Slack updates and changes
See what’s new in Slack and what we’re gradually rolling out. ✨
November 2026
Salesforce agentic swarming is now in Slack
Swarming is a collaborative approach to customer support that brings in subject matter experts and Slackbot to resolve complex cases together. Start a swarm from a Salesforce record to create a dedicated Salesforce channel where Slackbot can summarise the case and research past resolutions so that your support team can get to work straight away. Learn more in Salesforce Help.
Set up regional inference for native Slack AI features
Customers on the latest version of Business+ and Enterprise+ subscriptions can set up regional AI inference to route LLM prompts and responses to a specific region. We’re starting with Japan, and will be supporting additional regions in the coming months.
Other news
- Owners and admins can turn transcription on or off for AI-generated huddle notes.
- People using Slackbot on macOS can hide the Slack icon from the menu bar.
- A new view in the Agents & tools tab makes it easier to keep track of code channels and conversations with agents.
- Limit who can connect their Salesforce and Slack accounts by assigning the Slack Access permission in Salesforce.
October 2026
Send AI-generated content to third-party apps from a workflow
By default, when a workflow sends AI-generated content to a third-party app, the workflow pauses for human review, but admins can customise when review is required.
Meeting reminders now appear in your sidebar
If you've connected your Google Calendar or Outlook Calendar to Slack, you’ll get a notification in your sidebar before each meeting with an option to join the meeting once it starts. To manage your meeting notification preferences, hover over a meeting notification in your sidebar and click the three dots icon.
Kick off an agent conversation from a workflow
Automatically start a conversation with Slackbot or an agent using information and context collected in the workflow.
Later is now To-dos
Stay on top of your deadlines, reminders and action items by adding messages, files and more as a To-do. They’ll appear in the To-dos tab in the sidebar. Add a reminder to get a notification when something is due, then tick things off as they’re completed.
Saved items have moved
Previously archived items from Later now live in the Saved section of the Home tab.
View certain channel analytics from channel details
Channel managers in Enterprise organisations can now view the top messages and reactions, activity and membership trends, and posting insights for channels with 50+ people directly from the channel details.
Kick off Slackbot tasks from certain events
Keep work moving quickly by setting up automated Slackbot tasks that run in response to certain events. You can start tasks when someone joins a channel, posts a message or uses an emoji reaction, or when an item in a list is updated.
Work with Slackbot from anywhere
Wherever you’re working, Slackbot (and all of your Slack context) is now at your fingertips. When you first open Slackbot after the Mini window is released, you’ll be prompted to set a custom keyboard shortcut from your preferences.
Verify Slackbot skills
Owners, admins and skill managers can verify Slackbot skills to let members know the approved version to use for specific tasks, such as sending templated sales outreach emails or creating slide decks. Verified skills have a purple badge next to them, and you can head to the Slackbot Skills tab and click Discover to browse all of the skills available to your workspace or Enterprise organisation.
Slackbot admin controls for calendar and email access
Owners and admins can manage new settings to grant members permission to use Slackbot to manage calendar events and draft and send emails on their behalf.
Other news
- Customise your Slack CRM sales pipeline with personalised stages to suit your team’s needs.
- Slackbot has an increased limit of 15 automatic task runs per day.
- Slackbot skills are excluded from canvas retention settings, so they won’t be deleted based on your policy.
- Slackbot can take several new actions to help move your work along:
- Create and manage Google and Outlook calendar events
- View and edit draft Slack messages
- Summarise and transcribe media files
- Developers can use new API methods to create, edit and publish Slackbot skills to their Slack workspace or Enterprise organisation. View our dev docs for all the details.
September 2026
Filter Activity by people and agents
Stay on top of your agents’ work (or hide it so you can focus on updates from people) with new Activity filters for people, agents and apps.
Sign in with a passkey
Members of Free, Pro and Business+ workspaces can securely sign in to Slack with their fingerprint, face or device PIN.
Customise your sidebar tabs
Reorder the tabs in your sidebar to best fit your preferences.
Add skills to your Slackbot surfaces
Help people find and use skills by including them when you build a surface. Anyone viewing your surface can use relevant skills there, so they don’t have to switch over to a new conversation with Slackbot.
Sync focus mode with your calendar
Automatically turn on focus mode when you have focus time scheduled on your Google calendar.
Work with Slackbot from Salesforce
Start a conversation with Slackbot from wherever you’re working in Salesforce. When you open Slackbot from a record page, Slackbot will use the context from that record and any related conversations in Slack to generate a response.
Other news
- Owners and admins can head to the analytics dashboard to see Slackbot tool and MCP server usage data.
- Org owners and org admins can control access to their Enterprise orgs with IP allowlists.
- Owners, admins and Analytics admins can skip the dashboard and go straight to Slackbot for analytics questions about channels, apps, workflows, huddles and Slackbot itself.
- Add comments to specific text and items in a Slackbot surface rather than whole sections or charts.
- Owners and admins can choose whether Slackbot can update any Salesforce fields that members can edit or limit Slackbot to only updating fields on the record layout.
- Org owners and org admins can ensure that apps are more secure with new settings to manage token rotation and expiration.
- Include instructions for referencing certain apps or MCP servers when creating a Slackbot skill to ensure that your skills always pull from the right data sources.
- Click Sources at the bottom of any Slackbot surface to see the origin of the information and data that it contains.
August 2026
Slackbot big mode, skills improvements and deep research
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Big mode
Open Slackbot from the new tab in your sidebar for a full-screen experience when you need to focus on deeper work. To use Slackbot alongside a conversation, click Slackbot at the top of the desktop app (where it’s always been).
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Share skills with people at other companies
Create external links to share skills with people outside your workspace.
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Create skill sets
Group up to 25 skills together to share related skills with your colleagues.
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Deep research
From Slackbot on desktop, click the plus icon next to the message field and select Deep research. Then, ask for in-depth content (like a competitive overview) and it'll pull together a comprehensive answer using all your sources in Slack and the web if applicable.
New Slackbot skill management dashboard and external sharing permissions
Owners, admins and Skill Managers can view and manage skills from the Admin dashboard. Owners and admins can also manage permissions to decide whether their members can share skills externally and save skills shared by people from other organisations.
Introducing Slack Code for working with AI agents as a team
Slack Code is a new way of building with AI in Slack. Bring your team into a code channel to plan, prompt and review together while a supported agent brings your visions to life.
Agents & tools: The new agentic landing page
Discover popular agents, download apps and monitor your code channels from a single place in Slack. Click Agents & tools in your sidebar on desktop to find all things automated.
Better threads for agentic work
Following along with agent responses in threads just got simpler, thanks to visual improvements to agent messages and thinking steps, named threads for easy discoverability, and a native stop button to keep an agent from going off track.
Workflows have a new home
Find them in the Agents & tools tab in your sidebar.
Stay on top your sales pipeline with the new Sales Tracker
Move customers from leads to closed deals directly from the Sales Tracker view in Slack CRM. As deals progress, add key details like deal amounts and opportunity names to keep your records up to date.
Watch clips while you navigate Slack
Pop any audio or video clip into a floating mini-player to keep watching or listening while you scroll, switch channels or explore Slack. Click the Dock to corner icon or simply navigate away from a clip as it’s playing to view it in its own picture-in-picture view.
Manage access to future AI features
Workspace primary owners (Pro, Business+ and Enterprise Select subscriptions) and org primary owners (Enterprise Grid and Enterprise+ subscriptions) can decide whether newly-released Slack AI features are automatically turned on.
Organise your files in sections
Create custom sections in your Files tab to keep track of canvases, lists and other important documents.
More expressive huddle reactions 🙌 🎉❤️
You can now react multiple times in a huddle to set off an animated reaction. Watch the excitement build when you and your teammates use the same emoji. Turn off animated reactions at any time from your huddles preferences.
Other news in August
- Set up and configure the Agentforce Sales MCP server to connect Slackbot and Sales Cloud.
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Channel managers can now restrict the following for private channels that they manage:
- Whether members can share or download files
- Whether guests can be added.
- Share a canvas with Can comment access so that people can leave comments and reactions without being able to edit the content.
- You can now crop, edit and add stickers to make your images picture-perfect on the Slack mobile apps.
- You can now set your own personal default list view that overrides one set by the list owner.
- Connect Seismic to Slack as an enterprise search data source.
- Grant or revoke access to the Slack MCP server through Okta to simplify managing who can take actions in Slack from Claude.
- AI agents with access to Slack’s MCP servercan create, read and manage Slack files and lists.
- Org owners and org admins can manage access to individual MCP server tools and set defaults for new tools added by app developers.
- Owners and admins can decide whether members are able to skip approvals each time Slackbot creates or updates a canvas.
July 2026
Create interactive surfaces with Slackbot
No more hopping, skipping and jumping between tools to build and share reports or dashboards. Describe what you need and Slackbot will pull relevant data from Slack (plus any connected data sources) into an interactive surface that anyone can view and comment on.
Slackbot slide creation, code execution and image generation tools
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Create slide decks
Describe a presentation that you’d like to create (in Google Slides or PowerPoint) and Slackbot will do the work.
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Execute code
Slackbot can now write and run code in a secure sandbox to analyse large datasets, then turn its analysis into a report with charts, dashboards and more.
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Generate images
Turn a written prompt into a custom image without leaving Slack. 🎨
Send Slack CRM emails from your own domain
Workspace owners can now verify email domains for Slack CRM so that customers receive support emails from a familiar address, rather than the default system-generated address.
Temporarily join public channels
Keep your sidebar organised by temporarily joining channels for one day, 48 hours or one week.
Schedule your Slack status
Set a status ahead of time when you know you’ll be busy or away from Slack.
IDP groups now visible in Slack
Org owners and admins can make org-level user groups and IDP groups visible in Slack so that anyone can use them to mention people or add them to channels.
Expanded Slackbot analytics
If you’re on the Business+ subscription, you’ll now have access to Slackbot analytics. We’ve also made some other improvements:
- Slackbot analytics have moved to their own section of the dashboard separate from other AI features
- Filter for additional date ranges and export Slackbot usage data as a CSV file
- See the current top ten skills in your workspace or organisation, plus how many people have used skills
Manage MCP server access
Org owners and admins in Enterprise Grid and Enterprise+ organisations can grant MCP server access to specific people and groups, rather than managing access at the app level.
Manage AI content safety filter settings
The Slack AI guardrails protect all native AI features in Slack and include content safety filters for features that rely on user-generated inputs (like search and Slackbot). Owners and admins can adjust the default content safety filter setting to comply with regulatory requirements or prevent blocking of legitimate use.
Copy channel email addresses on mobile
Copy a custom email address that you can use to send emails directly to a channel.
Other news in July
- Set up and configure the Tableau Next MCP server to give Slackbot access to your Tableau data.
- On Enterprise subscriptions, channel managers can prevent members of their organisation from updating the topic or description for channels that they manage.
- When you mention an AI agent (such as @claude or @codex) in a direct message, you can convert it to a new private channel that includes all current members and message history.
- Messages with multiple images or videos now display all media in a single row, so there’ll be no more endlessly tall messages.
- Past conversations in your Slackbot History tab now have names so they’re easier to tell apart. Click on a conversation’s name to view it, or click Rename to relabel it.
- We’ve simplified Slackbot task limits to three automatic runs per day. Once you reach the daily limit (which resets at midnight in your time zone), Slackbot will ask if you’d like to run tasks manually.
- Org owners and admins in Enterprise Grid and Enterprise+ organisations can restrict or allow apps in specific channels.
- On Enterprise subscriptions, you can now add files directly to Slack from Google Drive and OneDrive if those data sources are enabled for enterprise search.
- You can now use third-party sources (such as Salesforce and Google Docs) as knowledge sources in the AI answer workflow step.
- Download a list in JSON format for a more human-readable export option. From a list, click the three dots icon, then select Download JSON.
- Connect more than one Microsoft account to access additional information in enterprise search results.
- Slackbot can create Salesforce channels on your behalf.
- Workspaces that want to pay for Slack in euros may now be eligible to use SEPA Direct Debit.
- By default, only workspace owners and admins can access member analytics in the admin dashboard.
- Enterprise orgs can now align their file retention policy to their message retention policy.
June 2026
Control access to apps on Enterprise subscriptions
Org owners, org admins and integrations admins can manage who can use an app by assigning access to everyone, no one or specific people and groups.
Name your group direct messages
No more confusing different direct messages (DMs) with similar groups of people – you can now give a name to any group DM.
Connect Slackbot to your favourite apps
Install an app that includes a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server to connect Slackbot with that app so that it can take actions directly from Slack. Admins, owners and members with permission can install apps with MCP servers. Org owners and admins in Enterprise Grid or Enterprise+ organisations can assign apps to certain workspaces and restrict app access to certain members and groups.
Slackbot analytics dashboard
Get more insight into your Enterprise org with a new analytics dashboard for Slackbot.
Slack memory, voice dictation and a new Tasks tab
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Build your Slackbot memory
Slackbot will now save relevant context from your Slack activity to use in responses and drafted content. You can also import memory from other AI tools to get Slackbot up to speed faster.
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Talk instead of typing
Click or tap on the microphone icon in the message field to dictate messages. Slackbot will respond with a written message, but will be able to send spoken replies in the future.
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Tasks tab
Open the new Tasks tab to view and manage all of your tasks.
Other news in June
- Members can now flag channel names, topics and descriptions for administrative review.
- Data residency for Slack is now available in Stockholm, Sweden.
- You can now share your system audio while sharing your screen on a huddle so teammates can hear music, video or any other sounds playing on your device.
- Org owners and admins can now connect up to five organisations when configuring Jira Cloud or Confluence Cloud as a data source.
- Adding GIFs to messages is now powered by Giphy.
- It's easier to filter, sort and prioritise flagged messages in the DLP dashboard.
May 2026
Temporarily mute channels
When things get a little too chatty, temporarily mute a channel for an hour or until the next day.
Start your day with Today
Get up to speed on your most important work faster with Slack’s personalised, AI-powered landing page (now in open beta). Sign up for the waiting list so that you can get a bird’s-eye view of your meetings, action items and conversation highlights in one place.
Reduce distractions with focus mode
Turn on focus mode for a quieter sidebar — no bold text, limited badging and reduced notifications.
Manage Salesforce records with Slackbot
Let Slackbot take care of creating or updating Salesforce records for you. Slackbot can only access Salesforce data that you have permissions for, and Slack admins and owners can decide which record actions Slackbot can take.
Slackbot can search the web
Owners and admins can allow Slackbot to search other websites. When responses include external information, links to the websites will be cited so that members can click through to view and verify accuracy.
More Slackbot updates
Here’s what else is new in Slackbot for May:
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Read external links
No more copying and pasting text from other websites into Slackbot. Include a link in your request and Slackbot will read it to get you an answer.
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Attach files to Salesforce records
Slackbot can attach any files shared in your workspace to Salesforce records for you.
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Send a suggested response
While chatting with Slackbot, you may see suggested follow-up responses in the message field. Press the Tab key to quickly send one.
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View Salesforce reports
Send Slackbot a link to a Salesforce report and ask for a summary, insights or answers to specific questions that you have about it.
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Visualise data
Slackbot can create charts using data that you provide or information in Slack.
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Undo canvas updates
Select Undo canvas update to easily remove newly added canvas content.
Other news in May
- Slackbot can now read, create and edit lists. You’ll be able to review and approve changes, just like with canvas creation and editing.
- Display the AI agent that you use the most at the top of Slack on desktop.
- Workflow managers can now edit and delete messages sent by their workflows.
April 2026
Slackbot skills
Automatically guide Slackbot to the best way to respond to requests that involve complex processes or recurring tasks, like getting a new project off the ground or prepping for a monthly review meeting. Create your own, or choose from a catalogue of admin-approved skills.
More Slackbot updates
In addition to skills, we’ve added several new features to Slackbot:
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Scheduled tasks
Ask Slackbot to perform certain tasks (like creating a meeting agenda canvas) on a recurring basis.
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Slack actions
With your approval, Slackbot can send messages on your behalf, update your sidebar, set your status and take a variety of actions on channels, for example, adding people, archiving and more.
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Calendar and email actions
Connect your Gmail, Google Calendar or Microsoft Outlook account to Slack so that Slackbot can send emails and create events on your behalf. Currently available to customers with Slackbot and enterprise search.
Automate AI responses in Workflow Builder
Use the new AI answer step to build workflows that automatically answer questions, summarise channels and surface key updates based on sources you choose.
Schedule forwarded messages to send in the future
When forwarding a message, choose a time to send it by clicking the arrow icon next to Forward and selecting Schedule for later.
Preview canvas content generated by Slackbot
Slackbot will display a preview of content that it creates in a shared canvas for you to approve.
Other news
- GitHub issues will now show up in enterprise search results alongside pull requests. Additionally, org owners and Admins can connect up to five organisations when configuring GitHub as a data source.
- Share a file, canvas or message directly to your huddle thread with a one-click Add to thread option.
- When you open Slackbot while viewing something in Slack (such as a channel, canvas or Salesforce record), it’ll use that context to give you an answer grounded in exactly what you’re working on.
March 2026
Simplify customer management with Slack CRM
Slack CRM brings customer management tools into Slack so you can track deals, manage leads and resolve cases where you’re already working.
Find content from Gmail or Microsoft Outlook in Slack
Org owners and admins can add Google Mail and Microsoft Outlook as enterprise search data sources so that members can search for email content in Slack.
Approve certain scopes when reviewing app requests
When reviewing app requests that contain optional scopes, workspace owners and app managers can choose which scopes to approve or deny.
Other news
- People with permission can now change the owner of a Salesforce record in Slack, rather than from Salesforce.
- All your agents (including Agentforce and third-party agents) have moved to the Tools tab. To find agents, click Tools in the sidebar, then select Agents.
- Use the new Stop button to pause a Slackbot response and enter a new prompt or change the direction it’s going.
- Admins and owners can now choose which record field Salesforce channel names are based on.
February 2026
Scan for secrets with Slack DLP
Keep your organisation’s confidential information like API tokens, webhooks and access keys secure with new built-in DLP rules.
Share Slackbot prompts
Forward helpful Slackbot prompts to your team in channels or direct messages so that anyone can use them, or copy links to share prompts in a canvas.
Work with AI assistants using the Slack MCP server
The Slack MCP server lets AI assistants (such as Claude and Cursor) securely access your Slack data, helping you to search conversations, send messages and create canvases with natural language prompts.
A built-in set of Slackbot emoji
Add our newest emoji pack to festoon your messages with Slackbots.
Create org-level user groups on Enterprise subscriptions
With org-level user groups, org owners and admins can now manage permissions and channel memberships across workspaces without modifying IDP groups.
Other news
- Press Cmd (Mac) or Ctrl (Windows/Linux) and click on the Files tab in your sidebar on desktop to open it in a new window.
- Workspace owners and admins can now create and edit user groups directly from the admin dashboard.
- You can now select text without copying the whole message on the Slack iOS app.
- If you ask Slackbot to update a canvas, you’ll have the option to approve or deny the changes before new content is added.
January 2026
View all of your important notifications from Activity
The new Activity view is your one-stop shop for staying informed, managing messages and taking action on everything that you’re working on in Slack. You’ll now find direct messages (DMs), messages from channels set to All new posts and reminders in Activity, along with new filtering options to easily find and sort your work and conversations.
Reintroducing Slackbot, your personal agent for work
Meet the new Slackbot, your productivity partner in Slack that understands how you work. Slackbot uses the knowledge in your workspace or Enterprise organisation to help with whatever you need, whether it’s prepping for a customer meeting, creating a project brief or even finding that one canvas that you can’t remember the name of. Take a look at A reintroduction to Slackbot for all the details on how Slackbot works now.
Restrict AI access to content in Slack
For more control over information that can be used to generate search answers, canvas content and Slackbot responses, org owners and admins on Enterprise+ can restrict AI access to channels, canvases and lists.
Huddles window and toolbar improvements
Huddles now open in a new window by default so they don’t block the sidebar. If you close a huddle window, you’ll see the toolbar (with a new easy-to-access 🖐️ hand raise option) wherever you navigate in Slack.
Other news
- Make your internal resources searchable in Slack by building custom connectors for enterprise search. For more information, visit our API documentation.
- Admins and owners can now allow workflows that start from a keyword to be configured in private channels.
- Set up reminders so that you’re always prompted to add alt text when uploading images.
- When you add Salesforce data to a canvas, any changes made in Salesforce or Slack will always be reflected in real time.
- You’ll now see a preview before you join a huddle where you can adjust audio and video settings. To decide whether you see previews or not, adjust your huddles preferences.
- Admins and owners can now customise limited access Salesforce channels to control access based on more specific Salesforce permissions.
December 2025
Split view is back, better than ever
After a brief hiatus, you can once again use split view to open conversations and other pages side-by-side in Slack.
New ways to fine-tune your notifications
Simplified notification preferences make it easier to decide what you’re notified about in Slack. You can choose to be notified about all new messages or only mentions and direct messages (DMs), and set exceptions for important channels so that you never miss an update. Visit Configure your Slack notifications to learn more.
Other news
- Features that rely on a connection to Salesforce (like Salesforce channels and Agentforce) are now preserved when you migrate your workspace to an Enterprise organisation.
- Use AI to generate message explanations on the Slack iOS and Android apps.
- Share canvases and lists from Slack on mobile to grant others permission to view and edit them.
November 2025
Keep track of customer information in Slack
On the Business+ subscription, you can now manage customer contacts directly where your team is already working. Use customer contacts to track interactions, collaborate on deals and more.
Share AI search answers
When you get an AI answer that your teammates would also find helpful, click
Share to post it in a channel or send it in a DM.
Open workspace settings from your sidebar
Workspace owners and workspace admins on the Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions can now click Admin in the Slack sidebar to access workspace settings.
Other news
- Data residency for Slack is now available in São Paulo, Brazil; Zurich, Switzerland; and Dubai, UAE.
October 2025
Build workflows with nested branches
To help you build workflows for more complex processes, you can now nest workflow branches below another branch.
Turn off anomaly event responses for certain users
Org owners, org admins and security admins can exclude certain people in their Enterprise organisation from triggering anomaly event responses.
Other news
- Org owners and admins can add Dropbox as an enterprise search data source.
- Format your messages with a new underline option in the formatting toolbar.
- Select Refresh recap at the top of your recap in Slack to view new updates since the last time you checked.
- If you’re on a paid subscription, you’ll now see the option to summarise recent messages in channels with ten or more unread messages.
- To translate a file summary with AI, select View summary below the file and then click Translate.
- We’ve made it easier to star and manage notifications for channels and direct messages (DMs). From Slack on desktop, open a channel or DM and click the star icon or bell icon at the top of the conversation.
- Share your custom sidebar sections with new team members to help them join key channels and organise their sidebar in one step.
September 2025
Get instant answers from Channel Expert
Ask questions and get help in channels from a new AI-powered Channel Expert agent. Once configured by your admins, Channel Expert will answer your questions when mentioned in channels that it’s been set up in.
A consolidated set of tabs for Slack on desktop
You can now access canvases and lists in the Files tab, and find workflows, apps and channel templates in the new Tools tab. The People, Channels and External connections tabs have moved to a Directories page at the top of the sidebar in Home. Learn more about these changes.
Create or edit a canvas with AI
Get writing help from AI to create or edit a canvas. When drafting or refining content, AI can draw from conversations and files that you have access to in Slack to include relevant information and convey your message clearly.
Other news
- After you record and share a clip, select Generate transcript below the clip to include a transcript that anyone can view.
- If you can’t hear other people in a huddle, click the three dots icon and select Test speaker. You’ll hear a chime if your device is working properly.
August 2025
New settings to manage work object previews
Owners and admins on paid subscriptions can now customise how work object previews appear for members.
Automatically start a workflow from a keyword
Use the When a message is posted event to kick off a workflow when keywords that you specify are used in Slack.
Get clarity quickly with AI explanations
When you find a message in Slack with lots of acronyms or that covers a complex topic, ask AI to explain it so that you can get a better understanding. This feature is available on the new version of Business+ and our Enterprise+ subscription, and for customers with the legacy Slack AI add-on.
Other news
- Owners and admins can grant or restrict enterprise search data source access to certain people or IDP groups.
- Pinch a channel or thread in the Catch up view on mobile to generate an AI summary.
- Untick the box next to Send as a message to channel or Send as a direct message to skip sending a message when you share a canvas or a list.
July 2025
Conditional branches now available in Workflow Builder
Build a workflow with branches to present people with different options in your workflow based on conditions you specify. Use branches to route support requests to specific channels depending on the issue type, automate approval processes by assigning different approvers based on regions or teams, and more.
View AI feature usage on your analytics dashboard
Customers on paid subscriptions with AI features enabled can now access usage data for each feature from the Slack analytics dashboard.
Other news
- Click the six dots icon next to any section of a canvas to highlight it with a colourful callout.
- Quickly build an Agentforce agent using three new pre-made templates for Slack.
June 2025
Updates to feature availability and pricing for Slack subscriptions
On 17th June 2025, we announced a set of changes coming to Slack subscriptions that expand access to security, Salesforce and AI features. To learn more, visit our Help Centre or the Slack blog. Customers who work with a Slack Account Executive can reach out to them for more details on how these changes may impact their team.
New Slack features in Salesforce
We’ve added the following Slack features to Salesforce:
- Salesforce channels in Salesforce bring the collaborative experience of Slack channels into Salesforce.
- Quickly create a Slack workspace that’s automatically connected to your Salesforce org from Salesforce.
Bring Salesforce data into Slack with Salesforce channels
People on all Slack subscriptions can now use Salesforce channels to collaborate in Slack.
Automatically start AI notes for huddles
To ensure that Slack AI always captures meeting notes, channel managers and members with posting permissions can turn on automatic Slack AI notes for all huddles in certain channels. If they’d like, owners and admins can disable this option from Slack AI settings.
Manage access to individual AI features
Slack AI admin settings have moved to a new page where owners and admins can manage access to specific features or all features at once.
Other news
- Org owners and admins can now add Confluence Cloud and Microsoft Teams as enterprise search data sources.
- With the addition of Italian, AI features in Slack are now available in all of our supported languages.
- Set a message retention policy for Salesforce channels in Slack, just like you would for regular channels or direct messages.
May 2025
Work with agents in channels
You can now add Agentforce agents to channels so that they can participate in conversations, just like your teammates.
Simplified layout mode in Slack
Use simplified layout mode in Slack for a more streamlined desktop app experience that can help single-taskers and people using assistive technology minimise distractions.
Add apps and workflows as VIPs
Prioritise notifications from specific apps or workflows by adding them to your VIP list.
Create folders for files and links
Organise important information and resources in any channel or direct message (DM) by adding a folder to the conversation header. You can add up to 100 canvases, lists, files and links to a folder.
April 2025
Add owners to your canvases and lists
To grant other people the same permissions that you have as the creator of a canvas or list, make them an owner. If you enable limited sharing, any owners that you add will also be able to share your canvas or list.
Translate messages with Slack AI
Break down language barriers by automatically translating any message with Slack AI.
Updates to workflow permissions in Slack Connect
Owners and admins can set workflow usage permissions for external organisations to decide who can use workflows with third-party connector steps in Slack Connect conversations. On Enterprise Grid, these settings can be managed on a per-organisation basis.
Other news
- A new custom data export for Enterprise Grid allows you to choose which data to export by conversation type, member or workspace.
- We’ve reduced the steps required to install Agentforce agents in Slack and added a new way to assign access to agents for people without Salesforce accounts. View the updated setup guide for more information.
- Slack AI is now available with support for Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), French and Korean.
- Get more out of enterprise search (available to Enterprise Grid orgs with Slack AI) with support for additional data sources from Asana, Box, Jira and OneDrive/SharePoint.
- Subscribe to slack-status.com email updates to receive email notifications whenever Slack creates or updates an incident.
March 2025
New task-tracking features for lists
When you create a list, you’ll see new task-tracking fields to make it even easier to stay on top of work. You can also add subtasks to any item, and set up list automations with Workflow Builder to send reminders about upcoming and past due dates.
Search across applications with Slack enterprise search
Use enterprise search (available to customers on the Enterprise Grid subscription with the Slack AI add-on) to quickly find information and get answers to questions from all of the apps that your organisation uses like Google Drive, GitHub and more. To get started, org owners or org admins can enable enterprise search for their org.
Custom notification sound for VIPs
Make notifications from your VIPs stand out by setting a custom sound.
Other news
- Owners and admins can now manage previews for third-party files so that only the file titles display in Slack.
- Make your lists easier to use by setting a default view (for example, tasks grouped by due date) that everyone will see when they open it.
- You can now create Salesforce channels on the go from your mobile device.
February 2025
Add Slack actions to Agentforce agents
Agentforce builders can now choose from a set of five Slack actions when creating an agent in Salesforce. Agents can create a canvas, send a direct message and more.
Copy a workflow step to use it again
From Workflow Builder, hover over a workflow step and click the duplicate icon to copy it.
Automated responses to anomaly events
When certain anomaly events are detected in the audit logs on Enterprise Grid, Slack will automatically end the acting user’s sessions. You can manage anomaly event responses to decide which events end a user’s sessions and which admins are notified.
Other news
- Org Owners and Admins can use the external people dashboard to disconnect external people from their organisation and end all Slack Connect conversations.
- On Enterprise Grid, Org Owners and Admins can export a summary of their org’s security settings as a CSV.
- We’ve released some new tools for content flagging on Enterprise Grid:
- Org owners can enable profile content flagging for their organisation.
- Members can flag content from external people in Slack Connect conversations to the external organisation for review, provided they’ve also enabled content flagging.
- Admins who have been assigned flagged content for review can now be notified with a Slackbot message.
- You can now remove all external people from Slack Connect channels, regardless of whether they have permission only to post, or permission to post, invite and more.
January 2025
Agentforce in Slack
Add Agentforce agents to your workspace or Enterprise Grid organisation so that members can work alongside autonomous agents in Slack. To get started with Agentforce, you’ll need a paid Slack subscription and a Salesforce Agentforce licence. To learn more, visit the Slack blog.
Version history for lists
View previous versions of a list or detailed history of an individual item for a record of what’s changed over time. For step-by-step instructions, visit Use lists in Slack.
Other news
- Archive individual items or entire views in a list to make room for new information.
- Invitations to join a Slack workspace now expire after 30 days. Need more time? Owners and admins can resend invitations to give pending members a chance to accept.
- Delegate app management in your Enterprise Grid organisation by assigning certain members the integrations admin system role.
- Slack AI is now available with support for German and Portuguese.
December 2024
Share a canvas wherever you need to
View a canvas outside of Slack by printing it or saving it as a PDF.
New admin settings for developer sandboxes
Org owners and admins on Enterprise Grid can now manage invitations, request automation and Slack Connect settings for their developer sandboxes.
Other news
- DLP admins can specify the types of conversations – public channels, private channels or direct messages – that they’d like a Slack DLP rule to apply to.
- When building a workflow, format the drop-down options in forms as mentions so that users can be notified when their name is selected as a form response.
- On Enterprise Grid, you can now set specific workflow usage permissions for external organisations to decide who can use workflows in Slack Connect conversations.
November 2024
Let Slack AI summarise files
Get caught up on new files quickly with automatic AI file summaries.
Create custom list templates
Convert any list to a template and share it with members of your workspace or Enterprise Grid organisation.
Deploy Slack at scale with the MSIX installer
You can now install Slack on Windows at scale using a new MSIX installer package for ARM and 64-bit architectures.
Add people as VIPs
Prioritise your notifications by adding people to your VIP list. Notifications from your VIPs can override your do not disturb settings, and will appear at the top of your Activity feed.
Submit a workspace migration request
Org Owners can now start and manage the process of migrating a workspace into their Enterprise Grid organisation from the admin dashboard.
Other news
- You can now add emoji reactions to the text in a canvas.
- When creating a Salesforce channel, choose to convert an existing Slack channel instead of starting from scratch.
October 2024
Limit canvas and list sharing with a new setting
When you limit sharing on a canvas or list, only the owner can grant others view or edit access. Owners and admins can also enable limited sharing for all canvases and lists by default.
Keep your sidebar tidy on the go
You can now create, edit and delete custom sidebar sections on the Slack mobile apps.
Power up your channels with templates
Slack templates bundle pre-configured tools like canvases, lists and workflows together to get any job done in Slack. Rather than starting a new process or project from scratch, choose a template, create the channel and be on your way.
Configure Salesforce access in Slack
Set up a connection with Salesforce to easily manage access to Sales Elevate and Salesforce channels.
Recent Slack Sales Elevate updates
We've made the following improvements to Slack Sales Elevate for a better experience:
- Search for Salesforce records in Slack
- Add Salesforce lists as tabs in any channel
- Manage Salesforce record previews
Other news
- When reviewing flagged content, org owners and content admins can now claim or assign outstanding reports and leave comments for other reviewers.
- Keep track of items in a list by setting reminders to receive a notification at a date and time that you specify.
- When adding a connector step to a workflow, you’ll be prompted to authenticate your third-party account before you can proceed with configuring the step.
- Delegate management of custom emoji and Slackbot responses in your Enterprise Grid organisation with the customisations manager system role.
- To make it easier to multitask, workflow details now open on the right-hand side of Slack instead of in a separate window.
- We’ve updated the .GPG key to verify Slack for Linux (beta) package signatures for versions 4.41 and above.
- Canvases that you add as a tab in a conversation will now send an update message when someone makes an edit.
September 2024
Data residency now available in Singapore
Data residency for Slack allows organisations to choose where certain types of customer data are stored.
Choose a new font for Slack
Change the font in Slack to customise how text and messages appear for you.
Premium workflows no longer cost extra
On 25 September 2024, we ended usage-based billing for workflows in Slack, so workflows with two (or more) connector steps or custom steps no longer cost extra. After 31 October 2024, the existing permissions determining who can build standard and premium workflows will be combined into a single permission. To ensure that the right people can continue creating workflows, they need access to Publish all workflows, including premium.
Bring customer data into Slack with Salesforce channels
Salesforce channels are a centralised space in Slack for the conversations, data and information about Salesforce records, such as Accounts or Opportunities. When you create a Salesforce channel, you’ll see tabs for Messages, Record details, Related records and more. Salesforce channels are now available for customers who have purchased Slack Sales Elevate.
The Slack App Directory is now Slack Marketplace
New name, same great selection – discover and add apps (including those with new AI features) to Slack from the Slack Marketplace.
Chat with third-party AI agents and assistants in Slack
Apps built for Slack can now include an AI agent, making it possible to chat with third-party AI directly in Slack. Visit the Slack Marketplace to browse the latest selection of apps with an AI agent or assistant.
Use Slack AI to build a workflow
Write a prompt describing a process that you’d like to automate. Slack AI will automatically create a workflow for you to customise and publish.
Let Slack AI take notes in a huddle
Use Slack AI to take notes in a huddle so your team can focus on the conversation. After your huddle, Slack AI will automatically create a canvas with meeting highlights, action items and more.
Improvements to workflow buttons
Build more flexible workflows with new button options:
-
Multi-click
Allow more than one click (by one or multiple people) on the same button in a workflow step.
-
Permissions
Decide who can click a workflow button.
-
Expires end
Choose how long a button should be active.
Automate approvals for Slack Connect invitations on Enterprise Grid
Org owners and admins can use a set of Slack Connect APIs to create automation rules that automatically approve, deny or request admin review for Slack Connect invitations based on criteria that you define.
Conversations now include tabs
A new conversation layout introduces tabs to the top of all channels and direct messages, making it easier than ever to access messages, pins, bookmarks, workflows and more.
Other news
- With Sales Elevate, sales admins can now configure deal celebrations to appear on members’ profiles when they close a deal.
- Anyone using Slack AI and Workflow Builder can add a Summarise channel step to workflows.
- Mac desktop app installation builds for mass distribution are now available as a PKG file.
- Right-click a field in a list and select Wrap field to enable text wrapping for items in that field.
- You can now view and restore deleted canvases within 24 hours of deleting them.
- Sales Admins can now control what channel types Slack Sales Elevate notifications can be sent to.
August 2024
Slack AI search results now include files
To provide better answers to your questions, Slack AI search answers can now include information found in files and documents shared in Slack.
New workflow templates in the Automations gallery
We’ve added several new workflow templates to make automating everyday tasks even simpler.
Updates to lists in Slack
- Owners and admins can now manage whether people can create lists in Slack.
- You can now view and restore lists that you deleted within the last 24 hours.
- Upload a file from your computer into a list by creating a field for Files.
- Keep track of canvases in a list by creating a field for Canvases.
Other news
- Content Admins will see new settings when configuring Flagged content review for their Enterprise Grid organisation.
- Set a reminder to be alerted when a date in a canvas approaches or arrives.
- Gain insight into how your members use workflows with a new Enterprise Grid org dashboard for Workflow Builder. Visit View your Slack analytics dashboard to learn more.
- Owners and admins can manage canvas update messages for their workspace or Enterprise Grid organisation.
- Sales admins can now publish canvas templates for Sales Elevate to make it easier for their members to create standardised sales documents.
July 2024
Manage Slack Connect at scale with new APIs
Enterprise Grid customers can use four new APIs to automate managing Slack Connect in their organisations:
-
team.externalTeams.list
Allow automations to get information about connected organisations
-
users.discoverableContacts.lookup
Look up an email address to see if the user is discoverable on Slack
-
conversations.externalInvitePermissions.set
Update posting and invitation permissions for Slack Connect channels
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team.externalTeams.disconnect
Disconnect Slack Connect channels and direct messages (DMs)
Recent Slack Sales Elevate updates
Sales admins can configure Sales Elevate to set up these new features:
-
Deal insights
Send leaders notifications with summaries of changes to deals in their pipelines at specific times.
-
Proactive notifications
Create reminders for close dates, missing fields or stalled deals to keep work on track.
-
List views for any Salesforce object
Bring any standard or custom object into list views in Slack.
-
Editable records in Slack
Click on a record to open it on the right side of Slack and make edits.
Create sidebar sections for your team
Keep your team organised by creating custom sidebar sections for user groups in your workspace or Enterprise Grid organisation.
Schedule messages in threads
The time is now! Or maybe it should be later. Schedule a message in any thread to reply in the future.
Other news
- App notifications in Activity are now grouped together to keep your feed a little tidier.
- Drag and drop files in the message field to reorder them before posting in a channel or sending a DM.
- Org owners and org admins on Enterprise Grid can now view and manage developer sandboxes from the Developer programme section of the org dashboard.
- Paste the link to a List in any canvas to embed it in-line.
- The data backup regions for Australia, Canada and India have changed so they differ from the primary regions. Learn more about data residency in our Help Centre.
- When you update a channel canvas, a message in the channel will let people know that new information has been added.
- The Slack account password length requirement has changed from six to eight characters.
- To access canvases and lists from the Slack iOS or Android app, tap More at the bottom of the screen.
- Customise the Home tab on your Slack mobile app. Tap and hold tiles at the top of the screen to rearrange them, or tap the gear icon to choose which tiles are displayed.
June 2024
Track projects and tasks with Lists
Use Lists to organise work that is happening in Slack – keep tabs on projects, review and manage requests, and more. Anyone can create a custom List from scratch, or choose a template to get started.
Create custom administrative roles on Enterprise Grid
The org primary owner and org-level roles admins can create and assign custom roles to people in their organisation in order to easily grant them specific permissions.
Other news
- Workspace owners (Free, Pro and Business+) and org owners (Enterprise Grid) can take a variety of channel management actions from a simplified permissions dashboard.
- Customise the top of the Home tab on the Slack mobile apps to quickly access items (like Catch up, threads and more).
- Access workflows that you’ve created or manage from your sidebar in Slack on desktop. Click on Automations, then select Managed by you to browse, edit or take other actions.
- Owners and admins on Enterprise Grid can now move Slack Connect channels to other workspaces in their organisation.
- Workflow managers can export workflows that they manage to easily share them with others. Anyone with permission to create workflows can import them to use in their workspace or Enterprise Grid organisation.
- Remove all of your drafts at once on the Slack mobile apps. From Drafts and sent at the top of the app, tap Edit. Then, select the drafts that you’d like to delete.
- Prior versions of canvases will be included in exports for customers who can export data from all conversations in their workspace or Enterprise Grid organisation. Customers on Enterprise Grid can also retrieve canvas version history via the Discovery API.
May 2024
Read your Slack AI recap on the go
Anyone using Slack AI can now view daily recaps from the Slack iOS or Android app.
Other news
- Org Owners and Admins (Enterprise Grid) and Workspace Owners and app managers (Pro and Business+) can set visibility for triggers in Workflow Builder.
- Any org owner on the Enterprise Grid subscription can enable a new setting to require that all org owners always sign in to Slack via SSO (rather than bypassing SSO to sign in with their email address and password).
- Click a link to a huddle taking place in a channel that you don’t belong to? You can now request access to huddles and join once the request has been approved by another participant.
- Customers on the Business+ or Enterprise Grid subscription can request to export a channel audit report.
- Org owners on Enterprise Grid can choose to prevent members of their organisation from joining other workspaces with their company email address.
- Star important canvases to find them all easily from the Starred section of the
Canvases tab on desktop.
- On Enterprise Grid, admins, owners and channel managers can prevent members of their organisation from inviting additional external people to Slack Connect channels. They can also restrict members and guests from inviting people to private channels. Learn more in our Help Centre.
April 2024
New visibility settings for Workflow Builder connectors
Decide how your members should access new steps added to existing Workflow Builder connectors from the admin dashboard.
Add Slack AI to your workspace
Summarise conversations, find answers and get helpful daily recaps with AI tools built right into Slack. Slack AI is a paid add-on that uses information that is already in your Slack workspace to save you time and make your team more productive.
We take our commitment to protecting customer data seriously. Learn how we built Slack to be secure and private.
Data loss prevention (DLP) for Enterprise Grid
Ensure that messages and files shared across your entire Enterprise Grid organisation stay safe and secure with Slack DLP.
Other news
- Mark all your Slack messages as read from the Catch up view on your mobile device.
- On Enterprise Grid, you can now grant permission to entire workspaces when managing who can use custom and connector steps in Workflow Builder.
- Review your Enterprise Grid organisation's canvas usage in the Slack analytics dashboard.
- New flagged content settings on Enterprise Grid allow you to export a list of your org's flagged content, send notifications to reviewers for new flagged content and require reviewers to include a note with their decision.
- While on a huddle, open the conversation's canvas directly from the huddle window.
- Improvements to the huddles troubleshooting panel make it easier to find and use.
- Automatically update your out of office status in Slack by syncing it with your Google or Outlook calendar.
March 2024
Add GIFs to messages
Click or tap the smiley face icon to browse and select GIFs from the message field in Slack on desktop and mobile.
Slack developer programme
Developers who build apps for Slack can sign up for our developer programme to take advantage of new tools and resources, including early access to beta development features and an Enterprise Grid sandbox for testing.
Other news
- Customers in the United States can add a US bank account to their payment methods, and pay for Slack via ACH.
- Get more out of the channel manager role with new settings for posting permissions and archiving.
- On Enterprise Grid, you can now grant permission to entire workspaces when managing who can use custom and connector steps in Workflow Builder.
February 2024
Open Activity in a separate window
Keep a constant eye on your Activity by having it open at all times in a separate window.
Customise your sidebar on the Slack desktop app
Add the tools and tabs that you use most to your sidebar to access them in one click. You can access the items that you don't add to your sidebar from More.
Other news
- When editing a canvas, you can change the formatting, add sections or insert objects when you press / on your keyboard.
- Members on Enterprise Grid can create and share custom canvas templates with their organisation.
- Narrow your search results on desktop and mobile with improved search filters and modifiers.
- On Enterprise Grid, admins can review flagged content from the org admin dashboard.
- New labels on tasks in Later make it easier to distinguish between what's coming up, and what's already overdue.
- On mobile devices, invitation banners for huddles now make them easier to find and join.
- DLP Admins can now edit DLP rules and choose which workspaces they apply to.
- Get more insights into how your Enterprise Grid organisation uses automations with a new org-level dashboard and app-specific metrics.
- The org primary owner of an Enterprise Grid organisation can allow other org owners and org admins to delete member profiles.
- The Slack status site has moved to slack-status.com.
- Use preconfigured DLP rules to make getting started with Slack DLP even easier.
- Summarise conversations and ask questions with Slack AI. Now available on Enterprise Grid with support for more plans coming soon.
January 2024
Unread messages on mobile
Catch up on all of your unread messages at once, right from your mobile device.
Theme customisation is back!
Change the look of your workspace with the option to choose colours for different elements of your Slack theme.
Other news
- Screen reader users can use the keyboard shortcut ⌘+Option+S (Mac) or Ctrl+Alt+S (Windows) to hear a summary of unread activity in all of their logged in workspaces.
- Admins on the Enterprise Grid subscription can adjust the banners that appear in Slack Connect conversations to make them more visible.
- Show or hide your list of workspaces by clicking the workspace switcher icon in the top bar of the desktop app.
- Quickly invite the whole channel to a huddle in channels with fewer than 20 members.
- Admins can now choose whether guests can change their full name or display name in their Slack profile.
- Add a cover image to your canvases from our library, or upload your own.
- The Google Calendar and Outlook Calendar apps can now notify entire channels of calendar events.
- View all of your published and in-progress workflows from the new Managed by you page in the workflow gallery.
December 2023
New connectors for Workflow Builder
We've added to the available connectors for Workflow Builder with new connector steps from Airtable, Greenhouse, Twilio and more. See the complete list of connectors.
Out of office status on Enterprise Grid
Set an out of office status to let your colleagues know how to get work done while you're away.
Workflow usage in Slack Connect
External people will no longer be able to run workflows that contain certain types of steps.
Manage connector steps from the admin dashboard
Admins can decide which connector steps are visible to their members in Workflow Builder.
Push-to-talk for huddles on mobile
Easily mute and unmute yourself when you're in a huddle on the go. From any huddle, tap the three dots icon, then select Turn on Push-to-talk.
Other news
- Members can request additional configuration or approval for connector steps that require it directly from Workflow Builder, and admins can action outstanding requests from the admin dashboard.
- DLP Admins can now choose to show a warning to members when they send a message that violates a DLP rule.
November 2023
End of promotional period for Workflow Builder premium runs
On 1st November, the number of premium workflows run in your workspace will reset to zero and workflow runs beyond your subscription's allotment will be billable at £0.05/run. If you reach your subscription's allotment, you'll need to authorise payment to use additional premium workflow runs.
Other news
- When you embed a canvas into a channel canvas, you'll be prompted to set View or Edit permissions for the members of that conversation.
- Streamline external conversations by converting Slack Connect DMs to private channels.
- Select multiple workflows at once from the workflow dashboard, making it easier to manage workflows at scale.
October 2023
All your apps and workflows in one place
Visit the Automations page to view workflows that you've recently run, browse all available workflows, and find and use apps. From your desktop, hover over More in the sidebar, then click Automations.
Canvas-specific retention
Set a retention policy for the canvases in your workspace or org, just like you would for files and messages.
Other news
- Channel Managers can decide who can edit a channel canvas – either only Channel Managers or everyone with posting permission.
- Create a canvas from a template to get a head start on formatting for things like project outlines, onboarding documents and out of office coverage plans.
- You can now import your legacy theme and enjoy a more familiar colour experience in the new Slack design.
- We've added new workflow connectors – Atlassian Bitbucket, Google Mail, Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft Outlook Calendar and Email, Microsoft Teams Calls, Miro and Snyk. Visit the Help Centre for a full list of available connectors.
- Use the new canvas tab to sort your search results and browse relevant canvases.
- Stay on top of DLP rule violations with new daily alert summaries.
- Format the content in your canvas as a table.
September 2023
New system roles
Since you last checked, we’ve created new system roles for workspace security, workflow management, analytics and more.
View new invitations from Activity
Invitations to collaborate in Slack will now appear in Activity. Click the Invitations tab to view channels that you've been added to, Slack Connect invitations and more.
Easier workflow management for admins
We’ve made several improvements to workflow management:
• View and copy any workflow ID from the workflow details view in Slack.
• Filter the workflow dashboard by workflow ID, name, source and collaborators. You can also see and click through to app details for any workflows built by developers in your organisation.
• Use new automation rule criteria to review any apps that contain custom workflow steps.
• View all approved connectors from the Integrations page of the admin dashboard (Enterprise Grid).
New workflow step authentication permission
When using workflows with steps from third-party apps, owners and admins can require all users to authenticate with their own accounts (rather than granting access via the workflow creator’s credentials).
Manage access to premium workflow creation
Owners and admins can now choose whether members can create only standard workflows or both standard and premium workflows. Visit Manage Workflow Builder access and permissions to learn more.
Other news
- Connect your workflows to a new set of third-party tools – Asana, Calendly, Cisco Webex Meetings, DocuSign, GitHub, Gitlab, Google Sheets, Jira Cloud, Lucid, PagerDuty, Salesforce, Wrike and Zoom. Visit the Help Centre for a full list of available connectors.
- Org owners and admins on Enterprise Grid can manage workflows with new APIs.
- Open the workspace switcher in the new Slack desktop experience with the shortcut Cmd+Shift+S (Mac) or Ctrl+Shift+S (Windows). For a full list of keyboard shortcuts, press Cmd+/ (Mac) or Ctrl+/ (Windows).
August 2023
Mute notifications from specific people
Hide a person in Slack to hide messages from them and mute notifications anytime they mention you or send you a direct message.
Reassign canvas ownership
When a member is deactivated, owners and admins can reassign ownership of their canvases to someone else. This ensures that access to the member's canvases isn't lost.
Introducing Slack Sales Elevate,
A brand new way to sell with Salesforce Sales Cloud built into Slack.
Other news
- To share or copy a workflow, click the arrow icon or three dots icon next to the workflow in Workflow Builder. To include a workflow in a message, click the plus icon in the message field.
- To make workflow management easier, the name of custom apps that include coded workflows are now visible in the source column of the workflow dashboard.
- Duplicate any canvas that's been shared with you to keep a copy for yourself.
- Upgrade or downgrade a person's access to a canvas from the people tab on the share modal.
- Now, you can enable notification sounds for sending or receiving messages in any open conversation, or enable message announcements for screen readers. This preference is no longer limited to your DMs.
July 2023
Automate more of your work with the new version of Workflow Builder
Create workflows with several new Slack and third-party steps, then share them in any channel or DM with a link. New to Workflow Builder? Check out our What is a Slack workflow? and Build a workflow tutorials to get started.
Celebrate anniversary and hire dates
Recognise colleague milestones directly in Slack with profile celebrations.
Analytics enhancements
Get more insight into your Enterprise Grid org with new analytics dashboards for apps and clips.
Other news
- Changes to Slack’s Fair billing policy go into effect on 10 July 2023. If applicable, you may see them reflected after your July billing statement.
- Easily revoke pending Slack Connect invitations from the invitations dashboard.
- Track huddles adoption across your Enterprise Grid organisation with a new analytics dashboard.
June 2023
Mute notifications from specific people
Hide a person in Slack to hide messages from them and mute notifications anytime they mention you or send you a direct message.
Show or hide upcoming reminders
A new filter in Later allows you to show or hide upcoming reminders so you can focus on the highest priority tasks first.
Other news
- You can access common message actions by right-clicking any message in Slack.
- Message activity is now available in Slack Connect channels on Enterprise Grid.
- Owners can require members use an authentication app instead of allowing SMS text messages for 2FA.
May 2023
Private channel analytics on Enterprise Grid
Owners and admins with permission can now get clearer insights into how members use Slack with private channel analytics.
April 2023
Work collaboratively in a canvas
Create a canvas to share, edit and view information with your colleagues.
Shortcuts, slash commands and workflows have moved
Browse the shortcuts menu from the new slash icon, or run one from the message field by typing a forward slash and the name of the app, slash command or workflow.
Work in Slack in multiple windows
Press Cmd (Mac) or Ctrl (Windows/Linux) and click on a channel or DM in your sidebar to open it in a new window. When viewing a thread or a canvas, click the new window icon.
Automate anything with the Slack platform
Any developer can now use our new tools to build modular apps and workflows. Learn more on our blog.
Quickly add external people to Slack Connect channels
People with permission can now invite external members from any organisation already in a Slack Connect channel.
Message forwarding
Forward messages from any conversation, including private channels and direct messages, to anyone, anywhere in Slack.
Enhancements to huddles
Joining a Slack huddle is now easier with better notifications, multi-device support and a clearer interface.
Other news
- The order of icons on the message composer have been rearranged to make room for the new shortcuts menu.
- Provision and manage members with the new SCIM 2.0 protocol.
March 2023
Manage tasks, to-do lists and reminders in Slack
Navigate to Later in your sidebar to explore task management features for your saved items.
Other news
- On the free subscription, you can now filter your Unread messages view based on default sidebar sections.
- Manage and deploy Slack in your environment using desktop app configurations.
- Set a maximum guest expiry period on Enterprise Grid.
February 2023
Add custom emoji from another org
In a Slack Connect channel or direct message, right-click on another organisation’s custom emoji to add it to your organisation.
Convert private channels to public
Workspace owners can convert private channels to public and open the conversation up to all members of your workspace.
Manage Slack Connect invitations in bulk
When approval is required for Slack Connect channels, invitation requests can be approved or denied in bulk.
Share your screen from huddles on mobile
From any huddle, tap the three dots icon, then select Share screen.
Other news
- One paid subscriptions, choose to filter your Unread messages based on your sidebar sections.
- Once you’ve joined 30 channels, your sidebar settings will switch to Unread messages only to keep things nice and tidy.
- Copy the names and email addresses of everyone in a DM, all at once.
- Use data loss prevention (DLP) for Slack Connect to keep your Enterprise Grid organisation’s data secure.
January 2023
Manage Slack Connect invitations on the go
View any invitations to work with others in Slack Connect channels and DMs from your mobile device.
Other news
- Tap Huddles at the top of your sidebar on mobile to view active huddles (and join, if you like!)
- All clips shared in Slack now include a transcript preview.
November 2022
Data residency now available in Seoul, Korea
Data residency allows organisations to choose where certain types of customer data are stored.
Copy and share links to huddles
With a link, people can join from anywhere – such as a calendar invitation or a message in Slack.
Automate admin approval for app requests
Create automation rules to streamline the app request process for your organisation.
Assign the channel manager role
Lighten the administrative load by letting non-admins manage channels that they’re assigned.
Other news
- Set a topic for direct messages, just like you would for channels.
- When adding an emoji that shows multiple people (like this one! 👯♀), you can right-click to customise the skin tone of each person.
September 2022
Video, reactions and more now available in huddles
A handful of new huddles features are here to help you and your team to collaborate in an entirely new space for co-working.
Add people to DM conversations
You can now include the conversation history when adding people to a direct message.
New platform tools (open beta)
Explore the latest features for building Slack apps available now through our Slack Platform open beta.
Data residency now available in Mumbai
With data residency for Slack, organisations can choose the region where certain types of customer data – like messages, files and posts – are stored at rest. Data residency is now available in Mumbai, India.
August 2022
Better keyboard navigation
Slack’s keyboard navigation has been updated for a more consistent and reliable experience.
An improved interface for screen readers
Screen reader users will see improvements in labelling, reduced verbosity and new screen reader preferences for an enriched experience.
Manage internal app collaborators
Org owners, workspace owners and select members can add themselves as collaborators on internal apps to help manage app settings.
Provide instructions for requesting Slack Connect channels
Enterprise Grid admins can add instructions for members when they request to create a Slack Connect channel or accept an invitation.
Other news
- In Slack Connect conversations, adjust an external company’s permissions when the invitation has already been accepted.
- Managing apps at the org level has a new look and improved details about apps installed to your org.
July 2022
Delete profile information from Slack
The primary owner of a workspace or org can delete a member’s profile information after the account is deactivated.
Claim and verify domains for Slack Connect on all paid subscriptions
Claim and verify domains to ensure that your members only collaborate with external partners from your workspace.
Unsend your last message
Hit Cmd+Z (Mac) or Ctrl+Z (Windows) after sending a message to remove it from the conversation.
Other news
- In Slack Connect conversations, external partners can see when someone has paused their notifications if standard work details are visible.
June 2022
A simpler sidebar
Everything in your sidebar is just how you left it, but now there are fewer icons, items are reorganised in menus and notification badges aren’t as bright.
Custom backgrounds for clips
Upload an image to use as your background when you record video clips.
Customise Slack profiles
Admins now have more options to customise profiles in Slack , including an option for members to record their name pronunciation .
May 2022
Huddles now available on all subscriptions
Members of workspaces on the free subscription can start and join huddles with a maximum of two participants.
Other news
- Hide messages before they’re permanently deleted by your Enterprise Grid org’s data retention policy.
- Prevent members from editing certain fields in their profiles in your Enterprise Grid org.
April 2022
Coming soon: find your partners on Slack
Soon you can discover people you know who use Slack. Set your discoverability setting or adjust permissions for your workspace ahead of this gradual release starting in May for the Pro and Business+ subscriptions.
Claim and verify domains for Slack Connect
Claim and verify domains to ensure that your members only collaborate with external partners from workspaces in your Enterprise Grid organisation.
Other news
- Use single sign-on (SSO) with up to 12 identity providers on Enterprise Grid.
- Sort conversations on the Slack app for Android alphabetically, by recent activity or by your Custom sections.
- View external people in Slack Connect channels in your Enterprise Grid org from the admin dashboard.
March 2022
Slack for iPad has a new look
The Slack for iPad app better aligns with the desktop app, with a redesigned sidebar and dual-column views. Visit the Slack blog to learn more.
Set a default reminder time
Adjust the default delivery time for your reminders.
Simpler design for attachments and shortcuts on mobile
Add files, record clips and use shortcuts from a new menu on your mobile device.
Other news
- Send a thread reply to a channel after you’ve sent the message.
- Join Slack’s beta program without downloading a distinct desktop app.
- Select a thumbnail for your video clips.
February 2022
Bulk copy names and email addresses
Copy the names and email addresses of everyone in a channel to quickly add the same group to a different channel or meeting invitation.
Adjust Slack Connect settings on a per-connection basis
Manage file sharing and member profile visibility for each organisation connected to your Enterprise Grid org.
Other news
- Download a list of members on unsupported apps, operating systems or browser versions from the Enterprise Grid admin dashboard.
- Replay up to ten messages with a new keyboard shortcut for users of screen readers.
- Slack Connect channels can host up to 250 organisations, including your own. The more the merrier!
- Double-tap a message on your Android device to quickly edit it.
- Sort conversations on the Slack app for iOS alphabetically, by recent activity or by your custom sections.
- Display links with an underline to make them easier to identify on mobile.
January 2022
Enhance your video clips
Record audio and video clips up to five minutes long and blur your background to add a little extra polish.
Channel management tools for Slack Connect permissions
Use channel management tools to adjust permissions for external people working in your Slack Connect channels.
Slack Connect: useful sidebar design updates
From contacts to connections, all things Slack Connect can be accessed from your sidebar. Find external channels and DMs organised by organisation, browse Slack Connect channels that you can join and view pending invitations (and nudge them along, if needs be).
Other news
- Create messages with code blocks ( ) within blockquote ( ) text formatting.
December 2021
Discover more in Slack
Learn about useful new features directly in Slack. Just click the question mark icon for the highlights!
Other news
- Start and join huddles from Firefox.
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Create messages with numbered ( ) or bulleted ( ) lists within blockquote
( ) text formatting.
November 2021
Simpler design for attachments, shortcuts and text formatting
Add attachments or use shortcuts from a single new menu, and choose to hide text formatting tools when you don’t need them. Learn more!
Introduce people across the companies that you work with
Securely share certain contact information to help connect people across the companies that you work with.
Preferences for connecting to other services from Slack
Choose whether you’re prompted to sign up for or sign in to other services after clicking on links to certain websites or apps in Slack.
Get notified of all thread replies in a channel
To make sure that you never miss a message, turn on notifications for replies to every thread in a channel.
Create folders and keep bookmarks organised
Organise your bookmarks in conversations with folders.
Review monthly channel analytics
Members on paid subscriptions can view monthly data and two new metrics for channels on the analytics dashboard.
Turn off @here and @channel notifications
On the Business+ subscription and above, update a channel's permissions to prevent people from using @here and @channel mentions to notify an entire channel at once.
Use Slack Connect with free teams
A new Slack Connect setting for Enterprise Grid makes working with people outside your company more seamless. When enabled, teams on a free subscription can join channels that they’re invited to without having to upgrade.
Other news
- On Enterprise Grid, changes to session duration are now applied to members’ sessions over the time frame that you’ve selected.
- Manage rich link previews for apps that aren’t installed to your workspace.
- Add alt text to images on your Android device, just like on desktop.
- We’ve updated the steps to verify Slack for Linux (beta) package signatures for versions 4.22 and above.
October 2021
Org-level app requests
Enterprise Grid admins can manage app requests when apps that have already been approved or restricted for their org require new scopes.
New file retention options
On paid subscriptions, choose the option to keep all files, including deleted files, forever or just for a specific number of days.
Outline guidelines for using Slack Connect
Enterprise Grid admins can create and give guidelines for members to follow when using Slack Connect to work with people from different companies.
Other news
- Mute your microphone while recording video clips.
- Set who can post in Slack Connect channels.
- See when people add you to channels from Mentions & reactions.
- Improve accessibility by setting a preference to underline links.
- Create Slack apps more easily with our app manifest system (open beta).
September 2021
Record video and audio clips
Record clips in Slack to share audio, video or screen recordings in any channel or direct message (DM). Anyone in the conversation can play a clip and respond when they have time, or catch up later by reading a transcript.
Captions and transcripts for videos
While watching videos in Slack, click the closed caption icon at any time to view captions. To read through what was covered in a transcript, click the three lines icon.
Updates to our supported operating systems
To focus on delivering the best Slack experience possible, we’ve updated the system requirements for our supported operating systems.
Other news
- View others’ shared screens in Slack huddles on mobile.
- Add the Slack notifications update set to ServiceNow to set up alerts in Slack.
August 2021
View pages side by side in Slack with split view
Split view lets you open two different parts of Slack side by side, so that you don’t have to move back and forth between them. Press Cmd (Mac) or Ctrl (Windows) and click on a conversation or page to open it in split view.
New sidebar preferences for paid subscriptions
If you use Slack on the Pro, Business+ or Enterprise Grid subscription, you’ll now see a set of preferences to manage how conversations are displayed and sorted in your entire sidebar. You can still manage conversation display and sorting for individual custom sections. Any preferences that you set for an individual custom section will override the preferences that you set for your entire sidebar.
Ensure that channels stay private for people from other companies
When you add people from other companies to a private channel, the channel will remain private for everyone who joins it. Previously, the person who accepted the invitation had the option to make the channel public for their organisation.
Enhancements to bookmarks
Bookmarks just got better. When you add bookmarks in a channel or direct message, you can now add an emoji to display alongside the bookmark name. You can also rearrange your bookmarks in the conversation header and see who edited a bookmark last.
Set custom date ranges for member metrics
Anyone with permission to use the Analytics dashboard on paid subscriptions can now set a custom date range for member metrics. This allows them to view data for a particular period of time from the past 13 months.
Other news
- Legacy workspace apps, which were part of a 2018 developer preview that we didn’t fully release, have been deprecated. Learn more on Slack API.
- Owners and admins can now enable domain-wide authentication to grant all members of their workspace or Enterprise Grid org access to the Google Calendar or Outlook Calendar app in Slack.
- When writing messages in Slack, you can now link private channel names just like public channels. People can only see and click on names of private channels that they’ve joined.
- Enterprise Grid admins now have two new metrics on their org-level Analytics dashboard to measure Slack Calls and huddles adoption.
- When using markup to format your messages in Slack, you can now create links, ordered lists and bulleted lists.
- If your request to work in a Slack Connect channel is pending approval, you can instantly start a direct message with the person that you invited while you wait for them to join the channel.
July 2021
Early access to Slack Connect automatic approval settings
A new default setting to help owners automate the routine tasks of approving new Slack Connect channel requests will be available starting on 28th July, with changes going into effect on 31st August. Take a look at the details.
Add descriptions to images in Slack
When you upload an image to Slack, you can now include a description. This description will serve as alt text for members with visual impairments to gather more context about the image.
Schedule messages to send in the future
When you have an important message to share in Slack but it doesn’t need to be sent quite yet, you can schedule it. By choosing a date and time in the future, you’ll know that your message will be delivered, whether you’re at your desk or on the go.
Other news
- Enterprise Grid admins now have a new set of member metrics on the analytics dashboard to help them to measure adoption of key Slack features.
June 2021
Start a live conversation in any channel or DM with Slack huddles
Slack huddles make it possible to have quick, informal conversations with the people you work with in Slack. Any member of a channel or direct message (DM) can start a huddle to kick off a live, audio-only discussion that anyone in the conversation can join. Once a huddle has started, you can share your screen and turn on live captions.
Slack is available in Russian
Привет! We’ve added Russian to the list of languages we support. To use Slack in Russian, learn how to update your language preference.
Start direct messages with people outside your company – now on all subscriptions
You can now send a Slack Connect direct message (DM) invitation on the free version of Slack, making it easier to work with all of your partners. Invitations could previously only be sent on Slack’s paid subscriptions.
Create legal holds on Enterprise Grid
In an Enterprise Grid organisation, anyone with the Compliance Admin system role can place a legal hold on specific members to preserve their messages and files in Slack. Message and file data subject to a legal hold can be accessed using the Discovery API.
A simpler way to view conversation details
You can now find all the info that you need about a conversation in one place. Click on the name of a channel or direct message (DM) to see important details, such as members, settings and integrations. Plus, you can add links as bookmarks so that everyone in a conversation can find them easily. Learn more about the changes in our Help Centre.
Other news
- Owners and admins can now enable domain-wide authentication to grant all members of their workspace or Enterprise Grid org access to the OneDrive and SharePoint app in Slack.
- Org Owners on the Enterprise Grid subscription can now make single sign-on (SSO) optional for select members in their organisation, allowing them to sign in with an email address and password.
May 2021
New ways to manage Slack Connect invitations
Anyone can now revoke invitations to channels that they’ve sent to people from other companies from the Slack Connect page at the top of their sidebars. Members can also view all their sent and received invitations for Slack Connect channels and DMs from this page.
Same subscriptions, new names
The Standard subscription is now called Pro, and the Plus subscription is now called Business+. Don’t worry, all the features and pricing are still the same.
Add your pronouns to your Slack profile
We’ve added a new profile field for people’s pronouns. Owners and admins can now allow members to add their pronouns to their Slack profiles by enabling the pronoun profile field.
Updates to system roles for Enterprise Grid
The org primary owner can now assign IDP groups to system roles in their organisation. In addition, workspace primary owners can assign members to system roles in workspaces that they manage.
Intune mobile app management for Enterprise Grid
Org owners and org admins on the Enterprise Grid subscription can now set up Microsoft Intune mobile app management without enrolment (MAM-WE), allowing them to add Slack to a set of trusted apps to ensure that sensitive business data stays secure on unmanaged personal mobile devices.
Other news
- Messages that you send in Slack Connect channels and DMs will now be scanned for malicious links. If any are detected, you’ll see a warning.
- Owners and admins on the Plus and Enterprise Grid subscriptions can now view email addresses created for channels in their workspaces with channel management tools.
April 2021
New Slack Connect permission for file uploads on Enterprise Grid
Org owners and org admins can now choose whether workspace owners and workspace admins can manage file uploads for individual workspaces in their Enterprise Grid organisation.
Stop DM invitations from specific people
If you receive a DM invitation from someone who you don’t want to hear from, you now have the option to prevent future Slack Connect invitations from that person.
Other news
- Install the new ServiceNow app to create incidents and work with records right from your workspace. Plus, integrate ServiceNow with your existing incident processes using customisable steps for Workflow Builder.
- Files that you add to Slack will now be scanned for viruses and other malware and won’t be uploaded if any are detected.
- You can now choose to show or hide the Slack Connect page at the top of your sidebar. Learn more about how to set your sidebar preferences.
- Customers on the Enterprise Grid subscription can now share multi-workspace channels with people outside of their company. Learn how to invite another organisation to a channel.
March 2021
Manage incoming emails on Plus and Enterprise Grid
Owners and admins on the Plus and Enterprise Grid subscriptions now have the ability to disable incoming emails for their workspace or organisation to prevent emails sent to channels, DMs, or Slackbot from being posted to Slack.
Slack is available in Chinese
你好！We’ve added Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese to the list of languages that we support. Learn how to update your language preference in Slack.
Introducing system roles for Enterprise Grid
Org primary owners can grant additional permissions with three new system roles: Channels admin, users admin and roles admin. These roles let members manage aspects of their organisation that previously only owners or admins could oversee. We’ll be adding more roles in the future — stay tuned!
Access Slack Connect in your sidebar
You’ll now see a page at the top of your sidebar where you can send and accept invitations, find Slack Connect resources and more. Below this page, you’ll see a dedicated sidebar section where Slack Connect channels and DMs will appear by default.
Connect with people from other organisations in direct messages
Slack Connect for direct messages (DMs) is now available, allowing you to securely exchange DMs with people outside your company when you’re not sharing channels together. Learn how to send and accept DM invitations in our Help Centre .
A simpler way to filter search results
Find what you’re looking for in Slack more easily with filters built to help you sort through information. Select Messages, channels, files or people along with your query and the in: or from: filter if you’d like to narrow results by the person who sent a message or a custom sidebar section. From your search results, select additional filters (including a helpful range of dates) to locate exactly what you need.
Automatically approve requests to share channels — now on Enterprise Grid
Members with permission to manage Slack Connect can now automatically approve requests to share channels on the Enterprise Grid subscription. Turn on automatic approval for trusted organisations to share channels without additional admin approval from your organisation.
Updates to our supported operating systems
To focus on delivering the best Slack experience possible, we’ve updated the minimum requirements for our supported operating systems. Read more about the minimum requirements for using Slack.
Other news
- Owners and admins can create a list of allowed domains to manage emails sent to channels and direct messages (DMs) in their workspace or Enterprise Grid organisation.
February 2021
New and improved shortcuts menu for Slack on mobile
The shortcuts menu on our iOS and Android apps will now match what you see on desktop, so you can tap the Lightning bolt icon to open the menu from any conversation. From the menu, you can quickly access common actions (like creating a channel or setting your status), choose a shortcut from the suggested section or search for app shortcuts and slash commands.
Additional membership metrics in the analytics dashboard
You now have access to new membership metrics from the Overview tab of the analytics dashboard. Get a better view of how many people have been SCIM provisioned, invited or signed in to your workspace or org.
New audio and video preferences to improve your Slack calls
You can now manage all of your preferences for Slack calls from one place. Select a default camera, test your speaker and more from the Audio and video section of your preferences.
Easier access to search on the Slack mobile apps
If you update your Slack iOS or Android app to version 21.02.10, you’ll see Search in the bottom tab bar. Tap the Search tab to quickly find what you need by searching for messages and files or browsing channels and people.
Manage guests with SCIM provisioning on Enterprise Grid
Workspace owners and admins on the Enterprise Grid subscription can now create and deactivate accounts for multi-channel guests with SCIM provisioning, allowing them to manage guests more efficiently.
Format your messages with indented lists
When formatting your messages in Slack, you can now indent up to five lines in ordered and bulleted lists. Visit our Help Centre to learn how to give your lists a cleaner look.
Other news
- Owners and admins using the analytics API can view daily channel metrics for public channels, allowing them to see how channel activity is trending over time.
- Notification previews on the Slack iOS app have gotten a refresh, making it easier to see who your messages are from and which conversations they’re a part of.
- Owners and admins on the Plus and Enterprise Grid subscriptions can now notify all invited members about any messages in channels where invited members have been added.
- To help keep Slack secure, it’s no longer possible to upload certain file types in channels shared with Slack Connect.
- We’ve made it easier to find workflows that you need to manage. You can now search for workflows by title, filter by status (e.g. workflows with no collaborators) or date edited and more.
- Invitations to share channels with Slack Connect now expire after 14 days instead of seven, making it easier for you and your external partners to accept them.
- Org owners and org admins on the Enterprise Grid subscription can now control which workspaces in their org can use Slack Connect to share channels with outside organisations.
- When you add someone to a channel using their email address, Slack will now prompt you to invite them to your workspace if they’re not already a member.
January 2021
New Slack Connect permissions for DMs
Slack Connect for direct messages (DMs) will soon be available, allowing members to exchange DMs with external partners. In advance of this release, owners and admins can enable or disable this feature and adjust new Slack Connect settings and permissions for their workspace or Enterprise Grid organisation.
Improvements to top-level desktop app navigation
A new set of operating system-level menus for the Slack desktop app lets you navigate anywhere in Slack using just your keyboard or a few clicks. Open the File menu to create messages or channels and access your workspace settings, or use the Go menu to quickly access conversations, sidebar items, downloaded files and more. Download the latest version of Slack for Mac, Windows or Linux to get started.
Slack video calls now available on mobile devices
You can now make video calls with Slack's calling feature from the mobile apps, just like you would on your desktop. Visit our Help Centre to learn more about making calls in Slack.
Build more secure Slack apps with Socket Mode
Slack app developers can now build internal Slack apps behind their company’s firewall. With Socket Mode, apps can receive traffic from Slack without exposing public endpoints. Learn more on Slack API.
Other news
- Customers using Slack’s paid subscriptions can now create unique email addresses for direct messages (DMs) in addition to channels to easily send emails to any conversation in Slack.
December 2020
Deprecation policy for Slack app versions, browsers and operating systems
To ensure that we deliver a consistent experience for our customers, we're introducing a new policy for deprecating app versions, browsers and operating systems on a regular schedule.
A centralised place to manage Slack Connect on Enterprise Grid
Org owners and org admins can now access all Slack Connect settings and permissions for their org in one place. Manage the permission to share channels, choose who can send invitations and more, all from the new Slack Connect section of the org dashboard.
Manage file uploads in Slack Connect
Owners and admins can now choose whether members can upload and share files in conversations with other organisations. Visit our Help Centre to learn more.
Slack is available in Italian
Ciao! We’ve added Italian to the list of languages that we support. Learn how to update your language preference in Slack.
Easily install apps on Enterprise Grid
You can now install certain apps at the org level and add them to workspaces in your Enterprise Grid organisation, right from the admin dashboard. You can also choose to set apps as default so that they’re automatically installed when new workspaces are created in your org. Visit the Slack App Directory to see a full list of apps that can be installed at the org level, and learn more about installing them in our Help Centre.
Other news
- You can now update the direct download version of the Slack desktop app from the help icon. When there's an update available, you'll see a badge on the icon to let you know.
- Scheduling meetings with other organisations in Slack Connect just got easier. If you create an event from the Google Calendar or Outlook Calendar app in a channel that you’re sharing, you’ll now see the times all participants who’ve connected their calendars are available.
November 2020
Manage one-click emoji reactions
One-click emoji reactions let you respond to messages in Slack almost instantly — simply hover over a message and choose from three emoji options. Owners and admins can now choose the default options for one-click reactions for their workspace or Enterprise Grid organisation.
New preferences for viewing workspace activity on Enterprise Grid
Members in an Enterprise Grid organisation can now choose to view activity from all workspaces in their org or just the workspace that they’re currently using in the All unread (messages), threads and Mentions & reactions pages in their sidebar.
Automatically approve requests to share channels
Those with permission to manage channels shared with other organisations can now automatically approve requests. For the organisations that you specify, future requests to share channels will automatically be allowed without additional admin approval from your organisation.
Revoke pending invitations to share channels
Whether an invitation is generated in error, or you simply change your mind, you can now revoke a pending invitation to share a channel with another organisation if it hasn’t been accepted yet.
Other news
- Owners and admins can now choose if members’ email addresses will be visible in their Slack profiles to only their organisation, or to any organisations that they’re sharing channels with.
- When you share your screen with Slack Calls, you can now choose to share your whole desktop screen or individual application windows.
- In your sidebar, you’ll now see profile images displayed next to direct messages, along with buttons to add channels, apps and new conversations
October 2020
Confidently work with verified organisations in channels
Verified organisations in Slack Connect will soon be denoted with a purple tick mark. Whenever a member of a verified organisation sends or receives an invitation to share a channel, you’ll know that you’re connecting to the right company.
Choose who can send and accept invitations to share channels
Invitations to share channels with Slack Connect could previously be sent or accepted by everyone or no one at all, depending on your organisation’s settings. Owners and admins can now choose specific people to send and accept invitations to share a channel.
New and improved shortcuts menu on desktop
We’ve added a wide variety of Slack actions – like creating a channel, setting your status, managing notifications and more – to the shortcuts menu so everything you need is in one handy place. Choose a shortcut from the Suggested section, or search for a specific action. To find and use shortcuts and slash commands for apps installed to your workspace, scroll down to the Browse by app section of the menu.
Prevent members from messaging or calling each other with information barriers
Org owners on the Enterprise Grid subscription can now create information barriers between IDP groups. This prevents specific members from sending direct messages or calling each other in Slack, helping your organisation avoid conflicts of interest and safeguard sensitive information.
New Slack analytics metrics and permissions
New metrics for customers on the Standard, Plus and Enterprise Grid subscriptions provide more detailed insights into how people in your workspace use Slack. View the analytics dashboard to see information about when members were last active, which device they typically use to access Slack and how many messages they’ve posted. If they like, workspace owners and org owners can choose to disable these metrics for workspaces they manage.
Slack is available in Korean
안녕하세요! We’ve added Korean to the list of languages we support. If you’d like to use Slack in Korean, you can update your language preference in Slack at any time.
Connect Workflow Builder to your everyday tools with steps from apps
Add steps from apps to workflows to easily connect work happening in Slack to the other tools that you use every day. Any workflow steps available for apps installed to your workspace will be visible in Workflow Builder, alongside the message and form steps that you’re already familiar with. Browse the Slack App Directory to find apps with steps, and check out Add steps to a workflow for more details.
Other news
- New Enterprise Key Management (EKM) customers can now choose to create and store their encryption keys in a specific data region with data residency for Slack.
September 2020
Export a list of channels in your workspace or Enterprise Grid organisation
On the Plus and Enterprise Grid subscriptions, owners and admins with permission to use channel management tools can now export a list of channels in a CSV file. The file will include information like the channel name, the number of members and guests in the channel, and the date the channel was created.
New options for exports on Enterprise Grid
Org owners can now request to export data from all channels and conversations in their Enterprise Grid organisation from the org dashboard. Org owners can also request to export data for all of the conversations that a single user has been a part of in JSON or TXT format.
New Workflow Builder permissions for steps from apps
Steps from apps will soon be available in Workflow Builder, allowing members to create workflows that connect with their external tools. In advance of this release, owners and admins can choose to enable or disable this workflow feature for their workspace or Enterprise Grid organisation.
Send emails to Slack channels
Customers on Slack’s paid subscriptions can now create a unique email address for any Slack channel, making it easier than ever to bring relevant information from emails into your workspace. Send emails to a channel email address individually, or set up a forwarding rule in your email client to send certain emails into Slack automatically. If they’d like to, owners and admins can restrict channel email address creation to certain members of their workspace or Enterprise Grid organisation.
Invite people from outside your company to share a channel – now on mobile
Just like on desktop, you can add people from outside your organisation to share one of your Slack channels from the mobile apps. To learn how to share channels, visit our Help Centre.
EKM support for Slack Connect
Enterprise Key Management (EKM) is now available for channels shared with external organisations. The messages and files sent by members of your organisation will now be encrypted using your own keys.
Channel management tools now available on the Plus subscription
Workspace owners and admins on the Plus subscription can now use channel management tools to view a list of public channels in their workspace and take action on them from a central dashboard. The workspace primary owner can also take action on private channels and give owners and admins permission to do the same.
Limit information displayed in mobile notifications on Enterprise Grid
With a mobile passcode required for their Enterprise Grid org, org owners can choose to limit the information visible in mobile notification previews, securing information on unmanaged mobile devices. Org owners can choose to show no message content, sender names only or all message content in mobile notification previews.
Other news
- Any collaborator on a workflow can now view activity to better understand who’s using their workflow and which steps may be causing issues.
- Org owners and admins on the Enterprise Grid subscription can now reactivate multiple members at once from the org dashboard.
- For customers using Slack in a web browser, we no longer redirect external links through http://slack-redir.net, our redirect service. If you have questions about this change, get in touch with our support team.
- If you use Slack in Google Chrome, you now have the option to share your screen during a Slack call, as well as decide which window to share.
- A new preference allows you to always join Slack Calls with your audio muted. Head to the Advanced section of your preferences to find it.
- Narrow searches in Slack from your desktop with a new set of filters. Click the search field then select Messages, Files, People or Channels to only see results in that category.
- You’ll now be able to choose from a list of your five most recent customised statuses when setting your Slack status on your desktop or mobile device.
August 2020
Updates to channel management tools
The org primary owner can now allow workspace owners and admins to use a new set of workspace-level channel management tools for their workspaces. In addition, any org owners/admins and workspace owners/admins with permission to manage channels can now add people to a channel and add or remove a channel from workspaces within their org.
Organise your sidebar more quickly
If you’re using Slack on the Standard, Plus or Enterprise Grid subscription, you can now click on Edit sidebar from any sidebar section to rearrange conversations into customised sections all at once, instead of moving them one by one.
New menus for you and your workspace
You’ll now find two separate menus for access to key preferences and settings on Slack for your desktop. From your profile picture in the top right, you’ll find a new menu where you can set your status, manage notifications and adjust other personal preferences. Click on your workspace name in the top left to open an updated menu dedicated to actions and settings for your workspace.
Other news
- On the Slack mobile apps, you can now select a recent direct message after tapping the Jump to… field from the Home tab and DMs tab.
- Access all your direct messages (DMs) from the new All DMs page at the top of your left sidebar from Slack on your desktop. Click on a recent conversation from the list, or search for an older conversation to pick up where you left off.
- You can now view which members are in a channel with a cluster of profile pictures in the top-right corner, or click the add People icon to quickly add members to the channel.
- For greater control over your notifications, you can now mute direct messages from apps and bots, the same way that you can mute channels and direct messages from members.
July 2020
Edit message retention settings with channel management tools
On the Enterprise Grid subscription, customers can now choose a new retention setting that allows org owners and designated org admins to change the message retention policy for individual public or private channels from the org dashboard with channel management tools.
Data residency now available in Montreal
With data residency for Slack, organisations can choose the region where certain types of customer data – such as messages, files and posts – are stored at rest. Data residency is now available in Montreal, Canada. See other available regions and learn more about data residency in the Help Centre.
Other news
- You can now format messages in Workflow Builder with Slack’s automatic formatting, in addition to markup.
- Reading a thread that you'd like to come back to later? You can now mark threads as unread, just like with other messages in Slack.
June 2020
Grant all workspace members access to a calendar app in Slack
Workspace owners and workspace admins can enable domain-wide authentication to connect all their workspace members’ accounts with the Google Calendar or Outlook Calendar app in Slack.
Set a customised notification schedule to suit your work week
Create a customised notification schedule to automatically turn do not disturb (DND) on at specific times of day or on certain days of the week, including weekends. Learn how to set your Slack notification schedule from your desktop or your mobile device in our Help Centre.
Share a channel with multiple organisations
You can now connect with up to 19 other organisations in the same Slack channel, all from your own workspaces. Sharing a channel allows you to securely communicate with your external partners and vendors in one central place, and get work done in a more productive way.
Require members to use a minimum app version on Enterprise Grid
Org owners on the Enterprise Grid subscription can now require members to use a minimum version of the Slack iOS and Android apps. This feature requires members to update their mobile app to continue using Slack, ensuring that every member of an Enterprise Grid org will have access to Slack’s native security features.
Add an emoji pack in Slack
To quickly add a new set of customised emoji to your workspace, you can now install an emoji pack. An emoji pack provides more customised options for enhancing how your team communicates in Slack, while saving you the time of creating individual custom emoji. The Remote work pack is available, and we’ll be adding more in the future.
Resize or collapse your sidebar on desktop
We’ve added two new ways to adjust your sidebar size and display. You can click and drag the edge of your left or right sidebar to a different width. To collapse or open your left sidebar, use ⌘ShiftD (Mac) or CtrlShiftD (Windows/Linux).
May 2020
New channel management tools
Org primary owners can now view and manage all public and private channels in an Enterprise Grid org. From the organisation dashboard, you can manage posting permissions, rename a channel, archive a channel and more. If you want others to be able to access this dashboard, you can give org owners and org admins permission to view and manage channels as well.
EKM support for Workflow Builder
Data from Workflow Builder is now encrypted for Enterprise Key Management (EKM) customers. Learn more in our Help Centre.
Send messages in conversations more easily
The send button will now appear in the message field for everyone. We’ve also added a new preference that allows you to choose whether pressing your Enter key will send a message or start a new line.
Receive mobile notifications when you’re active on desktop
To help you to stay on top of updates when switching between Slack on your desktop and mobile devices, you can now receive notifications on both devices at the same time. In your notification preferences, select the option to receive notifications immediately, even if you’re active.
The new Slack experience for mobile
It’s simpler than ever to get work done in the Slack mobile app. We’re releasing a set of improvements to complement the new Slack desktop experience, including a new set of tabs at the bottom of the screen, the compose button and the ability to search from anywhere. Visit our Help Centre to learn more.
Connect identity provider groups to channels
On the Enterprise Grid subscription, org owner and org admins can now connect identity provider (IDP) groups to channels to more easily manage Slack at scale. Members of the IDP group will be automatically added to connected channels, but they can choose to leave the channels if they like.
View message activity
Owners and admins on the Plus and Enterprise Grid subscriptions can now see how many people have viewed, reacted to and shared a message in Slack. Message activity is available for messages posted in public channels with at least 50 members.
Improvements to reminders in Slack
Using the /remind slash command in the message field will now open a form in Slack, where you can set the date, time and description for your reminder. You can also now use the /remind slash command in threads.
Make calls to phone numbers with third-party apps
You can now make calls to phone numbers directly from Slack with certain third-party apps. Visit our Help Centre to learn how to install the calling app of your choice and access it from the phone icon in your workspace.
Other news
- You can now jump to a specific point in a conversation from Slack on your desktop by clicking a date marker in a channel or direct message (DM). Select a date range from the menu to view messages from a particular time period, such as Last week, or a specific date on the calendar.
- It’s no longer possible to create new legacy test tokens. If you need new tokens to interact with the Slack API, create a Slack app instead.
April 2020
Take action more quickly with shortcuts
We’ve made it even easier to take action in Slack with the shortcuts menu. From any conversation, click the lightning bolt icon to set a reminder, start a call or create a post or snippet. If apps that are installed to your workspace include shortcuts, you’ll see them in the menu as well. Learn more about shortcuts in our Help Centre.
Data residency now available in Sydney and London
With data residency for Slack, organisations can choose the region where certain types of customer data – such as messages, files and posts – are stored at rest. Data residency is now available in Sydney, Australia and London. See other available regions and learn more about data residency in the Help Centre.
Grant workflow creation permissions to certain members
Owners and admins on the Enterprise Grid subscription have more control over workflow creation permissions. In addition to granting permission to all members or only owners and admins, you’ll now see the option to choose specific members and user groups.
Retention settings for shared channels
Retention settings for your workspace or Enterprise Grid org now apply to shared channels. These retention settings will only apply to messages and files sent by members of your organisation in shared channels.
Pause your notifications across your workspaces on Enterprise Grid
Managing your notifications on your Enterprise Grid org just got easier. Now when you pause notifications for one workspace, all notifications across your workspaces in the same org will pause too.
Other news
- We’ve made it easier to create workflows with a set of customisable templates that you can modify to suit your company’s needs. To get started, open Workflow Builder, then click on the Templates tab at the top of the screen.
- The Scheduled date & time trigger in Workflow Builder now supports specific times, so you can set workflows to run at any time that you want.
- App developers can now submit detailed information about their apps’ security and compliance practices. If available, you can see that info in the Security & compliance tab on an app’s page in the Slack App Directory.
- You can now upload up to ten images at a time on the iOS and Android apps.
March 2020
Quickly switch between calling apps in Slack
Owners and admins on the Standard, Plus and Enterprise Grid subscriptions can now allow members to easily switch between calling apps without leaving Slack. Visit our Help Centre to learn how to add multiple third-party apps to the drop-down menu when clicking the phone icon.
The new Slack experience for your desktop
We've made it easier to use Slack, tailor it to your work and get more done. Visit our Help Centre to learn more about the changes we've made to the Slack desktop experience, like the new compose button and revamped sidebar.
Invite people to Slack using Google Directory
Skip copying and pasting a list of email addresses to send workspace invitations. If you use G Suite for Business, you can connect your Google Directory to Slack to invite all of your teammates to your workspace. Learn more in our Help Centre.
Use Box with Slack
Install the new Box app to securely share and search for Box files, view detailed file previews and use new slash commands. Plus, Box admins can now configure security settings for Box files in Slack from the Box Admin Console.
New keyboard shortcuts for taking message actions
We’ve added new one-key shortcuts to take different actions on messages when they’re in focus, making it faster to navigate Slack with a screen reader. To bring a message into focus, press F6 before using a one-key keyboard shortcut.
Data residency now available in Tokyo
With data residency for Slack, organisations can choose the region where certain types of customer data – such as messages, files and posts – are stored at rest. Data residency is now available in Tokyo, Japan. See other available regions and learn more about data residency in the Help Centre.
Other news
- If there are less than 150 members in your workspace, you’ll see options to add all members of your workspace to that channel or set it as a default channel for new members.
- If you use custom objects in Salesforce, you can now configure them to use with the Salesforce app in Slack. For step-by-step instructions, read our configuration guide for Salesforce admins.
- When requiring members to use a secure mobile browser, Enterprise Grid org owners now have more browsers to choose from and the option to configure this setting with Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM).
February 2020
Add people to channels in bulk – now on mobile
Just like on desktop, you can now add up to 1,000 people to a channel at once from the Slack mobile apps. To learn more, visit our Help Centre.
Add hyperlinks to your messages
We’ve added a new way to format your messages! You can now create hyperlinks in your messages when using Slack’s automatic formatting. Visit our Help Centre to learn how to give links a cleaner look.
Improved Slack calls on the iOS app
When you receive a Slack call from a direct message on the iOS app, the incoming call will now display in full screen, even when you don’t have the iOS app open.
Two new ways to launch workflows with Workflow Builder
When creating a workflow in Slack, choose Scheduled date & time to launch a workflow automatically at a specific time or on a recurring basis. Or select Webhook to initiate your workflow when Slack receives a request for another service of your choosing.
Keep up with Slack conversations from your email inbox
When you get email notifications from Slack, you can reply to those conversations directly from your inbox. Replies to messages sent by email will post to the appropriate channels and direct messages in your workspace. Continue the conversation there if you’d like, or keep replying via email.
Block jailbroken or rooted devices on Enterprise Grid
Org owners on the Enterprise Grid subscription can now block members from accessing Slack on jailbroken iOS and rooted Android devices. Members will be prevented from signing in to Slack, or signed out, if a jailbroken or rooted device is detected.
Other news
- Download form responses collected in Workflow Builder as a CSV file to view and work with them outside of Slack.
- We’ve updated the steps that owners and admins can use to change a member’s role.
- We've made it easier to navigate between sections in the channel sidebar using a screen reader.
January 2020
New Workflow Builder workspace permissions and org policies
Workspace owners/admins and org owners/admins can now manage a new set of permissions in advance of new workflow features that are coming soon. Learn how to manage members’ ability to create workflows using webhooks, or download workflow form data as a CSV file in our Help Centre.
Set do not disturb while on holiday
On desktop, setting your status to the default On holiday suggestion now turns on do not disturb, so you don’t have to worry about manually pausing your notifications. You’ll automatically start getting notifications again when you clear your status, or after six weeks.
Remotely sign members out of Slack
In the event that a member’s device gets lost or stolen, org owners and org admins on the Enterprise Grid subscription can now remotely sign members out of Slack to help keep their org secure.
Data residency now available in Paris
With data residency for Slack, organisations can choose the region where certain types of customer data – such as messages, files and posts – are stored at rest. Data residency is now available in Paris, France. See other available regions and learn more about data residency in the Help Centre.
Sort your search results on Android
On Android, you can now sort your search results in the same way that you would on desktop. Start a search, then tap the sort icon beside the number of search results to find your most relevant or newest messages and files faster.
Find and use apps more quickly
We’ve made it easier to find and use apps in the Slack desktop app. Click Apps at the top of the left sidebar to see apps installed to your workspace, search for new apps, and open apps that you’ve used recently.
December 2019
Make outbound calls with Zoom Phone
Anyone using the Zoom app for Slack with a Zoom Phone subscription can now make calls to phone numbers directly from Slack. To get started, open the Zoom app in Slack and use the /zoom call slash command in a channel or direct message.
Send shared channel requests to a channel
To help to centralise shared channel requests, owners and admins can send all requests to a specific channel in their workspace or org. This will allow members with permission to manage shared channels approve requests in one place.
Improved ways to add user groups to channels
On desktop, it’s now easier to add user groups to channels. Just like with adding individual members to channels, you can copy and paste user group names into the channel invite field, or start typing user group names to select them.
Data residency for Slack
With data residency for Slack, organisations can choose the region where certain types of customer data – like messages, files and posts – are stored at rest. The first data storage region available outside of the United States is Frankfurt, Germany.
New ways to format your messages
We’ve added new ways to format your messages on desktop and mobile devices. With automatic formatting, you can see exactly what your messages look like before you send them. If you prefer to use markup instead, we’ve also added the option to adjust your formatting preference. Visit our Help Centre to learn more.
Other news
- You can now add emoji reactions to messages directly from your activity.
- If you change your mind shortly after clearing all your unread messages, you have a few seconds to undo this action. Click the Undo button that appears near the bottom of the channel or direct message.
November 2019
Manage apps on Enterprise Grid
Org owners on Enterprise Grid can now approve or restrict apps and enable an app management policy for every workspace in their org. By setting an app management policy, you ensure that all apps installed to your org are approved by a workspace owner or app manager.
An improved way to create shared channels
You can now create a shared channel by copying and pasting an invitation link and sending it to a member of another workspace using any communication platform that you prefer. Any member can accept the invitation, but an owner or admin of both workspaces must approve the request before the channel is connected.
Centralise invitation requests on Enterprise Grid
Org owners and org admins on Enterprise Grid can manage workspace invitation requests at the org level using a new set of APIs. Visit Slack API to get started.
Whitelist org domains on Enterprise Grid
Org owners and org admins on Enterprise Grid can now whitelist an org domain with Enterprise mobility management (EMM). This will ensure that users can only access authorised workspaces on their device.
Add people to channels in bulk on desktop
We’ve made it easier to add large groups of people to channels. It’s now possible to add up to 1,000 people to a channel at once, instead of adding them one at a time. Visit our Help Centre to learn more.
Other news
- Using the Discovery API, org owners on Enterprise Grid can now search for specific users’ conversations rather than building a full archive.
- Install or open the Outlook Calendar app for Slack, and click the new Home tab to see your schedule and manage your calendar.
- On desktop, when you start a call in a channel with more than 100 members, Slack will confirm that this is the action that you want to take before the call starts.
October 2019
Mute direct messages
You can now mute direct messages the same way that you mute channels for greater control over your notifications.
Understand app permissions more easily
We’ve made it easier to see what information an app can access when you install or approve an app for your Slack workspace.
Improved channel-specific notification settings
To help you set channel-specific notifications, we’ve changed the way that these preferences look. You’ll now see your existing preferences as soon as you click the gear icon, and you can set new preferences without leaving the channel view.
New app permissions model
We’ve released a new way for app developers to manage information that their apps access in Slack. Developers who are interested in adopting our new granular permissions model can get access to the open beta on Slack API. Workspace admins and app managers may see requests to reapprove apps that are installed to their workspace if their scopes change. Learn more on the Slack blog
Automate everyday tasks in Slack with Workflow Builder
Workflow Builder offers a simple set of tools that anyone can use to automate routine processes – no coding required. Create a workflow to collect information, share it with the right people and move work along, without leaving Slack. Take a look at our example workflows , or visit the Help Centre to learn more.
Other news
- When migrating workspaces to your Enterprise Grid org, members can now continue using workspaces in the org while direct messages (DMs) are being migrated. The workspaces will still be temporarily unavailable while channels are being migrated.
- Notifications now clear individually from the Android notification shade or lock screen, and only once you’ve read the associated messages.
- Enterprise Grid org owners can now require members to use a secure mobile browser when signing in with single sign-on (SSO) or opening external links in the Slack mobile apps.
- Manage your Google Calendar more effectively with the updated Google Calendar app for Slack. Install or open the app, then visit the new Home tab to see your schedule, respond to invites and more.
- We've restored the ability to switch to workspaces outside of your organisation on the desktop app. Click the search bar at the top and start typing the name of any workspace that you want to stay signed in to.
- Workspace owners and admins on the Standard and Plus subscriptions can now edit usernames in the same way that they can edit emails, full names and display names.
- Install the new Salesforce app for Slack to connect Slack with Service Cloud or Sales Cloud, send Salesforce alerts for record or object updates to channels, attach Slack messages to records in Salesforce and more.
- The default image for members without a profile photo has changed. Take a look below, and learn how to upload a profile photo.
September 2019
It's official: shared channels are here
With shared channels, Slack offers a better way to work with people outside your company. They work just like normal channels, except that they connect two separate organisations together, bringing the right people into the same place, no matter where they work. Read our blog post and visit our Help Centre to learn more.
Dark mode comes to desktop
Slack just got a darker look! Dark mode on desktop has arrived, making it possible to switch to a darker colour theme. You can now ease your eyes across all the devices that you use Slack on – not just on our mobile apps. Learn how to use dark mode.
A new way for members to request invitations
Workspace members (but not guests) can now request invitations for others directly in Slack. Workspace owners and admins can approve or deny requests in a dedicated Slack channel or via a Slackbot message.
Other news
- You can now search for people in your workspace by the email address listed in their Slack profile.
- On the iOS app, use the new three horizontal lines icon to access your channels and direct messages in the sidebar list.
- On Android 9 or higher, a message reply you start writing from the phone’s notification shade will be saved in the mobile app.
- After a bug fix, notifications on the iOS app now clear individually and only after you’ve read the associated messages.
August 2019
Simplified channel naming
Help your team's work in Slack to stay organised with channel prefixes. Members can now choose from a set of standard prefixes when creating or renaming channels. Plus, workspace owners and admins can add or delete prefixes to suit their teams' needs. Learn more in the Help Centre.
Easier app management for Enterprise Grid orgs
Enterprise Grid org owners can now set app management policies for all workspaces in their org at once, or use an API to manage apps at the org level. Visit our Help Centre for more details.
Changes to Transport Layer Security (TLS) in Slack
On February 19th 2020, Slack will discontinue support for Transport Layer Security (TLS) versions 1.0 and 1.1. We're making this change to align with industry best practices for security and data integrity. After this date, requests sent to Slack from any service that hasn't been upgraded to TLS 1.2 will fail. We'll be contacting all customers who are affected by this change, which you can read more about in our Help Centre.
A new and improved way to disconnect shared channels
When a project ends or a channel is no longer needed, owners and admins can stop sharing it with an external organisation without disrupting members from collaborating in other shared channels and direct messages. If two organisations no longer need to work together, owners and admins can stop sharing all channels to break their connection.
Introducing longer channel names
To allow for more channel naming flexibility, we’ve extended the character limit from 21 to 80. Learn more about creating channels.
Search for people in Slack
Ever needed to find the right person to talk to, but weren’t sure where to start? Now you can search for people that you work with by name, title, profile information or things that they discuss in Slack. Learn more about search and the best way to find the information that you need.
Other news
- Org owners on Enterprise Grid can choose the email address that members see if they try to create a new workspace using a claimed domain.
- Now, when you tap and hold a message on iOS or Android, you can start or reply to a thread from the menu. You’ll also see your top five most frequently used emoji reactions.
- When you’re working in a shared channel, you’ll see the external organisation’s name just above the message field.
July 2019
Secondary authentication now available for Enterprise Grid orgs
Get an extra layer of security with Slack’s latest addition to mobile security for Enterprise Grid. Org owners and admins can now require members to use a secondary form of authentication – a passcode, fingerprint or facial scan – when accessing Slack on mobile devices. Learn more.
Changes to SSO set-up permissions for Enterprise Grid
On Enterprise Grid orgs, only workspace owners and org owners have the ability to set up single sign-on (SSO). Workspace admins and org admins no longer have this permission.
Formatting posts made easy
Create and edit posts more smoothly with faster loading times and updated formatting options for a more polished look and feel. Please note that the ability to create public posts (to share outside your workspace) is no longer available.
Onboard new teammates more efficiently
When you invite a new person to Slack, you can immediately start working with them. Add invited members to channels, @mention them in messages or send a direct message. Read more about how this works.
Upload custom emoji from Slack, and search by creator
Add custom emoji directly from the Slack desktop app by clicking the smiley face icon in the message field, then the Add emoji button. Plus, visit your workspace's Customise page to search for all the emoji that you or another member have created.
Sync your Slack status with Google Calendar
Let your team know when you're in a meeting by automatically updating your Slack status based on calendar events – without leaving Slack. If you already use the Google Calendar app for Slack, tell your team about this new feature. If not, install the Google Calendar app to get started.
Limit who can post in channel
We’ve made it easier to keep large announcement channels on-topic and free from distraction by giving you better control over who can post in-channel. Learn more.
A smoother, faster Slack experience
The latest version of our desktop app provides a smoother, faster experience for all. Some notable changes include faster loading times, better overall performance and the ability to work offline. Download the latest version of our desktop app.
What’s new
- Limited offline support – set your status, Star items and react to messages when you don’t have an Internet connection
- Less memory usage, better performance
- Faster loading times
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Improved Slack calls
Other notable updates
- Click the new Paper clip icon in the message field to add attachments
- A redesigned auto-complete menu for @mentions and slash commands
- No more loading messages – Slack loads too quickly for them to be readable
- Visual improvements to the activity view, Quick Switcher and channel sidebar
- Unread message activity displays as a dot on the top-right of your workspace icon
- Member profiles have a bigger profile image and include the option to message or call the individual
- Drafts sync across Enterprise Grid workspaces
Other news
- We’ve added back and forward buttons next to the Jump to section in the sidebar allowing you to navigate through your channel history with ease.
- Slack Calls have a new look! Our new interface makes it easy to see who’s joined meetings and when they started.
App release notes: Dive into the details! 🚀
Mac | Windows | Linux | iOS | Android
June 2019
Whitelist specific Slack workspaces
IT admins can now limit connections to an entire Slack org or to a list of external workspaces. This allows them to prevent people on their network from signing in to non-whitelisted workspaces. Learn more.
Shared channels beta available on Enterprise Grid
On Enterprise Grid, you can start collaborating with external organisations, just like you would with teams in your own org. If you're an org owner or admin, learn how to use shared channels and manage settings and permissions.
Internal shared channels are now multi-workspace channels
Channels that connect separate workspaces within a single Enterprise Grid organisation are now called multi-workspace channels.
Improved app administration
Admins of workspaces with approved apps enabled will now be prompted to review any apps requesting new permissions, even if they were previously approved.
Compact layout for images and files
Good news! Now you can add up to ten images and files at once in Slack. As an added bonus, multi-file uploads will appear in a nice, neat grid for your viewing pleasure. ✨
Keep track of draft messages
Pick up where you left off, with drafts in Slack. If you have any unfinished or unsent messages, you’ll see a list of the related channels or DMs under the Drafts heading at the top of your sidebar.
May 2019
Easier custom emoji management
We’ve made it easier for admins to manage custom emoji by adding two new ways to sort them – by name and by date added. Head to your workspace’s Customise page to check it out! 🎉
April 2019
Slack is available in three new languages
We’ve added Brazilian Portuguese, Latin American Spanish and UK English to the list of languages that we support! Simply update your language preference to use Slack however it’s most comfortable for you.
More pleasant app management
Now, if a member who installs any of the 20+ Slack-built apps leaves your company, these apps will remain active instead of deactivating unexpectedly. More apps will be added to this list, so keep an eye on our Help Centre for the latest updates .
Office 365 apps for Slack
Update your Slack status based on your calendar, respond to meeting invites, send emails into Slack and more, with the new Office 365 apps for Slack. Get the apps to connect Slack with the O365 tools that you use every day.
Gmail add-on for Slack
Facilitate collaboration between teammates and make relevant information visible to all stakeholders by sending emails to Slack channels and DMs directly from Gmail. Install the add-on to get started.
March 2019
Channels now appear in search
Search results now include a new tab dedicated to channels, making it easier to discover new channels across your workspace(s). Find key conversations and files, and the channels where they live.
Introducing Slack Enterprise Key Management (Slack EKM)
Security-conscious and regulated organisations can now manage their own encryption keys. Learn more about Slack EKM, a new security add-on for the Enterprise Grid subscription.
Mobile security updates for Enterprise Grid
In addition to file downloads, org owners can also block members from copying content to unmanaged mobile devices. Learn more about mobile security for Enterprise Grid orgs.
Updates to our supported browsers and operating systems
To focus on delivering the best Slack experience possible, we’ve updated the minimum requirements for our supported browsers and operating systems. Read more about the minimum requirements for using Slack.
Dark mode for mobile
Dark Mode has arrived for Slack’s iOS and Android apps. Ease your eyes by switching to a darker colour theme for reading and writing – especially in low-light settings. Learn more .
A smoother sign-in experience for desktop
When you sign in to the Slack desktop app, you’ll be asked to authenticate from your browser. This allows you to use password managers or other two-factor authentication hardware to easily access your account. If you're already signed in to Slack on your browser, you’ll be automatically signed in to the desktop app.
Refreshed emoji reactions
We gave our beloved emoji reactions a fresh new look. You’ll notice a more rounded style, which is not only more modern, but also more forgiving for custom emoji.
Microsoft Office file previews
If you share Office files in Slack, we’ve got exciting news: you can see a full preview of Powerpoint, Word and Excel documents right from your workspace, no download required! Upload an Office file to give it a try.
Other news
- From the Slack Platform, introducing Scheduled messages. Read the Slack platform blog for more, and see our Slack API documentation.
- Also from the Slack platform, legacy tester tokens will start to automatically expire if they haven’t been used in over three months.
February 2019
Build with Block Kit
Create or update custom apps with Block Kit – a UI framework that makes it easier to build powerful, intuitive apps for Slack. Take a look at the Slack platform blog for more.
Say hello to Slack Tips
Browse the Slack Tips library for step-by-step guides that can help you get the most out of Slack.
Note: Slack Tips are currently only available in English.
Improved import speed and performance
If you’re importing data into Slack from Hipchat, Stride, a CSV file or another workspace, you’ll notice a faster, more seamless experience.
January 2019
Mobile security features for Enterprise Grid orgs
On an Enterprise Grid org, owners and admins can protect their organisation’s data by blocking file downloads to unauthorised devices. This feature does not require set up with an enterprise mobility management (EMM) provider. Learn more.
Fewer unexpected app removals, less disruption
Deactivated member accounts used to result in the unexpected removal of any apps that they installed. We’ve made it harder for these kinds of surprises to happen: app features like bot users, commands, actions or incoming webhooks will remain active, even if the installing member is deactivated. With fewer disruptions, your workspace can keep humming along. Learn more.
Two Google Calendar apps to choose from
Our Slack App Directory now offers two Google Calendar apps. Designed for personal use, Google Calendar helps you to keep track of your work schedule. For teams that collaborate together, Google Calendar for Team Events brings a shared calendar into Slack. Learn more about connecting Google Calendar to Slack.
Introducing our new logo
We've given our logo a fresh coat of paint! Read all about why we refreshed our look.
Improved import workflow for merging workspaces
If you're merging two workspaces together, we've made it easier to combine matching members and channels. Read more about importing data from one workspace to another.
Workspace migration approvals
To streamline the migration process, org owners can now approve or decline all upcoming migrations from the Admin dashboard. Read more about moving workspaces to an Enterprise Grid org.
New subdomains for reliability
As part of our commitment to reliability, we’ve added new subdomains that will be rolling out slowly over the next few weeks. If your organisation whitelists specific subdomains, learn more about managing connection issues.
December 2018
Compressed file uploads on mobile
To improve the experience of uploading files to Slack on iOS and Android devices, the size of JPG files is automatically compressed.
November 2018
Get updates on Slack's availability
To keep everyone informed, we share updates about service availability and uptime through Slack status. Now you can subscribe to receive service alerts via Atom or RSS feed.
Access and share your OneDrive files from Slack
If you use Microsoft’s OneDrive to host and manage your files, sharing them to Slack just got easier. Using the plus icon next to the message field, add a file from OneDrive without ever leaving your workspace.
More options for do not disturb
Now you can pause your notifications with do not disturb (DND) for as long as you like. Choose a preset option, or enter a custom time frame of your choosing. Although you won’t be alerted while in DND, all of your notifications will be waiting for you when you return. You won’t miss a beat! 🎵
Import Stride data into Slack
Back in July, Slack and Atlassian announced a new partnership. We're excited to share that, in addition to Hipchat, you can import your company's Stride data to Slack. Get started!
Sign in more easily from mobile
Now it's much easier to sign in to your Slack workspace on mobile. Enter your email address when signing in, and select the workspaces that you want to launch in your mobile app.
Improved mobile in-app notifications
Never miss an important update or conversation again. With in-app notifications for direct message and @mentions, you'll now receive notifications even when you're in the mobile app.
September 2018
Grouped notifications for iOS 12
If you’re using iOS 12, you’ll notice some nifty updates to your Slack notifications. They’re now grouped together by channel or direct message (DM) in the Notification centre, making it easier to catch up while on the go.📱
See new replies to threads
Keeping up with threads just got a bit easier. When someone replies to a thread (and sends that message to the entire channel), you'll now see when additional replies are added. Learn more about threads.
August 2018
Set your status, and then forget about it!
The next time you set a status, choose exactly how long it will display: once it expires, it will automatically clear. Read more about setting a status in Slack.
Slack demo: See where and how work happens
As your collaboration hub, Slack brings your team and your tools together. Visit slackdemo.com to see exactly how it works!
Fresh updates to help you manage custom emoji
When you create a custom emoji, we’ll now automatically resize the image file for you. You can also replace or edit emoji that your teammates have added – simply search for them by name!
Reply to Google Drive comments in Slack
If you use Slack with Google Drive, we've got exciting news: you can now reply directly to comments on all your Drive files without leaving Slack. Visit our Help Centre to learn more, and take a look at our blog post too.
Message actions for apps now on mobile
Kick off the next step in your work, even when you're on the go! Some apps come with built-in shortcuts called actions: they help you to quickly move work from Slack messages to a connected app. Learn more about using actions on mobile.
July 2018
Atlassian + Slack
We've forged an exciting new partnership with Atlassian – we’re officially welcoming Hipchat and Stride users to the Slack family! Hipchat users can start moving to Slack today: simply export your data from Atlassian, then use Slack’s import tool to choose which users, rooms and messages to bring into your Slack workspace. Learn more about importing Hipchat data to Slack and take a look at our Slack guide for Hipchat users.
The ability to export Stride data to Slack is coming soon! Stay tuned. 📻
Threads support files – and files support threads
Images and files can be uploaded directly to threads by adding files as you normally would. And instead of posting to the bottom of the channel, replies to files will stay neatly nested in a thread – just like message threads.
View Enterprise Grid migrations in progress 🍿
Moving workspaces over to an Enterprise Grid organisation? Stay in the loop by monitoring the migration's progress.
Search in Slack has a new look
Finding your files and messages is easier than ever. See your search in a full-screen window with clickable filter options to sort results by people, conversations, date and more. And all the search modifiers that you already know still work! Learn how to search in Slack.
Other news
- You have the option to add a send button to your message field, allowing you to use the Enter key to create a new line of text.
- Refine data exports by selecting the date range that you’re most interested in.
- We’ve made updates to the audit log API that give Enterprise Grid customers more insight into access events related to app activity, such as who requested or approved an app for a workspace.
- New security features: Build more secure apps with Request signing & Mutual TLS.
June 2018
Update to Slack for Desktop 3.2.0
The latest Slack desktop app is here! Get ready for fewer pesky unread badges, better calls, quicker switching for Enterprise Grid – and even more. Read the release notes for a full list of what's changed.
Create links to direct people to a member’s profile
With our API, you can create links (or deeplinks) and share them in your employee directory, email signatures or company newsletters! Learn how.
Troubleshoot mobile notifications from the app
We’ve built a new tool for troubleshooting and fixing mobile notification issues. Find it under the Notifications section in your mobile Slack app's Settings.
Other news
- Your channel list on iOS now matches your Desktop sidebar more closely.
- You may see channel names briefly appear as grey bars when launching Slack – don't be alarmed; this helps Slack load faster for large workspaces.
- When navigating Slack by keyboard, pressing F6 will focus on a single message, rather than the whole message window.
- You can use familiar keyboard shortcuts to format your messages.
May 2018
Message actions for apps
Turn your conversations into action: create a task, comment or follow-up from any Slack message. Message actions for apps make it quick and easy to kick off the next step in your work, so nothing gets lost as you go about your day. See how they work!
IRC and XMPP gateways are now closed
Gateways can no longer support all of Slack’s features, so we’ve made the decision to close them. If you’ve been using gateways for accessibility reasons, you can continue to navigate Slack by keyboard and with a screen reader, and use VoiceOver (Mac) and Narrator (Windows) to read your messages.
Updates from our Platform and App Directory
- Receive a courtesy confirmation before deactivating an app on your entire workspace. You can even transfer apps from deactivated members to new owners.
- Introducing workspace apps: installed at the workspace level, they’re built for the way that your team works, offering more flexibility and improved app management.
Other news
- We’ve updated our two Microsoft Installer (MSI) packages for installing Slack for Windows on thousands of machines.
- We now support international characters for keyword notifications.
- We automatically translate preset Slack status suggestions into the locale of each member.
- New image viewer enhancements let you zoom in or pan out on images shared in Slack.
April 2018
Workspace directory redesign
Searching for workspaces to join on an Enterprise Grid org just got a lot easier. Find out where your teammates are working by searching their name or email address.
Other news
- We've added new ways to interact with app dialogues. For instance, you'll find new menu types that allow you to select members, channels or conversations. Visit Slack API for more.
March 2018
Manage apps on Enterprise Grid
The admin dashboard lets you manage apps installed across the org. Easily review an app's permissions or uninstall it from a central location.
Quicker switches
The Quick Switcher got a makeover. It's quicker and sleeker. And now it helps you to switch between channels in other workspaces if you're on the Enterprise Grid subscription. See how it works!
Updates to our privacy policy and tools
We’re committed to helping teams around the world to work better, together. As part of our growth and to support changes to EU data protection law, we’ve updated our Privacy policy and User terms. We’ve also made some changes to our export tools and made it possible to remove profile information for deactivated members.
Audit logs on Enterprise Grid
A new API method is available on the Enterprise Grid subscription to help protect an organisation proactively. Visit the Help Centre or Slack API for more.
Admins can delete private channels
Workspace owners and admins can delete public and private channels that they have been invited to join. Simply follow the same steps to delete a channel.
February 2018
Customise your terms of service for Enterprise Grid
If you’ve set ground rules for your employees for using Slack, you can now make them visible when members sign in. Learn how to create a custom Terms of Service for all of your members and guests.
Retention settings with clearer descriptions
The design and language used to describe workspace message retention settings now give you a better understanding of the choices available. Read how to customise message and file retention policies.
Suggestions to archive idle channels
To help you to increase focus and decrease clutter in your channel sidebar, Slackbot will periodically suggest channels that you may want to archive. They're just suggestions, so take 'em or leave 'em!
Updates to emoji in Slack 🆕
- Slack has updated its emoji set. Slack now offers Emoji 5.0, which includes the latest additions to Unicode 10.0.
- Your emoji style may change. The emoji that you see in Slack are based on your device’s operating system. Use a screen reader? Convert emoji to plain text.
- Emoji names are translated. The names for emoji have been translated into Slack’s current languages: French, German, Japanese and Spanish.
Other news
- To make it easier for members to find and join workspaces on your Enterprise Grid organisation, we've made the default workspace access preference By request. Learn how to manage workspace access.
- In Enterprise Grid organisations, members no longer see guests and bots that exist in workspaces that they haven’t joined yet in the org directory and Quick Switcher.
- We’ve made some behind-the-scenes enhancements, so now search works even faster. ⚡️
January 2018
Apple Watch users: a single iOS app for all your needs
Everything that you could do with the standalone Watch app is now done through the iOS app. Rest assured – receiving and replying to messages from your wrist works the same as before. It’s like two for the price of one, but with apps.
New channel sidebar preference for Slack Enterprise Grid
Group all of the channels shared across your Enterprise Grid organisation in your sidebar under the header Organisation channels. To adjust, open Preferences, click Sidebar and then head to the options under Sorting and grouping.
Find stuff faster with improved search suggestions
Click the search bar to see your recent searches, or type a search term and Slack will show you related channels, members and file matches. Just select a suggestion to quickly jump to the item!
Default channels for Slack Enterprise Grid
It’s even easier to get your members on the same page – and in the same channels! Org admins can automatically add every member (excluding guests) to channels shared across your entire organisation. Create a default channel.
Private shared channels (beta)
Create both private and public shared channels to communicate with vendors, agencies or clients in Slack. Each party can choose the level of privacy for a shared channel on their workspace.
New and improved shared channel management
A central, convenient place to view all of the external workspaces that yours is connected to. Or, easily create, view and stop sharing any (or all) shared channels. Click here for details!
See emoji as you type 👍
Emoji codes (like :thumbsup:) convert into the actual emoji as soon as you type them out in your message. Voila!
December 2017
Ding! Desktop 3.0.0 is ready ⏲
The latest Slack desktop app is fully baked! This version loads faster and uses less memory. Sweet, right? Read the release notes for a full list of what's changed.
Better shared channel management
Now workspace owners and admins can cancel, decline or accept pending shared channel invitations. To access, click Channels in the channel sidebar to browse all channels, then choose Show all shared channels (beta).
November 2017
The Slack app is available in Japanese! 🌸
Learn how to select your preferred language in Slack. Need some extra help? You're welcome to email us to speak to our Japanese-speaking Support agents any time. Domo arigato!
Self-service invoices
If paying for Slack by credit card isn’t ideal, the option to pay by invoice is available for eligible workspaces. Read more about how it works.
Helpful loading messages from Slack
Sometimes Slack needs a bit of time to load. If you’re like us, productivity is paramount. So, turn on helpful tips while you wait!
October 2017
Share control of your screen During any Slack call, share control of your screen to co-edit documents on the spot. Or simply let others click, draw and navigate!
The latest Slack Enterprise Grid updates and features:
- Remove access to shared channels. Did you share a channel with too many workspaces in your Enterprise Grid organisation? Well, good news! Now you can remove workspaces from a shared channel. Learn how!
- Invite onlyworkspaces. Members can see that invite only workspaces exist, but they'll need an invitation to join. Manage workspace discovery and access.
Redesigned search. Smarter, faster results.
Try the new All view to see search results that are most relevant to you: messages, files and people included! Learn more about sorting through search results in Slack.
September 2017
Communicate with any organisation in Slack with shared channels
Shared channels (beta) are a new type of channel that connects two workspaces, creating a common space for both organisations to work together, with the benefit of using Slack’s communication features and platform integrations.
👉🏽 Admins, sound interesting? Join our shared channels beta!
Display names and @mentions
Now that the Slack app is available in other languages, display names (formerly called usernames) can support spaces, capitalisation and non-Latin characters. To get someone's attention, type the @ symbol, then simply select a name from the list. Change your display name or dig into @mentions for more.
The Slack app is available in multiple languages!
English, German, French, Spanish – what’s your fancy? Simply select the language that you prefer to see throughout the app. (Admins! You can set the default language of an entire workspace.)
August 2017
Forward your emails to Slack
Do you have important information saved in your email inbox? Send those emails to yourself in Slack to keep everything in one place! Learn how to set up a forwarding address.
More insightful channel details
New to a channel or want to know more? Channel highlights provide a high-level overview of anything that you've missed.
Enterprise mobile security
Enterprise Grid admins can integrate Slack with their mobile security provider for additional control over which devices can access Slack. See how it works!
July 2017
Control guest invitation permissions for Enterprise
Now only members with permission can invite guests to workspaces that are connected to Enterprise Grid organisations. Click to read more.
Better insights about your team
Slack’s improved Analytics give a better picture of how members use Slack and the tools and services connected to your workspace. Read more to see how your team is doing.
Keyboard accessibility in Slack
Rely on your keyboard to get around? We have shortcuts to help you to navigate from one area in Slack – such as links, buttons and message input fields – to another. Click to find all of our accessibility shortcuts (and say 👋 goodbye to your mouse)!
Single sign-on test mode for Enterprise
Test mode is now available on both the Plus subscription and Slack Enterprise Grid — go ahead, test SAML single sign-on configurations safely (and make adjustments!) before putting those changes into effect. Sound interesting? Read all about it.
Change Google Drive file permissions from Slack
If you share a file in Slack that doesn’t give other people access – either to view, edit or leave comments – we'll check whether you want to change the file’s permissions. Read on for more about Google Drive for Slack.
- The Slack app can now be found in the G Suite Marketplace! When you add Slack to your Google apps, Google Drive connects automatically.👌
Discover and add apps to get things done
We’ve made it easier to discover the apps that your team is already using in Slack. Find the Apps section in your channel sidebar to browse and manage apps, or jump right into Slack’s App Directory. Learn more about adding apps to your team.
June 2017
Use highlights to focus on the important things
We’ll summarise what’s important to you in your all unread (messages) view and highlight key messages in channels. You’ll spend less time reading and more time getting things done. Want to learn more?
Sync info stored in your identity provider to your members' profiles
People at your company can view consistent and clear information – like job title or phone number – directly from within their teammate’s profile in Slack. And there are other benefits, too. Read more!
We’ve streamlined your notification preferences
Access all your notification preferences – across channels and devices – directly from the Slack desktop app. Dive into desktop notifications in our Help Centre.✨
Hide join and leave messages
Join and leave messages can be useful, but as your team grows they may be getting in the way of real work. If you like, now you can turn them off. Manage your team's preferences.
¡Hola! We launched our Spanish Help Centre
Slack's Help Centre is now available in Spanish. Switch to the Spanish Help Centre!
Other news
- Admins can now customise their team’s set of suggested statuses to better reflect the ones your team use most often.
- If you’re using Slack’s desktop app, channel archives will open in the app rather than redirecting you out of the app to a web browser.
- And finally, the limited edition Brené Brown loading message collection was just that (it was both limited edition and a loading message collection) and, as such, is no longer available for new teams. Don't worry: If you have it enabled now, it's not going anywhere. We’ll have something just as special to come – and you can, as ever, add your own.
May 2017
Preview GDrive files in channel
Links to GDrive files – whether docs, spreadsheets or slideshows – expand in channel, giving a clearer (and more useful) glimpse of what's inside. Read our blog post for more.
Share your screen directly from Slack
From a Slack call, press the share screen icon to present all of your hard work to teammates. Learn more about making calls (and sharing your screen)!
Relevant conversations and channels
To help you find answers to questions faster, we highlight specific people and channels that are most relevant to what you’re searching for. See how it works!
Set a deactivation time for guest accounts
Manage guest accounts on your team efficiently with more control over how long they’ll have access to your team. Learn more.
April 2017
Better mobile message input
On iOS and Android devices, we’ve made it easier to send messages and share files and photos when you’re on the move.
Better guest management on Enterprise Grid
On Slack Enterprise Grid, guests can be converted to regular members through the Admin dashboard. Learn more.
Updates to our set of supported browser and operating systems
To deliver a better experience in Slack, we’ve focused our efforts on a smaller set of supported browsers and operating systems. Learn more.
Add a custom status
Whether you’re going on holiday or working remotely, let your teammates know what you’re up to. 🌴 Pop over to the Help Centre article for the details.
こんにちは! Introducing the Japanese Help Centre
Slack’s Help Centre is available in Japanese! Switch to the Japanese Help Centre.
Interactive message menus in apps
Building an app for Slack? Along with buttons, apps can include drop-down menus offering members a list of options to choose from. Learn more.
We've added international billing currencies
In addition to US Dollars, Slack pricing is offered in British Pound, Euro and Japanese Yen. Learn more.
Share files from your Google Team Drive
For teams using the Google Drive app, share, expand, search and preview files shared from your Team Drive in Slack. Learn more.
Safe browsing
At Slack, safety and security is paramount. We’ve added an extra layer of protection to identify potentially unsafe websites or malicious links. Learn more.
March 2017
Request a new workspace on Enterprise Grid
With the preference turned on, members on Enterprise Grid can easily request to add a new workspace to your organisation. Learn more.
Move channels between teams
Move channels between any team or workspace connected to a Slack Enterprise Grid org. Learn more.
International channel names
Channel names can now include a much broader set of characters and accents. Any #fans-of-crème-brûlée out there?
Hallo, German Help Centre
Slack’s Help Centre is now available in German with additional languages to follow. Switch to the German Help Centre. 🇩🇪
Internal Integrations
We've improved support for teams interested in building internal integrations using our APIs. Learn more.
Manage team discovery and access
We've improved support for teams interested in building internal integrations using our APIs. Learn more.
February 2017
Test mode for SSO configuration
Setting up single sign-on has never been easier. Test your configuration safely, and make adjustments before putting changes into effect. Learn more.
In-line WebM videos
Give it a try! Share any .webm file in Slack and watch it magically play inline. 🎬
DLP and e-discovery support
Slack Enterprise Grid customers in regulated industries can benefit from our DLP and e-discovery support to enable HIPAA and FINRA compliance. Learn more.
Bonjour, French Help Centre
Slack’s Help Centre is now available in French, with additional languages to follow. Switch to the French Help Centre.
January 2017
Domain whitelisting
Slack Enterprise Grid customers can claim or whitelist their company's additional domains to help reduce the number of unsanctioned teams outside the organisation. Learn more.
Message threads! We launched ‘em.
Keep conversations in your team’s channels clean and tidy with threaded messages. Visit our Help Centre to learn more.
UI zoom and channel details pane refresh
We’ve improved the way that Slack looks when zoomed in at higher levels. Along with updates to the channel details pane design, these design improvements will make messages in Slack easier to read. 🐻
Slack app available in the Windows Store
Download the Slack app directly from the Windows store. Featuring live tile notifications and better integration with Microsoft’s IT management tools for enterprises.