See what's new in Slack and what we're gradually rolling out. ✨



November 2026

Salesforce Agentic Swarming is now in Slack

Swarming is a collaborative approach to customer support that brings in subject matter experts and Slackbot to resolve complex cases together. Start a swarm from a Salesforce record to create a dedicated Salesforce channel where Slackbot can summarize the case and research past resolutions so your support team can get to work right away. Learn more in Salesforce Help.

Set up regional inference for native Slack AI features

Customers on the latest version of Business+ and Enterprise+ plans can set up regional AI inference to route LLM prompts and responses to a specific region. We’re starting with Japan, and will be supporting additional regions in the coming months.

Edit Slackbot surfaces

Ask Slackbot to make changes to a surface instead of creating a new one from scratch. You can also view any surface’s version history and revert to a previous version.

Other news



October 2026

Send AI-generated content to third-party apps from a workflow

By default, when a workflow sends AI-generated content to a third-party app, the workflow pauses for human review, but admins can customize when review is required.

Meeting reminders now appear in your sidebar

If you've connected your Google Calendar or Outlook Calendar to Slack, you’ll get a notification in your sidebar before each meeting with an option to join the meeting once it starts. To manage your meeting notification preferences, hover over a meeting notification in your sidebar and click the three dots icon.

Kick off an agent conversation from a workflow

Automatically start a conversation with Slackbot or an agent using information and context collected in the workflow.

Later is now To-dos

Stay on top of your deadlines, reminders, and action items by adding messages, files, and more as a to-do. They’ll appear in the To-dos tab in the sidebar. Add a reminder to get a notification when something is due, then check things off as they’re completed.

Saved items have moved

Previously archived items from Later now live in the Saved section of the Home tab.

View certain channel analytics from channel details

Channel Managers in Enterprise organizations can now view the top messages and reactions, activity and membership trends, and posting insights for channels with 50+ people right from the channel details.

Kick off Slackbot tasks from certain events

Keep work moving quickly by setting up automated Slackbot tasks that run in response to certain events. You can start tasks when someone joins a channel, posts a message, uses an emoji reaction, or when an item in a list is updated.

Work with Slackbot from anywhere

Wherever you’re working, Slackbot (and all of your Slack context) is now at your fingertips. When you first open Slackbot after the Mini window is released, you’ll be prompted to set a custom keyboard shortcut from your preferences.

Verify Slackbot skills

Owners, admins, and Skill Managers can verify Slackbot skills to let members know the approved version to use for specific tasks, like sending templated sales outreach emails or creating slide decks. Verified skills have a purple badge next to them, and you can head to the Slackbot Skills tab and click Discover to browse all of the skills available to your workspace or Enterprise organization.

Slackbot admin controls for calendar and email access

Owners and admins can manage new settings to grant members permission to use Slackbot to manage calendar events and draft and send email on their behalf.

Other news

Customize your Slack CRM sales pipeline with personalized stages to suit your team’s needs.

Slackbot has an increased limit of 15 automatic task runs per day.

Slackbot skills are excluded from canvas retention settings, so they won’t be deleted based on your policy.

Slackbot can take several new actions to help move your work along: Create and manage Google and Outlook calendar events View and edit draft Slack messages Summarize and transcribe media files

Developers can use new API methods to create, edit, and publish Slackbot skills to their Slack workspace or Enterprise organization. View our dev docs for all the details.



September 2026

Filter Activity by people and agents

Stay on top of your agents’ work (or hide it so you can focus on updates from people) with new Activity filters for people, agents, and apps.

Sign in with a passkey

Members of Free, Pro, and Business+ workspaces can securely sign into Slack with their fingerprint, face, or device PIN.

Customize your sidebar tabs

Reorder the tabs in your sidebar to best fit your preferences.

Add skills to your Slackbot surfaces

Help people find and use skills by including them when you build a surface. Anyone viewing your surface can use relevant skills there, so they don’t have to switch over to a new conversation with Slackbot.

Sync focus mode with your calendar

Automatically turn on focus mode when you have focus time scheduled on your Google calendar.

Work with Slackbot from Salesforce

Start a conversation with Slackbot from wherever you’re working in Salesforce. When you open Slackbot from a record page, Slackbot will use the context from that record and any related conversations in Slack to generate a response.

Other news



August 2026

Slackbot big mode, skills improvements, and deep research

Big mode

Open Slackbot from the new tab in your sidebar for a full-screen experience when you need to focus on deeper work. To use Slackbot alongside a conversation, click Slackbot at the top of the desktop app (where it’s always been).

Open Slackbot from the new tab in your sidebar for a full-screen experience when you need to focus on deeper work. To use Slackbot alongside a conversation, click at the top of the desktop app (where it’s always been). Share skills with people at other companies

Create external links to share skills with people outside your workspace.

Create external links to share skills with people outside your workspace. Create skill sets

Group up to 25 skills together to share related skills with your coworkers.

Group up to 25 skills together to share related skills with your coworkers. Deep research

From Slackbot on desktop, click the plus icon next to the message field and select Deep research. Then, ask for in-depth content (like a competitive overview) and it'll pull together a comprehensive answer using all your sources in Slack and the web if applicable.

New Slackbot skill management dashboard and external sharing permissions

Owners, admins, and Skill Managers can view and manage skills from the admin dashboard. Owners and admins can also manage permissions to decide whether their members can share skills externally and save skills shared by people from other organizations.

Introducing Slack Code for working with AI agents as a team

Slack Code is a new way of building with AI in Slack. Bring your team into a code channel to plan, prompt, and review together while a supported agent brings your visions to life.

Agents & tools: the new agentic landing page

Discover popular agents, download apps, and monitor your code channels from a single place in Slack. Click Agents & tools in your sidebar on desktop to find all things automated.

Better threads for agentic work

Following along with agent responses in threads just got simpler, thanks to visual improvements to agent messages and thinking steps, named threads for easy discoverability, and a native stop button to keep an agent from going off track.

Workflows have a new home

Find them in the Agents & tools tab in your sidebar.

Stay on top your sales pipeline with the new Sales Tracker

Move customers from leads to closed deals right from the Sales Tracker view in Slack CRM. As deals progress, add key details like deal amounts and opportunity names to keep your records up to date.

Watch clips while you navigate Slack

Pop any audio or video clip into a floating mini-player to keep watching or listening while you scroll, switch channels, or bounce around Slack. Click the Dock to corner icon or simply navigate away from a clip as it’s playing to view it in its own picture-in-picture view.

Manage access to future AI features

Workspace Primary Owners (Pro, Business+, and Enterprise Select plans) and Org Primary Owners (Enterprise Grid and Enterprise+ plans) can decide whether newly-released Slack AI features are automatically turned on.

Organize your files in sections

Create custom sections in your Files tab to keep track of canvases, lists, and other important documents.

More expressive huddle reactions 🙌 🎉❤️

You can now react multiple times in a huddle to set off an animated reaction. Watch the excitement build when you and your teammates use the same emoji. Turn off animated reactions any time from your huddles preferences.

Other news in August



July 2026

Create interactive surfaces with Slackbot

No more hopping, skipping, and jumping between tools to build and share reports or dashboards. Describe what you need and Slackbot will pull relevant data from Slack (plus any connected data sources) into an interactive surface anyone can view and comment on.

Slackbot slide creation, code execution, and image generation tools

Create slide decks

Describe a presentation you’d like to create (in Google Slides or PowerPoint) and Slackbot will do the work.

Describe a presentation you’d like to create (in Google Slides or PowerPoint) and Slackbot will do the work. Execute code

Slackbot can now write and run code in a secure sandbox to analyze large datasets, then turn its analysis into a report with charts, dashboards, and more.

Slackbot can now write and run code in a secure sandbox to analyze large datasets, then turn its analysis into a report with charts, dashboards, and more. Generate images

Turn a written prompt into a custom image without leaving Slack. 🎨

Send Slack CRM emails from your own domain

Workspace Owners can now verify email domains for Slack CRM so customers receive support emails from a familiar address, rather than the default system-generated address.

Temporarily join public channels

Keep your sidebar organized by temporarily joining channels for one day, 48 hours, or one week.

Schedule your Slack status

Set a status ahead of time when you know you’ll be busy or away from Slack.

IDP groups now visible in Slack

Org Owners and Admins can make org-level user groups and IDP groups visible in Slack so anyone can use them to mention people or add them to channels.

Expanded Slackbot analytics

If you’re on the Business+ plan, you’ll now have access to Slackbot analytics. We’ve also made some other improvements:

Slackbot analytics have moved to their own section of the dashboard separate from other AI features

Filter for additional date ranges and export Slackbot usage data as a CSV file

See the current top 10 skills in your workspace or organization, plus how many people have used skills

Manage MCP server access

Org Owners and Admins in Enterprise Grid and Enterprise+ organizations can grant MCP server access to specific people and groups, rather than managing access at the app level.

Manage AI content safety filter settings

The Slack AI Guardrails protect all native AI features in Slack and include content safety filters for features that rely on user-generated inputs (like search and Slackbot). Owners and admins can adjust the default content safety filter setting to comply with regulatory requirements or prevent blocking of legitimate use.

Copy channel email addresses on mobile

Copy a custom email address you can use to send emails directly to a channel.

Other news in July



June 2026

Control access to apps on Enterprise plans

Org Owners, Org Admins, and Integrations Admins can manage who can use an app by assigning access to everyone, no one, or specific people and groups.

Name your group direct messages

No more confusing different direct messages (DMs) with similar groups of people — you can now give a name to any group DM.

Connect Slackbot to your favorite apps

Install an app that includes a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server to connect Slackbot with that app so it can take actions right from Slack. Admins, owners, and members with permission can install apps with MCP servers. Org Owners and Admins in Enterprise Grid or Enterprise+ organizations can assign apps to certain workspaces and restrict app access to certain members and groups.

Slackbot analytics dashboard

Get more insight into your Enterprise org with a new analytics dashboard for Slackbot.

Slack memory, voice dictation, and a new Tasks tab

Build your Slackbot memory

Slackbot will now save relevant context from your Slack activity to use in responses and drafted content. You can also import memory from other AI tools to get Slackbot up to speed faster.

Slackbot will now save relevant context from your Slack activity to use in responses and drafted content. You can also import memory from other AI tools to get Slackbot up to speed faster. Talk instead of typing

Click or tap the microphone icon in the message field to dictate messages. Slackbot will respond with a written message, but will be able to send spoken replies in the future.

Click or tap the in the message field to dictate messages. Slackbot will respond with a written message, but will be able to send spoken replies in the future. Tasks tab

Open the new Tasks tab to view and manage all of your tasks.

Other news in June



May 2026

Temporarily mute channels

When things get a little too chatty, temporarily mute a channel for an hour or until the next day.

Start your day with Today

Get up to speed on your most important work faster with Slack’s personalized, AI-powered landing page (now in open beta). Sign up for the waitlist so you can get a bird’s eye view of your meetings, action items, and conversation highlights in one place.

Reduce distractions with focus mode

Turn on focus mode for a quieter sidebar — no bolding, limited badging, and reduced notifications.

Manage Salesforce records with Slackbot

Let Slackbot take care of creating or updating Salesforce records for you. Slackbot can only access Salesforce data you have permissions for, and Slack admins and owners can decide which record actions Slackbot can take.

Slackbot can search the web

Owners and admins can allow Slackbot to search other websites. When responses include external information, links to the websites will be cited so members can click through to view and verify accuracy.

More Slackbot updates

Here’s what else is new in Slackbot for May:

Read external links

No more copying and pasting text from other websites into Slackbot. Include a link in your request and Slackbot will read it to get you an answer.

No more copying and pasting text from other websites into Slackbot. Include a link in your request and Slackbot will read it to get you an answer. Attach files to Salesforce records

Slackbot can attach any files shared in your workspace to Salesforce records for you.

Slackbot can attach any files shared in your workspace to Salesforce records for you. Send a suggested response

While chatting with Slackbot, you may see suggested followup responses in the message field. Press the Tab key to quickly send one.

While chatting with Slackbot, you may see suggested followup responses in the message field. Press the key to quickly send one. View Salesforce reports

Send Slackbot a link to a Salesforce report and ask for a summary, insights, or answers to specific questions you have about it.

Send Slackbot a link to a Salesforce report and ask for a summary, insights, or answers to specific questions you have about it. Visualize data

Slackbot can create charts using data you provide or information in Slack.

Slackbot can create charts using data you provide or information in Slack. Undo canvas updates

Select Undo Canvas Update to easily remove newly-added canvas content.

Other news in May

Slackbot can now read, create, and edit lists. You’ll be able to review and approve changes, just like with canvas creation and editing.

Display the AI agent you use most at the top of Slack on desktop.

Workflow managers can now edit and delete messages sent by their workflows.



April 2026

Slackbot skills

Automatically guide Slackbot to the best way to respond to requests that involve complex processes or recurring tasks like getting a new project off the ground or prepping for a monthly review meeting. Create your own, or choose from a catalog of admin-approved skills.

More Slackbot updates

In addition to skills, we’ve added several new features to Slackbot:

Scheduled tasks

Ask Slackbot to perform certain tasks (like creating a meeting agenda canvas) on a recurring basis.

Ask Slackbot to perform certain tasks (like creating a meeting agenda canvas) on a recurring basis. Slack actions

With your approval, Slackbot can send messages on your behalf, update your sidebar, set your status, and take a variety of actions on channels, ex. adding people, archiving, and more.

With your approval, Slackbot can send messages on your behalf, update your sidebar, set your status, and take a variety of actions on channels, ex. adding people, archiving, and more. Calendar and email actions

Connect your Gmail, Google Calendar, or Microsoft Outlook account to Slack so Slackbot can send emails and create events on your behalf. Currently available to customers with Slackbot and enterprise search.

Automate AI responses in Workflow Builder

Use the new AI answer step to build workflows that automatically answer questions, summarize channels, and surface key updates based on sources you choose.

Schedule forwarded messages to send in the future

When forwarding a message, choose a time to send it by clicking the arrow icon next to Forward and selecting Schedule for later.

Preview canvas content generated by Slackbot

Slackbot will display a preview of content it creates in a shared canvas for you to approve.

Other news

GitHub issues will now show up in enterprise search results alongside pull requests. Additionally, Org Owners and Admins can connect up to five organizations when configuring GitHub as a data source.

Share a file, canvas, or message directly to your huddle thread with a one-click Add to thread option.

option. When you open Slackbot while viewing something in Slack (like a channel, canvas, or Salesforce record), it’ll use that context to give you an answer grounded in exactly what you’re working on.



March 2026

Simplify customer management with Slack CRM

Slack CRM brings customer management tools into Slack so you can track deals, manage leads, and resolve cases where you’re already working.

Find content from Gmail or Microsoft Outlook in Slack

Org Owners and Admins can add Google Mail and Microsoft Outlook as enterprise search data sources so members can search for email content in Slack.

Approve certain scopes when reviewing app requests

When reviewing app requests that contain optional scopes, Workspace Owners and app managers can choose which scopes to approve or deny.

Other news

People with permission can now change the owner of a Salesforce record in Slack, rather than from Salesforce.

All your agents (including Agentforce and third-party agents) have moved to the Tools tab. To find agents, click Tools in the sidebar, then select Agents .

tab. To find agents, click in the sidebar, then select . Use the new Stop button to pause a Slackbot response and enter a new prompt or change the direction it’s going.

button to pause a Slackbot response and enter a new prompt or change the direction it’s going. Admins and owners can now choose which record field Salesforce channel names are based on.

February 2026

Scan for secrets with Slack DLP

Keep your organization’s confidential information like API tokens, webhooks, and access keys secure with new built-in DLP rules.

Share Slackbot prompts

Forward helpful Slackbot prompts to your team in channels or direct messages so anyone can use them, or copy links to share prompts in a canvas.

Work with AI assistants using the Slack MCP server

The Slack MCP server lets AI assistants (like Claude and Cursor) securely access your Slack data, helping you search conversations, send messages, and create canvases with natural language prompts.

A built-in set of Slackbot emoji

Add our newest emoji pack to festoon your messages with Slackbots.

Create org-level user groups on Enterprise plans

With org-level user groups, Org Owners and Admins can now manage permissions and channel memberships across workspaces without modifying IDP groups.

Other news

Press Cmd (Mac) or Ctrl (Windows/Linux) and click on the Files tab in your sidebar on desktop to open it in a new window.

(Mac) or (Windows/Linux) and click on the tab in your sidebar on desktop to open it in a new window. Workspace Owners and Admins can now create and edit user groups right from the admin dashboard.

You can now select text without copying the whole message on the Slack iOS app.

If you ask Slackbot to update a canvas, you’ll have the option to approve or deny the changes before new content is added.



January 2026

View all of your important notifications from Activity

The new Activity view is your one-stop shop for staying informed, managing messages, and taking action on everything you’re working on in Slack. You’ll now find direct messages (DMs), messages from channels set to All new posts, and reminders in Activity, along with new filtering options to easily find and sort your work and conversations.

Reintroducing Slackbot, your personal agent for work

Meet the new Slackbot, your productivity partner in Slack that understands how you work. Slackbot uses the knowledge in your workspace or Enterprise organization to help with whatever you need, whether it's prepping for a customer meeting, creating a project brief, or even finding that one canvas you can’t remember the name of. Check out A reintroduction to Slackbot for all the details on how Slackbot works now.

Restrict AI access to content in Slack

For more control over information that can be used to generate search answers, canvas content, and Slackbot responses, Org Owners and Admins on Enterprise+ can restrict AI access to channels, canvases, and lists.

Huddles window and toolbar improvements

Huddles now open in a new window by default so they don’t block the sidebar. If you close a huddle window, you’ll see the toolbar (with a new easy-to-access 🖐️ hand raise option) wherever you navigate in Slack.

Other news



December 2025

Split view is back, better than ever

After a brief hiatus, you can once again use split view to open conversations and other pages side-by-side in Slack.

New ways to fine-tune your notifications

Simplified notification preferences make it easier to decide what you’re notified about in Slack. You can choose to be notified about all new messages or only mentions and direct messages (DMs), and set exceptions for important channels so you never miss an update. Visit Configure your Slack notifications to learn more.

Other news

Features that rely on a connection to Salesforce (like Salesforce channels and Agentforce) are now preserved when you migrate your workspace to an Enterprise organization.

Use AI to generate message explanations on the Slack iOS and Android apps.

Share canvases and lists from Slack on mobile to grant others permission to view and edit them.



November 2025

Keep track of customer information in Slack

On the Business+ plan, you can now manage customer contacts right where your team is already working. Use customer contacts to track interactions, collaborate on deals, and more.

Share AI search answers

When you get an AI answer that your teammates would also find helpful, click

Share to post it in a channel or send it in a DM.

Open workspace settings from your sidebar

Workspace Owners and Workspace Admins on the Free, Pro, and Business+ plans can now click Admin in the Slack sidebar to access workspace settings.

Other news

Data residency for Slack is now available in São Paulo, Brazil; Zurich, Switzerland; and Dubai, UAE.



October 2025

Build workflows with nested branches

To help you build workflows for more complex processes, you can now nest workflow branches below another branch.

Turn off anomaly event responses for certain users

Org Owners, Org Admins, and Security Admins can exclude certain people in their Enterprise organization from triggering anomaly event responses.

Other news



September 2025

Get instant answers from Channel Expert

Ask questions and get help in channels from a new AI-powered Channel Expert agent. Once configured by your admins, Channel Expert will answer your questions when mentioned in channels it’s been set up in.

A consolidated set of tabs for Slack on desktop

You can now access canvases and lists in the Files tab, and find workflows, apps, and channel templates in the new Tools tab. The People, Channels, and External Connections tabs have moved to a Directories page at the top of the sidebar in Home. Learn more about these changes.

Create or edit a canvas with AI

Get writing help from AI to create or edit a canvas. When drafting or refining content, AI can draw from conversations and files you have access to in Slack to include relevant information and convey your message clearly.

Other news

After you record and share a clip, select Generate transcript below the clip to include a transcript anyone can view.

below the clip to include a transcript anyone can view. If you can’t hear other people in a huddle, click the three dots icon and select Test Speaker. You’ll hear a chime if your device is working properly.



August 2025

New settings to manage work object previews

Owners and admins on paid plans can now customize how work object previews appear for members.

Automatically start a workflow from a keyword

Use the When a message is posted event to kick off a workflow when keywords you specify are used in Slack.

Get clarity quickly with AI explanations

When you find a message in Slack with lots of acronyms or that covers a complex topic, ask AI to explain it so you can get a better understanding. This feature is available on the new version of Business+ and our Enterprise+ plan, and for customers with the legacy Slack AI add-on.

Other news



July 2025

Conditional branches now available in Workflow Builder

Build a workflow with branches to present people with different options in your workflow based on conditions you specify. Use branches to route support requests to specific channels depending on the issue type, automate approval processes by assigning different approvers based on regions or teams, and more.

View AI feature usage on your analytics dashboard

Customers on paid plans with AI features enabled can now access usage data for each feature from the Slack analytics dashboard.

Other news

Click the six dots icon next to any section of a canvas to highlight it with a colorful callout.

next to any section of a canvas to highlight it with a colorful callout. Quickly build an Agentforce agent using three new pre-made templates for Slack.



June 2025

Updates to feature availability and pricing for Slack plans

On June 17, 2025, we announced a set of changes coming to Slack plans that expand access to security, Salesforce, and AI features. To learn more, visit our Help Center or the Slack blog. Customers who work with a Slack Account Executive can reach out to them for more details on how these changes may impact their team.

New Slack features in Salesforce

We’ve added the following Slack features to Salesforce:

Salesforce channels in Salesforce bring the collaborative experience of Slack channels into Salesforce.

Quickly create a Slack workspace that’s automatically connected to your Salesforce org from Salesforce.

Bring Salesforce data into Slack with Salesforce channels

People on all Slack plans can now use Salesforce channels to collaborate in Slack.

Automatically start AI notes for huddles

To ensure Slack AI always captures meeting notes, Channel Managers and members with posting permissions can turn on automatic Slack AI notes for all huddles in certain channels. If they’d like, owners and admins can disable this option from Slack AI settings.

Manage access to individual AI features

Slack AI admin settings have moved to a new page where owners and admins can manage access to specific features or all features at once.



Other news

Org Owners and Admins can now add Confluence Cloud and Microsoft Teams as enterprise search data sources.

With the addition of Italian, AI features in Slack are now available in all of our supported languages.

Set a message retention policy for Salesforce channels in Slack, just like you would for regular channels or direct messages.



May 2025

Work with agents in channels

You can now add Agentforce agents to channels so they can participate in conversations just like your teammates.

Simplified layout mode in Slack

Use simplified layout mode in Slack for a more streamlined desktop app experience that can help single-taskers and people using assistive technology minimize distractions.

Add apps and workflows as VIPs

Prioritize notifications from specific apps or workflows by adding them to your VIP list.

Create folders for files and links

Organize important information and resources in any channel or direct message (DM) by adding a folder to the conversation header. You can add up to 100 canvases, lists, files, and links to a folder.



April 2025

Add owners to your canvases and lists

To grant other people the same permissions you have as the creator of a canvas or list, make them an owner. If you enable limited sharing, any owners you add will also be able to share your canvas or list.

Translate messages with Slack AI

Break down language barriers by automatically translating any message with Slack AI.

Updates to workflow permissions in Slack Connect

Owners and admins can set workflow usage permissions for external organizations to decide who can use workflows with third-party connector steps in Slack Connect conversations. On Enterprise Grid, these settings can be managed on a per-organization basis.

Other news

A new custom data export for Enterprise Grid allows you to choose which data to export by conversation type, member, or workspace.

We’ve reduced the steps required to install Agentforce agents in Slack and added a new way to assign access to agents for people without Salesforce accounts. View the updated setup guide for more information.

Slack AI is now available with support for Chinese (simplified and traditional), French, and Korean.

Get more out of enterprise search (available to Enterprise Grid orgs with Slack AI) with support for additional data sources from Asana, Box, Jira, and OneDrive/Sharepoint.

Subscribe to slack-status.com email updates to receive email notifications whenever Slack creates or updates an incident.



March 2025

New task-tracking features for lists

When you create a list, you’ll see new task-tracking fields to make it even easier to stay on top of work. You can also add subtasks to any item, and set up list automations with Workflow Builder to send reminders about upcoming and past due dates.

Search across applications with Slack enterprise search

Use enterprise search (available to customers on the Enterprise Grid plan with the Slack AI add-on) to quickly find information and get answers to questions from all of the apps your organization uses like Google Drive, GitHub, and more. To get started, Org Owners or Org Admins can enable enterprise search for their org.

Custom notification sound for VIPs

Make notifications from your VIPs stand out by setting a custom sound.

Other news

Owners and admins can now manage previews for third-party files so that only the file titles display in Slack.

Make your lists easier to use by setting a default view (for example, tasks grouped by due date) everyone will see when they open it.

You can now create Salesforce channels on the go from your mobile device.



February 2025

Add Slack actions to Agentforce agents

Agentforce builders can now choose from a set of five Slack actions when creating an agent in Salesforce. Agents can create a canvas, send a direct message, and more.

Copy a workflow step to use it again

From Workflow Builder, hover over a workflow step and click the duplicate icon to copy it.

Automated responses to anomaly events

When certain anomaly events are detected in the audit logs on Enterprise Grid, Slack will automatically end the acting user’s sessions. You can manage anomaly event responses to decide which events end a user’s sessions and which admins are notified.

Other news

Org Owners and Admins can use the external people dashboard to disconnect external people from their organization and end all Slack Connect conversations.

On Enterprise Grid, Org Owners and Admins can export a summary of their org’s security settings as a CSV.

We’ve released some new tools for content flagging on Enterprise Grid: Org Owners can enable profile content flagging for their organization. Members can flag content from external people in Slack Connect conversations to the external organization for review, provided they’ve also enabled content flagging. Admins who have been assigned flagged content for review can now be notified with a Slackbot message.

You can now remove all external people from Slack Connect channels, regardless of whether they have permission only to post, or permission to post, invite, and more.



January 2025

Agentforce in Slack

Add Agentforce agents to your workspace or Enterprise Grid organization so members can work alongside autonomous agents in Slack. To get started with Agentforce, you’ll need a paid Slack plan and a Salesforce Agentforce license. To learn more, visit the Slack blog.

Version history for lists

View previous versions of a list or detailed history of an individual item for a record of what’s changed over time. For step-by-step instructions, visit Use lists in Slack.

Other news

Archive individual items or entire views in a list to make room for new information.

Invitations to join a Slack workspace now expire after 30 days. Need more time? Owners and admins can resend invitations to give pending members a chance to accept.

Delegate app management in your Enterprise Grid organization by assigning certain members the Integrations Admin system role.

Slack AI is now available with support for German and Portuguese.



December 2024

Share a canvas wherever you need to

View a canvas outside of Slack by printing it, or saving it as a PDF.

New admin settings for developer sandboxes

Org Owners and Admins on Enterprise Grid can now manage invitations, request automation, and Slack Connect settings for their developer sandboxes.

Other news

DLP Admins can specify the types of conversations — public channels, private channels, or direct messages — they’d like a Slack DLP rule to apply to.

When building a workflow, format the drop-down options in forms as mentions so that users can be notified when their name is selected as a form response.

On Enterprise Grid, you can now set specific workflow usage permissions for external organizations to decide who can use workflows in Slack Connect conversations.



November 2024

Let Slack AI summarize files

Get caught up on new files quickly with automatic AI file summaries.

Create custom list templates

Convert any list to a template and share it with members of your workspace or Enterprise Grid organization.

Deploy Slack at scale with the MSIX installer

You can now install Slack on Windows at scale using a new MSIX installer package for ARM and 64-bit architectures.

Add people as VIPs

Prioritize your notifications by adding people to your VIP list. Notifications from your VIPs can override your Do Not Disturb settings, and will appear at the top of your Activity feed.

Submit a workspace migration request

Org Owners can now start and manage the process of migrating a workspace into their Enterprise Grid organization from the admin dashboard.

Other news

You can now add emoji reactions to the text in a canvas.

When creating a Salesforce channel, choose to convert an existing Slack channel instead of starting from scratch.



October 2024

Limit canvas and list sharing with a new setting

When you limit sharing on a canvas or list, only the owner can grant others view or edit access. Owners and admins can also enable limited sharing for all canvases and lists by default.

Keep your sidebar tidy on the go

You can now create, edit, and delete custom sidebar sections on the Slack mobile apps.

Power up your channels with templates

Slack templates bundle pre-configured tools — like canvases, lists, and workflows — together to get any job done in Slack. Rather than starting a new process or project from scratch, choose a template, create the channel, and be on your way.

Configure Salesforce access in Slack

Set up a connection with Salesforce to easily manage access to Sales Elevate and Salesforce channels.

Recent Slack Sales Elevate updates

We've made the following improvements to Slack Sales Elevate for a better experience:

Search for Salesforce records in Slack

Add Salesforce lists as tabs in any channel

Manage Salesforce record previews

Other news



September 2024

Data residency now available in Singapore

Data residency for Slack allows organizations to choose where certain types of customer data are stored.

Choose a new font for Slack

Change the font in Slack to customize how text and messages appear for you.

Premium workflows no longer cost extra

On September 25, 2024, we ended usage-based billing for workflows in Slack, so workflows with two (or more) connector steps or custom steps no longer cost extra. After October 31, 2024, the existing permissions determining who can build standard and premium workflows will be combined into a single permission. To ensure the right people can continue creating workflows, they need access to Publish all workflows, including premium.

Bring customer data into Slack with Salesforce channels

Salesforce channels are a centralized space in Slack for the conversations, data, and information about Salesforce records like Accounts or Opportunities. When you create a Salesforce channel, you’ll see tabs for Messages, Record details, Related records, and more. Salesforce channels are now available for customers who have purchased Slack Sales Elevate.

The Slack App Directory is now Slack Marketplace

New name, same great selection — discover and add apps (including those with new AI features) to Slack from the Slack Marketplace.

Chat with third-party AI Agents and Assistants in Slack

Apps built for Slack can now include an AI Agent, making it possible to chat with third-party AI right in Slack. Visit the Slack Marketplace to browse the latest selection of apps with an AI agent or assistant.

Use Slack AI to build a workflow

Write a prompt describing a process you'd like to automate. Slack AI will automatically create a workflow for you to customize and publish.

Let Slack AI take notes in a huddle

Use Slack AI to take notes in a huddle so your team can focus on the conversation. After your huddle, Slack AI will automatically create a canvas with meeting highlights, action items, and more.

Improvements to workflow buttons

Build more flexible workflows with new button options:

Multi-click

Allow more than one click (by one or multiple people) on the same button in a workflow step.

Allow more than one click (by one or multiple people) on the same button in a workflow step. Permissions

Decide who can click a workflow button.

Decide who can click a workflow button. Expiration

Choose how long a button should be active.

Automate approvals for Slack Connect invitations on Enterprise Grid

Org Owners and Admins can use a set of Slack Connect APIs to create automation rules that automatically approve, deny, or request admin review for Slack Connect invitations based on criteria you define.

Conversations now include tabs

A new conversation layout introduces tabs to the top of all channels and direct messages, making it easier than ever to access messages, pins, bookmarks, workflows, and more.

Other news



August 2024

Slack AI search results now include files

To provide better answers to your questions, Slack AI search answers can now include information found in files and documents shared in Slack.

New workflow templates in the Automations gallery

We’ve added several new workflow templates to make automating everyday tasks even simpler.

Updates to lists in Slack

Owners and admins can now manage whether people can create lists in Slack.

You can now view and restore lists that you deleted within the last 24 hours.

Upload a file from your computer into a list by creating a field for Files .

. Keep track of canvases in a list by creating a field for Canvases.

Other news



July 2024

Manage Slack Connect at scale with new APIs

Enterprise Grid customers can use four new APIs to automate managing Slack Connect in their organizations:

team.externalTeams.list

Allow automations to get information about connected organizations

Allow automations to get information about connected organizations users.discoverableContacts.lookup

Look up an email address to see if the user is discoverable on Slack

Look up an email address to see if the user is discoverable on Slack conversations.externalInvitePermissions.set

Update posting and invitation permissions for Slack Connect channels

Update posting and invitation permissions for Slack Connect channels team.externalTeams.disconnect

Disconnect Slack Connect channels and direct messages (DMs)

Recent Slack Sales Elevate updates

Sales Admins can configure Sales Elevate to set up these new features:

Deal insights

Send leaders notifications with summaries of changes to deals in their pipelines at specific times.

Send leaders notifications with summaries of changes to deals in their pipelines at specific times. Proactive notifications

Create reminders for close dates, missing fields, or stalled deals to keep work on track.

Create reminders for close dates, missing fields, or stalled deals to keep work on track. List views for any Salesforce object

Bring any standard or custom object into list views in Slack.

Bring any standard or custom object into list views in Slack. Editable records in Slack

Click on a record to open it on the right side of Slack and make edits.



Create sidebar sections for your team

Keep your team organized by creating custom sidebar sections for user groups in your workspace or Enterprise Grid organization.

Schedule messages in threads

The time is now! Or maybe, it should be later. Schedule a message in any thread to reply in the future.

Other news

App notifications in Activity are now grouped together to keep your feed a little tidier.

are now grouped together to keep your feed a little tidier. Drag and drop files in the message field to re-order them before posting in a channel or sending a DM.

Org Owners and Org Admins on Enterprise Grid can now view and manage developer sandboxes from the Developer Program section of the org dashboard.

section of the org dashboard. Paste the link to a list in any canvas to embed it in-line.

The data backup regions for Australia, Canada, and India have changed so they differ from the primary regions. Learn more about data residency in our Help Center.

When you update a channel canvas, a message in the channel will let people know new information has been added.

The Slack account password length requirement has changed from six to eight characters.

To access canvases and lists from the Slack iOS or Android app, tap More at the bottom of the screen.

at the bottom of the screen. Customize the Home tab on your Slack mobile app. Tap and hold tiles at the top of the screen to rearrange them, or tap the gear icon to choose which tiles are displayed.

June 2024

Track projects and tasks with lists

Use lists to organize work happening in Slack — keep tabs on projects, review and manage requests, and more. Anyone can create a custom list from scratch, or choose a template to get started.

Create custom administrative roles on Enterprise Grid

The Org Primary Owner and org-level Roles Admins can create and assign custom roles to people in their organization in order to easily grant them specific permissions.

Other news

May 2024

Read your Slack AI recap on the go

Anyone using Slack AI can now view daily recaps from the Slack iOS or Android app.

Other news



April 2024

New visibility settings for Workflow Builder connectors

Decide how your members should access new steps added to existing Workflow Builder connectors from the admin dashboard.

Add Slack AI to your workspace

Summarize conversations, find answers, and get helpful daily recaps with AI tools built right into Slack. Slack AI is a paid add-on that uses information already in your Slack workspace to save you time and make your team more productive.

We take our commitment to protecting customer data seriously. Learn how we built Slack to be secure and private.

Data loss prevention (DLP) for Enterprise Grid

Ensure messages and files shared across your entire Enterprise Grid organization stay safe and secure with Slack DLP.

Other news



March 2024

Add GIFs to messages

Click or tap the smiley face icon to browse and select GIFs from the message field in Slack on desktop and mobile.

Slack developer program

Developers who build apps for Slack can sign up for our developer program to take advantage of new tools and resources, including early access to beta development features and an Enterprise Grid sandbox for testing.

Other news



February 2024

Open Activity in a separate window

Keep a constant eye on your Activity by having it open at all times in a separate window.

Customize your sidebar on the Slack desktop app

Add the tools and tabs you use most to your sidebar to access them in one click. You can access the items you don't add to your sidebar from More.

Other news



January 2024

Unread messages on mobile

Catch up on all of your unread conversations at once, right from your mobile device.

Theme customization is back!

Change the look of your workspace with the option to choose colors for different elements of your Slack theme.

Other news



December 2023

New connectors for Workflow Builder

We've added to the available connectors for Workflow Builder with new connector steps from Airtable, Greenhouse, Twilio, and more. See the complete list of connectors.

Out of office status on Enterprise Grid

Set an out of office status to let your coworkers know how to get work done while you're away.

Workflow usage in Slack Connect

External people will no longer be able to run workflows that contain certain types of steps.

Manage connector steps from the admin dashboard

Admins can decide which connector steps are visible to their members in Workflow Builder.

Push-to-talk for huddles on mobile

Easily mute and unmute yourself when you're in a huddle on-the-go. From any huddle, tap the three dots icon, then select Turn on Push-to-talk.

Other news

Members can request additional configuration or approval for connector steps that require it directly from Workflow Builder, and admins can action outstanding requests from the admin dashboard.

DLP Admins can now choose to show a warning to members when they send a message that violates a DLP rule.



November 2023

End of promotional period for Workflow Builder premium runs

On November 1st, the number of premium workflows run in your workspace will reset to zero, and workflow runs beyond your plan's allotment will be billable at $0.05/run. If you reach your plan's allotment, you'll need to authorize payment to use additional premium workflow runs.

Other news

When you embed a canvas into a channel canvas, you'll be prompted to set View or Edit permissions for the members of that conversation.

or permissions for the members of that conversation. Streamline external conversations by converting Slack Connect DMs to private channels.

Select multiple workflows at once from the workflow dashboard, making it easier to manage workflows at scale.



October 2023

All of your apps and workflows in one place

Visit the Automations page to view workflows you've recently run, browse all available workflows, and find and use apps. From your desktop, hover over More in the sidebar, then click Automations.

Canvas-specific retention

Set a retention policy for the canvases in your workspace or org, just like you would for files and messages.

Other news



September 2023

New system roles

Since you last checked, we’ve created new system roles for workspace security, workflow management, analytics, and more.

View new invitations from Activity

Invitations to collaborate in Slack will now appear in Activity. Click the Invitations tab to view channels you've been added to, Slack Connect invitations and more.

Easier workflow management for admins

We’ve made several improvements to workflow management:

• View and copy any workflow ID from the workflow details view in Slack.

• Filter the workflow dashboard by workflow ID, name, source, and collaborators. You can also see and click through to app details for any workflows built by developers in your organization.

• Use new automation rule criteria to review any apps that contain custom workflow steps.

• View all approved connectors from the Integrations page of the admin dashboard (Enterprise Grid).

New workflow step authentication permission

When using workflows with steps from third-party apps, owners and admins can require all users to authenticate with their own accounts (rather than granting access via the workflow creator’s credentials).

Manage access to premium workflow creation

Owners and admins can now choose whether members can create only standard workflows or both standard and premium workflows. Visit Manage Workflow Builder access and permissions to learn more.

Other news

Connect your workflows to a new set of third-party tools — Asana, Calendly, Cisco Webex Meetings, DocuSign, GitHub, Gitlab, Google Sheets, Jira Cloud, Lucid, PagerDuty, Salesforce, Wrike, and Zoom. Visit the Help Center for a full list of available connectors.

Org Owners and Admins on Enterprise Grid can manage workflows with new APIs.

Open the workspace switcher in the new Slack desktop experience with the shortcut Cmd+Shift+S (Mac) or Ctrl+Shift+S (Windows). For a full list of keyboard shortcuts, press Cmd+/ (Mac) or Ctrl+/ (Windows).



August 2023

Mute notifications from specific people

Hide a person in Slack to hide messages from them and mute notifications anytime they mention you or send you a direct message.

Reassign canvas ownership

When a member is deactivated, owners and admins can reassign ownership of their canvases to someone else. This ensures access to the member's canvases isn't lost.

Introducing Slack Sales Elevate

A brand new way to sell with Salesforce Sales Cloud built into Slack.

Other news

To share or copy a workflow, click the arrow icon or three dots icon next to the workflow in Workflow Builder. To include a workflow in a message, click the plus icon in the message field.

or next to the workflow in Workflow Builder. To include a workflow in a message, click the in the message field. To make workflow management easier, the name of custom apps that include coded workflows are now visible in the Source column of the workflow dashboard.

column of the workflow dashboard. Duplicate any canvas that's been shared with you to keep a copy for yourself.

Upgrade or downgrade a person's access to a canvas from the people tab on the share modal.

Now, you can enable notification sounds for sending or receiving messages in any open conversation, or enable message announcements for screen readers. This preference is no longer limited to your DMs.



July 2023

Automate more of your work with the new version of Workflow Builder

Create workflows with several new Slack and third-party steps, then share them in any channel or DM with a link. New to Workflow Builder? Check out our What is a Slack workflow? and Build a workflow tutorials to get started.

Celebrate anniversary and hire-dates

Recognize coworker milestones right in Slack with profile celebrations.

Analytics enhancements

Get more insight into your Enterprise Grid org with new analytics dashboards for apps and clips.

Other news

Changes to Slack’s Fair Billing Policy go into effect on July 10, 2023. If applicable, you may see them reflected after your July billing statement.

Easily revoke pending Slack Connect invites from the invitations dashboard.

Track huddles adoption across your Enterprise Grid organization with a new analytics dashboard.



June 2023

Mute notifications from specific people

Hide a person in Slack to hide messages from them and mute notifications anytime they mention you or send you a direct message.

Show or hide upcoming reminders

A new filter in Later allows you to show or hide upcoming reminders so you can focus on the highest priority tasks first.

Other news

You can access common message actions by right clicking any message in Slack.

Message activity is now available in Slack Connect channels on Enterprise Grid.

Owners can require members use an authentication app instead of allowing SMS text messages for 2FA.



May 2023

Private channel analytics on Enterprise Grid

Owners and admins with permission can now get clearer insights into how members use Slack with private channel analytics.



April 2023

Work collaboratively in a canvas

Create a canvas to share, edit and view information with your coworkers.

Shortcuts, slash commands and workflows have moved

Browse the shortcuts menu from the new slash icon, or run one from the message field by typing a forward slash and the name of the app, slash command or workflow.

Work in Slack in multiple windows

Press Cmd (Mac) or Ctrl (Windows/Linux) and click on a channel or DM in your sidebar to open it in a new window. When viewing a thread or a canvas, click the new window icon.

Automate anything with the Slack platform

Any developer can now use our new tools to build modular apps and workflows. Learn more on our blog.

Quickly add external people to Slack connect channels

People with permission can now invite external members from any organization already in a Slack Connect channel.

Message forwarding

Forward messages from any conversation, including private channels and direct messages, to anyone, anywhere in Slack.

Enhancements to huddles

Joining a Slack huddle is now easier with better notifications, multi-device support, and a clearer interface.

Other news

The order of icons on the message composer have been rearranged to make room for the new shortcuts menu.

Provision and manage members with the new SCIM 2.0 protocol.



March 2023

Manage tasks, to-do lists and reminders in Slack

Navigate to Later in your sidebar to explore task management features for your saved items.

Other news

On the free plan, you can now filter your Unreads view based on default sidebar sections.

Manage and deploy Slack in your environment using desktop app configurations.

Set a maximum guest expiration period on Enterprise Grid.



February 2023

Add custom emoji from another org

In a Slack Connect channel or direct message, right-click another organization's custom emoji to add it to your organization.

Convert private channels to public

Workspace Owners can convert private channels to public and open the conversation up to all members of your workspace.

Manage Slack Connect invitations in bulk

When approval is required for Slack Connect channels, invitation requests can be approved or denied in bulk.

Share your screen from huddles on mobile

From any huddle, tap the three dots icon, then select Share screen.

Other news



January 2023

Manage Slack Connect invitations on the go

View any invitations to work with others in Slack Connect channels and DMs from your mobile device.

Other news

Tap Huddles at the top of your sidebar on mobile to view active huddles (and join, if you’d like!)

at the top of your sidebar on mobile to view active huddles (and join, if you’d like!) All clips shared in Slack now include a transcript preview.



November 2022

Data residency now available in Seoul, Korea

Data residency allows organizations to choose where certain types of customer data are stored.

Copy and share links to huddles

With a link, people can join from anywhere — like a calendar invite or a message in Slack.

Automate admin approval for app requests

Create automation rules to streamline the app request process for your organization.

Assign the Channel Manager role

Lighten the administrative load by letting non-admins manage channels they’re assigned.

Other news

Set a topic for direct messages, just like you would for channels.

When adding an emoji with multiple people (like this one!👯‍♀), you can right-click to customize the skin tone of each person.



September 2022

Video, reactions and more now available in huddles

A handful of new huddles features are here to help you and your team collaborate in an entirely new space for coworking.

Add people to DM conversations

You can now include the conversation history when adding people to a direct message.

New platform tools (open beta)

Explore the latest features for building Slack apps available now through our Slack Platform open beta.

Data residency now available in Mumbai

With data residency for Slack, organizations can choose the region where certain types of customer data – like messages, files, and posts – are stored at rest. Data residency is now available in Mumbai, India.



August 2022

Better keyboard navigation

Slack’s keyboard navigation has been updated for a more consistent and reliable experience.

An improved interface for screen readers

Screen reader users will see improvements in labeling, reduced verbosity and new screen reader preferences for an enriched experience.

Manage internal app collaborators

Org Owners, Workspace Owners and select members can add themselves as collaborators on internal apps to help manage app settings.

Provide instructions for requesting Slack Connect channels

Enterprise Grid admins can add instructions for members when they request to create a Slack Connect channel or accept an invitation.

Other news

In Slack Connect conversations, adjust an external company’s permissions when the invite has already been accepted.

Managing apps at the org level has a new look and improved details about apps installed to your org.



July 2022

Delete profile information from Slack

The Primary Owner of a workspace or org can delete a member’s profile information after the account is deactivated.

Claim and verify domains for Slack Connect on all paid plans

Claim and verify domains to ensure your members only collaborate with external partners from your workspace.

Unsend your last message

Hit Cmd+Z (Mac) or Ctrl+Z (Windows) after sending a message to remove it from the conversation.

Other News

In Slack Connect conversations, external partners can see when someone has paused their notifications if standard work details are visible.



June 2022

A simpler sidebar

Everything in your sidebar is just how you left it, but now there are fewer icons, items are reorganized in menus, and notification badges aren’t as bright.

Custom backgrounds for clips

Upload an image to use as your background when you record video clips.

Customize Slack Profiles

Admins now have more options to customize profiles in Slack, including an option for members to record their name pronunciation.



May 2022

Huddles now available on all plans

Members of workspaces on the free plan can start and join huddles with a maximum of 2 participants.

Other news

Hide messages before they’re permanently deleted by your Enterprise Grid org’s data retention policy.

Prevent members from editing certain fields in their profiles in your Enterprise Grid org.



April 2022

Coming soon: find your partners on Slack

Soon you can discover people you know who use Slack. Set your discoverability setting or adjust permissions for your workspace ahead of this gradual release starting in May for the Pro and Business+ plans.

Claim and verify domains for Slack Connect

Claim and verify domains to ensure your members only collaborate with external partners from workspaces in your Enterprise Grid organization.

Other news

Use single sign-on (SSO) with up to 12 identity providers on Enterprise Grid.

Sort conversations on the Slack app for Android alphabetically, by recent activity, or by your custom sections.

View external people in Slack Connect channels in your Enterprise Grid org from the admin dashboard.



March 2022

Slack for iPad has a new look

The Slack for iPad app better aligns with the desktop app, with a redesigned sidebar and dual-column views. Visit the Slack blog to learn more.

Set a default reminder time

Adjust the default delivery time for your reminders.

Simpler design for attachments and shortcuts on mobile

Add files, record clips, and use shortcuts from a new menu on your mobile device.

Other news

Send a thread reply to a channel after you’ve sent the message.

Join Slack’s beta program without downloading a distinct desktop app.

Select a thumbnail for your video clips .



February 2022

Bulk copy names and email addresses

Copy the names and email addresses of everyone in a channel to quickly add the same group to a different channel or meeting invite.

Adjust Slack Connect settings on a per-connection basis

Manage file sharing and member profile visibility for each organization connected to your Enterprise Grid org.

Other news



January 2022

Enhance your video clips

Record audio and video clips up to five minutes long and blur your background to add a little extra polish.

Channel management tools for Slack Connect permissions

Use channel management tools to adjust permissions for external people working in your Slack Connect channels.

Slack Connect: useful sidebar design updates

From contacts to connections, all things Slack Connect can be accessed from your sidebar. Find external channels and DMs organized by organization, browse Slack Connect channels you can join, and view pending invitations (and nudge along, if need be).

Other news

Create messages with code blocks ( ) within blockquote ( ) text formatting.



December 2021

Discover more in Slack

Learn about useful new features right in Slack. Just click the question mark icon for the highlights!

Other news

Start and join huddles from Firefox.

Create messages with numbered ( ) or bulleted ( ) lists within blockquote

( ) text formatting.



November 2021

Simpler design for attachments, shortcuts & text formatting

Add attachments or use shortcuts from a single new menu, and choose to hide text formatting tools when you don’t need them. Learn more!

Introduce people across the companies you work with

Securely share certain contact information to help connect people across the companies you work with.

Preferences for connecting to other services from Slack

Choose whether you’re prompted to sign up for or sign in to other services after clicking on links to certain websites or apps in Slack.

Get notified of all thread replies in a channel

To make sure you never miss a message, turn on notifications for replies to every thread in a channel.

Create folders and keep bookmarks organized

Organize your bookmarks in conversations with folders.

Review monthly channel analytics

Members on paid plans can view monthly data and two new metrics for channels on the analytics dashboard.

Turn off @here and @channel notifications

On the Business+ plan and above, update a channel's permissions to prevent people from using @here and @channel mentions to notify an entire channel at once.

Use Slack Connect with free teams

A new Slack Connect setting for Enterprise Grid makes working with people outside your company more seamless. When enabled, teams on a free plan can join channels they’re invited to without having to upgrade.

Other news



October 2021

Org-level app requests

Enterprise Grid admins can manage app requests when apps that are already approved or restricted for their org require new scopes.

New file retention options

On paid plans, choose the option to keep all files, including deleted files, forever or just for a specific number of days.

Outline guidelines for using Slack Connect

Enterprise Grid admins can create and give guidelines for members to follow when using Slack Connect to work with people from different companies.

Other news



September 2021

Record video and audio clips

Record clips in Slack to share audio, video, or screen recordings in any channel or direct message (DM). Anyone in the conversation can play a clip and respond when they have time, or catch up later by reading a transcript.

Captions and transcripts for videos

While watching videos in Slack, click the closed caption icon anytime to view captions. To read through what was covered in a transcript, click the three lines icon.

Updates to our supported operating systems

To focus on delivering the best Slack experience possible, we’ve updated the system requirements for our supported operating systems.

Other news

View others’ shared screens in Slack Huddles on mobile.

Add the Slack Notifications Update Set to ServiceNow to set up alerts in Slack.



August 2021

View pages side-by-side in Slack with split view

Split view lets you open two different parts of Slack side-by-side, so you don’t have to move back and forth between them. Press Cmd (Mac) or Ctrl (Windows) and click on a conversation or page to open it in split view.

New sidebar preferences for paid plans

If you use Slack on the Pro, Business+, or Enterprise Grid plan, you’ll now see a set of preferences to manage how conversations are displayed and sorted in your entire sidebar. You can still manage conversation display and sorting for individual custom sections. Any preferences you set for an individual custom section will override the preferences you set for your entire sidebar.

Ensure channels stay private for people from other companies

When you add people from other companies to a private channel, the channel will remain private for everyone who joins it. Previously, the person who accepted the invitation had the option to make the channel public for their organization.

Enhancements to bookmarks

Bookmarks just got better. When you add bookmarks in a channel or direct message, you can now add an emoji to display alongside the bookmark name. You can also rearrange your bookmarks in the conversation header and see who edited a bookmark last.

Set custom date ranges for member metrics

Anyone with permission to use the analytics dashboard on paid plans can now set a custom date range for member metrics. This allows them to view data for a particular period of time from the past 13 months.

Other news



July 2021

Early access to Slack Connect automatic approval settings

A new default setting to help owners automate the routine tasks of approving new Slack Connect channel requests will be available starting July 28, with changes going into effect August 31. Check out the details.

Add descriptions to images in Slack

When you upload an image to Slack, you can now include a description. This description will serve as alt text for members with visual impairments to gather more context about the image.

Schedule messages to send in the future

When you have an important message to share in Slack but it doesn’t need to be sent quite yet, you can schedule it. By choosing a date and time in the future, you’ll know your message will be delivered whether you’re at your desk or on the go.

Other news

Enterprise Grid admins now have a new set of member metrics on the analytics dashboard to help them measure adoption of key Slack features.



June 2021

Start a live conversation in any channel or DM with Slack Huddles

Slack Huddles make it possible to have quick, informal conversations with the people you work with in Slack. Any member of a channel or direct message (DM) can start a huddle to kick off a live, audio-only discussion that anyone in the conversation can join. Once a huddle has started, you can share your screen and turn on live captions.

Slack is available in Russian

Привет! We’ve added Russian to the list of languages we support. To use Slack in Russian, learn how to update your language preference.

Start direct messages with people outside your company — now on all plans

You can now send a Slack Connect direct message (DM) invitation on the free version of Slack, making it easier to work with all of your partners. Invitations could previously only be sent on Slack’s paid plans.

Create legal holds on Enterprise Grid

In an Enterprise Grid organization, anyone with the Compliance Admin system role can place a legal hold on specific members to preserve their messages and files in Slack. Message and file data subject to a legal hold can be accessed using the Discovery API.

A simpler way to view conversation details

You can now find all the info you need about a conversation in one place. Click the name of a channel or direct message (DM) to see important details, like members, settings, and integrations. Plus, you can add links as bookmarks so everyone in a conversation can find them easily. Learn more about the changes in our Help Center.

Other news

Owners and admins can now enable domain-wide authentication to grant all members of their workspace or Enterprise Grid org access to the OneDrive and SharePoint app in Slack.

Org Owners on the Enterprise Grid plan can now make single sign-on (SSO) optional for select members in their organization, allowing them to sign in with an email address and password.



May 2021

New ways to manage Slack Connect invitations

Anyone can now revoke invitations to channels they've sent to people from other companies from the Slack Connect page at the top of their sidebars. Members can also view all their sent and received invitations for Slack Connect channels and DMs from this page.

Same plans, new names

The Standard plan is now called Pro, and the Plus plan is now called Business+. Don't worry, all the features and pricing are still the same.

Add your pronouns to your Slack profile

We’ve added a new profile field for people’s pronouns. Owners and admins can now allow members to add their pronouns to their Slack profiles by enabling the pronoun profile field.

Updates to system roles for Enterprise Grid

The Org Primary Owner can now assign IDP groups to system roles in their organization. In addition, Workspace Primary Owners can assign members to system roles in workspaces they manage.

Intune Mobile App Management for Enterprise Grid

Org Owners and Org Admins on the Enterprise Grid plan can now set up Microsoft Intune Mobile App Management without enrollment (MAM-WE), allowing them to add Slack to a set of trusted apps to ensure sensitive business data stays secure on unmanaged personal mobile devices.

Other news

Messages you send in Slack Connect channels and DMs will now be scanned for malicious links. If any are detected, you’ll see a warning.

Owners and admins on the Plus and Enterprise Grid plans can now view email addresses created for channels in their workspaces with channel management tools.



April 2021

New Slack Connect permission for file uploads on Enterprise Grid

Org Owners and Org Admins can now choose whether Workspace Owners and Workspace Admins can manage file uploads for individual workspaces in their Enterprise Grid organization.

Stop DM invitations from specific people

If you receive a DM invitation from someone who you don’t want to hear from, you now have the option to prevent future Slack Connect invitations from that person.

Other news



March 2021

Manage incoming emails on Plus and Enterprise Grid

Owners and admins on the Plus and Enterprise Grid plans now have the ability to disable incoming emails for their workspace or organization to prevent emails sent to channels, DMs, or Slackbot from being posted to Slack.

Slack is available in Chinese

你好！We’ve added Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese to the list of languages we support. Learn how to update your language preference in Slack.

Introducing system roles for Enterprise Grid

Org Primary Owners can grant additional permissions with three new system roles: Channels Admin, Users Admin, and Roles Admin. These roles let members manage aspects of their organization that previously only owners or admins could oversee. We’ll be adding more roles in the future — stay tuned!

Access Slack Connect in your sidebar

You’ll now see a page at the top of your sidebar where you can send and accept invitations, find Slack Connect resources, and more. Below this page, you’ll see a dedicated sidebar section where Slack Connect channels and DMs will appear by default.

Connect with people from other organizations in direct messages

Slack Connect for direct messages (DMs) is now available, allowing you to securely exchange DMs with people outside your company when you’re not sharing channels together. Learn how to send and accept DM invitations in our Help Center.

A simpler way to filter search results

Find what you’re looking for in Slack more easily with filters built to help you sort through information. Select Messages, Channels, Files, or People along with your query, and the in: or from: filter if you’d like to narrow results by the person who sent a message or a custom sidebar section. From your search results, select additional filters (including a helpful range of dates) to locate exactly what you need.

Automatically approve requests to share channels — now on Enterprise Grid

Members with permission to manage Slack Connect can now automatically approve requests to share channels on the Enterprise Grid plan. Turn on automatic approval for trusted organizations to share channels without additional admin approval from your organization.

Updates to our supported operating systems

To focus on delivering the best Slack experience possible, we’ve updated the minimum requirements for our supported operating systems. Read more about the minimum requirements for using Slack.

Other news



February 2021

New and improved shortcuts menu for Slack on mobile

The shortcuts menu on our iOS and Android apps will now match what you see on desktop, so you can tap the lightning bolt icon to open the menu from any conversation. From the menu, you can quickly access common actions (like creating a channel or setting your status), choose a shortcut from the Suggested section, or search for app shortcuts and slash commands.

Additional membership metrics in the analytics dashboard

You now have access to new membership metrics from the Overview tab of the analytics dashboard. Get a better view of how many people have been SCIM provisioned, invited, or signed in to your workspace or org.

New audio and video preferences to improve your Slack calls

You can now manage all of your preferences for Slack calls from one place. Select a default camera, test your speaker, and more from the Audio & video section of your preferences.

Easier access to search on the Slack mobile apps

If you update your Slack iOS or Android app to version 21.02.10, you’ll see Search in the bottom tab bar. Tap the Search tab to quickly find what you need by searching for messages and files or browsing channels and people.

Manage guests with SCIM provisioning on Enterprise Grid

Workspace Owners and Admins on the Enterprise Grid plan can now create and deactivate accounts for multi-channel guests with SCIM provisioning, allowing them to manage guests more efficiently.

Format your messages with indented lists

When formatting your messages in Slack, you can now indent up to five lines in ordered and bulleted lists. Visit our Help Center to learn how to give your lists a cleaner look.

Other news

Owners and admins using the Analytics API can view daily channel metrics for public channels, allowing them to see how channel activity is trending over time.

Notification previews on the Slack iOS app have gotten a refresh, making it easier to see who your messages are from and which conversations they’re a part of.

Owners and admins on the Plus and Enterprise Grid plans can now notify all invited members about any messages in channels where invited members have been added.

To help keep Slack secure, it’s no longer possible to upload certain file types in channels shared with Slack Connect.

We’ve made it easier to find workflows you need to manage. You can now search for workflows by title, filter by status (ex. workflows with no collaborators) or date edited, and more.

Invitations to share channels with Slack Connect now expire after 14 days instead of 7, making it easier for you and your external partners to accept them.

Org Owners and Org Admins on the Enterprise Grid plan can now control which workspaces in their org can use Slack Connect to share channels with outside organizations.

When you add someone to a channel using their email address, Slack will now prompt you to invite them to your workspace if they’re not already a member.



January 2021

New Slack Connect permissions for DMs

Slack Connect for direct messages (DMs) will soon be available, allowing members to exchange DMs with external partners. In advance of this release, owners and admins can enable or disable this feature and adjust new Slack Connect settings and permissions for their workspace or Enterprise Grid organization.

Improvements to top-level desktop app navigation

A new set of operating system-level menus for the Slack desktop app lets you navigate anywhere in Slack using just your keyboard or a few clicks. Open the File menu to create messages or channels and access your workspace settings, or use the Go menu to quickly access conversations, sidebar items, downloaded files, and more. Download the latest version of Slack for Mac, Windows, or Linux to get started.

Slack video calls now available on mobile devices

You can now make video calls with Slack's calling feature from the mobile apps, just like you would on your desktop. Visit our Help Center to learn more about making calls in Slack.

Build more secure Slack apps with Socket Mode

Slack app developers can now build internal Slack apps behind their company’s firewall. With Socket Mode, apps can receive traffic from Slack without exposing public endpoints. Learn more on Slack API.

Other news

Customers using Slack’s paid plans can now create unique email addresses for direct messages (DMs) in addition to channels to easily send emails to any conversation in Slack.



December 2020

Deprecation policy for Slack app versions, browsers, and operating systems

To ensure we deliver a consistent experience for our customers, we're introducing a new policy for deprecating app versions, browsers and operating systems on a regular schedule.

A centralized place to manage Slack Connect on Enterprise Grid

Org Owners and Org Admins can now access all Slack Connect settings and permissions for their org in one place. Manage the permission to share channels, choose who can send invitations, and more, all from the new Slack Connect section of the org dashboard.

Manage file uploads in Slack Connect

Owners and admins can now choose whether members can upload and share files in conversations with other organizations. Visit our Help Center to learn more.

Slack is available in Italian

Ciao! We’ve added Italian to the list of languages we support. Learn how to update your language preference in Slack.

Easily install apps on Enterprise Grid

You can now install certain apps at the org level and add them to workspaces in your Enterprise Grid organization, right from the admin dashboard. You can also choose to set apps as default so they’re automatically installed when new workspaces are created in your org. Visit the Slack App Directory to see a full list of apps that can be installed at the org level, and learn more about installing them in our Help Center.

Other news

You can now update the Direct Download version of the Slack desktop app from the help icon . When there's an update available , you'll see a badge on the icon to let you know.

Scheduling meetings with other organizations in Slack Connect just got easier. If you create an event from the Google Calendar or Outlook Calendar app in a channel you’re sharing, you’ll now see the times all participants who’ve connected their calendars are available.



November 2020

Manage one-click emoji reactions

One-click emoji reactions let you respond to messages in Slack almost instantly — simply hover over a message and choose from three emoji options. Owners and admins can now choose the default options for one-click reactions for their workspace or Enterprise Grid organization.

New preferences for viewing workspace activity on Enterprise Grid

Members in an Enterprise Grid organization can now choose to view activity from all workspaces in their org or just the workspace they’re currently using in the All unreads, Threads, and Mentions & reactions pages in their sidebar.

Automatically approve requests to share channels

Those with permission to manage channels shared with other organizations can now automatically approve requests. For the organizations you specify, future requests to share channels will automatically be allowed without additional admin approval from your organization.

Revoke pending invitations to share channels

Whether an invitation is generated in error, or you simply change your mind, you can now revoke a pending invitation to share a channel with another organization if it hasn’t been accepted yet.

Other news

Owners and admins can now choose if members’ email addresses will be visible in their Slack profiles to only their organization, or to any organizations they’re sharing channels with.

When you share your screen with Slack calls , you can now choose to share your whole desktop screen or individual application windows.

In your sidebar, you’ll now see profile images displayed next to direct messages, along with buttons to add channels, apps, and new conversations



October 2020

Confidently work with verified organizations in channels

Verified organizations in Slack Connect will soon be denoted with a purple check mark. Whenever a member of a verified organization sends or receives an invitation to share a channel, you’ll know you’re connecting to the right company.

Choose who can send and accept invitations to share channels

Invitations to share channels with Slack Connect could previously be sent or accepted by everyone or no one at all, depending on your organization’s settings. Owners and admins can now choose specific people to send and accept invitations to share a channel.

New and improved shortcuts menu on desktop

We’ve added a wide variety of Slack actions — like creating a channel, setting your status, managing notifications, and more — to the shortcuts menu so everything you need is in one handy place. Choose a shortcut from the Suggested section, or search for a specific action. To find and use shortcuts and slash commands for apps installed to your workspace, scroll down to the Browse by app section of the menu.

Prevent members from messaging or calling each other with information barriers

Org Owners on the Enterprise Grid plan can now create information barriers between IDP groups. This prevents specific members from sending direct messages or calling each other in Slack, helping your organization avoid conflicts of interest and safeguard sensitive information.

New Slack analytics metrics and permissions

New metrics for customers on the Standard, Plus, and Enterprise Grid plans provide more detailed insights into how people in your workspace use Slack. View the analytics dashboard to see information about when members were last active, which device they typically use to access Slack, and how many messages they’ve posted. If they’d like, Workspace Owners and Org Owners can choose to disable these metrics for workspaces they manage.

Slack is available in Korean

안녕하세요! We’ve added Korean to the list of languages we support. If you’d like to use Slack in Korean, you can update your language preference in Slack at any time.

Connect Workflow Builder to your everyday tools with steps from apps

Add steps from apps to workflows to easily connect work happening in Slack to the other tools you use every day. Any workflow steps available for apps installed to your workspace will be visible in Workflow Builder, alongside the message and form steps you’re already familiar with. Browse the Slack App Directory to find apps with steps, and check out Add steps to a workflow for more details.

Other news

New Enterprise Key Management (EKM) customers can now choose to create and store their encryption keys in a specific data region with data residency for Slack.



September 2020

Export a list of channels in your workspace or Enterprise Grid organization

On the Plus and Enterprise Grid plans, owners and admins with permission to use channel management tools can now export a list of channels in a CSV file. The file will include information like the channel name, the number of members and guests in the channel, and the date the channel was created.

New options for exports on Enterprise Grid

Org Owners can now request to export data from all channels and conversations in their Enterprise Grid organization from the org dashboard. Org Owners can also request to export data for all of the conversations a single user has been a part of in JSON or TXT format.

New Workflow Builder permissions for steps from apps

Steps from apps will soon be available in Workflow Builder, allowing members to create workflows that connect with their external tools. In advance of this release, owners and admins can choose to enable or disable this workflow feature for their workspace or Enterprise Grid organization.

Send emails to Slack channels

Customers on Slack’s paid plans can now create a unique email address for any Slack channel, making it easier than ever to bring relevant information from emails into your workspace. Send emails to a channel email address individually, or set up a forwarding rule in your email client to send certain emails into Slack automatically. If they’d like, owners and admins can restrict channel email address creation to certain members of their workspace or Enterprise Grid organization.

Invite people from outside your company to share a channel — now on mobile

Just like on desktop, you can add people from outside your organization to share one of your Slack channels from the mobile apps. To learn how to share channels, visit our Help Center.

EKM support for Slack Connect

Enterprise Key Management (EKM) is now available for channels shared with external organizations. The messages and files sent by members of your organization will now be encrypted using your own keys.

Channel management tools now available on the Plus plan

Workspace Owners and Admins on the Plus plan can now use channel management tools to view a list of public channels in their workspace and take action on them from a central dashboard. The Workspace Primary Owner can also take action on private channels and give owners and admins permission to do the same.

Limit information displayed in mobile notifications on Enterprise Grid

With a mobile passcode required for their Enterprise Grid org, Org Owners can choose to limit the information visible in mobile notification previews, securing information on unmanaged mobile devices. Org Owners can choose to show no message content, sender names only, or all message content in mobile notification previews.

Other news

Any collaborator on a workflow can now view activity to better understand who’s using their workflow and which steps may be causing issues.

Org Owners and Admins on the Enterprise Grid plan can now reactivate multiple members at once from the org dashboard.

For customers using Slack in a web browser, we no longer redirect external links through http://slack-redir.net, our redirect service. If you have questions about this change, get in touch with our Support team.

If you use Slack in Google Chrome, you now have the option to share your screen during a Slack call, as well as decide which window to share.

share your screen A new preference allows you to always join Slack calls with your audio muted. Head to the Advanced section of your preferences to find it.

join Slack calls Narrow searches in Slack from your desktop with a new set of filters. Click the search field then select Messages , Files , People , or Channels to only see results in that category.

, , , or to only see results in that category. You’ll now be able to choose from a list of your five most recent custom statuses when setting your Slack status on your desktop or mobile device.





August 2020

Updates to channel management tools

The Org Primary Owner can now allow Workspace Owners and Admins to use a new set of workspace-level channel management tools for their workspaces. In addition, any Org Owners/Admins and Workspace Owners/Admins with permission to manage channels can now add people to a channel and add or remove a channel from workspaces within their org.

Organize your sidebar more quickly

If you’re using Slack on the Standard, Plus, or Enterprise Grid plan, you can now click Edit sidebar from any sidebar section to rearrange conversations into custom sections all at once, instead of moving them one by one.

New menus for you and your workspace

You’ll now find two separate menus for access to key preferences and settings on Slack for your desktop. From your profile picture in the top right, you’ll find a new menu where you can set your status, manage notifications, and adjust other personal preferences. Click your workspace name in the top left to open an updated menu dedicated to actions and settings for your workspace.

Other news

On the Slack mobile apps, you can now select a recent direct message after tapping the Jump to... field from the Home tab and DMs tab .

field from the and . Access all of your direct messages (DMs) from the new All DMs page at the top of your left sidebar from Slack on your desktop. Click on a recent conversation from the list, or search for an older conversation to pick up where you left off.

at the top of your left sidebar from Slack on your desktop. Click on a recent conversation from the list, or search for an older conversation to pick up where you left off. You can now view which members are in a channel with a cluster of profile pictures in the top right corner, or click the add people icon to quickly add members to the channel.

to quickly add members to the channel. For greater control over your notifications, you can now mute direct messages from apps and bots , the same way you can mute channels and direct messages from members.



July 2020

Edit message retention settings with channel management tools

On the Enterprise Grid plan, customers can now choose a new retention setting that allows Org Owners and designated Org Admins to change the message retention policy for individual public or private channels from the org dashboard with channel management tools.

Data residency now available in Montreal

With data residency for Slack, organizations can choose the region where certain types of customer data – like messages, files, and posts – are stored at rest. Data residency is now available in Montreal, Canada. See other available regions and learn more about data residency in the Help Center.

Other news

You can now format messages in Workflow Builder with Slack’s automatic formatting , in addition to markup.

Reading a thread you'd like to come back to later? You can now mark threads as unread , just like with other messages in Slack.



June 2020

Grant all workspace members access to a calendar app in Slack

Workspace Owners and Workspace Admins can enable domain-wide authentication to connect all of their workspace members’ accounts with the Google Calendar or Outlook Calendar app in Slack.

Set a custom notification schedule to suit your work week

Create a custom notification schedule to automatically turn Do Not Disturb (DND) on at specific times of day or on certain days of the week, including weekends. Learn how to set your Slack notification schedule from your desktop or your mobile device in our Help Center.

Share a channel with multiple organizations

You can now connect with up to 19 other organizations in the same Slack channel, all from your own workspaces. Sharing a channel allows you to securely communicate with your external partners and vendors in one central place, and get work done in a more productive way.

Require members to use a minimum app version on Enterprise Grid

Org Owners on the Enterprise Grid plan can now require members to use a minimum version of the Slack iOS and Android apps. This feature requires members to update their mobile app to continue using Slack, ensuring that every member of an Enterprise Grid org will have access to Slack’s native security features.

Add an emoji pack in Slack

To quickly add a new set of custom emoji to your workspace, you can now install an emoji pack. An emoji pack provides more customized options for enhancing how your team communicates in Slack, while saving you the time of creating individual custom emoji. The Remote Work pack is available, and we’ll be adding more in the future.

Resize or collapse your sidebar on desktop

We’ve added two new ways to adjust your sidebar size and display. You can click and drag the edge of your left or right sidebar to a different width. To collapse or open your left sidebar, use ⌘ShiftD (Mac) or CtrlShiftD (Windows/Linux).



May 2020

New channel management tools

Org Primary Owners can now view and manage all public and private channels in an Enterprise Grid org. From the organization dashboard, you can manage posting permissions, rename a channel, archive a channel, and more. If you’d like others to be able to access this dashboard, you can grant Org Owners and Org Admins permission to view and manage channels as well.

EKM support for Workflow Builder

Data from Workflow Builder is now encrypted for Enterprise Key Management (EKM) customers. Learn more in our Help Center.

Send messages in conversations more easily

The send button will now appear in the message field for everyone. We’ve also added a new preference that allows you to choose if pressing your Enter key will send a message or start a new line.

Receive mobile notifications when you’re active on desktop

To help you stay on top of updates when switching between Slack on your desktop and mobile devices, you can now receive notifications on both devices at the same time. In your notification preferences, select the option to receive notifications immediately, even if you’re active.

The new Slack experience for mobile

It’s simpler than ever to get work done in the Slack mobile app. We’re releasing a set of improvements to complement the new Slack desktop experience, including a new set of tabs at the bottom of the screen, the compose button, and the ability to search from anywhere. Visit our Help Center to learn more.

Connect identity provider groups to channels

On the Enterprise Grid plan, Org Owners and Org Admins can now connect identity provider (IDP) groups to channels to more easily manage Slack at scale. Members of the IDP group will be automatically added to connected channels, but they can choose to leave the channels if they’d like.

View message activity

Owners and admins on the Plus and Enterprise Grid plans can now see how many people have viewed, reacted to, and shared a message in Slack. Message activity is available for messages posted in public channels with at least 50 members.

Improvements to reminders in Slack

Using the /remind slash command in the message field will now open a form in Slack, where you can set the date, time, and description for your reminder. You can also now use the /remind slash command in threads.

Make calls to phone numbers with third-party apps

You can now make calls to phone numbers directly from Slack with certain third-party apps. Visit our Help Center to learn how to install the calling app of your choice and access it from the phone icon in your workspace.

Other news

You can now jump to a specific point in a conversation from Slack on your desktop by clicking a date marker in a channel or direct message (DM). Select a date range from the menu to view messages from a particular time period, like Last week , or a specific date on the calendar.

, or a specific date on the calendar. It’s no longer possible to create new legacy test tokens. If you need new tokens to interact with the Slack API, create a Slack app instead.



April 2020

Take actions more quickly with shortcuts

We’ve made it even easier to take actions in Slack with the shortcuts menu. From any conversation, click the lightning bolt icon to set a reminder, start a call, or create a post or snippet. If apps installed to your workspace include shortcuts, you’ll see them in the menu as well. Learn more about shortcuts in our Help Center.

Data residency now available in Sydney and London

With data residency for Slack, organizations can choose the region where certain types of customer data – like messages, files, and posts – are stored at rest. Data residency is now available in Sydney, Australia and London, United Kingdom. See other available regions and learn more about data residency in the Help Center.

Grant workflow creation permissions to certain members

Owners and admins on the Enterprise Grid plan have more control over workflow creation permissions. In addition to granting permission to all members or only owners and admins, you’ll now see the option to choose specific members and user groups.

Retention settings for shared channels

Retention settings for your workspace or Enterprise Grid org now apply to shared channels. These retention settings will only apply to messages and files sent by members of your organization in shared channels.

Pause your notifications across your workspaces on Enterprise Grid

Managing your notifications on your Enterprise Grid org just got easier. Now when you pause notifications for one workspace, all notifications across your workspaces in the same org will pause too.

Other news

We’ve made it easier to create workflows with a set of customizable templates you can modify to suit your company’s needs. To get started, open Workflow Builder, then click the Templates tab at the top of the screen.

The Scheduled date & time trigger in Workflow Builder now supports specific times, so you can set workflows to run at any time you want.

App developers can now submit detailed information about their apps’ security and compliance practices. If available, you can see that info in the Security & Compliance tab on an app’s page in the Slack App Directory .

You can now upload up to 10 images at a time on the iOS and Android apps.



March 2020

Quickly switch between calling apps in Slack

Owners and Admins on the Standard, Plus, and Enterprise Grid plans can now allow members to easily switch between calling apps without leaving Slack. Visit our Help Center to learn how to add multiple third-party apps to the dropdown menu when clicking the phone icon.

The new Slack experience for your desktop

We've made it easier to use Slack, tailor it to your work, and get more done. Visit our Help Center to learn more about the changes we've made to the Slack desktop experience, like the new compose button and revamped sidebar.

Invite people to Slack using Google Directory

Skip copying and pasting a list of email addresses to send workspace invitations. If you use G Suite for Business, you can connect your Google Directory to Slack to invite all of your teammates to your workspace. Learn more in our Help Center.

Use Box with Slack

Install the new Box app to securely share and search for Box files, view detailed file previews, and use new slash commands. Plus, Box admins can now configure security settings for Box files in Slack from the Box Admin Console.

New keyboard shortcuts for taking message actions

We’ve added new one-key shortcuts to take different actions on messages when they’re in focus, making it faster to navigate Slack with a screen reader. To bring a message into focus, press F6 before using a one-key keyboard shortcut.

Data residency now available in Tokyo

With data residency for Slack, organizations can choose the region where certain types of customer data – like messages, files, and posts – are stored at rest. Data residency is now available in Tokyo, Japan. See other available regions and learn more about data residency in the Help Center.

Other news

If there are less than 150 members in your workspace, you’ll see options to add all members of your workspace to that channel or set it as a default channel for new members.

If you use custom objects in Salesforce, you can now configure them to use with the Salesforce app in Slack. For step-by-step instructions, read our configuration guide for Salesforce Admins.

configuration guide When requiring members to use a secure mobile browser, Enterprise Grid Org Owners now have more browsers to choose from and the option to configure this setting with Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM).



February 2020

Add people to channels in bulk — now on mobile

Just like on desktop, you can now add up to 1,000 people to a channel at once from the Slack mobile apps. To learn more, visit our Help Center.

Add hyperlinks to your messages

We’ve added a new way to format your messages! You can now create hyperlinks in your messages when using Slack’s automatic formatting. Visit our Help Center to learn how to give links a cleaner look.

Improved Slack calls on the iOS app

When you receive a Slack call from a direct message on the iOS app, the incoming call will now display in full screen, even when you don’t have the iOS app open.

Two new ways to launch workflows with Workflow Builder

When creating a workflow in Slack, choose Scheduled date & time to launch a workflow automatically at a specific time or on a recurring basis. Or select Webhook to initiate your workflow when Slack receives a request for another service of your choosing.

Keep up with Slack conversations from your email inbox

When you get email notifications from Slack, you can reply to those conversations directly from your inbox. Replies to messages sent by email will post to the appropriate channels and direct messages in your workspace. Continue the conversation there if you’d like, or keep replying by email.

Block jailbroken or rooted devices on Enterprise Grid

Org Owners on the Enterprise Grid plan can now block members from accessing Slack on jailbroken iOS and rooted Android devices. Members will be prevented from signing in to Slack or signed out if a jailbroken or rooted device is detected.

Other news

Download form responses collected in Workflow Builder as a CSV file to view and work with them outside of Slack.

We've updated the steps Owners and Admins can use to change a member's role.

We've made it easier to navigate between sections in the channel sidebar using a screen reader.



January 2020

New Workflow Builder workspace permissions and org policies

Workspace Owners/Admins and Org Owners/Admins can now manage a new set of permissions in advance of new workflow features coming soon. Learn how to manage members’ ability to create workflows using webhooks or download workflow form data as a CSV file in our Help Center.

Set Do Not Disturb while vacationing

On desktop, setting your status to the default Vacationing suggestion now turns on Do Not Disturb, so you don’t have to worry about manually pausing your notifications. You’ll automatically start getting notifications again when you clear your status, or after six weeks.

Remotely sign members out of Slack

In the event that a member’s device gets lost or stolen, Org Owners and Org Admins on the Enterprise Grid plan can now remotely sign members out of Slack to help keep their org secure.

Data residency now available in Paris

With data residency for Slack, organizations can choose the region where certain types of customer data – like messages, files, and posts – are stored at rest. Data residency is now available in Paris, France. See other available regions and learn more about data residency in the Help Center.

Sort your search results on Android

On Android, you can now sort your search results the same way you would on desktop. Start a search, then tap the sort icon beside the number of search results to find your most relevant or newest messages and files faster.

Find and use apps more quickly

We’ve made it easier to find and use apps in the Slack desktop app. Click Apps at the top of the left sidebar to see apps installed to your workspace, search for new apps, and open apps you’ve used recently.



December 2019

Make outbound calls with Zoom Phone

Anyone using the Zoom app for Slack with a Zoom Phone plan can now make calls to phone numbers directly from Slack. To get started, open the Zoom app in Slack and use the /zoom call slash command in a channel or direct message.

Send shared channel requests to a channel

To help centralize shared channel requests, Owners and Admins can send all requests to a specific channel in their workspace or org. This will allow members with permission to manage shared channels approve requests in one place.

Improved ways to add user groups to channels

On desktop, it’s now easier to add user groups to channels. Just like with adding individual members to channels, you can copy and paste user group names into the channel invite field, or start typing user group names to select them.

Data residency for Slack

With data residency for Slack, organizations can choose the region where certain types of customer data – like messages, files, and posts – are stored at rest. The first data storage region available outside of the United States is Frankfurt, Germany.

New ways to format your messages

We’ve added new ways to format your messages on desktop and mobile devices. With automatic formatting, you can see exactly what your messages look like before you send them. If you prefer to use markup instead, we’ve also added the option to adjust your formatting preference. Visit our Help Center to learn more.

Other news

You can now add emoji reactions to messages directly from your Activity.

If you change your mind shortly after clearing all your unread messages, you have a few seconds to undo this action. Click the Undo button that appears near the bottom of the channel or direct message.

November 2019

Manage apps on Enterprise Grid

Org Owners on Enterprise Grid can now approve or restrict apps and enable an app management policy for every workspace in their org. By setting an app management policy, you ensure that all apps installed to your org are approved by a Workspace Owner or app manager.

An improved way to create shared channels

You can now create a shared channel by copying and pasting an invitation link and sending it to a member of another workspace using any communication platform you prefer. Any member can accept the invitation, but an Owner or Admin of both workspaces must approve the request before the channel is connected.

Centralize invitation requests on Enterprise Grid

Org Owners and Org Admins on Enterprise Grid can manage workspace invitation requests at the org level using a new set of APIs. Visit Slack API to get started.

Whitelist org domains on Enterprise Grid

Org Owners and Org Admins on Enterprise Grid can now whitelist an org domain with Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM). This will ensure that users can only access authorized workspaces on their device.

Add people to channels in bulk on desktop

We’ve made it easier to add large groups of people to channels. It’s now possible to add up to 1,000 people to a channel at once, instead of adding them one at a time. Visit our Help Center to learn more.

Other news

Using the Discovery API, Org Owners on Enterprise Grid can now search for specific users’ conversations rather than building a full archive.

Install or open the Outlook Calendar app for Slack and click the new Home tab to see your schedule and manage your calendar.

tab to see your schedule and manage your calendar. On desktop, when you start a call in a channel with more than 100 members, Slack will confirm this is the action you want to make before the call starts.



October 2019

Mute direct messages

You can now mute direct messages the same way you mute channels for greater control of your notifications.

Understand app permissions more easily

We’ve made it easier to see what information an app can access when you install or approve an app for your Slack workspace.

Improved channel-specific notification settings

To help you set channel-specific notifications, we’ve changed the way these preferences look. You’ll now see your existing preferences as soon as you click the gear icon, and you can set new preferences without leaving the channel view.

New app permissions model

We’ve released a new way for app developers to manage information their apps access in Slack. Developers interested in adopting our new granular permissions model can get access to the open beta on Slack API. Workspace Admins and app managers may see requests to re-approve apps installed to their workspace if their scopes change. Learn more on the Slack blog

Automate everyday tasks in Slack with Workflow Builder

Workflow Builder offers a simple set of tools anyone can use to automate routine processes — no coding required. Create a workflow to collect information, share it with the right people, and move work along without leaving Slack. Check out our example workflows, or visit the Help Center to learn more.

Other news

When migrating workspaces to your Enterprise Grid org , members can now continue using workspaces in the org while direct messages (DMs) are being migrated. The workspaces will still be temporarily unavailable while channels are being migrated.

Notifications now clear individually from the Android Notification Shade or lock screen, and only after you’ve read the associated messages.

Enterprise Grid Org Owners can now require members to use a secure mobile browser when signing in with single sign-on (SSO) or opening external links in the Slack mobile apps.

Manage your Google Calendar more effectively with the updated Google Calendar app for Slack. Install or open the app, then visit the new Home tab to see your schedule, respond to invites, and more.

tab to see your schedule, respond to invites, and more. We've restored the ability to switch to workspaces outside of your organization on the desktop app. Click the search bar at the top and start typing the name of any workspace you want to stay signed in to.

Workspace Owners and Admins on the Standard and Plus plans can now edit usernames in the same way they can edit emails, full names, and display names.

Install the new Salesforce app for Slack to connect Slack with Service Cloud or Sales Cloud, send Salesforce alerts for record or object updates to channels, attach Slack messages to records in Salesforce, and more.

The default image for members without a profile photo has changed. Take a look below, and learn how to upload a profile photo.





September 2019

It's official: shared channels are here

With shared channels, Slack offers a better way to work with people outside your company. They work just like normal channels, only they connect two separate organizations together, bringing the right people into the same place, no matter where they work. Read our blog post and visit our Help Center to learn more.



Dark mode comes to desktop

Slack just got a darker look! Dark mode on desktop has arrived, making it possible to switch to a darker color theme. You can now ease your eyes across all the devices you use Slack on — not just our mobile apps. Learn how to use dark mode.

A new way for members to request invitations

Workspace members (but not guests) can now request invitations for others directly in Slack. Workspace Owners and Admins can approve or deny requests in a dedicated Slack channel or via a Slackbot message.



Other news

You can now search for people in your workspace by the email address listed in their Slack profile.

On the iOS app, use the new three horizontal lines icon to access your channels and direct messages in the sidebar list.

to access your channels and direct messages in the sidebar list. On Android 9 or higher, a message reply you start writing from the phone’s Notification Shade will be saved in the mobile app.

After a bug fix, notifications on the iOS app now clear individually, and only after you’ve read the associated messages.

August 2019

Simplified channel naming

Help your team's work in Slack stay organized with channel prefixes. Members can now choose from a set of standard prefixes when creating or renaming channels. Plus, Workspace Owners and Admins can add or delete prefixes to suit their teams' needs. Learn more in the Help Center.

Easier app management for Enterprise Grid orgs

Enterprise Grid Org Owners can now set app management policies for all workspaces in their org at once, or use an API to manage apps at the org level. Visit our Help Center for more details.

Changes to Transport Layer Security (TLS) in Slack

On February 19, 2020, Slack will discontinue support for TLS versions 1.0 and 1.1 to align with industry best practices for security and data integrity. After this date, requests sent to Slack from any service that hasn't been upgraded to TLS 1.2 will fail. We'll be contacting all customers who are affected by this change, which you can read more about in our Help Center.

A new and improved way to disconnect shared channels

When a project ends or a channel is no longer needed, Owners and Admins can stop sharing it with an external organization without disrupting members from collaborating in other shared channels and direct messages. If two organizations no longer need to work together, Owners and Admins can stop sharing all channels to break their connection.

Introducing longer channel names

To allow for more channel naming flexibility, we’ve extended the character limit from 21 to 80. Learn more about creating channels.





Search for people in Slack

Ever needed to find the right person to talk to, but weren’t sure where to start? Now you can search for people you work with by name, title, profile information, or things they discuss in Slack. Learn more about search and the best way to find the information you need.



Other news

Org Owners on Enterprise Grid can choose the email address that members see if they try to create a new workspace using a claimed domain.

Now, when you tap and hold a message on iOS or Android, you can start or reply to a thread from the menu. You’ll also see your top five most frequently used emoji reactions.

When you’re working in a shared channel, you’ll see the external organization’s name just above the message field.



July 2019

Secondary authentication now available for Enterprise Grid orgs

Get an extra layer of security with Slack’s latest addition to mobile security for Enterprise Grid. Org Owners and Admins can now require members to use a secondary form of authentication — a passcode, fingerprint, or facial scan — when accessing Slack on mobile devices. Learn more.



Changes to SSO setup permissions for Enterprise Grid

On Enterprise Grid orgs, only Workspace Owners and Org Owners have the ability to set up single sign-on (SSO). Workspace Admins and Org Admins no longer have this permission.



Formatting posts made easy

Create and edit posts more smoothly with faster loading times and updated formatting options for a more polished look and feel. Please note that the ability to create public posts (to share outside of your workspace) is no longer available.

Onboard new teammates more efficiently

When you invite a new person to Slack, you can immediately start working with them. Add invited members to channels, @mention them in messages, or send a direct message. Read more about how this works.

Upload custom emoji from Slack and search by creator

Add custom emoji directly from the Slack desktop app by clicking the smiley face icon in the message field, then the Add Emoji button. Plus, visit your workspace's Customize page to search for all the emoji you or another member have created.

Sync your Slack status with Google Calendar

Let your team know when you're in a meeting by automatically updating your Slack status based on calendar events — without leaving Slack. If you already use the Google Calendar app for Slack, tell your team about this new feature. If not, install the Google Calendar app to get started.

Limit who can post in channel

We’ve made it easier to keep large announcement channels on topic and free from distraction by giving you better control over who can post in channel. Learn more.



A smoother, faster Slack experience

The latest version of our desktop app provides a smoother, faster experience for all. Some notable changes include faster loading times, better overall performance and the ability to work offline. Download the latest version of our desktop app.

What’s new

Limited offline support — set your status, star items, and react to messages when you don’t have an internet connection

Less memory usage, better performance

Faster loading times

Improved Slack calls





Other notable updates

Click the new paper clip icon in the message field to add attachments

A redesigned autocomplete menu for @mentions and slash commands

No more loading messages — Slack loads too quickly for them to be readable

Visual improvements to the activity view, Quick Switcher, and channel sidebar

Unread message activity displays as a dot on the top-right of your workspace icon

Member profiles have a bigger profile image and include the option to message or call the individual

Drafts sync across Enterprise Grid workspaces



Other news

We’ve added back and forward buttons next to the Jump to section in the sidebar allowing you to navigate through your channel history with ease.

Slack calls have a new look! Our new interface makes it easy to see who’s joined meetings and when they started.

App Release Notes: Dive into the details! 🚀

Mac | Windows | Linux | iOS | Android



June 2019

Whitelist specific Slack workspaces

IT admins can now limit connections to an entire Slack org or to a list of external workspaces. This allows them to prevent people on their network from signing in to non-whitelisted workspaces. Learn more.



Shared channels beta available on Enterprise Grid

On Enterprise Grid, you can start collaborating with external organizations, just like you would with teams in your own org. If you're an Org Owner or Admin, learn how to use shared channels and manage settings and permissions.

Internal shared channels are now multi-workspace channels

Channels that connect separate workspaces within a single Enterprise Grid organization are now called multi-workspace channels.

Improved app administration

Admins of workspaces with Approved Apps enabled will now be prompted to review any apps requesting new permissions, even if they were previously approved.

Compact layout for images and files

Good news! Now you can add up to 10 images and files at once in Slack. As an added bonus, multi-file uploads will appear in a nice, neat grid for your viewing pleasure. ✨

Keep track of draft messages

Pick up where you left off, with drafts in Slack. If you have any unfinished or unsent messages, you’ll see a list of the related channels or DMs under the Drafts heading at the top of your sidebar.

May 2019

Easier custom emoji management

We’ve made it easier for Admins to manage custom emoji by adding two new ways to sort them — by name and by date added. Head to your workspace’s Customize page to check it out! 🎉

April 2019

Slack is available in three new languages

We’ve added Brazilian Portuguese, Latin American Spanish, and UK English to the list of languages we support! Simply update your language preference to use Slack however it’s most comfortable for you.

More pleasant app management

Now, if a member who installs any of the 20+ Slack-built apps leaves your company, these apps will remain active instead of deactivating unexpectedly. More apps will be added to this list, so keep an eye on our Help Center for the latest.

Office 365 apps for Slack

Update your Slack status based on your calendar, respond to meeting invites, send emails into Slack, and more with the new Office 365 apps for Slack. Get the apps to connect Slack with the O365 tools you use every day.

Gmail add-on for Slack

Facilitate collaboration between teammates and make relevant information visible to all stakeholders by sending emails to Slack channels and DMs directly from Gmail. Install the add-on to get started.

March 2019

Channels now appear in search

Search results now include a new tab dedicated to channels, making it easier to discover new channels across your workspace(s). Find key conversations and files, and the channels where they live.



Introducing Slack Enterprise Key Management (Slack EKM)

Security-conscious and regulated organizations can now manage their own encryption keys. Learn more about Slack EKM, a new security add-on for the Enterprise Grid plan.



Mobile Security updates for Enterprise Grid

In addition to file downloads, Org Owners can also block members from copying content to unmanaged mobile devices. Learn more about Mobile Security for Enterprise Grid orgs.



Updates to our supported browsers and operating systems

To focus on delivering the best Slack experience possible, we’ve updated the minimum requirements for our supported browsers and operating systems. Read more about the minimum requirements for using Slack.



Dark mode for mobile

Dark Mode has arrived for Slack’s iOS and Android apps. Ease your eyes by switching to a darker color theme for reading and writing — especially in low-light settings. Learn more.

A smoother sign in experience for desktop

When you sign in to the Slack desktop app, you’ll be asked to authenticate from your browser. This allows you to use password managers or other two-factor authentication hardware to easily access your account. If you're already signed in to Slack on your browser, you’ll be automatically signed in to the desktop app.



Refreshed emoji reactions

We gave our beloved emoji reactions a fresh new look. You’ll notice a more rounded style, which is not only more modern, but also more forgiving for custom emoji.



Microsoft Office file previews

If you share Office files in Slack, we’ve got exciting news: you can see a full preview of Powerpoint, Word, and Excel documents right from your workspace, no download required! Upload an Office file to give it a try.



Other news

From the Slack Platform, introducing Scheduled Messages. Read the Slack Platform Blog for more, and see our Slack API documentation.

Also from the Slack Platform, legacy tester tokens will start to automatically expire if they haven’t been used in over three months.



February 2019

Build with Block Kit

Create or update custom apps with Block Kit — a UI framework that makes it easier to build powerful, intuitive apps for Slack. Check out the Slack Platform Blog for more.



Say hello to Slack Tips

Browse the Slack Tips library for step-by-step guides that can help you get the most out of Slack.

Note: Slack Tips are currently only available in English.



Improved import speed and performance

If you're importing data to Slack from Hipchat, Stride, a CSV file, or another workspace, you'll notice a faster, more seamless experience.

January 2019

Mobile security features for Enterprise Grid orgs

On an Enterprise Grid org, Owners and Admins can protect their organization’s data by blocking file downloads to unauthorized devices. This feature does not require set up with an Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) provider. Learn more.



Fewer unexpected app removals, less disruption

Deactivated member accounts used to result in the unexpected removal of any apps they installed. We’ve made it harder for these kinds of surprises to happen: app features like bot users, commands, actions, or incoming webhooks will remain active, even if the installing member is deactivated. With fewer disruptions, your workspace can keep humming along. Learn more.



Two Google Calendar apps to choose from

Our Slack App Directory now offers two Google Calendar apps. Designed for personal use, Google Calendar helps you keep track of your work schedule. For teams that collaborate together, Google Calendar for Team Events brings a shared calendar into Slack. Learn more about connecting Google Calendar to Slack.



Introducing our new logo

We've given our logo a fresh coat of paint! Read all about why we refreshed our look.



Improved import flow for merging workspaces

If you're merging two workspaces together, we've made it easier to combine matching members and channels. Read more about importing data from one workspace to another.



Workspace migration approvals

To streamline the migration process, Org Owners can now approve or decline all upcoming migrations from the Admin Dashboard. Read more about moving workspaces to an Enterprise Grid org.



New subdomains for reliability

As part of our commitment to reliability, we’ve added new subdomains that will be rolling out slowly over the next few weeks. If your organization whitelists specific subdomains, learn more about managing connection issues.