so they can enhance problem solving and address complex, multidisciplinary challenges. Having a variety of expertise and perspectives encourages collaborators to evaluate problems from different angles to develop inventive solutions. Plus, sharing risks and responsibilities supports a more comprehensive problem-solving strategy and reduces the burden on individual entities.

Expand network and market reach

Collaborating with other businesses can help leaders open doors to different audience segments. For example, one company may leverage its partner’s presence in new markets to expand its reach, enhance credibility, increase brand visibility, and attract new customers. Business leaders can also collaborate to foster strong, long-term relationships with other companies and expand their professional networks.

Types of business collaboration

Collaboration between businesses comes in all shapes and sizes. Here, we focus on internal versus external business collaboration.

Internal collaboration

Internal business collaboration involves people within the same organization. Below we explore the primary types of internal collaboration.

Team collaboration: Members from project teams, task forces, and other groups within a business can work together to achieve a shared objective. Team collaboration helps improve communication, increase efficiency, and enhance problem-solving capabilities.

Members from project teams, task forces, and other groups within a business can work together to achieve a shared objective. Team collaboration helps improve communication, increase efficiency, and enhance problem-solving capabilities. Cross-departmental collaboration: Different departments within the same organization — for example, marketing and sales, research and development, and production — work together to take a holistic approach to problem solving, innovation, and organizational cohesion.

External collaboration

External business collaboration requires cooperation between a company and external entities such as other businesses, community organizations, or industry groups.

Portfolio collaboration: Small businesses may leverage each other’s strengths and resources in collaborative marketing campaigns, shared retail spaces, and joint product development to expand market reach, reduce costs, and drive innovation.

Small businesses may leverage each other’s strengths and resources in collaborative marketing campaigns, shared retail spaces, and joint product development to expand market reach, reduce costs, and drive innovation. Community collaboration: Companies align with community organizations, local governments, or nonprofits on community development projects and other initiatives to refine corporate reputations and foster goodwill.

Companies align with community organizations, local governments, or nonprofits on community development projects and other initiatives to refine corporate reputations and foster goodwill. Network collaboration: Businesses form networks to share knowledge, resources, and opportunities. Industry associations, business incubators, and trade groups help facilitate knowledge exchange and create joint venture opportunities.

Businesses form networks to share knowledge, resources, and opportunities. Industry associations, business incubators, and trade groups help facilitate knowledge exchange and create joint venture opportunities. Strategic alliances: Companies enter formal agreements to pursue specific objectives while remaining independent. Joint venture and co-branding arrangements help businesses combine strengths, reduce risks, and accelerate growth.

Companies enter formal agreements to pursue specific objectives while remaining independent. Joint venture and co-branding arrangements help businesses combine strengths, reduce risks, and accelerate growth. Stakeholder collaboration and innovation networks: Open innovation platforms, customer co-creation programs, and public-private partnerships encourage collaboration among stakeholders such as customers, suppliers, academic institutions, and government bodies to drive innovation through diverse inputs.

Open innovation platforms, customer co-creation programs, and public-private partnerships encourage collaboration among stakeholders such as customers, suppliers, academic institutions, and government bodies to drive innovation through diverse inputs. Industry-specific collaborations: Organizations within the same industry work together to address common challenges and opportunities to accelerate industry innovation, address regulatory challenges, and foster collective growth.

How collaboration is used for business growth

By building relationships with each other, companies can promote the growth of their respective businesses. Here’s how.

Accelerate product development and shorten time-to-market

Companies can pool their expertise, technology, and resources to speed up research and development and reduce the time required to bring a new product to market. For example, a tech company may partner with a manufacturing firm, combining its innovative approach with the partner’s production capabilities to lower costs and shorten time-to-market.

Businesses may also join forces in research and development to reduce duplicated efforts, lower costs, and accelerate the development of new products through shared knowledge and resources. For example, pharmaceutical companies often take this approach to share research findings and clinical trial data when developing new drugs.

Share resources and reduce costs

Business collaboration helps organizations achieve economies of scale to lower operating costs and offer competitive pricing. For example, they may share a manufacturing facility or a distribution network to spread expenses, especially fixed costs, over a large volume of goods.

Companies can pool their marketing and sales budgets to co-market products and create more impactful campaigns to increase their reach and reduce costs. They may also establish joint ventures to share infrastructure like IT systems, warehouses, or logistics networks to reduce capital expenditure, minimize operational costs, and improve overall efficiency.

Access new markets and customer segments

A strategic alliance with a local firm may help a company leverage the partner’s regional knowledge, customer base, resources, and network to enter a new geographic market and access new audience segments in a cost-efficient way.

Co-branding and cross-promotional campaigns can help companies promote their brands, attract prospects from their partners’ customer bases, and increase market penetration. Businesses may leverage industry networks to connect with potential partners, suppliers, and customers; open new business opportunities; and enter new markets through established relationships.

How to foster successful business collaboration

Managing all of the moving parts involved in business collaboration can be challenging. Here’s how to set a solid foundation for long-term success.

Establish clear communication and align on goals

Outline clear objectives and develop a shared vision for your business collaboration from the outset. This ensures that all partners understand their involvement, clarifies responsibilities, and creates a shared sense of purpose. Establish regular communication channels to promote transparency while keeping stakeholders up to date on progress, challenges, and changes.

Foster mutual trust and respect among partners

Organizations build trust with their partners through consistency. They demonstrate reliability by meeting commitments, delivering on promises, and maintaining integrity in all interactions. Acknowledge and value all partners’ contributions and perspectives to create a positive working environment. Encourage open, honest feedback, and implement processes to address issues promptly and fairly. Calls for transparency in business are likely coming from inside your organization, as well. Slack’s Future of Work study also found that 80 percent of workers want to know more about how decisions are being made by their employers.

Leverage effective collaboration tools and technologies

Implement collaboration tools such as project management software, work operating systems, and file-sharing platforms to streamline processes and improve efficiency. Cloud-based applications allow collaborators to centralize operations, resource-sharing, and communications to ensure that everyone is on the same page.

Choose the right business collaboration tools

The right tools and technologies help enhance communication and improve efficiency in business collaboration. Here are our top picks for business collaboration apps that integrate with Slack. All integrations can be found in the Slack Marketplace.

Google Drive: Collaborators can use Google Drive to store and share files. Users can manage access to their shared files and even edit the same documents at the same time.

Zoom: Users can meet in real time over Zoom with video-streaming and screen-sharing capabilities. They can also collaborate in shared whiteboards.

Asana: Colleagues can oversee projects and coordinate tasks with this work management tool, which helps collaborators between companies stay aligned on project progress and clear on objectives and responsibilities.

Slack: Slack’s cloud-based work operating system makes it easy for business collaborators to work together. Even colleagues at different companies can share a Slack workspace, thanks to Slack Connect.

Successful business collaboration at your fingertips

By encouraging business collaboration at all levels of the organization, companies can fuel innovation, improve cost efficiency, and accelerate time-to-market. Set a solid foundation by building trust and relationships with your business partners while using robust collaboration tools like Slack to ensure a seamless and productive experience.

Ready to get the most out of business collaboration? Learn how Slack can help.